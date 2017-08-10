Image 1 of 25 John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel) wins the wet stage 1 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 25 The sprint for the line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 25 John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel) sticks his tongue out to celebrate the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 25 The top three from stage 1 on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 25 The first jersey wearers of the Colorado Classic on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 25 Peter Stetina has time for a chat with Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) up the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 25 Trek controlling things up the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 25 Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) powers through the rain (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 25 Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) trying his luck with a late attack (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 25 The rain pours down in the final laps (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 25 A scenic first race of race for the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 25 A brief moment of sunshine for the riders (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 25 Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) leads the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 25 The first ever stage of the Colorado Classic started in Colorado Springs (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 25 The riders on the start line in Colorado Springs ready to roll out (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 25 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) with Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) on his wheel (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 25 Angus Morton (Jelly-Belly) leads the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 25 The breakaway with Angus Morton (Jelly-Belly) and Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini) leading (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 25 Tour of Utah winner Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 25 Brent Bookwalter with the number one dossard for the race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 25 Julien Bernard finds time to eat during the rain (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 25 Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac) was the best Colorado rider on stage 1 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 25 Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 25 Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) during his late solo attack (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 25 First race leader, John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

John Murphy (Holowesko-Citadel) won the rain-battered opening stage of the Colorado Classic Thursday, out-kicking Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) and Logan Owen (Axeon Hagens Berman) in downtown Colorado Springs after a tough day of racing in inclement weather.

Murphy's Holowesko-Citadel team joined with Trek-Segafredo and UnitedHealthcare to pull back a trio of escapees that slipped away from the bunch in the final 15km after the day-long breakaway had been brought back into the fold. The field absorbed the leaders in the finishing straight as the sprint teams set about delivering their speedsters to the line.

Murphy powered up the centre of the road to get the best of McCabe and claim the first stage win of the inaugural race - and the first leader's jersey. Owen blasted through a small opening at the line to claim the final podium spot.

"It was pretty wet and wild out there," Murphy said. "We had really good position coming into the last turn, a little more than 1km to go. Joe Lewis and Miguel Bryon were shepherding me through the last kilometre. I was the last guy, I yelled at them to start the sprint around 450m, and they paced me to 250m and did my sprint, it was a perfect lead-out, textbook. I'm super happy to be able to hold the power all the way through the finish."

The finale played out much as it had in the women's race, where sprint lead-out trains came apart and sprinters lost their lead-outs. McCabe came detached from his UnitedHealthcare train, but said the key was staying patient with the long finishing straightaway into a headwind. "I was in good position behind Murphy, he was just faster today. It was pretty chaotic today," McCabe said.

"The sprint was pretty chaotic, because we have fewer riders, it gets pretty crazy. Murphy had three guys leading him out. I came off his wheel and it was a drag race to the finish."

Murphy was coincidentally the winner of the last stage ever held in the USA Pro Challenge in Denver in 2015, and now picks up where he left off adding the race leader's jersey and the sprint jersey to his collection.

Antonio Molina (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) won both of the day's climbs from the early breakaway to earn the first mountains jersey of the race. Owen claimed the jersey for best young rider, and Cannondale-Drapac's Alex Howes finished stage 1 as the best Colorado rider. His teammate Taylor Phinney escaped the bunch briefly with just over a lap to go, staying away solo to the bottom of the final climb and earning the 'most combative' prize for his efforts.

How it unfolded

The 150.4km opening stage started and finished in downtown Colorado Springs on a loop that took the peloton up to and through the red rock formations in Garden of the Gods. Six laps of the loop led to the fast, flat finish in town.

A lead group of five formed on the first lap, with Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling), Antonio Molina (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Joe Schmalz (Elevate-KHS) and Angus Morton (Jelly-Belly-Maxxis) snapping the elastic and opening a gap. Team Rwanda's Jean Bosco Nsengimana chased in no-man's land as the breakaway's gap to the field ballooned to four minutes.

