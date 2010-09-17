Trending

Image 1 of 15

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) sprints to win stage 7 in Colchester

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 2 of 15

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) at the start in Bury St. Edmunds.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 3 of 15

Bradley Wiggins looks happy to start stage 7

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 4 of 15

Topsport Vlaanderen gets ready in Bury St. Edmunds.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 5 of 15

The bunch passes Cavendish... no not that Cavendish.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 6 of 15

Team Sky leads the chase.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 7 of 15

Riders prepare for the stage on the team bus

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 8 of 15

Tom Murray (Sigma Sport - Specialized) and Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) in the break

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 9 of 15

Matthew Hayman (Team Sky) gets ready on the bus

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 10 of 15

HTC-Columbia leads the bunch.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 11 of 15

Geraint Thomas (Sky Professional Cycling Team) relaxes on the Team Sky bus

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 12 of 15

Geraint Thomas (Sky Professional Cycling Team) makes an old lady very happy.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 13 of 15

Team Sky's Dave Brailsford meets the fans

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 14 of 15

Race leader Michael Albasini (Team HTC - Columbia) on the podium with more champagne.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 15 of 15

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) seals his KOM victory with one stage remaining.

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)

Another flat, fast stage in the East of England saw Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) go one place better than he did yesterday, when he was runner-up to Andre Greipel, and win the seventh stage of the Tour of Britain in a bunch finish in the town of Colchester.

The Slovenian, who rides for the revelation of this year's Tour of Britain, Vacansoleil, averaged 27.8mph for the 95-mile stage, which did nothing to change the overall leadership of Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia). However, Albasini's team did lose 21 seconds on the stage to his nearest rival, stage winner Bozic. Finishing in 20th place, Albasini lost 11 seconds to Bozic, who also gained the 10-second time bonus for winning the stage.

"What can I say? The profile of the sprint finish didn't look so hard, so when I saw the last 300 metres, I was a bit surprised," said Bozic. "I want to say 'Thanks' to my team because they worked all day for me, but I've had a very difficult year, and after two wins in February I haven't won. Finally, I won today and I'm so happy."

With a 52-mile criterium tomorrow around the docklands of London, the Swiss rider Albasini, who has held the yellow jersey since stage 3 in Swansea, when he won the rain soaked stage, is unlikely to loose the jersey he has held for four days.

Today, in comparison, the stage was held in glorious sunshine on the roads of Constable country on the stage from Bury St Edmunds to the ancient Roman town of Colchester. The formula for the day was pretty simple: two riders go away, the bunch doesn't really bother chasing because it realises the breakaway is forlorn, but starts chasing towards the end and reel them in.

The two riders in question were Tom Murray of Sigma Sport-Specialized and Pieter Jacobs of Topsport Vlaanderen. The two teams doing most of the chasing were, once again, Sky Professional Cycling Team and Team HTC-Columbia.

The pair went off the front after 21 miles of racing and built up a maximum lead over seven minutes. The British rider Murray was caught 15 miles before the finish while his day long breakaway companion, the Belgian Jacobs, carried on until just three miles before the line when the then-racing bunch swallowed him up.

With three third category climbs along the way which were little more than bumps for the Grand Tour riders, it was the finish to the climb that proved the most challenging. It was difficult for teams to organise a lead-out up the short, sharp ascent to the finish so it was a free-for-all that saw Bozic doing a two-up sprint with second place Greg Henderson (Team Sky) who finished on the same time. However, the third placed rider, Richie Porte (Team Saxo Bank) lead in the rest of the bunch three seconds behind.

"When the break went, Sky and Columbia got together and started to chase, and then my teammates put me in a perfect position on the wheel of Greg (Henderson) and I stayed there till the last 150 metres," said Bozic. "I am happy because Greg is a good sprinter and I have a lot of respect for him."

King of the Mountains leader Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) doesn't need to wait until tomorrow to be crowned victor as there are no climbs on tomorrow's London circuit. The sprints jersey leader is Michael Golas, also of Vacansoleil. Henderson is still in the points leader's jersey.

Happy with his KOM jersey, Hoogerland said, "Some teams are less motivated in 2.1 races like this but for us they are all big. When I saw the programme for September, I said I want to do the Tour of Britain because I think it's a beautiful race. It is more beautiful than I expected and there are a lot of people - all the schools are empty for the race - it's just lovely to be here."

