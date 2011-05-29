Gilbert wins Tour of Belgium
Greipel sprints to second stage win
Belgian ProTour team Omega Pharma-Lotto closed out their national tour in fine fashion as André Greipel won the final stage in Putte, the German's second win of the race, while Philippe Gilbert defended his leader's jersey to claim the general classification title.
Greipel was assisted by Gilbert and Marcel Sieberg in the team's lead-out and the 28-year-old German parlayed their efforts into his fifth win of the season. Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) crossed the line in second, followed by Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet) in the field sprint finale, but Van Hummel was relegated to last in the peloton for an incident with Kruopis in the kick to the line.
Gilbert started the final day ensconced in the black Tour of Belgium leader's jersey and held a 19-seond lead over Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and a 35-second advantage on Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM). Ever attentive to the small lead he held over his compatriots on general classification, Gilbert picked up an additional bonus second in the stage's final intermediate sprint.
The top of the leader board remained unchanged at day's end with Gilbert topping Van Avermaet by 20 seconds and Leukemans by 36 seconds on the final general classification.
The stage was dominated by a three-man break comprised of Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Kurt Hovelynck (Donckers Koffie-Jelly Belly) and Dries Hollanders (An Post-Sean Kelly). The trio escaped one hour into the 169.4km stage and pushed out a maximum advantage of three minutes over the peloton, but Gilbert's Omega Pharma-Lotto team kept the break in check and ultimately swept them up at the beginning of the final finishing circuit.
Burghardt's efforts did not go un-rewarded as the German won the first two intermediate sprints which earned him first place overall in the sprint classification.
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:51:43
|2
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|4
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|6
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|8
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|9
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|11
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|14
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|15
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|16
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|17
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|18
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|20
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|22
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|25
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|26
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|27
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|32
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
|34
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|35
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|36
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|37
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|38
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|39
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|40
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|41
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|43
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|44
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|45
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|46
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|47
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|48
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|49
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|50
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|51
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|52
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|53
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|54
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|55
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|57
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|58
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|60
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|61
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|62
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|63
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|64
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|65
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|66
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|67
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|68
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|69
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|70
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|71
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|72
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|73
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|74
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|75
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|77
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|78
|Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|79
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|80
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|81
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|82
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|83
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|84
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:17
|85
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:19
|86
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|87
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|88
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|89
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|90
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|91
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|93
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|94
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|95
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|97
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|98
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|99
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|100
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|101
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|103
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|104
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|105
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|106
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|107
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|108
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|109
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|111
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|112
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:00:33
|113
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:35
|114
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|115
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|116
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|117
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|118
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|119
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|120
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|121
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:01
|122
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|123
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|124
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:17
|125
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:24
|126
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:31
|127
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|128
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|129
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|130
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:05
|131
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:12
|132
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:02:16
|133
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:02:20
|134
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:30
|135
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:05:48
|136
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:06:05
|137
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:08:24
|DNF
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|DNF
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|DNF
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|DNF
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|DNS
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|pts
|2
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|25
|3
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|22
|4
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|5
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|17
|6
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|7
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|13
|8
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|12
|9
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|10
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|10
|1
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|5
|3
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|1
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|5
|3
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|1
|Katusha Team
|11:35:09
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|Pro Team Astana
|5
|Saur - Sojasun
|6
|Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|7
|Telenet - Fidea
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|13
|Landbouwkrediet
|14
|Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|15
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|16
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|18
|Acqua & Sapone
|19
|Skil - Shimano
|0:00:19
|20
|BKCP - Powerplus
|21
|Sunweb - Revor
|0:01:13
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16:48:46
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|4
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:03
|5
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|6
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|7
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|8
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|9
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:12
|10
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:03:26
|11
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:27
|12
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:30
|13
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:34
|14
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:36
|15
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:42
|16
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:43
|17
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:03:50
|18
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|19
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:07
|20
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:04:41
|21
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:40
|22
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:09:49
|23
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:11:51
