Stage One Liverpool City Centre

Distance 130km

The 2014 Tour of Britain’s Grand Depart takes place in one of the UK’s most historic cities, which has also been a regular on the race’s rota over the last decade. Starting and finishing on The Strand in the heart of Liverpool, this flat opening stage’s 10 laps take in some of the city’s most historic landmarks including its ‘Three Graces’ – the Liver Building, Cunard Building and the Port of Liverpool Building – before the riders make their way towards Sefton Park. Prepare yourself for a fast and furious sprint finish on The Strand, where the peloton’s top sprinters will battle it out to become the first wearer of the Tour’s Friends Life yellow jersey.

Best place to watch

A tough one. If you want beauty and a bit of nature, head to Sefton Park. If you want action and atmosphere then the sprint finish on The Strand will take some beating.