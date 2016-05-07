Image 1 of 2 Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) took the overall win at the Tour of Chongming Island (Image credit: Wiggle High5) Image 2 of 2 Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) wins stage 2 at Tour of Chongming Island (Image credit: Wiggle High5)

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) won stage two of the Tour of Chongming Island to take the race lead and set up overall victory in the three-day Women’s WorldTour event.

The Australian beat Canada’s Leah Kirchmann (Team Liv Plantur) and Jip van den Bos (Parkhotel Valkenburg) in a close sprint finish.

Hosking now leads Kirchmann by four seconds with one stage left to race.

"Today was a very different day from yesterday," Hosking said in a team press release. “It was windy and the course was a lot more technical which was a lot a better for our team so we wanted to take full advantage of that. We had highlighted a point about 15km from the finish line where we knew there would be crosswinds but as it turned out Liv-Plantur hit it about 20km earlier and totally shattered the peloton catching out a lot of the main General Classification riders. Dani [King] and I were there and rolled with them but it all came back together which was a bummer but I do think it took a bit of sting out of the peloton’s legs.

"It sounds stupid but as soon as the race started I just had a good feeling in my legs so I went for both intermediate sprints and picked up 5 of the maximum 6 bonus seconds on offer. That was a big confidence boost," she added.

"In the final I was sort of just surfing trains between Alé-Cipollini and Liv and just went at the right moment. With the down hill sprint I knew that I could start my sprint a bit earlier and it paid off.

"I'm so pleased to get the win today for the team but there's still one more day to go."

Brief Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5 2:43:46 2 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 3 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 4 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 5 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Alé Cipollini 6 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 7 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 8 Sungeun Gu (Kor) Korea 9 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 10 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 Hyunji Kim (Kor) Korea 12 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 13 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products 14 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink 15 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur