Image 1 of 15 Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) sprints to win stage 7 in Colchester (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 2 of 15 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) at the start in Bury St. Edmunds. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 3 of 15 Bradley Wiggins looks happy to start stage 7 (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 4 of 15 Topsport Vlaanderen gets ready in Bury St. Edmunds. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 5 of 15 The bunch passes Cavendish... no not that Cavendish. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 6 of 15 Team Sky leads the chase. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 7 of 15 Riders prepare for the stage on the team bus (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 8 of 15 Tom Murray (Sigma Sport - Specialized) and Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) in the break (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 9 of 15 Matthew Hayman (Team Sky) gets ready on the bus (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 10 of 15 HTC-Columbia leads the bunch. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 11 of 15 Geraint Thomas (Sky Professional Cycling Team) relaxes on the Team Sky bus (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 12 of 15 Geraint Thomas (Sky Professional Cycling Team) makes an old lady very happy. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 13 of 15 Team Sky's Dave Brailsford meets the fans (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 14 of 15 Race leader Michael Albasini (Team HTC - Columbia) on the podium with more champagne. (Image credit: Robert Lampard) Image 15 of 15 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) seals his KOM victory with one stage remaining. (Image credit: Robert Lampard)

Another flat, fast stage in the East of England saw Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) go one place better than he did yesterday, when he was runner-up to Andre Greipel, and win the seventh stage of the Tour of Britain in a bunch finish in the town of Colchester.

The Slovenian, who rides for the revelation of this year's Tour of Britain, Vacansoleil, averaged 27.8mph for the 95-mile stage, which did nothing to change the overall leadership of Michael Albasini (HTC-Columbia). However, Albasini's team did lose 21 seconds on the stage to his nearest rival, stage winner Bozic. Finishing in 20th place, Albasini lost 11 seconds to Bozic, who also gained the 10-second time bonus for winning the stage.

"What can I say? The profile of the sprint finish didn't look so hard, so when I saw the last 300 metres, I was a bit surprised," said Bozic. "I want to say 'Thanks' to my team because they worked all day for me, but I've had a very difficult year, and after two wins in February I haven't won. Finally, I won today and I'm so happy."

With a 52-mile criterium tomorrow around the docklands of London, the Swiss rider Albasini, who has held the yellow jersey since stage 3 in Swansea, when he won the rain soaked stage, is unlikely to loose the jersey he has held for four days.

Today, in comparison, the stage was held in glorious sunshine on the roads of Constable country on the stage from Bury St Edmunds to the ancient Roman town of Colchester. The formula for the day was pretty simple: two riders go away, the bunch doesn't really bother chasing because it realises the breakaway is forlorn, but starts chasing towards the end and reel them in.

The two riders in question were Tom Murray of Sigma Sport-Specialized and Pieter Jacobs of Topsport Vlaanderen. The two teams doing most of the chasing were, once again, Sky Professional Cycling Team and Team HTC-Columbia.

The pair went off the front after 21 miles of racing and built up a maximum lead over seven minutes. The British rider Murray was caught 15 miles before the finish while his day long breakaway companion, the Belgian Jacobs, carried on until just three miles before the line when the then-racing bunch swallowed him up.

With three third category climbs along the way which were little more than bumps for the Grand Tour riders, it was the finish to the climb that proved the most challenging. It was difficult for teams to organise a lead-out up the short, sharp ascent to the finish so it was a free-for-all that saw Bozic doing a two-up sprint with second place Greg Henderson (Team Sky) who finished on the same time. However, the third placed rider, Richie Porte (Team Saxo Bank) lead in the rest of the bunch three seconds behind.

"When the break went, Sky and Columbia got together and started to chase, and then my teammates put me in a perfect position on the wheel of Greg (Henderson) and I stayed there till the last 150 metres," said Bozic. "I am happy because Greg is a good sprinter and I have a lot of respect for him."

King of the Mountains leader Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) doesn't need to wait until tomorrow to be crowned victor as there are no climbs on tomorrow's London circuit. The sprints jersey leader is Michael Golas, also of Vacansoleil. Henderson is still in the points leader's jersey.

Happy with his KOM jersey, Hoogerland said, "Some teams are less motivated in 2.1 races like this but for us they are all big. When I saw the programme for September, I said I want to do the Tour of Britain because I think it's a beautiful race. It is more beautiful than I expected and there are a lot of people - all the schools are empty for the race - it's just lovely to be here."

Full Results 1 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3:24:15 2 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:03 4 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 5 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 6 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta 7 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 0:00:06 9 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 10 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 11 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 13 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 14 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:11 16 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 17 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 18 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 19 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 20 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 21 Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh 22 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:00:15 23 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 24 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 25 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 26 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 27 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 28 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 29 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 30 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 31 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 32 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team 33 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 34 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 35 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 36 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 37 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 38 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:00:21 39 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 40 Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team 41 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:26 42 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:28 43 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 44 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 45 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:00:31 46 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 47 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 48 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 49 Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 50 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:00:35 51 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:36 52 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:00:43 53 Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 54 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 55 Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team 56 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:45 57 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized 58 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 59 Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 60 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 61 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 62 Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 63 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:58 64 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:01:00 65 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:05 66 Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:01:07 67 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:01:19 68 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 69 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 70 Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:22 71 Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 72 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 73 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:49 74 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 75 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 76 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:02:04 77 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 0:01:00 78 Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh 0:02:20 79 Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:01:00 DNF Dan Craven (Nam) Rapha Condor - Sharp DNF Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank DNF Pim Lighart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team DNF Elia Favilli (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini

