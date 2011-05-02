Vos solos to GP Nicolas Franz win
Arndt, Johansson top chase group
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2:32:03
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:42
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|5
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) France
|6
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|7
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:01:06
|8
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|9
|Christine Majerus (Lux) GSD
|10
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|11
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|12
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|13
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|14
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|15
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|16
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) France
|17
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|18
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|19
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|20
|Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|21
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|22
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|23
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|24
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|25
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|26
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
|27
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|28
|Dani King (GBr)
|29
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Abus Nutrixxion
|30
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion
|31
|Desiree Schuler (Ger) Germany
|32
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|33
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|34
|Pascale Schnider (Swi)
|35
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|36
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|37
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|38
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) France
|39
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|40
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|41
|Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|42
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|43
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|44
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:01:14
|45
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|46
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|0:01:16
|47
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
|48
|Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
|49
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|50
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|51
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel)
|0:01:19
|52
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|53
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:01:27
|54
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|55
|Leah Guloien (Can)
|0:01:30
|56
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|57
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia
|0:01:32
|58
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) GSD
|0:01:47
|59
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|60
|Emma Silversides (GBr)
|0:02:05
|61
|Eneritz Iturriagaechevarria Mazaga (Spa) Lointek
|0:02:29
|62
|Inge Klep (Ned)
|63
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|64
|Anne Arnouts (Bel)
|65
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:02:46
|66
|Claire Thomas (GBr)
|0:02:54
|67
|Alna Burato (Fra) France
|0:03:50