Nsengimana eventually caught the leaders after the KOM on lap 2, making it a group of six when the breakaway's gap was holding at 3:30. As the race descended back to the start/finish in Colorado Springs under gathering dark clouds, the gap shrunk to 2:45.

Race radio warned of impending severe weather about to hit Colorado Springs, directing spectators to consider taking cover, and perhaps spurred on by the news, the peloton picked up its pace and narrowed the leaders' advantage to just 2:15.

As light rain hit the race, the gap continued to come down, first to 1:50 and then back up to 2:10 with UnitedHealthcare leading the chase for McCabe. Nsengimana lost contact with the leaders with a mechanical the third time up the climb, but by then the field had closed the gap to 1:30 just over halfway through the day.

Molina attacked the leaders with 70km to go, snatching up the maximum KOM points for the second time, and the 26-year-old Spaniard dangled briefly in front of the leaders before thinking better of his effort and allowing the others to catch back up.

The run for the mountain points gave the leaders a little bit of a boost, and the gap went back out to two minutes with just over two laps and 60km to go and increasingly heavier rain.

Trek-Segafredo and Caja Rural threw riders into the chase, and the gap was soon down to 1:30 with 45km to go. The heaviest weather first hit Garden of the Gods, where rain and wind battered riders as they ascended the climb for the penultimate time.

Time splits were hard to come by in the inclement weather, but the field flew up the climb and quickly had the leaders within sight. The leaders succumbed to the chase on the descent, and new lead group of 13 split off the front, dangling just out of reach of the field.

Cannondale-Drapac, Trek-Segafredo, Holowesko-Citadel, Rally Cycling, UAE Team Emirates, Jelly Belly-Maxxis and UnitedHealthcare were among the teams represented in the new group, but the move was too dangerous, and the field quickly shut it down.

Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) jumped out of the bunch from there and soloed away on the final run to the start/finish, taking the bell for the final 25km lap with a 30-second lead. The hardest rain eventually hit downtown, adding another element for the riders to deal with as the race kicked into high gear.

UnitedHealthcare, Trek and Holowesko sent riders to the front, while Phinney's teammates conserved in the field. The weather continued to worsen, with bouts of hail pounding down on sections of the course and thunder echoing through the town.

Phinney's gap was down to 25 seconds with 20km to go as the Colorado native bore down in time trial mode while the mountain weather battered both rider and machine.

The weather and the chase eventually had Phinney's number, however, as the field caught him at the bottom of the final climb with about 16km to go.

As water built up and poured over the streets of downtown Colorado Springs, turning them into mini rivers in spots, the peloton rushed headlong through Garden of the Gods and eventually turned back toward the finish.

Three riders braved the elements to jump out of the pack, with Manuel Senni (BMC Racing), Simone Petilli (UAE Team Emirates) and Ivan Santaromita (Nippo-Vini Fantini) trying to sneak away.

Trek-Segafredo jumped to the front to try and set up a sprint finish for Reijnen, and with 10km to go the trio up front had just 10 seconds on the field. The leaders held a slight gap with 8km to go, taking the turn into town through ankle-deep water as the rain finally stopped, but were soon caught by the lead-out trains. Holowesko-Citadel led with surprisingly little resistance from the other teams as rain made the riders more hesitant.

"We thought it was going to be dry for the finish, because it was dry the last couple of laps, but then we saw the death cloud as we came through the finish line," Owen said. "I knew it was going to be pretty gnarly, but it actually made it easier for me, because it's kind of scary to fight to be up there, and there wasn't a huge swarm or anything."

