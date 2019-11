Image 1 of 20 Team classification Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi, Cervélo TestTeam and Australia (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 20 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) beats Kirsten Wild (Cervélo TestTeam) in a photo finish to take the final overall classification in the Tour of Chingming Island. Rochelle Gilmore (Australia) finished third. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 20 Even minutes after the finish, as she rolled back to the team car with Judith Arndt, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) was unaware of the result, which was a photofinish (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 20 After the finish it took a few minutes before the stage result and therefore, overall classification, was announced. Kirsten Wild (Cervélo TestTeam) waited patiently (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 20 Celebrations for the HTC - Columbia Women riders as Directeur Sportif, Ronny Lauke tells them the photofinish decision (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 20 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) is interviewed after the final stage (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 20 Best Asian rider in 2010 - Choi Hye Kyeong (South Korea) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 20 The points jersey was awarded to Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) by Mr Zhou Weizie (Director of Chongming County) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 20 Champion of the 2010 Tour of Chongming Island - Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) with Mr Zhou Weizie (Director of Chongming County) in the winner's jersey (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 20 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) beats Kirsten Wild (Cervélo TestTeam) in a photofinish to take the final overall classification in the Tour of Chongming Island. Rochelle Gilmore (Australia) finished third. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 20 Toni Bradshaw (New Zealand) leads through a corner with one lap/7km to go (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 20 Race leader Kirsten Wild (Cervélo TestTeam) sits in the team cabin before the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 20 Adrie Visser (HTC - Columbia Women) and Trixi Worrack (Noris Cycling) leads the bunch up a tree-lined street in downtown Chongming (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 20 Charlotte Becker (Cervélo TestTeam) leads Swedish RR Champion, Jennie Stenerhag (Alriksson Go:Green) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 20 National teams from Japan and New Zealand are represented in the Tour of Chongming Island (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 20 Points competition leader, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 20 The wide roads of Chongming provided a flat, safe course for the riders (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 20 The bunch takes a corner on the wide streets of downtown Chongming (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 20 The bunch approaches through the heat haze in Chongming (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 20 Race podium - Kirsten Wild (Cervélo TestTeam), Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women), Rochelle Gilmore (Australia) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Germany’s Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) claimed victory in a seven woman sprint to win Chongming’s final stage, and overall classification. Like the general classification race the third stage’s sprint was a tight battle between Teutenberg and Dutch rider Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam).

"I won by centimetres, it was so close I actually thought I hadn't got it," said Teutenberg. "Normally you can tell when you've won, but this time we had to wait until it was confirmed.

"The whole stage was a tough battle, it was so flat it was hard to make any kind of difference,” she added. “Kirsten got an intermediate sprint, and I got another, so we were tied on time. When I went for it at the end, she went for it too and it was a drag race right to the finish."

Wild missed out on the overall classification by just four seconds.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 1:53:57 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 3 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Australia National Team 4 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 5 Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 6 Angela Hennig (Ger) Noris Cycling 7 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 8 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania National Team 0:00:02 9 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Lithuania National Team 10 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) New Zealand National Team 11 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 12 Natalya Stefanskaya (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 13 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 14 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo Test Team 15 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australia National Team 16 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 17 Xiao Hui Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China National Team 18 Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 19 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia National Team 20 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 21 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 22 Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 23 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan National Team 24 Rachel Mercer (NZl) New Zealand National Team 25 Carly Light (Aus) Australia National Team 26 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Noris Cycling 27 Na Zhao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 28 Sheng Yongyan (Chn) People's Republic of China National Team 28 Shou Ju (Chn) People's Republic of China National Team 30 Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling 31 Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 32 Marzhan Baitileuova (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 33 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 34 Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu) Lithuania National Team 35 Emma Petersen (NZl) New Zealand National Team 36 Siobhan Dervan (Irl) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 37 You Jin A (Kor) Korea National Team 38 Hye Kyeong Choi (Kor) Korea National Team 39 Serena Danesi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 40 Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 41 Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan National Team 42 Eun Ju Son (Kor) Korea National Team 43 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 44 Toni Bradshaw (NZl) New Zealand National Team 45 Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria National Team 46 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 47 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania National Team 48 Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 49 Silke Schrattenecker (Aut) Austria National Team 50 Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania National Team 51 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 52 Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 53 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 54 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 55 Anna Nagirna (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 56 Lin Xue (Chn) People's Republic of China National Team 57 Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 58 Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand National Team 59 Bettina Barbara Tesar (Aut) Austria National Team 60 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 61 Valeriya Velychko (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 62 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 63 Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 64 Olena Pavlukhina (Ukr) Ukraine National Team 65 Tatyana Ulbrikht (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 66 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia National Team 67 Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 68 Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 69 Henriette Christensen (Den) Alriksson Go:Green 70 Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Japan National Team 71 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia National Team 72 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion 73 Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 73 Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Austria National Team 75 Bernadette Schober (Aut) Austria National Team 76 Minami Ueno (Jpn) Japan National Team 77 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling 78 Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team 79 Valentina Ylbrikht (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 80 Ju Mi Lee (Kor) Korea National Team 81 Melissa Holt (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:16 82 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 83 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling 84 Elisabeth Reiner (Aut) Austria National Team 85 Yuzhuo Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China National Team 0:00:25 86 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 0:00:26 87 Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania National Team 0:00:31 88 Romy Kasper (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:00:38 89 Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women 0:01:00 90 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 91 Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 0:01:09 92 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling 0:01:50 DNF Hee Jung Son (Kor) Korea National Team