Sprint 1 - Long Melford 1 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 pts 2 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 3 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 2 4 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Braintree 1 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 pts 2 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 3 3 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2 4 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - Tiptree 1 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 pts 2 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 2 4 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Foxearth (Cat. 3) 1 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 4 pts 2 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Milden Hill (Cat. 3) 1 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 4 pts 2 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 3 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 4 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Ballingdon Hill (Cat. 3) 1 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 4 pts 2 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 3 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 2 4 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1

Teams 1 Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta 10:13:05 2 Endura Racing 0:00:03 3 ISD-Neri Giambenini 0:00:13 4 Topsport Vlaanderen 5 Skil-Shimano 0:00:15 6 Colnago-CSF Inox 0:00:16 7 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling 0:00:17 8 Cervelo Test Team 0:00:36 9 Team Raleigh 0:00:37 10 AN Post Sean Kelly 0:00:40 11 Sigma Sport-Specialized 0:00:41 12 Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:42 13 Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 14 Rapha-Condor-Sharp 0:00:49 15 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:59 16 Ireland National Team 17 Garmin-Transitions 0:01:55

General classification after stage 7 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 27:26:40 2 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 3 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:14 4 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:16 5 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:32 6 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:02:12 7 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:30 8 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 0:02:32 9 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:35 10 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:31 11 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:27 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:10:48 13 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:11:20 14 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:11:51 15 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 0:12:18 16 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:13:00 17 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:13:17 18 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:13:25 20 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:13:44 21 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta 0:14:02 22 Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:14:06 23 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:14:17 24 Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:15:22 25 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:17:19 26 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:18:18 27 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:19:12 28 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:19:57 29 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:20:11 30 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:20:16 31 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:20:26 32 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:20:37 33 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 0:24:04 34 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:24:48 35 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:28:06 36 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:30:24 37 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 0:30:48 38 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:37:09 39 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:37:43 40 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:38:48 41 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:39:05 42 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:39:23 43 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 0:40:02 44 Dale Appleby (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:40:03 45 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:40:24 46 Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:40:51 47 Sean Downey (Irl) Irish National Team 0:40:55 48 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:40:57 49 Jonathan Tiernan-Locke (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:41:12 50 James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:41:42 51 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 0:42:00 52 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:42:18 53 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:42:19 54 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:42:25 55 Matt Stephens (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:42:36 56 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 0:42:39 57 Tom Barras (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:42:51 58 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:44:22 59 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:45:17 60 Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:46:14 61 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:46:31 62 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:47:42 63 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:48:10 64 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:49:04 65 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:50:17 66 Peter Williams (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:50:22 67 Thomas Martin (Irl) Irish National Team 0:50:32 68 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Sigma Sport-Specialized 0:51:01 69 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:51:27 70 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:51:55 71 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Irish National Team 0:51:56 72 Davide Riccibitti (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 0:52:03 73 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervelo Test Team 0:52:17 74 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:52:38 75 Richard Handley (GBr) Team Raleigh 0:53:06 76 Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 0:53:30 77 Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 0:57:58 78 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 1:03:41 79 Peter Smith (Aus) Team Raleigh 1:08:22

Points classification 1 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 62 pts 2 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 57 3 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 50 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 39 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 38 6 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 38 7 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 32 8 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 30 9 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 28 10 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 26 11 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 26 12 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 24 13 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 22 14 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 20 15 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 17 16 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 17 Zak Dempster (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 16 18 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 19 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 15 20 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 15 21 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 15 22 Edward Clancy (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 14 23 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta 12 24 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 12 25 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 12 26 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 10 27 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 10 28 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 10 29 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 10 30 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof 8 31 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 32 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 7 33 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 5 34 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 35 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 36 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 3 37 Matt Brammeier (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 38 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 39 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 1 40 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1

Sprints classification 1 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 31 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 20 3 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 16 4 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 5 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 11 6 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 11 7 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 10 8 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 10 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 11 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 12 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 7 13 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 14 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 6 15 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 6 16 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 6 17 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 4 18 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 4 19 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 4 20 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 21 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 22 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 23 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 2 24 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 2 25 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 26 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 2 27 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 1 28 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Mountains classification 1 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 56 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 45 3 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 31 4 Patrick Sinkewitz (Ger) ISD - Neri Giambenini 24 5 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 23 6 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 23 7 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 21 8 Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia 17 9 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 10 Iker Camano (Spa) Endura Racing 13 11 Tom Murray (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 12 12 Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint - Marshalls Pasta 12 13 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 14 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 11 15 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 10 16 Simon Richardson (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 9 17 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 18 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 19 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 20 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 6 21 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 6 22 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 23 Jaroslav Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 6 24 Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 6 25 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 5 26 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 27 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri Giambenini 4 28 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 4 29 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 30 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 31 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 2 32 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 2 33 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 2 34 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 35 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 36 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 1 37 Kit Gilham (GBr) Sigma Sport - Specialized 1