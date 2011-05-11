Image 1 of 21 Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) celebrates her victory (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 21 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) in the sprint jersey on the podium after winning stage 1 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 21 The Best Asian rider is Maneephan Jutatip (Thailand) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 21 Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) on the podium after winning stage 1 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 21 Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) on the podium after winning stage 1 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 21 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad), the race leader, on the podium after winning stage 1 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 21 The Americans found that Dutch race habits die hard - they were first to line up for the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 21 The only "home" race on their calendar - China-Chongming Giant lined up with a smile (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 21 Aejung Lee (South Korea) suffers with everyone else in the rain (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 21 Marta Bastianelli (SC MCipollini Giordana) with teammate Rossella Callovi (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 21 The rain caused puncture after puncture. The Vaiano-Solaritech women exchange a wheel (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 21 The bunch approaches 25km to go (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 21 The weather was too inclement to show off the rainbow stripes alone as world champion Giorgia Bronzini (Italy) wore a rain vest during the first stage. She follows Alessandra D'Ettorre in a full rain jacket. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 21 Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) sprints to victory (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 21 Elizabeth Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) sprints to victory ahead of Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) and Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 21 Race leader, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) pulled on the leader's jersey after stage 1 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 21 The peloton in action during a wet opening day of racing. (Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island) Image 18 of 21 The Tour of Chongming Island peloton in action on the first stage. (Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island) Image 19 of 21 Lizzie Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) sprinted to victory in the opening stage. (Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island) Image 20 of 21 Stage one wininer Lizzie Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) uncorks the bubbly. (Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island) Image 21 of 21 Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) in the leader's yellow jersey. (Image credit: Tour of Chongming Island)

Lizzie Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) showed she is back on form by winning the first stage of the Tour of Chongming Island stage race in China.

The 22-year-old British rider beat last year’s overall winner, Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad), in the sprint, with Annemiek van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) coming in third. Teutenberg won all the intermediate sprints and so is the first leader of the race.

The 73.4km stage was flat and not technically demanding. However, heavy rain caused problems, washing debris onto the course which resulted in punctures and crashes.

After the race, Armitstead told womenscycling.net, "We expected that it would be a bunch sprint. We wanted to try to force something during the race, but only if there was a good moment. The good moment never came, so the girls tried to help me in the final stages. They did a good lead-out. A little bit too early, but they dropped me off on a good wheel so it was good."

The young British rider has had a difficult start to the 2011 season, after being hospitalised with a gall-bladder infection. She was also unable to compete at the track world championships in late March due to side-strain. Last week she had to pull out of the GP Elsy Jacobs in Luxembourg because of stomach problems, but her win demonstrates that she’s back on form.

Teutenberg leads the overall classification of the three-day race by one second.

"One second is nothing so it means we are going to have to fight for every second and every stage win. It will be as much of a fight as it was last year. We are expecting that," she told womenscycling.net.

The Tour of Chongming Island and the subsequent Tour of Chongming Island World Cup race all take place on an 80km-long island in the Yangtze River in China.

All three stages are very flat – stage two is 118.4km, and stage three will be 11 laps of a 7.2km city centre circuit. The stage race will be a good indication of riders’ form for the World Cup, where Annemiek van Vleuten and Hitec Products’ Emma Johansson will be battling to take control of the World Cup classification.

Current leader and Van Vleuten’s teammate, Marianne Vos, isn’t at the race to defend her jersey, as she’s taking a break after her highly successful, but race-heavy early season. She won cyclo-cross and track world titles, two World Cup races and five other major races.

Full Results 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 1:49:22 2 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 4 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 6 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 7 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 8 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 9 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 10 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 11 Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand 12 Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy 13 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 14 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 15 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 16 Wong Wan Yiu (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 17 Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 18 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 19 Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States 20 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 21 Anna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine 22 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 23 Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany 24 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 25 Johanna Badmann (Ger) Germany 26 Venera Absalyamova (Rus) Russian Federation 27 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria 28 Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria 29 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 30 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 31 Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine 32 Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 33 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States 34 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 35 Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation 36 Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation 37 Lindsay Myers (USA) United States 38 Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 39 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 40 Elena Litchmanova (Rus) Russian Federation 41 Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany 0:00:11 42 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 43 Nuntana Supuksorn (Tha) Thailand 44 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 45 Son Eunju (Kor) Korea 46 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 47 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 48 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 49 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana 50 Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 51 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 52 Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany 53 Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand 54 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 55 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 56 Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany 57 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo 58 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 59 Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States 0:00:16 60 Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russian Federation 61 Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 0:00:18 62 Jessica Prinner (USA) United States 0:00:20 63 Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 64 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 65 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:00:30 66 Anna Nagirnaya (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:34 67 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria 68 Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine 69 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 70 Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 71 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria 72 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 73 Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria 74 Park Eunmi (Kor) Korea 75 Lidiya Malakhova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:38 76 Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 77 Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 78 Liu Xiao Hui (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 79 Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit 80 Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand 0:00:41 81 Son Hee Jung (Kor) Korea 82 Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 83 Kunlapha Wilaiwan (Tha) Thailand 84 Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand 85 Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea 0:00:43 86 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States 87 Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Italy 88 Lee Aejung (Kor) Korea 89 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 90 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 0:00:55 91 Tang Ke Rong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:01:02 92 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Italy 0:01:14 93 Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:01:19 DNF Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Austria DNF Lee Minjung (Kor) Korea