Racing continues on Friday in Breckenridge for a much different stage - at just 103km in length, taking place on a 10km circuit at 10,000 feet, it will be a lung-buster and certainly not one for the pure sprinters.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 3:33:30 2 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 6 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 7 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 8 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 9 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 13 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 14 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 15 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 17 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 18 Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 19 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 20 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 21 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 22 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 23 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 24 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 25 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 26 Miguel Ángel Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 28 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 29 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 30 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 31 Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 33 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 35 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 36 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 37 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 38 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 39 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 40 Manuel Sola Arjona (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 41 Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 42 Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 43 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 44 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 45 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 46 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 47 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 48 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 49 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 50 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 51 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 52 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 53 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 54 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 55 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 56 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini 57 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 58 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:24 59 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:29 60 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:00:37 61 Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 62 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:00:42 63 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:06 64 Henrikus Van Ijzendoorn NED Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:42 65 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 66 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 67 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 68 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 69 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 70 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 71 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 72 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 73 Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 74 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 75 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 76 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 77 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 78 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 79 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 80 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 81 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 82 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 0:07:17 83 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:10:23 84 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 85 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 86 Innokenty Innokenty (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 87 Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 88 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 89 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 90 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 91 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 92 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 93 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:18:19 OTL Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:26:09 DNF Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 3 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 3 3 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 15 pts 2 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 3 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 4 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 7 5 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 6 6 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 5 7 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 4 8 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 3 9 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 2 10 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 pts 2 Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 3 3 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 2 4 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 pts 2 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 3 3 Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 2 4 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3:33:30 2 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 5 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 6 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 8 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 11 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 12 Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:00:37 13 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:42 14 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 15 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:10:23 16 Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 17 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman

Colorado riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 3:33:30 2 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 6 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 8 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:00:42 10 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:06 11 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:42 12 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 13 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 14 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:10:23

Most aggressive rider Rider Name (Country) Team Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 10:40:30 2 Axeon Hagens Berman 3 Rally Cycling 4 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 Cannondale-Drapac 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 UAE Team Emirates 9 Trek-Segafredo 10 Nippo - Vini Fantini 11 Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling 12 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 13 Team Rwanda Cycling 14 Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:24 15 Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:29 16 Team Novo Nordisk 0:09:24

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 3:33:20 2 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:04 3 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:06 4 Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:08 5 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 0:00:10 6 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 7 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 8 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 9 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 10 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 11 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 14 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 15 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 16 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 18 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 19 Yousif Mirza Alhammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 20 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 21 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 22 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 24 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 25 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 26 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 27 Miguel Ángel Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 28 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 29 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 30 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 31 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 32 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 33 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 34 Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 35 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 36 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 37 Christopher Butler (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 38 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 39 Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team 40 Manuel Sola Arjona (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 41 Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 42 Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 43 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 44 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 45 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 46 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 47 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 48 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 49 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 50 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 51 William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 52 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 53 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 54 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 55 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 56 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini 57 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy 58 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:34 59 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:39 60 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:00:47 61 Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 62 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:00:52 63 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:16 64 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:46 65 Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:04:50 66 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 67 Henrikus Van Ijzendoorn NED Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:52 68 Luis Lemus (Mex) Israel Cycling Academy 69 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 70 Tyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy 71 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 72 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 73 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 74 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 75 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 76 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 77 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 78 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 79 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 80 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 81 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 82 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 0:07:27 83 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk 0:10:33 84 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 85 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 86 Innokenty Innokenty (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 87 Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 88 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 89 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 90 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman 91 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 92 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 93 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:18:29

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 15 pts 2 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 3 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 10 4 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 5 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini 7 6 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 6 7 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy 5 8 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 4 9 Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 10 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 3 11 Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 3 12 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 2 13 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 2 14 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 pts 2 Joseph Schmaltz (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 5 3 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 5 4 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3:33:26 2 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:04 3 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 5 Alex Hoehn (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 6 Jhonnatan Manuel Navaez Prado (Ecu) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 Jean Paul Rene Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 8 Edward Anderson (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 Seid Lizde (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 11 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 12 Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Team Rwanda Cycling 0:00:41 13 Umberto Poli (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:46 14 Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 15 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:10:27 16 Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk 17 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 Michael Rice (Aus) Axeon Hagens Berman

Colorado rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 3:33:30 2 Christopher Blevins (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Rou) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 6 Gavin Mannion (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 8 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling 0:00:42 10 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:06 11 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis 0:04:40 12 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:42 13 Greg Henderson (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:10:23