Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) won stage two of the Tour of Britain, beating Mark Cavendish (Sky) in a bunch sprint, with Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare) taking third place on the stage from Nottingham to Knowsley Safari Park in Liverpool.

After some confusion, including a podium ceremony where Luke Rowe (Sky) was awarded the race leaders gold jersey, it was determined that the general classification lead actually went to Van Poppel. The UnitedHealthcare rider took second on stage 1, and with 10 seconds of time bonuses, he drew equal with Howard but got the gold jersey on countback. Rowe finished the stage in a group one second behind, and dropped to third overall.

On the morning of stage two of the Tour of Britain some British newspapers carried a front page warning that a hurricane was heading this way. As it turned out there was no repeat of the strong winds which led to the cancellation of stage two of last year’s Tour. Last year Mark Cavendish (Sky) was favourite to win that stage and this year, assuming he got over the three first category climbs, he was favourite to win the slight downhill finish into Knowsley Safari Park in Liverpool.

Cavendish seemingly had no trouble, following his crash yesterday, of cresting the days ‘mountains’ with his Sky teammates taking care of business as they did yesterday. But, while Cavendish was delivered perfectly for the last 500 metres, Australian Howard proved too canny for the Manxman as he sat on his wheel before unleashing a powerful sprint, joking afterwards, "I had the best lead out man in the world!"

Apart from being thankful for the wheel of the World Champion, 22-year-old Howard was full of praise for his team mates.

"I got a lot of help from my teammate Aidis Kroupis. I’ve taken him to a few wins in the lead-out in the last three races and I could see he was working really hard today to pay me back."

"Coming into the final kilometre we entered the park with one and half kilometres to go and knew we had to be top 5 or 6 going onto the park. I had Cavendish’s wheel which was handy (laughs), and he played an interesting tactic by dropping off Luke Rowe’s wheel with 600m to go and fortunately I came round fourth wheel with 250m to go and from there it was a formality, and fortunately I had enough on him (Cavendish) in the end. To do it on his (Cavendish’s) home soil is extra special."

It was a good day all round for Aussies and their Orica-GreenEdge team, as Jack Bobridge won the Combativity Award after being active in a day long break on the 180km (112 mile) stage that traversed the beautiful Peak District of Derbyshire.

The six man break set off soon after the start proper and while the peloton was admiring the gothic splendour of Wollaton Hall (used in the filming of Batman – The Dark Knight Rises) the sextet gained time. The break consisted of: Matthias Krizek (Liquigas-Cannondale), Jack Bobridge (Orica-GreenEdge), Pete Williams (Node4-Giordana Racing), Richard Handley (Rapha Condor), Russell Hampton (Team Raleigh-GAC) and Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel Euskadi).

When they got to the top of Morridge, the final first category climb of the day the lead group had a lead of over three minutes but that got eaten into as the race headed to its conclusion, leaving Bobridge and Williams to vainly tough it out to the finish.

Howard concluded the press conference by saying, ‘We had Jack Bobridge in the breakaway, so we could sit on the back all day and let Sky sit on the front."

Talking of his team mate Bobridge, the rider from Geelong, Australia, concluded, "I thought he might stay away but I knew it was going to be tough because they (Sky) were never going to the let the break get far. I knew it was going to be tough but I thought if there’s one person who can pull off a miracle its Jack Bobridge!"

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 4:31:09 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 5 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 6 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 7 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 9 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:01 10 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 12 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 14 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 15 Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor 16 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 17 Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 18 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 19 Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 20 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 21 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp 22 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 23 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 24 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 25 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing 27 David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 28 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 29 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 30 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana 32 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 34 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 35 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 36 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor 37 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 38 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing 39 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 40 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 41 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 42 Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana 43 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport 44 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 45 Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 46 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 47 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 48 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 49 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 50 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 51 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 52 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 54 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 55 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 56 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 57 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 58 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 59 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 60 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 0:00:12 61 David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 0:00:15 62 Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:17 63 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 64 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale 65 Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 66 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor 67 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 68 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 69 Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 70 George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain 71 Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 72 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 73 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 74 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 75 Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 76 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 77 Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:00:31 78 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 0:00:34 79 Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:45 80 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:56 81 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 82 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:58 83 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 84 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 85 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 0:01:09 86 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 87 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:01:25 88 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:32 89 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 90 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 91 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp 92 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 93 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:45 94 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:00:01 95 Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing 0:03:47 96 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:03:50 DNS Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp DNF Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Jamie Sparling (Can) Raleigh - GAC

