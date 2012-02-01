Trending

Tour of Britain: Howard pips Cavendish on stage 2

Orica sprinter lands win in Knowsley

Image 1 of 15

Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 2 of the Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 2 of 15

Sky leads the peloton on the first climb

(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 3 of 15

The leaders on stage 2's Alstonfields KOM

(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 4 of 15

Team Sky leads the peloton on stage 2 of Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 5 of 15

The Tour of Britain heads up the first KOM on stage 2

(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 6 of 15

Bernhard Eisel (Sky) leads the bunch

(Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)
Image 7 of 15

Richard Handley (Rapha Condor) attacks on the Morridge climb

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 8 of 15

Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post) signs in on stage 2 of Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 9 of 15

Luke Rowe (Sky) remained in the yellow jersey on countback

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 10 of 15

Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the sprint over Mark Cavendish (Sky)

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 11 of 15

Jack Bobridge (Orica-GreenEdge) drills it on the climb

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 12 of 15

Hardy fans greet the peloton on stage 2 of Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 13 of 15

Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post) greets the crowd

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 14 of 15

The peloton on the first category climb of Morridge in the Peak District

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 15 of 15

Boy Van Poppel (United Healthcare) on the podium at Tour of Britain

(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) won stage two of the Tour of Britain, beating Mark Cavendish (Sky) in a bunch sprint, with Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare) taking third place on the stage from Nottingham to Knowsley Safari Park in Liverpool.

After some confusion, including a podium ceremony where Luke Rowe (Sky) was awarded the race leaders gold jersey, it was determined that the general classification lead actually went to Van Poppel. The UnitedHealthcare rider took second on stage 1, and with 10 seconds of time bonuses, he drew equal with Howard but got the gold jersey on countback. Rowe finished the stage in a group one second behind, and dropped to third overall.

On the morning of stage two of the Tour of Britain some British newspapers carried a front page warning that a hurricane was heading this way. As it turned out there was no repeat of the strong winds which led to the cancellation of stage two of last year’s Tour. Last year Mark Cavendish (Sky) was favourite to win that stage and this year, assuming he got over the three first category climbs, he was favourite to win the slight downhill finish into Knowsley Safari Park in Liverpool.

Cavendish seemingly had no trouble, following his crash yesterday, of cresting the days ‘mountains’ with his Sky teammates taking care of business as they did yesterday. But, while Cavendish was delivered perfectly for the last 500 metres, Australian Howard proved too canny for the Manxman as he sat on his wheel before unleashing a powerful sprint, joking afterwards, "I had the best lead out man in the world!"

Apart from being thankful for the wheel of the World Champion, 22-year-old Howard was full of praise for his team mates.

"I got a lot of help from my teammate Aidis Kroupis. I’ve taken him to a few wins in the lead-out in the last three races and I could see he was working really hard today to pay me back."

"Coming into the final kilometre we entered the park with one and half kilometres to go and knew we had to be top 5 or 6 going onto the park. I had Cavendish’s wheel which was handy (laughs), and he played an interesting tactic by dropping off Luke Rowe’s wheel with 600m to go and fortunately I came round fourth wheel with 250m to go and from there it was a formality, and fortunately I had enough on him (Cavendish) in the end. To do it on his (Cavendish’s) home soil is extra special."

It was a good day all round for Aussies and their Orica-GreenEdge team, as Jack Bobridge won the Combativity Award after being active in a day long break on the 180km (112 mile) stage that traversed the beautiful Peak District of Derbyshire.

The six man break set off soon after the start proper and while the peloton was admiring the gothic splendour of Wollaton Hall (used in the filming of Batman – The Dark Knight Rises) the sextet gained time. The break consisted of: Matthias Krizek (Liquigas-Cannondale), Jack Bobridge (Orica-GreenEdge), Pete Williams (Node4-Giordana Racing), Richard Handley (Rapha Condor), Russell Hampton (Team Raleigh-GAC) and Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel Euskadi).

When they got to the top of Morridge, the final first category climb of the day the lead group had a lead of over three minutes but that got eaten into as the race headed to its conclusion, leaving Bobridge and Williams to vainly tough it out to the finish.

Howard concluded the press conference by saying, ‘We had Jack Bobridge in the breakaway, so we could sit on the back all day and let Sky sit on the front."

Talking of his team mate Bobridge, the rider from Geelong, Australia, concluded, "I thought he might stay away but I knew it was going to be tough because they (Sky) were never going to the let the break get far. I knew it was going to be tough but I thought if there’s one person who can pull off a miracle its Jack Bobridge!"

