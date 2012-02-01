Tour of Britain: Howard pips Cavendish on stage 2
Orica sprinter lands win in Knowsley
Leigh Howard (Orica-GreenEdge) won stage two of the Tour of Britain, beating Mark Cavendish (Sky) in a bunch sprint, with Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare) taking third place on the stage from Nottingham to Knowsley Safari Park in Liverpool.
After some confusion, including a podium ceremony where Luke Rowe (Sky) was awarded the race leaders gold jersey, it was determined that the general classification lead actually went to Van Poppel. The UnitedHealthcare rider took second on stage 1, and with 10 seconds of time bonuses, he drew equal with Howard but got the gold jersey on countback. Rowe finished the stage in a group one second behind, and dropped to third overall.
On the morning of stage two of the Tour of Britain some British newspapers carried a front page warning that a hurricane was heading this way. As it turned out there was no repeat of the strong winds which led to the cancellation of stage two of last year’s Tour. Last year Mark Cavendish (Sky) was favourite to win that stage and this year, assuming he got over the three first category climbs, he was favourite to win the slight downhill finish into Knowsley Safari Park in Liverpool.
Cavendish seemingly had no trouble, following his crash yesterday, of cresting the days ‘mountains’ with his Sky teammates taking care of business as they did yesterday. But, while Cavendish was delivered perfectly for the last 500 metres, Australian Howard proved too canny for the Manxman as he sat on his wheel before unleashing a powerful sprint, joking afterwards, "I had the best lead out man in the world!"
Apart from being thankful for the wheel of the World Champion, 22-year-old Howard was full of praise for his team mates.
"I got a lot of help from my teammate Aidis Kroupis. I’ve taken him to a few wins in the lead-out in the last three races and I could see he was working really hard today to pay me back."
"Coming into the final kilometre we entered the park with one and half kilometres to go and knew we had to be top 5 or 6 going onto the park. I had Cavendish’s wheel which was handy (laughs), and he played an interesting tactic by dropping off Luke Rowe’s wheel with 600m to go and fortunately I came round fourth wheel with 250m to go and from there it was a formality, and fortunately I had enough on him (Cavendish) in the end. To do it on his (Cavendish’s) home soil is extra special."
It was a good day all round for Aussies and their Orica-GreenEdge team, as Jack Bobridge won the Combativity Award after being active in a day long break on the 180km (112 mile) stage that traversed the beautiful Peak District of Derbyshire.
The six man break set off soon after the start proper and while the peloton was admiring the gothic splendour of Wollaton Hall (used in the filming of Batman – The Dark Knight Rises) the sextet gained time. The break consisted of: Matthias Krizek (Liquigas-Cannondale), Jack Bobridge (Orica-GreenEdge), Pete Williams (Node4-Giordana Racing), Richard Handley (Rapha Condor), Russell Hampton (Team Raleigh-GAC) and Pablo Urtasun (Euskaltel Euskadi).
When they got to the top of Morridge, the final first category climb of the day the lead group had a lead of over three minutes but that got eaten into as the race headed to its conclusion, leaving Bobridge and Williams to vainly tough it out to the finish.
Howard concluded the press conference by saying, ‘We had Jack Bobridge in the breakaway, so we could sit on the back all day and let Sky sit on the front."
Talking of his team mate Bobridge, the rider from Geelong, Australia, concluded, "I thought he might stay away but I knew it was going to be tough because they (Sky) were never going to the let the break get far. I knew it was going to be tough but I thought if there’s one person who can pull off a miracle its Jack Bobridge!"
