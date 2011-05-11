Lizzie Armitstead wins stage one
Teutenberg leads overall
Lizzie Armitstead (Garmin-Cervelo) showed she is back on form by winning the first stage of the Tour of Chongming Island stage race in China.
Related Articles
The 22-year-old British rider beat last year’s overall winner, Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad), in the sprint, with Annemiek van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) coming in third. Teutenberg won all the intermediate sprints and so is the first leader of the race.
The 73.4km stage was flat and not technically demanding. However, heavy rain caused problems, washing debris onto the course which resulted in punctures and crashes.
After the race, Armitstead told womenscycling.net, "We expected that it would be a bunch sprint. We wanted to try to force something during the race, but only if there was a good moment. The good moment never came, so the girls tried to help me in the final stages. They did a good lead-out. A little bit too early, but they dropped me off on a good wheel so it was good."
The young British rider has had a difficult start to the 2011 season, after being hospitalised with a gall-bladder infection. She was also unable to compete at the track world championships in late March due to side-strain. Last week she had to pull out of the GP Elsy Jacobs in Luxembourg because of stomach problems, but her win demonstrates that she’s back on form.
Teutenberg leads the overall classification of the three-day race by one second.
"One second is nothing so it means we are going to have to fight for every second and every stage win. It will be as much of a fight as it was last year. We are expecting that," she told womenscycling.net.
The Tour of Chongming Island and the subsequent Tour of Chongming Island World Cup race all take place on an 80km-long island in the Yangtze River in China.
All three stages are very flat – stage two is 118.4km, and stage three will be 11 laps of a 7.2km city centre circuit. The stage race will be a good indication of riders’ form for the World Cup, where Annemiek van Vleuten and Hitec Products’ Emma Johansson will be battling to take control of the World Cup classification.
Current leader and Van Vleuten’s teammate, Marianne Vos, isn’t at the race to defend her jersey, as she’s taking a break after her highly successful, but race-heavy early season. She won cyclo-cross and track world titles, two World Cup races and five other major races.
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|1:49:22
|2
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|4
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|6
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|7
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|8
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|9
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|10
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|11
|Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand
|12
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy
|13
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|14
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|15
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|16
|Wong Wan Yiu (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|17
|Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|18
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|19
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States
|20
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|21
|Anna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine
|22
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|23
|Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
|24
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|25
|Johanna Badmann (Ger) Germany
|26
|Venera Absalyamova (Rus) Russian Federation
|27
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria
|28
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria
|29
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|30
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|31
|Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine
|32
|Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|33
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States
|34
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|35
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation
|36
|Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
|37
|Lindsay Myers (USA) United States
|38
|Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|39
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|40
|Elena Litchmanova (Rus) Russian Federation
|41
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
|0:00:11
|42
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|43
|Nuntana Supuksorn (Tha) Thailand
|44
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|45
|Son Eunju (Kor) Korea
|46
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|47
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|48
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|49
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
|50
|Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|51
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|52
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany
|53
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
|54
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|55
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|56
|Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany
|57
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
|58
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|59
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States
|0:00:16
|60
|Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russian Federation
|61
|Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:00:18
|62
|Jessica Prinner (USA) United States
|0:00:20
|63
|Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|64
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|65
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:30
|66
|Anna Nagirnaya (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:34
|67
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
|68
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
|69
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|70
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|71
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria
|72
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|73
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria
|74
|Park Eunmi (Kor) Korea
|75
|Lidiya Malakhova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:38
|76
|Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|77
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|78
|Liu Xiao Hui (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|79
|Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit
|80
|Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand
|0:00:41
|81
|Son Hee Jung (Kor) Korea
|82
|Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|83
|Kunlapha Wilaiwan (Tha) Thailand
|84
|Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand
|85
|Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea
|0:00:43
|86
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
|87
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Italy
|88
|Lee Aejung (Kor) Korea
|89
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|90
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|0:00:55
|91
|Tang Ke Rong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|92
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Italy
|0:01:14
|93
|Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:01:19
|DNF
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut) Austria
|DNF
|Lee Minjung (Kor) Korea
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|5
|pts
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|3
|3
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States
|1
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|5
|pts
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
|3
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|1
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|14
|pts
|2
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|12
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|10
|4
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|8
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|6
|6
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|5
|7
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|4
|8
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|3
|9
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|2
|10
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|1
|1
|Nederland Bloeit
|5:28:06
|2
|Lotto Honda Team
|3
|Hitec Products - UCK
|4
|Vaiano Solaristech
|5
|Germany
|6
|United States
|7
|Russian Federation
|8
|HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:11
|9
|Garmin - Cervelo
|10
|SC MCipollini Giordana
|11
|Ukraine
|12
|Thailand
|0:00:22
|13
|Alriksson Go:Green
|0:00:29
|14
|Austria
|0:00:34
|15
|China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|16
|Korea
|0:00:52
|17
|Italy
|0:01:26
|1
|Thailand
|5:28:28
|2
|China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|3
|Korea
|0:00:30
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|1:49:10
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:01
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:08
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|0:00:10
|5
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States
|0:00:11
|6
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:12
|7
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|8
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|9
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|10
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|11
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|12
|Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand
|13
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Italy
|14
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|15
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|16
|Eleonora Spaliviero (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|17
|Wong Wan Yiu (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|18
|Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|19
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|20
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|21
|Anna Solovey (Ukr) Ukraine
|22
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|23
|Laura Fouquet (Ger) Germany
|24
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|25
|Johanna Badmann (Ger) Germany
|26
|Venera Absalyamova (Rus) Russian Federation
|27
|Christina Kollmann (Aut) Austria
|28
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Austria
|29
|Cecilie Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|30
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|31
|Olena Sharha (Ukr) Ukraine
|32
|Urte Juodvalkyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|33
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States
|34
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|35
|Alexandra Goncharova (Rus) Russian Federation
|36
|Evgenya Romanyuta (Rus) Russian Federation
|37
|Lindsay Myers (USA) United States
|38
|Johanna Bergseth (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|39
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|40
|Elena Litchmanova (Rus) Russian Federation
|41
|Park Eunmi (Kor) Korea
|42
|Bianca Purath (Ger) Germany
|0:00:23
|43
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|44
|Nuntana Supuksorn (Tha) Thailand
|45
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|46
|Son Eunju (Kor) Korea
|47
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|48
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|49
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|50
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
|51
|Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|52
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukraine
|53
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany
|54
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
|55
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|56
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|57
|Lisa Poller (Ger) Germany
|58
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
|59
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|60
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) United States
|0:00:28
|61
|Victoria Kondel (Rus) Russian Federation
|62
|Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|0:00:30
|63
|Jessica Prinner (USA) United States
|0:00:32
|64
|Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|65
|Simona Martini (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|66
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:42
|67
|Anna Nagirnaya (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:46
|68
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Austria
|69
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukraine
|70
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|71
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|72
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Austria
|73
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Solaristech
|74
|Daniela Pintarelli (Aut) Austria
|75
|Lidiya Malakhova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:50
|76
|Monica Holler (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|77
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|78
|Liu Xiao Hui (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|79
|Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit
|80
|Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:53
|81
|Kunlapha Wilaiwan (Tha) Thailand
|82
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
|83
|Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea
|0:00:55
|84
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Italy
|85
|Lee Aejung (Kor) Korea
|86
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Italy
|87
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Italy
|0:01:07
|88
|Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand
|0:01:13
|89
|Son Hee Jung (Kor) Korea
|90
|Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand
|91
|Tang Ke Rong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:01:14
|92
|Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:01:31
|93
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Italy
|0:01:46
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|22
|pts
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|15
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|10
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|9
|5
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|8
|6
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|5
|7
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|4
|8
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|3
|9
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States
|3
|10
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|2
|11
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) United States
|1
|12
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|1
|1
|Maneephan Jutatip (Tha) Thailand
|1:49:22
|2
|Wong Wan Yiu (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|3
|Zhao Na (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|4
|Park Eunmi (Kor) Korea
|5
|Nuntana Supuksorn (Tha) Thailand
|0:00:11
|6
|Son Eunju (Kor) Korea
|7
|Nontasin Chanpeng (Tha) Thailand
|8
|Liu Xiao Hui (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|9
|Luo Xiao Ling (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|10
|Kunlapha Wilaiwan (Tha) Thailand
|11
|Kim Eun Hee (Kor) Korea
|0:00:43
|12
|Lee Aejung (Kor) Korea
|13
|Chapookam Monrudee (Tha) Thailand
|0:01:01
|14
|Son Hee Jung (Kor) Korea
|15
|Boonsawat Panwaraporn (Tha) Thailand
|16
|Tang Ke Rong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|17
|Huang Li (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:01:19
|1
|Nederland Bloeit
|5:28:06
|2
|Lotto Honda Team
|3
|Hitec Products - UCK
|4
|Vaiano Solaristech
|5
|Germany
|6
|United States
|7
|Russian Federation
|8
|HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:11
|9
|Garmin - Cervelo
|10
|SC MCipollini Giordana
|11
|Ukraine
|12
|Thailand
|0:00:22
|13
|Alriksson Go:Green
|0:00:29
|14
|Austria
|0:00:34
|15
|China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|16
|Korea
|0:00:52
|17
|Italy
|0:01:26
|1
|Thailand
|5:28:28
|2
|China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|3
|Korea
|0:00:30
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy