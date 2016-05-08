Trending

Hosking wins Tour of Chongming Island

Huang sprints to final stage victory

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) took the overall win at the Tour of Chongming Island

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) took the overall win at the Tour of Chongming Island
(Image credit: Wiggle High5)

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-High5) took out the overall victory in the Tour of Chongming Island, finishing safely in the bunch to seal the win over Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei) and Leah Kirchmann (Liv-Plantur).

Hosking came into the stage with Kirchmann nipping at her heels, but the Canadian was denied any time bonuses that could have pushed her ahead of the Australian.

"I'm so proud of our team," an elated Hosking said afterwards. "The girls really rose to the occasion today and rode like they were protecting the yellow jersey. I kind of felt like the proud mother hen sitting at the back of the peloton and just watching them control everything.

"I picked up two seconds in the first intermediate sprint which took me to five seconds ahead of Leah and 11 seconds ahead of everyone else. After the second intermediate sprint I got the information from Nico, that barring disaster, the only person who could beat me was Leah as everyone else was 11 seconds behind me and you only pick up ten for the stage win."

The race came down to a bunch sprint after several failed breakaways, but a crash in the final few hundred meters disrupted the sprint. Huang made her way through the chaos to take out her second stage win, and moved into second place overall, one second behind Hosking.

"The sprint was totally crazy and there were some big crashes so I just kept myself upright when I saw Leah wasn't in the points," Hosking explained.

"This is obviously a bit win for the team and myself personally as it's a WorldTour race," she added. "All the girls here can be proud of themselves and how we performed as a team to bring home the yellow jersey."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Republic of Taipei2:26:06
2Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
3Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
4Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
5Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
6Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
7Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
8Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
10Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
11Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
12Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Alé Cipollini
13Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
14Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini
15Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
16Alexandra Chekina (Rus) Russia
17Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
18Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
19Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
20Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
21Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
22Sungeun Gu (Kor) Korea
23Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon
24Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
25Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong
26Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
27Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
28Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Bepink
29Hong Guo (Chn) China
30Yixian Pu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
31Jaruwan Somrat (Tha) Thailand
32Jiajun Sun (Chn) China
33Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
34Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Russia
35Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
36Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
37Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5
38Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
39Chaek-Yung Lee (Kor) Korea
40Fanny Riberot (Fra) Astana Pro Team
41Eun-Hee Lee (Kor) Korea
42Xue Sun (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
43Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
44Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
45Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
46Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
47Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
48Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
49Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Alé Cipollini
50Shuhong Wang (Chn) China
51Hsuan Chou (Tpe) Chinese Republic of Taipei
52Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Servetto Footon
53Daria Egorova (Rus) Russia
54Špela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
55Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia
56Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
57Bo Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong
58Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) Russia
59Faina Potapova (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
60Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
61Giorgia Fraiegari (Ita) Bepink
62Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
63Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong
64Yi Ju Lin (Tpe) Chinese Republic of Taipei
65Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
66Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
67Chiayun Li (Tpe) Chinese Republic of Taipei
68Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
69Dexiang Liu (Chn) China
70Nicole Brändli (Swi) Servetto Footon
71Jessie Walker (GBr) Servetto Footon
72Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand
73Elena Utrobina (Rus) Russia
74Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
75Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
76Li Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
77Lija Laizane (Lat) Servetto Footon
78Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
79Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
80Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
81Anna Christian (GBr) Wiggle High5
82Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
83Hye-Soo Shin (Kor) Korea
84Ji-Hye Lee (Kor) Korea
85Lin Fang Guo (Chn) China
86Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink
87Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
88Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Alé Cipollini
89Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
90Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Chinese Republic of Taipei
91Qi Liu (Chn) China
92Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
93Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
94Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
95Hyunji Kim (Kor) Korea

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High58:30:56
2Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Republic of Taipei0:00:01
3Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:05
4Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:00:11
5Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:12
6Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:17
7Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
8Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products0:00:18
9Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
10Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
11Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon0:00:20
12Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
13Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
14Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:21
15Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
16Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
17Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Pro Team
18Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
19Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
20Sungeun Gu (Kor) Korea
21Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Bepink
22Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
23Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
24Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
25Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini
26Alexandra Chekina (Rus) Russia
27Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
28Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5
29Hong Guo (Chn) China
30Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
31Fanny Riberot (Fra) Astana Pro Team
32Qianyu Yang (Hkg) Hong Kong
33Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
34Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
35Yixian Pu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
36Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Russia
37Jaruwan Somrat (Tha) Thailand
38Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
39Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
41Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Servetto Footon
42Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
43Nicole Brändli (Swi) Servetto Footon
44Jiajun Sun (Chn) China
45Xue Sun (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
46Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
47Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
48Špela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
49Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
50Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia
51Dexiang Liu (Chn) China
52Giorgia Fraiegari (Ita) Bepink
53Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
54Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
55Jessie Walker (GBr) Servetto Footon
56Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Chinese Republic of Taipei
57Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
58Lija Laizane (Lat) Servetto Footon
59Lin Fang Guo (Chn) China
60Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:00:29
61Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Alé Cipollini0:00:37
62Hye-Soo Shin (Kor) Korea0:00:38
63Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink0:00:56
64Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:01:26
65Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Alé Cipollini0:01:43
66Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
67Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High50:02:06
68Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:06:12
69Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
70Zhao Juan Meng (Hkg) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
71Eun-Hee Lee (Kor) Korea
72Chaek-Yung Lee (Kor) Korea
73Faina Potapova (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
74Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand
75Bo Yee Leung (Hkg) Hong Kong
76Hsuan Chou (Tpe) Chinese Republic of Taipei
77Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) Russia
78Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
79Wing Yee Leung (Hkg) Hong Kong
80Chiayun Li (Tpe) Chinese Republic of Taipei
81Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
82Qi Liu (Chn) China
83Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
84Li Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:06:25
85Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink0:06:53
86Anna Christian (GBr) Wiggle High50:06:55
87Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:15:54
88Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling0:16:02
89Shuhong Wang (Chn) China0:18:10
90Daria Egorova (Rus) Russia0:21:17
91Hyunji Kim (Kor) Korea
92Elena Utrobina (Rus) Russia0:22:49
93Yi Ju Lin (Tpe) Chinese Republic of Taipei0:25:37
94Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:27:08
95Ji-Hye Lee (Kor) Korea0:36:35

