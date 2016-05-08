Hosking wins Tour of Chongming Island
Huang sprints to final stage victory
Stage 3: Chongming Island - Chongming Island
Chloe Hosking (Wiggle-High5) took out the overall victory in the Tour of Chongming Island, finishing safely in the bunch to seal the win over Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei) and Leah Kirchmann (Liv-Plantur).
Hosking came into the stage with Kirchmann nipping at her heels, but the Canadian was denied any time bonuses that could have pushed her ahead of the Australian.
"I'm so proud of our team," an elated Hosking said afterwards. "The girls really rose to the occasion today and rode like they were protecting the yellow jersey. I kind of felt like the proud mother hen sitting at the back of the peloton and just watching them control everything.
"I picked up two seconds in the first intermediate sprint which took me to five seconds ahead of Leah and 11 seconds ahead of everyone else. After the second intermediate sprint I got the information from Nico, that barring disaster, the only person who could beat me was Leah as everyone else was 11 seconds behind me and you only pick up ten for the stage win."
The race came down to a bunch sprint after several failed breakaways, but a crash in the final few hundred meters disrupted the sprint. Huang made her way through the chaos to take out her second stage win, and moved into second place overall, one second behind Hosking.
"The sprint was totally crazy and there were some big crashes so I just kept myself upright when I saw Leah wasn't in the points," Hosking explained.
"This is obviously a bit win for the team and myself personally as it's a WorldTour race," she added. "All the girls here can be proud of themselves and how we performed as a team to bring home the yellow jersey."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Republic of Taipei
|2:26:06
|2
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|3
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|4
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|5
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|6
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|7
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|8
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|10
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|11
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|12
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|13
|Zhao Juan Meng (HKg) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|14
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|15
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|16
|Alexandra Chekina (Rus) Russia
|17
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|19
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|20
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|21
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
|22
|Sungeun Gu (Kor) Korea
|23
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon
|24
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|25
|Qianyu Yang (HKg) Hong Kong
|26
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|27
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|28
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Bepink
|29
|Hong Guo (Chn) China
|30
|Yixian Pu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|31
|Jaruwan Somrat (Tha) Thailand
|32
|Jiajun Sun (Chn) China
|33
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|34
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Russia
|35
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|36
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|37
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|38
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|39
|Chaek-Yung Lee (Kor) Korea
|40
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Eun-Hee Lee (Kor) Korea
|42
|Xue Sun (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|43
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|45
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
|46
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|47
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|48
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|49
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Alé Cipollini
|50
|Shuhong Wang (Chn) China
|51
|Hsuan Chou (Tpe) Chinese Republic of Taipei
|52
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Servetto Footon
|53
|Daria Egorova (Rus) Russia
|54
|Špela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|55
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia
|56
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
|57
|Bo Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong
|58
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) Russia
|59
|Faina Potapova (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|61
|Giorgia Fraiegari (Ita) Bepink
|62
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|63
|Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong
|64
|Yi Ju Lin (Tpe) Chinese Republic of Taipei
|65
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|66
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
|67
|Chiayun Li (Tpe) Chinese Republic of Taipei
|68
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|69
|Dexiang Liu (Chn) China
|70
|Nicole Brändli (Swi) Servetto Footon
|71
|Jessie Walker (GBr) Servetto Footon
|72
|Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand
|73
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Russia
|74
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|75
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|76
|Li Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|77
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Servetto Footon
|78
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|79
|Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|80
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|81
|Anna Christian (GBr) Wiggle High5
|82
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
|83
|Hye-Soo Shin (Kor) Korea
|84
|Ji-Hye Lee (Kor) Korea
|85
|Lin Fang Guo (Chn) China
|86
|Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink
|87
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|88
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|89
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|90
|Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Chinese Republic of Taipei
|91
|Qi Liu (Chn) China
|92
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|93
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|94
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|95
|Hyunji Kim (Kor) Korea
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle High5
|8:30:56
|2
|Ting Ying Huang (Tpe) Chinese Republic of Taipei
|0:00:01
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:05
|4
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:11
|5
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:00:12
|6
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:17
|7
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|8
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:00:18
|9
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|10
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|11
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:00:20
|12
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|13
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|14
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|15
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|16
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|17
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|19
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
|20
|Sungeun Gu (Kor) Korea
|21
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Bepink
|22
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|23
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|24
|Xi Sha Zhao (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|25
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|26
|Alexandra Chekina (Rus) Russia
|27
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|28
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|29
|Hong Guo (Chn) China
|30
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|31
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Qianyu Yang (Hkg) Hong Kong
|33
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
|35
|Yixian Pu (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|36
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Russia
|37
|Jaruwan Somrat (Tha) Thailand
|38
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|39
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|41
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Servetto Footon
|42
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|43
|Nicole Brändli (Swi) Servetto Footon
|44
|Jiajun Sun (Chn) China
|45
|Xue Sun (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|46
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|47
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
|48
|Špela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|49
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|50
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia
|51
|Dexiang Liu (Chn) China
|52
|Giorgia Fraiegari (Ita) Bepink
|53
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|54
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|55
|Jessie Walker (GBr) Servetto Footon
|56
|Hsiao Chia Tseng (Tpe) Chinese Republic of Taipei
|57
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|58
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Servetto Footon
|59
|Lin Fang Guo (Chn) China
|60
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:29
|61
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Alé Cipollini
|0:00:37
|62
|Hye-Soo Shin (Kor) Korea
|0:00:38
|63
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink
|0:00:56
|64
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:01:26
|65
|Ellen Skerritt (Aus) Alé Cipollini
|0:01:43
|66
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|67
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:02:06
|68
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:06:12
|69
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|70
|Zhao Juan Meng (Hkg) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|71
|Eun-Hee Lee (Kor) Korea
|72
|Chaek-Yung Lee (Kor) Korea
|73
|Faina Potapova (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Wilaiwan Kunlapha (Tha) Thailand
|75
|Bo Yee Leung (Hkg) Hong Kong
|76
|Hsuan Chou (Tpe) Chinese Republic of Taipei
|77
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) Russia
|78
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
|79
|Wing Yee Leung (Hkg) Hong Kong
|80
|Chiayun Li (Tpe) Chinese Republic of Taipei
|81
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|82
|Qi Liu (Chn) China
|83
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|84
|Li Huang (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:06:25
|85
|Ilaria Bonomi (Ita) Bepink
|0:06:53
|86
|Anna Christian (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:06:55
|87
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:15:54
|88
|Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|0:16:02
|89
|Shuhong Wang (Chn) China
|0:18:10
|90
|Daria Egorova (Rus) Russia
|0:21:17
|91
|Hyunji Kim (Kor) Korea
|92
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Russia
|0:22:49
|93
|Yi Ju Lin (Tpe) Chinese Republic of Taipei
|0:25:37
|94
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:27:08
|95
|Ji-Hye Lee (Kor) Korea
|0:36:35
