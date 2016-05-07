Trending

Hosking wins Tour of Chongming Island stage 2

Wiggle High5 rider leads Kirchmann by four seconds

Image 1 of 2

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) took the overall win at the Tour of Chongming Island

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) took the overall win at the Tour of Chongming Island
(Image credit: Wiggle High5)
Image 2 of 2

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) wins stage 2 at Tour of Chongming Island

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) wins stage 2 at Tour of Chongming Island
(Image credit: Wiggle High5)

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) won stage two of the Tour of Chongming Island to take the race lead and set up overall victory in the three-day Women’s WorldTour event.

Related Articles

Team Liv-Plantur set to make a mark on Tour of Chongming Island - Women's News Shorts

Tour of Chongming Island - Preview

Huang wins Tour of Chongming Island opener

The Australian beat Canada’s Leah Kirchmann (Team Liv Plantur) and Jip van den Bos (Parkhotel Valkenburg) in a close sprint finish.

Hosking now leads Kirchmann by four seconds with one stage left to race.

"Today was a very different day from yesterday," Hosking said in a team press release. “It was windy and the course was a lot more technical which was a lot a better for our team so we wanted to take full advantage of that. We had highlighted a point about 15km from the finish line where we knew there would be crosswinds but as it turned out Liv-Plantur hit it about 20km earlier and totally shattered the peloton catching out a lot of the main General Classification riders. Dani [King] and I were there and rolled with them but it all came back together which was a bummer but I do think it took a bit of sting out of the peloton’s legs.

"It sounds stupid but as soon as the race started I just had a good feeling in my legs so I went for both intermediate sprints and picked up 5 of the maximum 6 bonus seconds on offer. That was a big confidence boost," she added.

"In the final I was sort of just surfing trains between Alé-Cipollini and Liv and just went at the right moment. With the down hill sprint I knew that I could start my sprint a bit earlier and it paid off.

"I'm so pleased to get the win today for the team but there's still one more day to go."

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High52:43:46
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
3Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
4Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
5Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Alé Cipollini
6Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
7Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
8Sungeun Gu (Kor) Korea
9Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
10Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Hyunji Kim (Kor) Korea
12Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
13Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
14Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
15Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High56:04:52
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:04
3Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Taiwan0:00:09
4Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:00:11
5Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:15
6Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:16
7Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
8Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:18
9Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
10Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:19
11Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
12Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
13Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon
14Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
15Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products

Latest on Cyclingnews