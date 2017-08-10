Trending

Colorado Classic: Murphy wins wet and wild opener in Colorado Springs

McCabe second, Owen third

John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel) wins the wet stage 1

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The sprint for the line

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel) sticks his tongue out to celebrate the win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The top three from stage 1 on the podium

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The first jersey wearers of the Colorado Classic on the podium

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Peter Stetina has time for a chat with Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) up the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Trek controlling things up the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) powers through the rain

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) trying his luck with a late attack

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The rain pours down in the final laps

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
A scenic first race of race for the peloton

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
A brief moment of sunshine for the riders

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) leads the peloton

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The first ever stage of the Colorado Classic started in Colorado Springs

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The riders on the start line in Colorado Springs ready to roll out

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Brent Bookwalter (BMC) with Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) on his wheel

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Angus Morton (Jelly-Belly) leads the peloton

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The breakaway with Angus Morton (Jelly-Belly) and Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini) leading

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Tour of Utah winner Rob Britton (Rally Cycling)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Brent Bookwalter with the number one dossard for the race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Julien Bernard finds time to eat during the rain

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac) was the best Colorado rider on stage 1

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) during his late solo attack

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
First race leader, John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel) won the rain-battered opening stage of the Colorado Classic Thursday, out-kicking Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) and Logan Owen (Axeon Hagens Berman) in downtown Colorado Springs after a tough day of racing in inclement weather.

Murphy's Holowesko-Citadel team joined with Trek-Segafredo and UnitedHealthcare to pull back a trio of escapees that slipped away from the bunch in the final 15km after the day-long breakaway had been brought back into the fold. The field absorbed the leaders in the finishing straight as the sprint teams set about delivering their speedsters to the line.

Murphy powered up the centre of the road to get the best of McCabe and claim the first stage win of the inaugural race - and the first leader's jersey. Owen blasted through a small opening at the line to claim the final podium spot.

"It was pretty wet and wild out there," Murphy said. "We had really good position coming into the last turn, a little more than 1km to go. Joe Lewis and Miguel Bryon were shepherding me through the last kilometre. I was the last guy, I yelled at them to start the sprint around 450m, and they paced me to 250m and did my sprint, it was a perfect lead-out, textbook. I'm super happy to be able to hold the power all the way through the finish."

The finale played out much as it had in the women's race, where sprint lead-out trains came apart and sprinters lost their lead-outs. McCabe came detached from his UnitedHealthcare train, but said the key was staying patient with the long finishing straightaway into a headwind. "I was in good position behind Murphy, he was just faster today. It was pretty chaotic today," McCabe said.

"The sprint was pretty chaotic, because we have fewer riders, it gets pretty crazy. Murphy had three guys leading him out. I came off his wheel and it was a drag race to the finish."

Murphy was coincidentally the winner of the last stage ever held in the USA Pro Challenge in Denver in 2015, and now picks up where he left off adding the race leader's jersey and the sprint jersey to his collection.

Antonio Molina (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) won both of the day's climbs from the early breakaway to earn the first mountains jersey of the race. Owen claimed the jersey for best young rider, and Cannondale-Drapac's Alex Howes finished stage 1 as the best Colorado rider. His teammate Taylor Phinney escaped the bunch briefly with just over a lap to go, staying away solo to the bottom of the final climb and earning the 'most combative' prize for his efforts.

How it unfolded

The 150.4km opening stage started and finished in downtown Colorado Springs on a loop that took the peloton up to and through the red rock formations in Garden of the Gods. Six laps of the loop led to the fast, flat finish in town.

A lead group of five formed on the first lap, with Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling), Antonio Molina (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Joe Schmalz (Elevate-KHS) and Angus Morton (Jelly-Belly-Maxxis) snapping the elastic and opening a gap. Team Rwanda's Jean Bosco Nsengimana chased in no-man's land as the breakaway's gap to the field ballooned to four minutes.

Nsengimana eventually caught the leaders after the KOM on lap 2, making it a group of six when the breakaway's gap was holding at 3:30. As the race descended back to the start/finish in Colorado Springs under gathering dark clouds, the gap shrunk to 2:45.

Race radio warned of impending severe weather about to hit Colorado Springs, directing spectators to consider taking cover, and perhaps spurred on by the news, the peloton picked up its pace and narrowed the leaders' advantage to just 2:15.

As light rain hit the race, the gap continued to come down, first to 1:50 and then back up to 2:10 with UnitedHealthcare leading the chase for McCabe. Nsengimana lost contact with the leaders with a mechanical the third time up the climb, but by then the field had closed the gap to 1:30 just over halfway through the day.

Molina attacked the leaders with 70km to go, snatching up the maximum KOM points for the second time, and the 26-year-old Spaniard dangled briefly in front of the leaders before thinking better of his effort and allowing the others to catch back up.

The run for the mountain points gave the leaders a little bit of a boost, and the gap went back out to two minutes with just over two laps and 60km to go and increasingly heavier rain.

Trek-Segafredo and Caja Rural threw riders into the chase, and the gap was soon down to 1:30 with 45km to go. The heaviest weather first hit Garden of the Gods, where rain and wind battered riders as they ascended the climb for the penultimate time.

Time splits were hard to come by in the inclement weather, but the field flew up the climb and quickly had the leaders within sight. The leaders succumbed to the chase on the descent, and new lead group of 13 split off the front, dangling just out of reach of the field.

Cannondale-Drapac, Trek-Segafredo, Holowesko-Citadel, Rally Cycling, UAE Team Emirates, Jelly Belly-Maxxis and UnitedHealthcare were among the teams represented in the new group, but the move was too dangerous, and the field quickly shut it down.

Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) jumped out of the bunch from there and soloed away on the final run to the start/finish, taking the bell for the final 25km lap with a 30-second lead. The hardest rain eventually hit downtown, adding another element for the riders to deal with as the race kicked into high gear.

UnitedHealthcare, Trek and Holowesko sent riders to the front, while Phinney's teammates conserved in the field. The weather continued to worsen, with bouts of hail pounding down on sections of the course and thunder echoing through the town.

Phinney's gap was down to 25 seconds with 20km to go as the Colorado native bore down in time trial mode while the mountain weather battered both rider and machine.

The weather and the chase eventually had Phinney's number, however, as the field caught him at the bottom of the final climb with about 16km to go.

As water built up and poured over the streets of downtown Colorado Springs, turning them into mini rivers in spots, the peloton rushed headlong through Garden of the Gods and eventually turned back toward the finish.

Three riders braved the elements to jump out of the pack, with Manuel Senni (BMC Racing), Simone Petilli (UAE Team Emirates) and Ivan Santaromita (Nippo-Vini Fantini) trying to sneak away.

Trek-Segafredo jumped to the front to try and set up a sprint finish for Reijnen, and with 10km to go the trio up front had just 10 seconds on the field. The leaders held a slight gap with 8km to go, taking the turn into town through ankle-deep water as the rain finally stopped, but were soon caught by the lead-out trains. Holowesko-Citadel led with surprisingly little resistance from the other teams as rain made the riders more hesitant.

"We thought it was going to be dry for the finish, because it was dry the last couple of laps, but then we saw the death cloud as we came through the finish line," Owen said. "I knew it was going to be pretty gnarly, but it actually made it easier for me, because it's kind of scary to fight to be up there, and there wasn't a huge swarm or anything."

