Teutenberg triumphs at Ronde van Gelderland

German tops Wild, Gilmore in field sprint finale

Image 1 of 23

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) celebrates her victory in the Ronde van Gelderland ahead of Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) and Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 2 of 23

For the third year, the Ronde van Gelderland started outside the Omnisport facility in Apeldoorn - host of the 2011 Track World Championships.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 3 of 23

The break worked well together, growing their gap.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 4 of 23

Eventually, Boyarskaya and Gunnewijk bridged across to the break.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 5 of 23

Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) takes her turn at the front of the break.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 6 of 23

heresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) leads the bunch chase to the leaders.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 7 of 23

Vera Koedooder (Specialized) sprints away from the bunch in a counterattack when the break was caught.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 8 of 23

Vera Koedooder's (Specialized) move was enough to worry AA Drink, who chased her down.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 9 of 23

Lucinda Brand (AA Drink) was the one to chase Koedooder.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 10 of 23

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) sprints to win the Ronde van Gelderland ahead of Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) and Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 11 of 23

Loes Gunnewijk (Nederland Bloeit) and Natalia Boyarskaya (Russia) went together and were between the bunch and break.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 12 of 23

mber Neben (HTC-HighRoad) leads the break.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 13 of 23

Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana) in the break.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 14 of 23

Eventual winner Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) looked fresher than in recent races.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 15 of 23

It looks like she is all alone, but Sigrid Kuizenga (Jan van Arkel) is only just ahead of the bunch.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 16 of 23

The AA Drink team were active from very early in the race.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 17 of 23

Trixi Worrack (AA Drink) eventually managed to take teammate Lucinda Brand with her and also Chloe Hosking (HTC-HighRoad) when the race was just outside Arnhem.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 18 of 23

Amber Neben (HTC-HighRoad) chased the break after teammate Chloe Hosking had dropped back into the bunch.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 19 of 23

Trixi Worrack (AA Drink) was so strong that she dropped Neben and teammate Lucinda Brand.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 20 of 23

Trixi Worrack (AA Drink) was joined by Amber Neben (HTC-HighRoad) at the beginning of the Veluwe Park.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 21 of 23

Tatiana Guderzo (SC MCipollini Giordana), Lucinda Brand (AA Drink) and Amber Neben (HTC-HighRoad) left the climbs of Veluwe together and with a small gap over the chasers.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 22 of 23

Olga Zabelinskaya (Diadora Pasta Zara) leads the chase after the leaders.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 23 of 23

The Ronde van Gelderland podium - Kirsten Wild (AA Drink), Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-HighRoad) and Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto).

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad Women) sprinted to her fifth win of the 2011 season with a victory in today's Ronde van Gelderland. The German rider topped defending champion Kirsten Wild (AA Drink-Leontien.nl Cycling Team) and Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Honda Team) for her second win in three years at the event.

"We had [teammate] Amber [Neben] in the big break of the day so that eased a lot of the pressure on us before the final part of the race," Teutenberg said. "[Rival sprinter Giorgia] Bronzini's teammates did a lot of work to bring back the break and then a lot of attacks went in the last 40 kilometres.

"But it was flat and fast and none of them could stick really. It wasn't that windy so it was pretty clear it was coming down to a bunch sprint."

Teutenberg said that the final kilometre was very technical but that finally favoured her chances in the sprint.

"Head and body-wise I was feeling a lot better than I was in yesterday's race [the Ronde Van Drenthe], but there were a lot of good riders here so you never know what's going to happen.

"It was a typical Dutch finish, a lot of corners in the last five kilometres and four in the last kilometre but that was actually all right because it strung the bunch out. Then I was able to get past [Kirsten] Wild in the last 60 metres."

Full Results
1Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women3:24:30
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
3Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
5Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
6Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
7Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga
8Belinda Goss (Aus) Australian National Team
9Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
10Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
11Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
12Sophie Creux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
13Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland
14Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Snelle Wiel Buitenlust
15Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
16Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
17Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
18Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized -DPD
19Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland
20Annelies Visser (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
21Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
22Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
23Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland
24Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
25Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
26Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Russian National Team
27Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Movingladies R&TC Groene
28Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
29Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
30Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
31Anne De Wildt (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
32Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
33Kelly Markus (Ned) Netherlands National Team
34Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Specialized -DPD
35Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga
36Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
37Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
38Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
39Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
40Rowena Fry (Aus) Australian National Team
41Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Specialized -DPD
42Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
43Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) German National Team
44Laura Fouquet (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
45Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team
46Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
47Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
48Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian National Team
49Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
50Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling Ladies
51Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
52Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
53Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
54Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
55Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian National Team
56Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
57Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
58Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australian National Team
59Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga
60Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
61Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
62Linda Ringlever (Ned) Movingladies R&TC Groene
63Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
64Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga
65Vera Koedooder (Ned) Team Specialized -DPD
66Sione Jongstra (Ned) Jan van Arckel
67Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
68Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
69Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
70Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
71Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel
72Karen Elzing (Ned) Netherlands National Team
73Kristin McGrath (USA) USA National Team
74Rebecca Talen (Ned) Netherlands National Team
75Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
76Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Hepro NWVG
77Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
78Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro NWVG
79Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Cycling Team
80Lindsay Myers (USA) USA National Team
81Laura Trott (GBr) Movingladies R&TC Groene
82Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands National Team
83Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
84Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
85Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
86Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized -DPD0:00:15
87Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Specialized -DPD
88Genevieve Whitson (NZl) SWABO Ladies Cycling Team0:01:34
89Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women0:01:40
90Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team
91Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland

