Vos solos to GP Nicolas Franz win

Arndt, Johansson top chase group

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2:32:03
2Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:00:42
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
5Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) France
6Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
7Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:01:06
8Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
9Christine Majerus (Lux) GSD
10Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
11Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
12Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
13Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
14Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
15Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
16Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) France
17Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
18Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
19Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
20Fröydis Waerstad (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
21Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
22Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Highroad Women
23Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
24Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
25Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
26Jessie Daams (Bel) Garmin - Cervelo
27Marion Rousse (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
28Dani King (GBr)
29Marie Lindberg (Swe) Abus Nutrixxion
30Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion
31Desiree Schuler (Ger) Germany
32Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
33Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
34Pascale Schnider (Swi)
35Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
36Edwige Pitel (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
37Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
38Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) France
39Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
40Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
41Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
42Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
43Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
44Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:01:14
45Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
46Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia0:01:16
47Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
48Amber Neben (USA) HTC Highroad Women
49Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
50Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
51Sanne Bamelis (Bel)0:01:19
52Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
53Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo0:01:27
54Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
55Leah Guloien (Can)0:01:30
56Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
57Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia0:01:32
58Mélanie Bravard (Fra) GSD0:01:47
59Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
60Emma Silversides (GBr)0:02:05
61Eneritz Iturriagaechevarria Mazaga (Spa) Lointek0:02:29
62Inge Klep (Ned)
63Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
64Anne Arnouts (Bel)
65Gloria Presti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:02:46
66Claire Thomas (GBr)0:02:54
67Alna Burato (Fra) France0:03:50

