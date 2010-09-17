Bozic sprints to stage win
Albasini continues as race leader
Another flat, fast stage in the East of England saw Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) go one place better than he did yesterday, when he was runner-up to Andre Greipel, and win the seventh stage of the Tour of Britain in a bunch finish in the town of Colchester.
The Slovenian, who rides for the revelation of this year's Tour of Britain, Vacansoleil, averaged 27.8mph for the 95-mile stage, which did nothing to change the overall leadership of Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia). However, Albasini's team did lose 21 seconds on the stage to his nearest rival, stage winner Bozic. Finishing in 20th place, Albasini lost 11 seconds to Bozic, who also gained the 10-second time bonus for winning the stage.
"What can I say? The profile of the sprint finish didn't look so hard, so when I saw the last 300 metres, I was a bit surprised," said Bozic. "I want to say 'Thanks' to my team because they worked all day for me, but I've had a very difficult year, and after two wins in February I haven't won. Finally, I won today and I'm so happy."
With a 52-mile criterium tomorrow around the docklands of London, the Swiss rider Albasini, who has held the yellow jersey since stage 3 in Swansea, when he won the rain soaked stage, is unlikely to loose the jersey he has held for four days.
Today, in comparison, the stage was held in glorious sunshine on the roads of Constable country on the stage from Bury St Edmunds to the ancient Roman town of Colchester. The formula for the day was pretty simple: two riders go away, the bunch doesn't really bother chasing because it realises the breakaway is forlorn, but starts chasing towards the end and reel them in.
The two riders in question were Tom Murray of Sigma Sport-Specialized and Pieter Jacobs of Topsport Vlaanderen. The two teams doing most of the chasing were, once again, Sky Professional Cycling Team and Team HTC-Columbia.
The pair went off the front after 21 miles of racing and built up a maximum lead over seven minutes. The British rider Murray was caught 15 miles before the finish while his day long breakaway companion, the Belgian Jacobs, carried on until just three miles before the line when the then-racing bunch swallowed him up.
With three third category climbs along the way which were little more than bumps for the Grand Tour riders, it was the finish to the climb that proved the most challenging. It was difficult for teams to organise a lead-out up the short, sharp ascent to the finish so it was a free-for-all that saw Bozic doing a two-up sprint with second place Greg Henderson (Team Sky) who finished on the same time. However, the third placed rider, Richie Porte (Team Saxo Bank) lead in the rest of the bunch three seconds behind.
"When the break went, Sky and Columbia got together and started to chase, and then my teammates put me in a perfect position on the wheel of Greg (Henderson) and I stayed there till the last 150 metres," said Bozic. "I am happy because Greg is a good sprinter and I have a lot of respect for him."
King of the Mountains leader Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) doesn't need to wait until tomorrow to be crowned victor as there are no climbs on tomorrow's London circuit. The sprints jersey leader is Michael Golas, also of Vacansoleil. Henderson is still in the points leader's jersey.
Happy with his KOM jersey, Hoogerland said, "Some teams are less motivated in 2.1 races like this but for us they are all big. When I saw the programme for September, I said I want to do the Tour of Britain because I think it's a beautiful race. It is more beautiful than I expected and there are a lot of people - all the schools are empty for the race - it's just lovely to be here."
|1
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3:24:15
|2
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:03
|4
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|5
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|6
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|7
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|0:00:06
|9
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|10
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|11
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|13
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|14
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:11
|16
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|17
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|18
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|19
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|20
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|21
|Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh
|22
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:00:15
|23
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|24
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|25
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|26
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|27
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|28
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|29
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|30
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|31
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|32
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team
|33
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|34
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|35
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|36
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|37
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|38
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:00:21
|39
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|40
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team
|41
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:26
|42
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:28
|43
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|44
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|45
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:00:31
|46
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|49
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|50
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:00:35
|51
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:36
|52
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:00:43
|53
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|54
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team
|56
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:45
|57
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized
|58
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|59
|Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|60
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|61
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|62
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|63
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|64
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:01:00
|65
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|66
|Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:01:07
|67
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:19
|68
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|69
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|70
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:22
|71
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|72
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|73
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:49
|74
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|75
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|76
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:02:04
|77
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|0:01:00
|78
|Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh
|0:02:20
|79
|Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:01:00
|DNF
|Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|DNF
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|1
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|pts
|2
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|3
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|4
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|pts
|2
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|3
|3
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|4
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|4
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|4
|pts
|2
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|4
|pts
|2
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|3
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|4
|pts
|2
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|3
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|4
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|10:13:05
|2
|Endura Racing
|0:00:03
|3
|ISD-Neri Giambenini
|0:00:13
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen
|5
|Skil-Shimano
|0:00:15
|6
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|0:00:16
|7
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|8
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:36
|9
|Team Raleigh
|0:00:37
|10
|AN Post Sean Kelly
|0:00:40
|11
|Sigma Sport-Specialized
|0:00:41
|12
|Team HTC-Columbia
|0:00:42
|13
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|14
|Rapha-Condor-Sharp
|0:00:49
|15
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:59
|16
|Ireland National Team
|17
|Garmin-Transitions
|0:01:55
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|27:26:40
|2
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:14
|4
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|5
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|6
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:02:12
|7
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:30
|8
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:02:32
|9
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:35
|10
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:31
|11
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:27
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:10:48
|13
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:11:20
|14
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:11:51
|15
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|0:12:18
|16
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:13:00
|17
