Lizzie Armitstead wins stage one

Teutenberg leads overall

Image 1 of 21

Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates her victory

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 21

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) in the sprint jersey on the podium after winning stage 1

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 21

The Best Asian rider is Maneephan Jutatip (Thailand)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 21

Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) on the podium after winning stage 1

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 21

Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) on the podium after winning stage 1

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 21

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad), the race leader, on the podium after winning stage 1

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 21

The Americans found that Dutch race habits die hard - they were first to line up for the start

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 21

The only "home" race on their calendar - China-Chongming Giant lined up with a smile

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 21

Aejung Lee (South Korea) suffers with everyone else in the rain

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 21

Marta Bastianelli (SC MCipollini Giordana) with teammate Rossella Callovi 

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 21

The rain caused puncture after puncture. The Vaiano-Solaritech women exchange a wheel

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 21

The bunch approaches 25km to go

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 21

The weather was too inclement to show off the rainbow stripes alone as world champion Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) wore a rain vest during the first stage. She follows Alessandra D'Ettorre in a full rain jacket.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 21

Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) sprints to victory

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 21

Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) sprints to victory ahead of Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 21

Race leader, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) pulled on the leader's jersey after stage 1

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 21

The peloton in action during a wet opening day of racing.

(Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)
Image 18 of 21

The Tour of Chongming Island peloton in action on the first stage.

(Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)
Image 19 of 21

Lizzie Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) sprinted to victory in the opening stage.

(Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)
Image 20 of 21

Stage one wininer Lizzie Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) uncorks the bubbly.

(Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)
Image 21 of 21

Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) in the leader's yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)

Lizzie Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) showed she is back on form by winning the first stage of the Tour of Chongming Island stage race in China.

The 22-year-old British rider beat last year’s overall winner, Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad), in the sprint, with Annemiek van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) coming in third. Teutenberg won all the intermediate sprints and so is the first leader of the race.

The 73.4km stage was flat and not technically demanding. However, heavy rain caused problems, washing debris onto the course which resulted in punctures and crashes.

After the race, Armitstead told womenscycling.net, "We expected that it would be a bunch sprint. We wanted to try to force something during the race, but only if there was a good moment. The good moment never came, so the girls tried to help me in the final stages. They did a good lead-out. A little bit too early, but they dropped me off on a good wheel so it was good."

The young British rider has had a difficult start to the 2011 season, after being hospitalised with a gall-bladder infection. She was also unable to compete at the track world championships in late March due to side-strain. Last week she had to pull out of the GP Elsy Jacobs in Luxembourg because of stomach problems, but her win demonstrates that she’s back on form.

Teutenberg leads the overall classification of the three-day race by one second.

"One second is nothing so it means we are going to have to fight for every second and every stage win. It will be as much of a fight as it was last year. We are expecting that," she told womenscycling.net.

The Tour of Chongming Island and the subsequent Tour of Chongming Island World Cup race all take place on an 80km-long island in the Yangtze River in China.

All three stages are very flat – stage two is 118.4km, and stage three will be 11 laps of a 7.2km city centre circuit. The stage race will be a good indication of riders’ form for the World Cup, where Annemiek van Vleuten and Hitec Products’ Emma Johansson will be battling to take control of the World Cup classification.

Current leader and Van Vleuten’s teammate, Marianne Vos, isn’t at the race to defend her jersey, as she’s taking a break after her highly successful, but race-heavy early season. She won cyclo-cross and track world titles, two World Cup races and five other major races.

Full Results
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo1:49:22
2Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
4Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
6Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
7Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
8Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
9Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
10Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
11Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand
12Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy
13Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
14Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
15Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
16Wong Wan Yiu (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
17Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
18Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
19Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States
20Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
21Anna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine
22Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
23Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
24Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
25Johanna Badmann (Ger) Germany
26Venera Absalyamova (Rus) Russian Federation
27Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria
28Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria
29Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
30Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
31Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine
32Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
33Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States
34Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
35Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation
36Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
37Lindsay Myers (USA) United States
38Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
39Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
40Elena Litchmanova (Rus) Russian Federation
41Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany0:00:11
42Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
43Nuntana Supuksorn (Tha) Thailand
44Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
45Son Eunju (Kor) Korea
46Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
47Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
48Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
49Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
50Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
51Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
52Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany
53Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
54Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
55Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
56Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany
57Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
58Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
59Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States0:00:16
60Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russian Federation
61Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:00:18
62Jessica Prinner (USA) United States0:00:20
63Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
64Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
65Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:00:30
66Anna Nagirnaya (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:34
67Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
68Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
69Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
70Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
71Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria
72Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
73Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria
74Park Eunmi (Kor) Korea
75Lidiya Malakhova (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:38
76Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
77Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
78Liu Xiao Hui (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
79Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit
80Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand0:00:41
81Son Hee Jung (Kor) Korea
82Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
83Kunlapha Wilaiwan (Tha) Thailand
84Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand
85Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea0:00:43
86Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
87Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Italy
88Lee Aejung (Kor) Korea
89Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
90Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy0:00:55
91Tang Ke Rong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:01:02
92Anna Trevisi (Ita) Italy0:01:14
93Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:01:19
DNFLisa Pleyer (Aut) Austria
DNFLee Minjung (Kor) Korea

