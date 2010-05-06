Wild topples Teutenberg for stage, GC lead
Dutch and German tied on time heading into final stage
Cervelos Kirsten Wild got the better of German ace Ina Teutenberg on the second stage of the Tour of Chongming Island. The Dutch sprinter not only bested Teutenberg in the final sprint to take the stage victory, but also nabbed enough sprint bonuses along the way to strip the HTC-Columbia rider of the overall GC lead.
Wild had nothing but respect for her competitor, telling womenscycling.net, "I had the better legs today," said Wild. "Ina [Teutenberg] is an incredible sprinter and we knew we had to do something different today if I was going to beat her. The team rode incredibly well today and I am very happy to have the win."
Teutenberg may have been down but she is far from out of the hunt for the final title. Tied on time with Wild, she will look to get her revenge on tomorrow's final stage and will be relying on her team to make the race more difficult.
“Yesterday I won, today Kirsten won. Another day tomorrow, so we will see what happens. Today was slow and we didn’t really race that fast. I am hoping that things change for tomorrow and for the weekend World Cup. I hope that we have a different race with wind and difficult conditions to shake things up a little, “ said Teutenberg.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|2:03:39
|2
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|3
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Australia
|4
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|5
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Team Noris Cycling
|6
|Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|7
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|8
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|9
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Noris Cycling
|10
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|11
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|12
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|13
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|14
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam
|15
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|16
|Natalya Stefanskaya (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|17
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|18
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) New Zealand
|19
|Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|20
|Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine
|21
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|22
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan
|23
|Hee Jung Son (Kor) Korea
|24
|Hye Kyeong Choi (Kor) Korea
|25
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|26
|Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|27
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|28
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|29
|Siobhan Dervan (Irl) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|30
|Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine
|31
|You Jin A (Kor) Korea
|32
|Xiao Hui Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|33
|Emma Petersen (NZl) New Zealand
|34
|Na Zhao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|35
|Shou Ju (Chn) People's Republic of China
|36
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|37
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|38
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|39
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Team Noris Cycling
|40
|Valentina Ylbrikht (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|41
|Sheng Yongyan (Chn) People's Republic of China
|42
|Marzhan Baitileuova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|43
|Rachel Mercer (NZl) New Zealand
|44
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling
|45
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|46
|Eun Ju Son (Kor) Korea
|47
|Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan
|48
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|49
|Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|50
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|51
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
|52
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australia
|53
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria
|54
|Lin Xue (Chn) People's Republic of China
|55
|Bettina Barbara Tesar (Aut) Austria
|56
|Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|57
|Toni Bradshaw (NZl) New Zealand
|58
|Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|59
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|60
|Carly Light (Aus) Australia
|61
|Tatyana Ulbrikht (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|62
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand
|63
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|64
|Serena Danesi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|65
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|66
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Team Noris Cycling
|67
|Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|68
|Silke Schrattenecker (Aut) Austria
|69
|Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|70
|Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|71
|Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|72
|Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Austria
|73
|Olena Pavlukhina (Ukr) Ukraine
|74
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|75
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|76
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|77
|Minami Ueno (Jpn) Japan
|78
|Anna Nagirna (Ukr) Ukraine
|79
|Bernadette Schober (Aut) Austria
|80
|Ju Mi Lee (Kor) Korea
|81
|Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Japan
|82
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|83
|Elisabeth Reiner (Aut) Austria
|84
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|85
|Melissa Holt (NZl) New Zealand
|86
|Henriette Christensen (Den) Alriksson Go:Green
|87
|Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan
|88
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Team Noris Cycling
|89
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|0:00:10
|90
|Yuzhuo Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:20
|91
|Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:00:23
|92
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Noris Cycling
|0:00:44
|93
|Valeriya Velychko (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:03:44
|DNS
|Cui Wang (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Marion Rousse (Fra) ESG
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|3:47:01
|2
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|3
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Australia
|0:00:18
|4
|Hye Kyeong Choi (Kor) Korea
|0:00:21
|5
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|0:00:25
|6
|Angela Hennig (Ger) Team Noris Cycling
|7
|Vilija Sereikaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|8
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|9
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|10
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cervelo TestTeam
|11
|Natalya Stefanskaya (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|12
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) New Zealand
|13
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Noris Cycling
|14
|Xin Liu (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|15
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Australia
|16
|Vaida Pikauskaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|17
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|18
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|19
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo TestTeam
|20
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|21
|Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine
|22
|Emma Petersen (NZl) New Zealand
|23
|Siobhan Dervan (Irl) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|24
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Japan
|25
|Na Zhao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|26
|Rachel Mercer (NZl) New Zealand
|27
|Yelizaveta Bochkarova (Ukr) Ukraine
|28
|Sheng Yongyan (Chn) People's Republic of China
|29
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Australia
|30
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|31
|Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|32
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) Giant Pro Cycling
|33
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|34
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|35
|Marzhan Baitileuova (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|36
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|37
|Shou Ju (Chn) People's Republic of China
|38
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Team Noris Cycling
|39
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|40
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|41
|Masami Morita (Jpn) Japan
|42
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo TestTeam
|43
|Xiao Ling Luo (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|44
|Min Gao (Chn) Giant Pro Cycling
|45
|Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|46
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|47
|Toni Bradshaw (NZl) New Zealand
|48
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria
|49
|Carly Light (Aus) Australia
|50
|Kimberly Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|51
|Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|52
|Xiao Hui Liu (Chn) People's Republic of China
|53
|Lin Xue (Chn) People's Republic of China
|54
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|55
|Silke Schrattenecker (Aut) Austria
|56
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|57
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Team Noris Cycling
|58
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|59
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|60
|Eun Ju Son (Kor) Korea
|61
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Team Noris Cycling
|62
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
|63
|Béatrice Thomas (Fra) ESGL 93 - GSD Gestion
|64
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Australia
|65
|Serena Danesi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|66
|Henriette Christensen (Den) Alriksson Go:Green
|67
|Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Austria
|68
|Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|69
|Minami Ueno (Jpn) Japan
|70
|Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Japan
|71
|Ju Mi Lee (Kor) Korea
|72
|Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan
|73
|Svetlana Pauliukaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:34
|74
|Anna Nagirna (Ukr) Ukraine
|75
|Bettina Barbara Tesar (Aut) Austria
|0:00:37
|76
|Courteney Lowe (NZl) New Zealand
|77
|Olena Pavlukhina (Ukr) Ukraine
|78
|Bernadette Schober (Aut) Austria
|79
|Valentina Ylbrikht (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:39
|80
|Rimma Luchshenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|81
|Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:00:41
|82
|Florence Girardet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|83
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo - Ghezzi
|84
|You Jin A (Kor) Korea
|0:00:55
|85
|Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:01:02
|86
|Melissa Holt (NZl) New Zealand
|0:01:03
|87
|Hee Jung Son (Kor) Korea
|0:01:09
|88
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Noris Cycling
|89
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) Lithuania
|0:01:17
|90
|Yuzhuo Zhang (Chn) CHN
|0:01:37
|91
|Valeriya Velychko (Ukr) UKR
|0:04:08
|92
|Tatyana Ulbrikht (Kaz) KAZ
|0:12:40
|93
|Elisabeth Reiner (Aut) AUT
