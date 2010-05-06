Trending

Wild topples Teutenberg for stage, GC lead

Dutch and German tied on time heading into final stage

Image 1 of 23

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) wins Stage 2 of the Tour of Chongming Island ahead of Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) and Rochelle Gilmore (Australia)

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) wins Stage 2 of the Tour of Chongming Island ahead of Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) and Rochelle Gilmore (Australia)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 23

Final adjustments to a bike in the Austrian team cabin

Final adjustments to a bike in the Austrian team cabin
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 23

The start / finish area in downtown Chongming Island

The start / finish area in downtown Chongming Island
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 23

Local community groups of drummers provide entertainment for spectators and encouragement for the riders all around the course

Local community groups of drummers provide entertainment for spectators and encouragement for the riders all around the course
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 23

Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) made another first kilometre breakaway in Stage 2, to follow her Stage 1 attempt

Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) made another first kilometre breakaway in Stage 2, to follow her Stage 1 attempt
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 23

Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) gained a maximum 2 minutes 10 seconds and was away for 38 kilometres

Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) gained a maximum 2 minutes 10 seconds and was away for 38 kilometres
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 23

The bunch chases Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)

The bunch chases Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 23

Race leader, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) in the yellow jersey

Race leader, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 23

Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion riders, Béatrice Thomas and Aurore Verhoeven in the bunch

Esgl 93 - Gsd Gestion riders, Béatrice Thomas and Aurore Verhoeven in the bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 23

Malin Rydlund (Alriksson Go:Green)

Malin Rydlund (Alriksson Go:Green)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 23

Riders divert onto the grass verges as a small crash has a domino effect on the road

Riders divert onto the grass verges as a small crash has a domino effect on the road
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 23

Trixi Worrack and Marlen Jöhrend (Noris Cycling) drive the chase to catch Bastianelli

Trixi Worrack and Marlen Jöhrend (Noris Cycling) drive the chase to catch Bastianelli
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 23

Vicki Whitelaw (Australia) updates the team car on the race situation

Vicki Whitelaw (Australia) updates the team car on the race situation
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 23

Adrie Visser and Chloe Hosking (HTC - Columbia Women) drive at the front to catch the breakaway

Adrie Visser and Chloe Hosking (HTC - Columbia Women) drive at the front to catch the breakaway
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 23

Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) in the final moments of her 38 kilometre breakaway

Valentina Bastianelli (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi) in the final moments of her 38 kilometre breakaway
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 23

Adrie Visser (HTC - Columbia Women) in action as the bunch nears the second sprint of the day

Adrie Visser (HTC - Columbia Women) in action as the bunch nears the second sprint of the day
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 23

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) takes a corner in the bunch

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) takes a corner in the bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 23

The bunch passes at speed towards the finish of Stage 2

The bunch passes at speed towards the finish of Stage 2
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 23

The bunch sprints to the finish line for Stage 2

The bunch sprints to the finish line for Stage 2
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 23

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) was surrounded after her stage victory. Team-mate, Iris Slappendel was trapped in the scrum

Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) was surrounded after her stage victory. Team-mate, Iris Slappendel was trapped in the scrum
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 23

The best Asian rider, Choi Hye Kyeong (South Korea) struggles to open her bottle of champagne

The best Asian rider, Choi Hye Kyeong (South Korea) struggles to open her bottle of champagne
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 22 of 23

New race leader, Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium at Stage 2 of Tour of Chongming Island in the leader's yellow jersey

New race leader, Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) on the podium at Stage 2 of Tour of Chongming Island in the leader's yellow jersey
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 23 of 23

on the podium at Stage 2 of Tour of Chongming Island in the leader's yellow jersey New race leader, Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team)

on the podium at Stage 2 of Tour of Chongming Island in the leader's yellow jersey New race leader, Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Cervelos Kirsten Wild got the better of German ace Ina Teutenberg on the second stage of the Tour of Chongming Island. The Dutch sprinter not only bested Teutenberg in the final sprint to take the stage victory, but also nabbed enough sprint bonuses along the way to strip the HTC-Columbia rider of the overall GC lead.

Wild had nothing but respect for her competitor, telling womenscycling.net, "I had the better legs today," said Wild. "Ina [Teutenberg] is an incredible sprinter and we knew we had to do something different today if I was going to beat her. The team rode incredibly well today and I am very happy to have the win."

Teutenberg may have been down but she is far from out of the hunt for the final title. Tied on time with Wild, she will look to get her revenge on tomorrow's final stage and will be relying on her team to make the race more difficult.