|24
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:12:04
|25
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:32
|26
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:30
|27
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:17:15
|28
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:17:36
|29
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:17:51
|30
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:19:20
|31
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:19:30
|32
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:20:00
|33
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:20:03
|35
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:15
|36
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:20:35
|37
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:42
|38
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:20:50
|39
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:20:51
|40
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:21:03
|41
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:07
|42
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:21:08
|43
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:21:16
|44
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:21:19
|45
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:22:02
|46
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:22:05
|47
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:22:17
|48
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:22:26
|49
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:22:32
|50
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:22:33
|51
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:53
|52
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:23:16
|53
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:24:18
|54
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:25:45
|55
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:29:13
|56
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:29:15
|57
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:29:18
|58
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:29:28
|59
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:29:49
|60
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:30:20
|61
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:30:39
|62
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:30:52
|63
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:00
|64
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:31:13
|65
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:31:17
|66
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:31:36
|67
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:33:15
|68
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:34:18
|69
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:35:37
|70
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:35:42
|71
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:36:04
|72
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:36:12
|73
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:36:35
|74
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:36:51
|75
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:36:55
|76
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:36:57
|77
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|78
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:37:06
|79
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:37:57
|80
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:38:08
|81
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:38:19
|82
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:38:25
|83
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:38:27
|84
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:38:40
|85
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:38:53
|86
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:39:10
|87
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|0:39:36
|88
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:39:44
|89
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:40:14
|90
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:40:33
|91
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:40:42
|92
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:40:51
|93
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:40:54
|94
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:40:56
|96
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:41:08
|97
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:41:10
|98
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:41:52
|99
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:43:31
|100
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:56
|101
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:48:00
|102
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|0:48:08
|103
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:48:52
|104
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:49:01
|105
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:49:03
|106
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:49:06
|107
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|108
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:49:07
|109
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:49:08
|110
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:49:13
|111
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:49:14
|112
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:49:24
|113
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:49:55
|114
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:50:14
|115
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:50:23
|116
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:50:58
|117
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:53:30
|118
|Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:55:15
|119
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:55:16
|120
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:55:17
|121
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
|0:55:24
|122
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:55:51
|123
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:55:58
|124
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|125
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:56:16
|126
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:56:49
|127
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:56:53
|128
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:56:55
|129
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:57:00
|130
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:57:09
|131
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:57:11
|132
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:57:21
|133
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:57:34
|134
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:57:39
|135
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:57:40
|136
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:58:24
|137
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|1:02:45
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|71
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|71
|3
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|65
|4
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|5
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|49
|6
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|44
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|41
|8
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|9
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|38
|10
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|37
|11
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|12
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|30
|13
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|27
|14
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|26
|15
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|16
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|25
|17
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|24
|18
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|19
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|20
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|21
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|22
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|19
|23
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|24
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|25
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|17
|26
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|17
|27
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|17
|28
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|15
|29
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|13
|30
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|31
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|32
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|33
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|11
|34
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|11
|35
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|36
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|10
|37
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|38
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|39
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|40
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|41
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|3
|42
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|43
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|1
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|3
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|6
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|15
|7
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|8
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|10
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|8
|11
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|13
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|14
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|15
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|16
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|17
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|3
|18
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|20
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|3
|21
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50:29:14
|2
|Pro Team Astana
|0:03:01
|3
|Katusha Team
|0:04:59
|4
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:45
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:07:44
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:08
|7
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:20:35
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:21:50
|9
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:22:23
|10
|Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:25:04
|11
|Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:25:10
|12
|Skil - Shimano
|0:25:14
|13
|BKCP - Powerplus
|0:33:51
|14
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:39:36
|15
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:47:04
|16
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:47:18
|17
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:59:15
|18
|Telenet - Fidea
|1:10:03
|19
|Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|1:22:17
|20
|Sunweb - Revor
|1:34:42
|21
|Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|1:35:24