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4:31:09
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|6
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|9
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:01
|10
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|12
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|14
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|15
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
|16
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|17
|Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|18
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|19
|Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|20
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|21
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp
|22
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|24
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|25
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
|27
|David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|28
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|29
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|31
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
|32
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|34
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|35
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|36
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
|37
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|38
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|39
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|40
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|41
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|42
|Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
|43
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
|44
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|45
|Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|47
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|48
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|50
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|52
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|54
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|55
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|56
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|57
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|59
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|60
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|0:00:12
|61
|David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:00:15
|62
|Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:17
|63
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|64
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale
|65
|Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|66
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor
|67
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|68
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|69
|Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|70
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|71
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|72
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|73
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|74
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|75
|Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|76
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|77
|Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:00:31
|78
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|0:00:34
|79
|Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:45
|80
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:56
|81
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|83
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|84
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:01:09
|86
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|87
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:01:25
|88
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|89
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|90
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|91
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
|92
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|93
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:45
|94
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:00:01
|95
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:03:47
|96
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:03:50
|DNS
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Jamie Sparling (Can) Raleigh - GAC
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|3
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|5
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|11
|6
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|7
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|9
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|7
|10
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|11
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|5
|12
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|13
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|3
|14
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|2
|15
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|pts
|2
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|9
|3
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|8
|4
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|6
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|5
|7
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|4
|8
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|3
|9
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|2
|10
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|pts
|2
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|9
|3
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|8
|4
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|6
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|5
|7
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|4
|8
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|9
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|10
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|pts
|2
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|9
|3
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|8
|4
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|6
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|5
|7
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|4
|8
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|3
|9
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|10
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|5
|pts
|2
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|3
|3
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|5
|pts
|2
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|3
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|5
|pts
|2
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|3
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|4
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin - Sharp
|13:33:27
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Endura Racing
|4
|UnitedHealthcare
|5
|UK Youth Cycling
|0:00:03
|6
|Raleigh - GAC
|7
|An Post Sean Kelly
|8
|Saur Sojasun
|9
|Team NetApp
|10
|IG - Sigma Sport
|11
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|12
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|13
|Node 4 - Giordana
|14
|Great Britain
|15
|Rapha Condor
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:00:57
|17
|Orica - GreenEDGE
|0:01:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9:22:04
|2
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:01
|4
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:04
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:00:06
|7
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:10
|8
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|9
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:00:11
|11
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|12
|Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|13
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
|15
|Yanto Barker (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|16
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|17
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|18
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|20
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
|21
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|23
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|24
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|26
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|27
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|28
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|29
|Magnus Backstedt (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|0:00:27
|30
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|31
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|0:00:44
|32
|Marco Benffato (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:55
|33
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|34
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:01:35
|35
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
|0:01:36
|36
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Leopold Koenig (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:01:40
|38
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|39
|David Le Lay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:41
|40
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
|0:01:42
|41
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:01:43
|42
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|43
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|45
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:45
|46
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|47
|Kai Reus (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) IG - Sigma Sport
|49
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|50
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|51
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|0:01:47
|52
|Simon Yates (GBr) Great Britain
|53
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|54
|Michael Cuming (GBr) Rapha Condor
|55
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|0:01:54
|56
|David Clarke (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:01:55
|57
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:56
|58
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:59
|59
|Christofer Stevenson (Swe) UK Youth Cycling
|60
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale
|61
|Adrian Saez de Arregui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:01
|62
|Dan Craven (Nam) IG - Sigma Sport
|63
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:02:03
|64
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|65
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:02:49
|66
|Simon Richardson (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:04:08
|67
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|0:04:28
|68
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:04:32
|69
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:18
|70
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:03
|71
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:30
|72
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:07:31
|73
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:32
|74
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:07:33
|75
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|76
|David McGowan (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|77
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|78
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|79
|Michael Northey (NZl) Node 4 - Giordana
|80
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|81
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|82
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Rapha Condor
|0:07:49
|83
|Tom Moses (GBr) Great Britain
|84
|Alistair Slater (GBr) Great Britain
|85
|George Atkins (GBr) Great Britain
|86
|Tom Last (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|0:08:03
|87
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:08:19
|88
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:28
|89
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:08:30
|90
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|0:08:32
|91
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:56
|92
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:09:02
|93
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:09:04
|94
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|95
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:16
|96
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|0:11:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|27
|pts
|2
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|24
|3
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|21
|4
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|15
|5
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|7
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) IG - Sigma Sport
|13
|8
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|9
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|10
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|11
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|12
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|13
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|14
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|15
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|7
|16
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Endura Racing
|7
|17
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Rapha Condor
|6
|18
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|5
|19
|Graham Briggs (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|5
|20
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|4
|21
|Chris Opie (GBr) UK Youth Cycling
|3
|22
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|23
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Raleigh - GAC
|2
|24
|Richard Lang (Aus) Rapha Condor
|1
|25
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) IG - Sigma Sport
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|pts
|2
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Raleigh - GAC
|26
|3
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|25
|4
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|22
|5
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|21
|6
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|20
|7
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|8
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|15
|9
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|10
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|4
|11
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|12
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|3
|13
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|14
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
|1
|15
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Williams (GBr) Node 4 - Giordana
|15
|pts
|2
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|3
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor
|9
|4
|Jonny Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|6
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|7
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Richard Handley (GBr) Rapha Condor
|4
|9
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin - Sharp
|4:06:42
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Endura Racing
|4
|Saur Sojasun
|0:00:03
|5
|UK Youth Cycling
|6
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|7
|An Post Sean Kelly
|0:01:32
|8
|Team NetApp
|9
|Rapha Condor
|0:01:35
|10
|IG - Sigma Sport
|0:01:37
|11
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:02:56
|12
|Vacansoleil - DCM
|0:04:01
|13
|Raleigh - GAC
|0:04:41
|14
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:04:47
|15
|Orica - GreenEDGE
|0:08:55
|16
|Node 4 - Giordana
|0:10:31
|17
|Great Britain
|0:10:35