Sprint 1
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women5pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK3
3Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States1

Sprint 2
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women5pts
2Coryn Rivera (USA) United States3
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo1

Points - Finish
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo14pts
2Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women12
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit10
4Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana8
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK6
6Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team5
7Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team4
8Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech3
9Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green2
10Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK1

Teams
1Nederland Bloeit5:28:06
2Lotto Honda Team
3Hitec Products - UCK
4Vaiano Solaristech
5Germany
6United States
7Russian Federation
8HTC Highroad Women0:00:11
9Garmin - Cervelo
10SC MCipollini Giordana
11Ukraine
12Thailand0:00:22
13Alriksson Go:Green0:00:29
14Austria0:00:34
15China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:00:38
16Korea0:00:52
17Italy0:01:26

Asian teams
1Thailand5:28:28
2China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:00:16
3Korea0:00:30

General classification after stage 1
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women1:49:10
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo0:00:01
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:08
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK0:00:10
5Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States0:00:11
6Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:00:12
7Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
8Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
9Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
10Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
11Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
12Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand
13Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy
14Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
15Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
16Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
17Wong Wan Yiu (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
18Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
19Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
20Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
21Anna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine
22Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
23Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
24Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
25Johanna Badmann (Ger) Germany
26Venera Absalyamova (Rus) Russian Federation
27Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria
28Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria
29Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
30Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
31Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine
32Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
33Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States
34Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
35Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation
36Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
37Lindsay Myers (USA) United States
38Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
39Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
40Elena Litchmanova (Rus) Russian Federation
41Park Eunmi (Kor) Korea
42Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany0:00:23
43Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
44Nuntana Supuksorn (Tha) Thailand
45Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
46Son Eunju (Kor) Korea
47Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
48Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
49Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
50Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
51Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
52Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
53Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany
54Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
55Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
56Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
57Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany
58Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
59Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
60Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States0:00:28
61Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russian Federation
62Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green0:00:30
63Jessica Prinner (USA) United States0:00:32
64Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
65Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
66Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana0:00:42
67Anna Nagirnaya (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:46
68Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
69Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
70Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
71Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
72Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria
73Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
74Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria
75Lidiya Malakhova (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:50
76Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
77Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
78Liu Xiao Hui (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
79Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit
80Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:00:53
81Kunlapha Wilaiwan (Tha) Thailand
82Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
83Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea0:00:55
84Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Italy
85Lee Aejung (Kor) Korea
86Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
87Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy0:01:07
88Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand0:01:13
89Son Hee Jung (Kor) Korea
90Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand
91Tang Ke Rong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:01:14
92Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:01:31
93Anna Trevisi (Ita) Italy0:01:46

Points classification
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women22pts
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo15
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit10
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK9
5Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana8
6Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team5
7Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team4
8Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech3
9Coryn Rivera (USA) United States3
10Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green2
11Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States1
12Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK1

Asian rider classification
1Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand1:49:22
2Wong Wan Yiu (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
3Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
4Park Eunmi (Kor) Korea
5Nuntana Supuksorn (Tha) Thailand0:00:11
6Son Eunju (Kor) Korea
7Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
8Liu Xiao Hui (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:00:38
9Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:00:41
10Kunlapha Wilaiwan (Tha) Thailand
11Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea0:00:43
12Lee Aejung (Kor) Korea
13Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand0:01:01
14Son Hee Jung (Kor) Korea
15Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand
16Tang Ke Rong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:01:02
17Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:01:19

Teams classification
1Nederland Bloeit5:28:06
2Lotto Honda Team
3Hitec Products - UCK
4Vaiano Solaristech
5Germany
6United States
7Russian Federation
8HTC Highroad Women0:00:11
9Garmin - Cervelo
10SC MCipollini Giordana
11Ukraine
12Thailand0:00:22
13Alriksson Go:Green0:00:29
14Austria0:00:34
15China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:00:38
16Korea0:00:52
17Italy0:01:26

Asian teams classification
1Thailand5:28:28
2China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:00:16
3Korea0:00:30

Latest on Cyclingnews