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 3 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 4 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 12 5 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 11 6 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 10 7 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 8 9 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 7 10 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 11 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 5 12 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 13 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 3 14 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 2 15 Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor 1

Mountain 1 - Cross o' th' hands (Cat 1) km. 28.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 pts 2 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 9 3 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 8 4 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 5 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 6 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 5 7 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 4 8 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 3 9 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2 10 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 1 - Alstonefield (Cat 1) km. 51.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 pts 2 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 9 3 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 8 4 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 5 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 6 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 5 7 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 4 8 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 9 Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 10 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 1 - Morridge (Cat 1) km. 65.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 pts 2 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 9 3 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 8 4 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 5 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 6 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 5 7 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 4 8 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 3 9 Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 10 Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing 1

Sprint 1 - Duffield, km. 20.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 5 pts 2 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 3 3 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 4 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Sprint 2 - Chelford, km. 99.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 5 pts 2 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 3 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 4 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 1

Sprint 3 - Culcheth, km. 130.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 5 pts 2 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 3 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 4 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Rouleur Combativity Award # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garmin - Sharp 13:33:27 2 Sky Procycling 0:00:02 3 Endura Racing 4 UnitedHealthcare 5 UK Youth Cycling 0:00:03 6 Raleigh - GAC 7 An Post Sean Kelly 8 Saur Sojasun 9 Team NetApp 10 IG - Sigma Sport 11 Liquigas - Cannondale 12 Euskaltel Euskadi 13 Node 4 - Giordana 14 Great Britain 15 Rapha Condor 16 Vacansoleil - DCM 0:00:57 17 Orica - GreenEDGE 0:01:33

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9:22:04 2 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:01 4 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:04 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 0:00:06 7 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:10 8 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 9 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 10 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 0:00:11 11 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 12 Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 13 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor 15 Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 16 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 17 Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 18 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 20 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor 21 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 23 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 24 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 26 Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing 27 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 28 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 29 Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 0:00:27 30 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 31 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 0:00:44 32 Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:55 33 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:08 34 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:01:35 35 Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing 0:01:36 36 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 37 Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp 0:01:40 38 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 39 David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:41 40 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp 0:01:42 41 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:01:43 42 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 43 Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 45 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:45 46 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 47 Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 48 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport 49 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 50 Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 51 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 0:01:47 52 Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain 53 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 54 Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor 55 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 0:01:54 56 David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 0:01:55 57 Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:56 58 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:59 59 Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling 60 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale 61 Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:01 62 Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport 63 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana 0:02:03 64 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:38 65 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:02:49 66 Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:04:08 67 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 0:04:28 68 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing 0:04:32 69 Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:18 70 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:03 71 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:30 72 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:07:31 73 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:32 74 Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana 0:07:33 75 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 76 David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 77 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 78 Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 79 Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana 80 Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain 81 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 82 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor 0:07:49 83 Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain 84 Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain 85 George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain 86 Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 0:08:03 87 Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing 0:08:19 88 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:28 89 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:08:30 90 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 0:08:32 91 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:56 92 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:09:02 93 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:09:04 94 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 95 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:16 96 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 0:11:22

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 27 pts 2 Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing 24 3 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 21 4 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 15 5 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 7 Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport 13 8 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 12 9 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 10 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 10 11 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 12 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 13 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 8 14 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 15 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 7 16 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing 7 17 Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor 6 18 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 5 19 Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 5 20 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 4 21 Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling 3 22 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 23 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC 2 24 Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor 1 25 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 pts 2 Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC 26 3 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 25 4 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 22 5 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 21 6 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 20 7 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 8 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 15 9 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 10 Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 4 11 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 12 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 3 13 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 14 Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing 1 15 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana 15 pts 2 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 3 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor 9 4 Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 5 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 6 Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 7 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 8 Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor 4 9 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2