Image 1 of 23 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) celebrates her victory in the Ronde van Gelderland ahead of Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) and Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 2 of 23 For the third year, the Ronde van Gelderland started outside the Omnisport facility in Apeldoorn - host of the 2011 Track World Championships. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 3 of 23 The break worked well together, growing their gap. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 4 of 23 Eventually, Boyarskaya and Gunnewijk bridged across to the break. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 5 of 23 Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) takes her turn at the front of the break. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 6 of 23 heresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) leads the bunch chase to the leaders. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 7 of 23 Vera Koedooder (Specialized) sprints away from the bunch in a counterattack when the break was caught. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 8 of 23 Vera Koedooder's (Specialized) move was enough to worry AA Drink, who chased her down. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 9 of 23 Lucinda Brand (AA Drink) was the one to chase Koedooder. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 10 of 23 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) sprints to win the Ronde van Gelderland ahead of Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) and Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 11 of 23 Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) and Natalia Boyarskaya (Russia) went together and were between the bunch and break. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 12 of 23 mber Neben (HTC-HighRoad) leads the break. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 13 of 23 Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana) in the break. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 14 of 23 Eventual winner Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) looked fresher than in recent races. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 15 of 23 It looks like she is all alone, but Sigrid Kuizenga (Jan van Arkel) is only just ahead of the bunch. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 16 of 23 The AA Drink team were active from very early in the race. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 17 of 23 Trixi Worrack (AA Drink) eventually managed to take teammate Lucinda Brand with her and also Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) when the race was just outside Arnhem. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 18 of 23 Amber Neben (HTC-HighRoad) chased the break after teammate Chloe Hosking had dropped back into the bunch. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 19 of 23 Trixi Worrack (AA Drink) was so strong that she dropped Neben and teammate Lucinda Brand. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 20 of 23 Trixi Worrack (AA Drink) was joined by Amber Neben (HTC-HighRoad) at the beginning of the Veluwe Park. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 21 of 23 Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana), Lucinda Brand (AA Drink) and Amber Neben (HTC-HighRoad) left the climbs of Veluwe together and with a small gap over the chasers. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 22 of 23 Olga Zabelinskaya (Diadora Pasta Zara) leads the chase after the leaders. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 23 of 23 The Ronde van Gelderland podium - Kirsten Wild (AA Drink), Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) and Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad Women) sprinted to her fifth win of the 2011 season with a victory in today's Ronde van Gelderland. The German rider topped defending champion Kirsten Wild (AA Drink-Leontien.nl Cycling Team) and Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Honda Team) for her second win in three years at the event.

"We had [teammate] Amber [Neben] in the big break of the day so that eased a lot of the pressure on us before the final part of the race," Teutenberg said. "[Rival sprinter Giorgia] Bronzini's teammates did a lot of work to bring back the break and then a lot of attacks went in the last 40 kilometres.

"But it was flat and fast and none of them could stick really. It wasn't that windy so it was pretty clear it was coming down to a bunch sprint."

Teutenberg said that the final kilometre was very technical but that finally favoured her chances in the sprint.

"Head and body-wise I was feeling a lot better than I was in yesterday's race [the Ronde Van Drenthe], but there were a lot of good riders here so you never know what's going to happen.

"It was a typical Dutch finish, a lot of corners in the last five kilometres and four in the last kilometre but that was actually all right because it strung the bunch out. Then I was able to get past [Kirsten] Wild in the last 60 metres."