Full Results
1Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3:24:15
2Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:03
4Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
5Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
6Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
7Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing0:00:06
9Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
10Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
11Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
12Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
13Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
14Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
15Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:11
16Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
17Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
18Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
19Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
20Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
21Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh
22Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh0:00:15
23Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
24Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
25Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
26Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
27Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
28Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
29Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
30Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
31Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
32Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team
33Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
34James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
35Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
36Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
37Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
38Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:00:21
39Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
40Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team
41Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:00:26
42Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:28
43Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
44Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
45Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh0:00:31
46Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
47Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
48Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
49Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
50Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:00:35
51Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:36
52James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:00:43
53Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
54Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
55Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team
56Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:00:45
57Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized
58Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
59Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
60Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
61Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
62Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
63Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:58
64Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:01:00
65Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:05
66Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:01:07
67Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:01:19
68Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
69Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
70Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:22
71Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
72Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
73Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:49
74André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
75Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
76Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:02:04
77Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing0:01:00
78Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh0:02:20
79Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh0:01:00
DNFDan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
DNFAlex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNFPim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNFElia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini

Sprint 1 - Long Melford
1Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized3
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank2
4Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Braintree
1Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized3
3Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2
4Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - Tiptree
1Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
3Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank2
4Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Foxearth (Cat. 3)
1Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized4pts
2Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
4Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Milden Hill (Cat. 3)
1Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized4pts
2Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
3Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
4Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Ballingdon Hill (Cat. 3)
1Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized4pts
2Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
3Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia2
4Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team1

Teams
1Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta10:13:05
2Endura Racing0:00:03
3ISD-Neri Giambenini0:00:13
4Topsport Vlaanderen
5Skil-Shimano0:00:15
6Colnago-CSF Inox0:00:16
7Vacansoleil Pro Cycling0:00:17
8Cervelo Test Team0:00:36
9Team Raleigh0:00:37
10AN Post Sean Kelly0:00:40
11Sigma Sport-Specialized0:00:41
12Team HTC-Columbia0:00:42
13Sky Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
14Rapha-Condor-Sharp0:00:49
15Team Saxo Bank0:00:59
16Ireland National Team
17Garmin-Transitions0:01:55

General classification after stage 7
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia27:26:40
2Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
3Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:14
4Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:16
5Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
6Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:02:12
7Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:02:30
8Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing0:02:32
9Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:35
10Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:31
11Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:10:27
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:10:48
13Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:11:20
14Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:11:51
15Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:12:18
16Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:13:00
17Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:13:17
18Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
19Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:13:25
20Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:13:44
21Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta0:14:02
22Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:14:06
23Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:14:17
24Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:15:22
25Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:17:19
26Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:18:18
27Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:19:12
28Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:19:57
29Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:20:11
30André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:20:16
31Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:20:26
32Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:20:37
33Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:24:04
34Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:24:48
35Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:28:06
36Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:30:24
37Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing0:30:48
38Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:37:09
39Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:37:43
40Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:38:48
41Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh0:39:05
42Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:39:23
43Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing0:40:02
44Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh0:40:03
45Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:40:24
46Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:40:51
47Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team0:40:55
48Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:40:57
49Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:41:12
50James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:41:42
51Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing0:42:00
52Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:42:18
53Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:42:19
54Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:42:25
55Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:42:36
56James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing0:42:39
57Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh0:42:51
58Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:44:22
59Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:45:17
60Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:46:14
61Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:46:31
62Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:47:42
63Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:48:10
64Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:49:04
65Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:50:17
66Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:50:22
67Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team0:50:32
68Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized0:51:01
69Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:51:27
70Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:51:55
71Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team0:51:56
72Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini0:52:03
73Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team0:52:17
74Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:52:38
75Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh0:53:06
76Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta0:53:30
77Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized0:57:58
78Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly1:03:41
79Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh1:08:22

Points classification
1Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team62pts
2Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team57
3Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano50
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia39
5Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank38
6Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator38
7Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing32
8André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia30
9Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox28
10Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank26
11Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini26
12Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team24
13Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini22
14Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team20
15Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano17
16Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team16
17Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp16
18Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
19Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta15
20Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly15
21Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing15
22Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta14
23Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta12
24Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing12
25Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions12
26Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized10
27Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta10
28Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions10
29Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly10
30Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof8
31Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
32Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox7
33Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing5
34Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
35Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
36Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions3
37Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly2
38Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
39Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator1
40Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano1

Sprints classification
1Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team31pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank20
3Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team16
4Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator15
5Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team11
6Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team11
7Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions10
8Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8
9Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
10Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano8
11Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
12Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank7
13Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
14Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized6
15Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia6
16Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank6
17André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia4
18Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing4
19Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini4
20Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
21Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly3
22Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
23Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing2
24Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing2
25Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2
26Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team2
27Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized1
28Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1

Mountains classification
1Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team56pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank45
3Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team31
4Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini24
5Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions23
6Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team23
7Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team21
8Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia17
9Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
10Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing13
11Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized12
12Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta12
13Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator12
14Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox11
15Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing10
16Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized9
17Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator9
18Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team8
19Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano8
20Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions6
21Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank6
22Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
23Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank6
24Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly6
25Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team5
26Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
27Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini4
28Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly4
29Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
30Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
31André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia2
32Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano2
33Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia2
34Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
35Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
36Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions1
37Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized1

Teams classification
1Vacansoleil Pro Cycling82:16:41
2Sky Pro Cycling Team0:06:15
3Team Saxo Bank0:24:42
4ISD-Neri Giambenini0:33:43
5Team HTC-Columbia0:36:23
6Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta0:42:10
7Garmin-Transitions0:44:15
8Endura Racing0:47:57
9Colnago-CSF Inox1:01:49
10Skil-Shimano1:02:47
11Rapha-Condor-Sharp1:26:05
12AN Post Sean Kelly1:27:56
13Topsport Vlaanderen1:32:46
14Cervelo Test Team1:37:14
15Sigma Sport-Specialized1:37:43
16Team Raleigh2:04:40
17Ireland National Team2:25:12

 

