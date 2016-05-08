Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5) took the overall win at the Tour of Chongming Island (Image credit: Wiggle High5)

Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-High5) took out the overall victory in the Tour of Chongming Island, finishing safely in the bunch to seal the win over Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei) and Leah Kirchmann (Liv-Plantur).

Hosking came into the stage with Kirchmann nipping at her heels, but the Canadian was denied any time bonuses that could have pushed her ahead of the Australian.

"I'm so proud of our team," an elated Hosking said afterwards. "The girls really rose to the occasion today and rode like they were protecting the yellow jersey. I kind of felt like the proud mother hen sitting at the back of the peloton and just watching them control everything.

"I picked up two seconds in the first intermediate sprint which took me to five seconds ahead of Leah and 11 seconds ahead of everyone else. After the second intermediate sprint I got the information from Nico, that barring disaster, the only person who could beat me was Leah as everyone else was 11 seconds behind me and you only pick up ten for the stage win."

The race came down to a bunch sprint after several failed breakaways, but a crash in the final few hundred meters disrupted the sprint. Huang made her way through the chaos to take out her second stage win, and moved into second place overall, one second behind Hosking.

"The sprint was totally crazy and there were some big crashes so I just kept myself upright when I saw Leah wasn't in the points," Hosking explained.

"This is obviously a bit win for the team and myself personally as it's a WorldTour race," she added. "All the girls here can be proud of themselves and how we performed as a team to bring home the yellow jersey."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Republic of Taipei 2:26:06 2 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 3 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 4 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 5 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 6 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 7 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 8 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 10 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 11 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 12 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Alé Cipollini 13 Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 14 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini 15 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 16 Alexandra Chekina (Rus) Russia 17 Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18 Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana 19 Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 20 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5 21 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand 22 Sungeun Gu (Kor) Korea 23 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon 24 Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 25 Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong 26 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 27 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 28 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Bepink 29 Hong Guo (Chn) China 30 Yixian Pu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 31 Jaruwan Somrat (Tha) Thailand 32 Jiajun Sun (Chn) China 33 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 34 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Russia 35 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 36 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products 37 Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5 38 Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana 39 Chaek-Yung Lee (Kor) Korea 40 Fanny Riberot (Fra) Astana Pro Team 41 Eun-Hee Lee (Kor) Korea 42 Xue Sun (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 43 Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 44 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 45 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink 46 Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 47 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products 48 Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 49 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Alé Cipollini 50 Shuhong Wang (Chn) China 51 Hsuan Chou (Tpe) Chinese Republic of Taipei 52 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Servetto Footon 53 Daria Egorova (Rus) Russia 54 Špela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 55 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia 56 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon 57 Bo Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong 58 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) Russia 59 Faina Potapova (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 61 Giorgia Fraiegari (Ita) Bepink 62 Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 63 Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong 64 Yi Ju Lin (Tpe) Chinese Republic of Taipei 65 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 66 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink 67 Chiayun Li (Tpe) Chinese Republic of Taipei 68 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 69 Dexiang Liu (Chn) China 70 Nicole Brändli (Swi) Servetto Footon 71 Jessie Walker (GBr) Servetto Footon 72 Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand 73 Elena Utrobina (Rus) Russia 74 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 75 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 76 Li Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 77 Lija Laizane (Lat) Servetto Footon 78 Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products 79 Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling 80 Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5 81 Anna Christian (GBr) Wiggle High5 82 Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand 83 Hye-Soo Shin (Kor) Korea 84 Ji-Hye Lee (Kor) Korea 85 Lin Fang Guo (Chn) China 86 Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink 87 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 88 Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Alé Cipollini 89 Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products 90 Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Chinese Republic of Taipei 91 Qi Liu (Chn) China 92 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 93 Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 94 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini 95 Hyunji Kim (Kor) Korea