Chongming Island, provides ideal conditions for the international cycling race. The previous editions of the Tour of Chongming Island International of the past five years (2006-2010) all left a good impression for riders from all over the world. The International Cycling Union's Women Road World Cup which was held in Chongming for the first time in 2010 was also a great success.

This years edition will be bigger than ever. The flat parcours will provide ideal preparation for those riders looking to do well in the weekend's world cup race.

The Tour of Chongming Island begins on the 11th of May and runs for three days until the 13th.