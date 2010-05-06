Image 1 of 23 Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) wins Stage 2 of the Tour of Chongming Island ahead of Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) and Rochelle Gilmore (Australia) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 23 Final adjustments to a bike in the Austrian team cabin (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 23 The start / finish area in downtown Chongming Island (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 23 Local community groups of drummers provide entertainment for spectators and encouragement for the riders all around the course (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 23 Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) made another first kilometre breakaway in Stage 2, to follow her Stage 1 attempt (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 23 Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) gained a maximum 2 minutes 10 seconds and was away for 38 kilometres (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 23 The bunch chases Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 23 Race leader, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) in the yellow jersey (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 23 Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion riders, Béatrice Thomas and Aurore Verhoeven in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 23 Malin Rydlund (Alriksson Go:Green) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 23 Riders divert onto the grass verges as a small crash has a domino effect on the road (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 23 Trixi Worrack and Marlen Jöhrend (Noris Cycling) drive the chase to catch Bastianelli (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 23 Vicki Whitelaw (Australia) updates the team car on the race situation (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 23 Adrie Visser and Chloe Hosking (HTC - Columbia Women) drive at the front to catch the breakaway (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 23 Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) in the final moments of her 38 kilometre breakaway (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 23 Adrie Visser (HTC - Columbia Women) in action as the bunch nears the second sprint of the day (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 23 Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) takes a corner in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 23 The bunch passes at speed towards the finish of Stage 2 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 23 The bunch sprints to the finish line for Stage 2 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 23 Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) was surrounded after her stage victory. Team-mate, Iris Slappendel was trapped in the scrum (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 23 The best Asian rider, Choi Hye Kyeong (South Korea) struggles to open her bottle of champagne (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 23 New race leader, Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium at Stage 2 of Tour of Chongming Island in the leader's yellow jersey (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 23 on the podium at Stage 2 of Tour of Chongming Island in the leader's yellow jersey New race leader, Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Cervelos Kirsten Wild got the better of German ace Ina Teutenberg on the second stage of the Tour of Chongming Island. The Dutch sprinter not only bested Teutenberg in the final sprint to take the stage victory, but also nabbed enough sprint bonuses along the way to strip the HTC-Columbia rider of the overall GC lead.

Wild had nothing but respect for her competitor, telling womenscycling.net, "I had the better legs today," said Wild. "Ina [Teutenberg] is an incredible sprinter and we knew we had to do something different today if I was going to beat her. The team rode incredibly well today and I am very happy to have the win."

Teutenberg may have been down but she is far from out of the hunt for the final title. Tied on time with Wild, she will look to get her revenge on tomorrow's final stage and will be relying on her team to make the race more difficult.

“Yesterday I won, today Kirsten won. Another day tomorrow, so we will see what happens. Today was slow and we didn’t really race that fast. I am hoping that things change for tomorrow and for the weekend World Cup. I hope that we have a different race with wind and difficult conditions to shake things up a little, “ said Teutenberg.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 2:03:39 2 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 3 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Australia 4 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 5 Angela Hennig (Ger) Team Noris Cycling 6 Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 7 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 8 Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania 9 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Noris Cycling 10 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion 11 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Lithuania 12 Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 13 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam 14 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam 15 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia 16 Natalya Stefanskaya (Kaz) Kazakhstan 17 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 18 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) New Zealand 19 Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu) Lithuania 20 Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine 21 Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 22 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan 23 Hee Jung Son (Kor) Korea 24 Hye Kyeong Choi (Kor) Korea 25 Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 26 Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 27 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 28 Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion 29 Siobhan Dervan (Irl) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion 30 Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine 31 You Jin A (Kor) Korea 32 Xiao Hui Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China 33 Emma Petersen (NZl) New Zealand 34 Na Zhao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 35 Shou Ju (Chn) People's Republic of China 36 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 37 Roxane Fournier (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion 38 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 39 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Team Noris Cycling 40 Valentina Ylbrikht (Kaz) Kazakhstan 41 Sheng Yongyan (Chn) People's Republic of China 42 Marzhan Baitileuova (Kaz) Kazakhstan 43 Rachel Mercer (NZl) New Zealand 44 Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling 45 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 46 Eun Ju Son (Kor) Korea 47 Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan 48 Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 49 Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania 50 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania 51 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam 52 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australia 53 Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria 54 Lin Xue (Chn) People's Republic of China 55 Bettina Barbara Tesar (Aut) Austria 56 Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women 57 Toni Bradshaw (NZl) New Zealand 58 Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 59 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 60 Carly Light (Aus) Australia 61 Tatyana Ulbrikht (Kaz) Kazakhstan 62 Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand 63 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia 64 Serena Danesi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 65 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam 66 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Team Noris Cycling 67 Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan 68 Silke Schrattenecker (Aut) Austria 69 Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 70 Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 71 Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania 72 Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Austria 73 Olena Pavlukhina (Ukr) Ukraine 74 Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling 75 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 76 Béatrice Thomas (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion 77 Minami Ueno (Jpn) Japan 78 Anna Nagirna (Ukr) Ukraine 79 Bernadette Schober (Aut) Austria 80 Ju Mi Lee (Kor) Korea 81 Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Japan 82 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 83 Elisabeth Reiner (Aut) Austria 84 Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 85 Melissa Holt (NZl) New Zealand 86 Henriette Christensen (Den) Alriksson Go:Green 87 Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan 88 Romy Kasper (Ger) Team Noris Cycling 89 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi 0:00:10 90 Yuzhuo Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:20 91 Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 0:00:23 92 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Noris Cycling 0:00:44 93 Valeriya Velychko (Ukr) Ukraine 0:03:44 DNS Cui Wang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling DNF Marion Rousse (Fra) ESG