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team4:31:09
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
3Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
4Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
5Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
6Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
7Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
9Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:01
10Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
11Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
12Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
13Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
14Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
15Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
16Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
17Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
18Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
19Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
20Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
21Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp
22Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
23Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
24Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
25Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
26Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
27David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
28Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
29Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
30Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
31Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
32Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
34Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
35Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
36Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
37Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
38Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
39Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
40Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
41Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
42Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
43Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
44Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
45Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
46Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
47Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
48Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
49Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
50Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
51Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
52Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
53Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
54Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
55Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
56Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
57Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
59David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
60Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp0:00:12
61David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana0:00:15
62Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain0:00:17
63Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
64Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale
65Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
66Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor
67Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
68Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
69Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
70George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
71Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
72Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
73Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
74Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
75Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
76Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
77Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:00:31
78Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp0:00:34
79Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:45
80Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:56
81Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
82Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:58
83Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
84Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
85Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana0:01:09
86Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
87Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:01:25
88Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:32
89Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
90Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
91Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
92Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
93Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:45
94Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor0:00:01
95Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing0:03:47
96Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:03:50
DNSTyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
DNFVictor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFJamie Sparling (Can) Raleigh - GAC

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team15pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling14
3Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team13
4Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp12
5Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing11
6Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp10
7Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
8Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp8
9Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly7
10Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling6
11Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC5
12Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
13Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport3
14Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC2
15Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor1

Mountain 1 - Cross o' th' hands (Cat 1) km. 28.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10pts
2Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC9
3Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor8
4Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team7
5Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale6
6Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana5
7Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly4
8Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor3
9Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2
10Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 1 - Alstonefield (Cat 1) km. 51.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10pts
2Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor9
3Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC8
4Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team7
5Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale6
6Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana5
7Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor4
8Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly3
9Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly2
10Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 1 - Morridge (Cat 1) km. 65.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10pts
2Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC9
3Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor8
4Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team7
5Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale6
6Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana5
7Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly4
8Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor3
9Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly2
10Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing1

Sprint 1 - Duffield, km. 20.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana5pts
2Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor3
3Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team2
4Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Sprint 2 - Chelford, km. 99.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana5pts
2Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale3
3Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team2
4Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor1

Sprint 3 - Culcheth, km. 130.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana5pts
2Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale3
3Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
4Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Rouleur Combativity Award
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin - Sharp13:33:27
2Sky Procycling0:00:02
3Endura Racing
4UnitedHealthcare
5UK Youth Cycling0:00:03
6Raleigh - GAC
7An Post Sean Kelly
8Saur Sojasun
9Team NetApp
10IG - Sigma Sport
11Liquigas - Cannondale
12Euskaltel Euskadi
13Node 4 - Giordana
14Great Britain
15Rapha Condor
16Vacansoleil - DCM0:00:57
17Orica - GreenEDGE0:01:33

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team9:22:04
2Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
3Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:01
4Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:04
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
6Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:06
7Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:10
8Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
9Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
10Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport0:00:11
11Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
12Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
13Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
14Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
15Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
16Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
17Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
18Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
19Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
20Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
21Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
22Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
23Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
24Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
25Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
26Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
27Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
28Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
29Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling0:00:27
30Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
31Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp0:00:44
32Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:55
33Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:08
34Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:01:35
35Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing0:01:36
36Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
37Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp0:01:40
38Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
39David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:41
40Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp0:01:42
41Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:01:43
42Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
43Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
45Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:45
46Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
47Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
48Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
49Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
50Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
51Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp0:01:47
52Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
53Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
54Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
55Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp0:01:54
56David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana0:01:55
57Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:56
58Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:59
59Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
60Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale
61Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:01
62Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
63Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana0:02:03
64Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:38
65Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor0:02:49
66Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:04:08
67Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor0:04:28
68Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing0:04:32
69Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:18
70Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:03
71Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:30
72Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:07:31
73Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:32
74Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana0:07:33
75Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
76David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
77Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
78Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
79Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
80Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
81Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
82Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor0:07:49
83Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain
84Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
85George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
86Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport0:08:03
87Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing0:08:19
88Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:08:28
89Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:08:30
90Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana0:08:32
91Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:56
92Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:09:02
93Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team0:09:04
94Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
95Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:16
96Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC0:11:22

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team27pts
2Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing24
3Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling21
4Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team15
5Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling14
7Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport13
8Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp12
9Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
10Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp10
11Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
12Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
13Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp8
14Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
15Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly7
16Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing7
17Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor6
18Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling5
19Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC5
20Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp4
21Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling3
22Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
23Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC2
24Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor1
25Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi30pts
2Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC26
3Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor25
4Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor22
5Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team21
6Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly20
7Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale18
8Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana15
9Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
10Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly4
11Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
12Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling3
13Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling1
14Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing1
15Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana15pts
2Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
3Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor9
4Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
5Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale7
6Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly5
7Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team5
8Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor4
9Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin - Sharp4:06:42
2Sky Procycling0:00:02
3Endura Racing
4Saur Sojasun0:00:03
5UK Youth Cycling
6Liquigas - Cannondale
7An Post Sean Kelly0:01:32
8Team NetApp
9Rapha Condor0:01:35
10IG - Sigma Sport0:01:37
11UnitedHealthcare0:02:56
12Vacansoleil - DCM0:04:01
13Raleigh - GAC0:04:41
14Euskaltel Euskadi0:04:47
15Orica - GreenEDGE0:08:55
16Node 4 - Giordana0:10:31
17Great Britain0:10:35

 