Sprint 1 1 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 5 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 3 3 Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States 1

Sprint 2 1 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 5 pts 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States 3 3 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 1

Points - Finish 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 14 pts 2 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 12 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 10 4 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 8 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 6 6 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 5 7 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 4 8 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 3 9 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 2 10 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 1

Teams 1 Nederland Bloeit 5:28:06 2 Lotto Honda Team 3 Hitec Products - UCK 4 Vaiano Solaristech 5 Germany 6 United States 7 Russian Federation 8 HTC Highroad Women 0:00:11 9 Garmin - Cervelo 10 SC MCipollini Giordana 11 Ukraine 12 Thailand 0:00:22 13 Alriksson Go:Green 0:00:29 14 Austria 0:00:34 15 China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:38 16 Korea 0:00:52 17 Italy 0:01:26

Asian teams 1 Thailand 5:28:28 2 China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:16 3 Korea 0:00:30

General classification after stage 1 1 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 1:49:10 2 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 0:00:01 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:08 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 0:00:10 5 Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States 0:00:11 6 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:00:12 7 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 8 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 9 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 10 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 11 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 12 Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand 13 Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy 14 Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany 15 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 16 Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 17 Wong Wan Yiu (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 18 Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 19 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 20 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 21 Anna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine 22 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women 23 Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany 24 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 25 Johanna Badmann (Ger) Germany 26 Venera Absalyamova (Rus) Russian Federation 27 Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria 28 Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria 29 Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 30 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 31 Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine 32 Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 33 Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States 34 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 35 Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation 36 Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation 37 Lindsay Myers (USA) United States 38 Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 39 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 40 Elena Litchmanova (Rus) Russian Federation 41 Park Eunmi (Kor) Korea 42 Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany 0:00:23 43 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 44 Nuntana Supuksorn (Tha) Thailand 45 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 46 Son Eunju (Kor) Korea 47 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 48 Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 49 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 50 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana 51 Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 52 Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine 53 Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany 54 Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand 55 Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo 56 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 57 Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany 58 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo 59 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 60 Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States 0:00:28 61 Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russian Federation 62 Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 0:00:30 63 Jessica Prinner (USA) United States 0:00:32 64 Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 65 Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 66 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:00:42 67 Anna Nagirnaya (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:46 68 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria 69 Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine 70 Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 71 Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 72 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria 73 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech 74 Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria 75 Lidiya Malakhova (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:50 76 Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 77 Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 78 Liu Xiao Hui (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 79 Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit 80 Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:53 81 Kunlapha Wilaiwan (Tha) Thailand 82 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States 83 Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea 0:00:55 84 Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Italy 85 Lee Aejung (Kor) Korea 86 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy 87 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy 0:01:07 88 Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand 0:01:13 89 Son Hee Jung (Kor) Korea 90 Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand 91 Tang Ke Rong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:01:14 92 Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:01:31 93 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Italy 0:01:46

Points classification 1 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 22 pts 2 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 15 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 10 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 9 5 Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 8 6 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 5 7 Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 4 8 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech 3 9 Coryn Rivera (USA) United States 3 10 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 2 11 Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States 1 12 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 1

Asian rider classification 1 Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand 1:49:22 2 Wong Wan Yiu (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 3 Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 4 Park Eunmi (Kor) Korea 5 Nuntana Supuksorn (Tha) Thailand 0:00:11 6 Son Eunju (Kor) Korea 7 Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand 8 Liu Xiao Hui (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:38 9 Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:41 10 Kunlapha Wilaiwan (Tha) Thailand 11 Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea 0:00:43 12 Lee Aejung (Kor) Korea 13 Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand 0:01:01 14 Son Hee Jung (Kor) Korea 15 Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand 16 Tang Ke Rong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:01:02 17 Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:01:19

Teams classification 1 Nederland Bloeit 5:28:06 2 Lotto Honda Team 3 Hitec Products - UCK 4 Vaiano Solaristech 5 Germany 6 United States 7 Russian Federation 8 HTC Highroad Women 0:00:11 9 Garmin - Cervelo 10 SC MCipollini Giordana 11 Ukraine 12 Thailand 0:00:22 13 Alriksson Go:Green 0:00:29 14 Austria 0:00:34 15 China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:00:38 16 Korea 0:00:52 17 Italy 0:01:26