Racing continues on Friday in Breckenridge for a much different stage - at just 103km in length, taking place on a 10km circuit at 10,000 feet, it will be a lung-buster and certainly not one for the pure sprinters.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear3:33:30
2Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
3Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
4Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
6Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
7Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
8Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
9Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
10Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
11Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
13Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
14Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
15Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
16Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
17Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
18Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
19Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
20Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
21Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
22Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
23Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
24Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
25Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
26Miguel Ángel Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
27Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
28Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
29Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
30Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
31Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
33Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
35Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
36Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
37Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
38Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
39Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
40Manuel Sola Arjona (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
41Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
42Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
43Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
44Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
45Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
46Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
47Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
48Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
49James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
50Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
51William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
52Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
53Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
54Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
55Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
56Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini
57Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
58Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:24
59Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:29
60Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:00:37
61Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
62Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:42
63Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:06
64Henrikus Van Ijzendoorn NED Team Novo Nordisk0:04:42
65Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
66Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
67Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
68Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
69Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
70Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
71Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
72Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
73Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
74Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
75Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
76Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
77Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
78Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
79Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
80Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
81Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
82Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini0:07:17
83Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:23
84Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
85Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
86Innokenty Innokenty (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
87Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
88Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
89Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
90Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
91Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
92Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
93Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:18:19
OTLJean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:26:09
DNFNicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling5pts
2Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
3Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling5pts
2Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling3
3Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear15pts
2Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
3Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman10
4Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini7
5Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo6
6Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy5
7Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling4
8Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling3
9Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman2
10Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4pts
2Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling3
3Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis2
4Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4pts
2Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis3
3Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling2
4Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3:33:30
2Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
3Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
4Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
5Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
6Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
7Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
8Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
9Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
10Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
11Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
12Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:00:37
13Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:42
14Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
15Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:10:23
16Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
17Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
18Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman

Colorado riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling3:33:30
2Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
3Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
4Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
5Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
6Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
7Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
8Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
9Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:42
10Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:06
11Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:42
12Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
13Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
14Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:10:23

Most aggressive rider
Rider Name (Country) Team
Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear10:40:30
2Axeon Hagens Berman
3Rally Cycling
4UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
5Cannondale-Drapac
6BMC Racing Team
7Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8UAE Team Emirates
9Trek-Segafredo
10Nippo - Vini Fantini
11Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
12Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
13Team Rwanda Cycling
14Silber Pro Cycling0:00:24
15Israel Cycling Academy0:00:29
16Team Novo Nordisk0:09:24

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear3:33:20
2Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:04
3Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:06
4Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:08
5Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini0:00:10
6Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
7Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
8Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
9Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
10Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
11Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
14Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
15Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
16Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
17Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
18Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
19Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
20Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
21Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
22Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
23Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
24Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
25Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
26Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
27Miguel Ángel Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
29Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
30Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
31Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
32Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
33Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
34Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
35Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
36Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
37Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
38Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
39Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
40Manuel Sola Arjona (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
41Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
42Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
43Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
44Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
45Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
46Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
47Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
48Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
49James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
50Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
51William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
52Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
53Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
54Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
55Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
56Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini
57Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
58Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:34
59Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:39
60Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:00:47
61Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
62Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:52
63Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:16
64Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:46
65Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:04:50
66Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
67Henrikus Van Ijzendoorn NED Team Novo Nordisk0:04:52
68Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy
69Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
70Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
71Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
72Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
73Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
74Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
75Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
76Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
77Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
79Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
80Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
81Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
82Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini0:07:27
83Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:33
84Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
85Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
86Innokenty Innokenty (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
87Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
88Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
89Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
90Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman
91Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
92Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
93Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:18:29

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear15pts
2Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
3Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling10
4Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman10
5Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini7
6Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo6
7Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy5
8Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling4
9Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
10Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling3
11Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling3
12Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman2
13Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis2
14Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8pts
2Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling5
3Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis5
4Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3:33:26
2Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:04
3Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
4Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
5Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
6Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman
7Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling
8Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
9Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
10Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
11Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
12Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling0:00:41
13Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:46
14Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
15Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:10:27
16Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk
17Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
18Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman

Colorado rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling3:33:30
2Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
3Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
4Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
5Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
6Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
7Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
8Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
9Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:42
10Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:06
11Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis0:04:40
12Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:42
13Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:10:23

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear10:40:30
2Axeon Hagens Berman
3Rally Cycling
4UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
5Cannondale-Drapac
6BMC Racing Team
7Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8UAE Team Emirates
9Trek-Segafredo
10Nippo - Vini Fantini
11Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
12Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
13Team Rwanda Cycling
14Silber Pro Cycling0:00:24
15Israel Cycling Academy0:00:29
16Team Novo Nordisk0:09:24

 

