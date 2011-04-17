Teutenberg triumphs at Ronde van Gelderland
German tops Wild, Gilmore in field sprint finale
Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Highroad Women) sprinted to her fifth win of the 2011 season with a victory in today's Ronde van Gelderland. The German rider topped defending champion Kirsten Wild (AA Drink-Leontien.nl Cycling Team) and Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Honda Team) for her second win in three years at the event.
"We had [teammate] Amber [Neben] in the big break of the day so that eased a lot of the pressure on us before the final part of the race," Teutenberg said. "[Rival sprinter Giorgia] Bronzini's teammates did a lot of work to bring back the break and then a lot of attacks went in the last 40 kilometres.
"But it was flat and fast and none of them could stick really. It wasn't that windy so it was pretty clear it was coming down to a bunch sprint."
Teutenberg said that the final kilometre was very technical but that finally favoured her chances in the sprint.
"Head and body-wise I was feeling a lot better than I was in yesterday's race [the Ronde Van Drenthe], but there were a lot of good riders here so you never know what's going to happen.
"It was a typical Dutch finish, a lot of corners in the last five kilometres and four in the last kilometre but that was actually all right because it strung the bunch out. Then I was able to get past [Kirsten] Wild in the last 60 metres."
|1
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|3:24:30
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|3
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|5
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|6
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|7
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga
|8
|Belinda Goss (Aus) Australian National Team
|9
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|10
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|11
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|12
|Sophie Creux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|13
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland
|14
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Snelle Wiel Buitenlust
|15
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|16
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|17
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|18
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized -DPD
|19
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland
|20
|Annelies Visser (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|21
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|22
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|23
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland
|24
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|25
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|26
|Yulia Iliynikh (Rus) Russian National Team
|27
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Movingladies R&TC Groene
|28
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|29
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|30
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|31
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|32
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|33
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|34
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Specialized -DPD
|35
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga
|36
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|37
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|38
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
|39
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|40
|Rowena Fry (Aus) Australian National Team
|41
|Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Specialized -DPD
|42
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|43
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) German National Team
|44
|Laura Fouquet (Ger) Kuota Speed Kueens
|45
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada National Team
|46
|Amanda Miller (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|47
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|48
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australian National Team
|49
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|50
|Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling Ladies
|51
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|52
|Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|53
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|54
|Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
|55
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australian National Team
|56
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|57
|Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|58
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australian National Team
|59
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga
|60
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|61
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|62
|Linda Ringlever (Ned) Movingladies R&TC Groene
|63
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|64
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga
|65
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Team Specialized -DPD
|66
|Sione Jongstra (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|67
|Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
|68
|Amber Pierce (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|69
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|70
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|71
|Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|72
|Karen Elzing (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|73
|Kristin McGrath (USA) USA National Team
|74
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|75
|Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Team
|76
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) Hepro NWVG
|77
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|78
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro NWVG
|79
|Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Cycling Team
|80
|Lindsay Myers (USA) USA National Team
|81
|Laura Trott (GBr) Movingladies R&TC Groene
|82
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|83
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russian National Team
|84
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|85
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|86
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Team Specialized -DPD
|0:00:15
|87
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) Team Specialized -DPD
|88
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl) SWABO Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|89
|Ally Stacher (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|0:01:40
|90
|Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team
|91
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM WV Eemland