“Yesterday I won, today Kirsten won. Another day tomorrow, so we will see what happens. Today was slow and we didn’t really race that fast. I am hoping that things change for tomorrow and for the weekend World Cup. I hope that we have a different race with wind and difficult conditions to shake things up a little, “ said Teutenberg.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam2:03:39
2Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
3Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Australia
4Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
5Angela Hennig (Ger) Team Noris Cycling
6Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
7Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
8Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
9Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Noris Cycling
10Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
11Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Lithuania
12Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
13Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
14Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam
15Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
16Natalya Stefanskaya (Kaz) Kazakhstan
17Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
18Catherine Cheatley (NZl) New Zealand
19Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu) Lithuania
20Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine
21Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
22Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan
23Hee Jung Son (Kor) Korea
24Hye Kyeong Choi (Kor) Korea
25Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
26Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
27Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
28Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
29Siobhan Dervan (Irl) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
30Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine
31You Jin A (Kor) Korea
32Xiao Hui Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
33Emma Petersen (NZl) New Zealand
34Na Zhao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
35Shou Ju (Chn) People's Republic of China
36Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
37Roxane Fournier (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
38Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
39Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Team Noris Cycling
40Valentina Ylbrikht (Kaz) Kazakhstan
41Sheng Yongyan (Chn) People's Republic of China
42Marzhan Baitileuova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
43Rachel Mercer (NZl) New Zealand
44Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling
45Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
46Eun Ju Son (Kor) Korea
47Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan
48Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
49Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania
50Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
51Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
52Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australia
53Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria
54Lin Xue (Chn) People's Republic of China
55Bettina Barbara Tesar (Aut) Austria
56Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
57Toni Bradshaw (NZl) New Zealand
58Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
59Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
60Carly Light (Aus) Australia
61Tatyana Ulbrikht (Kaz) Kazakhstan
62Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand
63Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
64Serena Danesi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
65Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
66Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Team Noris Cycling
67Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
68Silke Schrattenecker (Aut) Austria
69Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
70Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
71Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania
72Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Austria
73Olena Pavlukhina (Ukr) Ukraine
74Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
75Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
76Béatrice Thomas (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
77Minami Ueno (Jpn) Japan
78Anna Nagirna (Ukr) Ukraine
79Bernadette Schober (Aut) Austria
80Ju Mi Lee (Kor) Korea
81Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Japan
82Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
83Elisabeth Reiner (Aut) Austria
84Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
85Melissa Holt (NZl) New Zealand
86Henriette Christensen (Den) Alriksson Go:Green
87Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan
88Romy Kasper (Ger) Team Noris Cycling
89Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi0:00:10
90Yuzhuo Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:20
91Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:00:23
92Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Noris Cycling0:00:44
93Valeriya Velychko (Ukr) Ukraine0:03:44
DNSCui Wang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
DNFMarion Rousse (Fra) ESG

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam3:47:01
2Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
3Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Australia0:00:18
4Hye Kyeong Choi (Kor) Korea0:00:21
5Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi0:00:25
6Angela Hennig (Ger) Team Noris Cycling
7Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
8Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
9Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Lithuania
10Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam
11Natalya Stefanskaya (Kaz) Kazakhstan
12Catherine Cheatley (NZl) New Zealand
13Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Noris Cycling
14Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
15Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
16Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu) Lithuania
17Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
18Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
19Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
20Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
21Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine
22Emma Petersen (NZl) New Zealand
23Siobhan Dervan (Irl) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
24Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan
25Na Zhao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
26Rachel Mercer (NZl) New Zealand
27Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine
28Sheng Yongyan (Chn) People's Republic of China
29Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australia
30Roxane Fournier (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
31Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
32Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling
33Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
34Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
35Marzhan Baitileuova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
36Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
37Shou Ju (Chn) People's Republic of China
38Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Team Noris Cycling
39Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
40Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
41Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan
42Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
43Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
44Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
45Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
46Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
47Toni Bradshaw (NZl) New Zealand
48Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria
49Carly Light (Aus) Australia
50Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
51Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
52Xiao Hui Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
53Lin Xue (Chn) People's Republic of China
54Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
55Silke Schrattenecker (Aut) Austria
56Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
57Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Team Noris Cycling
58Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
59Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
60Eun Ju Son (Kor) Korea
61Romy Kasper (Ger) Team Noris Cycling
62Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
63Béatrice Thomas (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
64Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
65Serena Danesi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
66Henriette Christensen (Den) Alriksson Go:Green
67Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Austria
68Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
69Minami Ueno (Jpn) Japan
70Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Japan
71Ju Mi Lee (Kor) Korea
72Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan
73Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:34
74Anna Nagirna (Ukr) Ukraine
75Bettina Barbara Tesar (Aut) Austria0:00:37
76Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand
77Olena Pavlukhina (Ukr) Ukraine
78Bernadette Schober (Aut) Austria
79Valentina Ylbrikht (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:39
80Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
81Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania0:00:41
82Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
83Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
84You Jin A (Kor) Korea0:00:55
85Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:01:02
86Melissa Holt (NZl) New Zealand0:01:03
87Hee Jung Son (Kor) Korea0:01:09
88Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Noris Cycling
89Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania0:01:17
90Yuzhuo Zhang (Chn) CHN0:01:37
91Valeriya Velychko (Ukr) UKR0:04:08
92Tatyana Ulbrikht (Kaz) KAZ0:12:40
93Elisabeth Reiner (Aut) AUT

 

Latest on Cyclingnews