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:17
|18
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:13:25
|20
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:13:44
|21
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|0:14:02
|22
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:14:06
|23
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:17
|24
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:15:22
|25
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:17:19
|26
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:18:18
|27
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:19:12
|28
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:57
|29
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:20:11
|30
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:20:16
|31
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:20:26
|32
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:37
|33
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:24:04
|34
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:24:48
|35
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:28:06
|36
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:30:24
|37
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|0:30:48
|38
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:37:09
|39
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:37:43
|40
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:38:48
|41
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:39:05
|42
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:39:23
|43
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|0:40:02
|44
|Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:40:03
|45
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:40:24
|46
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:40:51
|47
|Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team
|0:40:55
|48
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:40:57
|49
|Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:41:12
|50
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:41:42
|51
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:42:00
|52
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:42:18
|53
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:42:19
|54
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:42:25
|55
|Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:42:36
|56
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:42:39
|57
|Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:42:51
|58
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:44:22
|59
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:45:17
|60
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:46:14
|61
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:46:31
|62
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:47:42
|63
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:48:10
|64
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:49:04
|65
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:50:17
|66
|Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:50:22
|67
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team
|0:50:32
|68
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized
|0:51:01
|69
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:51:27
|70
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:51:55
|71
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team
|0:51:56
|72
|Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|0:52:03
|73
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team
|0:52:17
|74
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:52:38
|75
|Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh
|0:53:06
|76
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|0:53:30
|77
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|0:57:58
|78
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1:03:41
|79
|Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh
|1:08:22
|1
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|62
|pts
|2
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|57
|3
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|50
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|39
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|38
|6
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|38
|7
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|32
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|30
|9
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|28
|10
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|26
|11
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|26
|12
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|24
|13
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|22
|14
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|20
|15
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|17
|16
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|17
|Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|16
|18
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|19
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|15
|20
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|15
|21
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|15
|22
|Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|14
|23
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|12
|24
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|12
|25
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|12
|26
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|10
|27
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|10
|28
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|29
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|10
|30
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|8
|31
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|32
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|33
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|5
|34
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|35
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|36
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|37
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|38
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|39
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|1
|40
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1
|1
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|31
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|3
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|5
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|11
|7
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|10
|8
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|10
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|11
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|12
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|13
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|14
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|6
|15
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|6
|16
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|17
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|18
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|4
|19
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|4
|20
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|21
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|22
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|23
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|2
|24
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|2
|25
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|26
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2
|27
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|1
|28
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|1
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|56
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|45
|3
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|31
|4
|Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|24
|5
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|23
|6
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|23
|7
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|21
|8
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
|17
|9
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|10
|Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing
|13
|11
|Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|12
|12
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta
|12
|13
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|14
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|11
|15
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|10
|16
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|9
|17
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|18
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|19
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|20
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|21
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|22
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|23
|Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|24
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|6
|25
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|26
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|27
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini
|4
|28
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|4
|29
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|30
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|31
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|32
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2
|33
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|2
|34
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|35
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|36
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|37
|Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized
|1
|1
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling
|82:16:41
|2
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:15
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:24:42
|4
|ISD-Neri Giambenini
|0:33:43
|5
|Team HTC-Columbia
|0:36:23
|6
|Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta
|0:42:10
|7
|Garmin-Transitions
|0:44:15
|8
|Endura Racing
|0:47:57
|9
|Colnago-CSF Inox
|1:01:49
|10
|Skil-Shimano
|1:02:47
|11
|Rapha-Condor-Sharp
|1:26:05
|12
|AN Post Sean Kelly
|1:27:56
|13
|Topsport Vlaanderen
|1:32:46
|14
|Cervelo Test Team
|1:37:14
|15
|Sigma Sport-Specialized
|1:37:43
|16
|Team Raleigh
|2:04:40
|17
|Ireland National Team
|2:25:12
