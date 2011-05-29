Image 1 of 19 André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins the final stage of the Tour of Belgium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 19 The break of the day was comprised of Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Kurt Hovelynck (Donckers Koffie-Jelly Belly) and Dries Hollanders (An Post-Sean Kelly). (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 19 Sprint classification winner Marcus Burghardt (BMC) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 19 Top three overall (l-r): Van Avermaet, Gilbert and Leukemans (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 19 Tour of Belgium final podium (l-r): Greg Van Avermaet, Philippe Gilbert and Björn Leukemans. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 19 Tour of Belgium champion Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 19 Final stage winner André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 19 André Greipel celebrates his stage win with teammate Kenny De Haes. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 19 André Greipel is congratulated by Omega Pharma-Lotto teammate Kenny De Haes after the German won the final stage. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 19 André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is pleased with winning his second stage at the Tour of Belgium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 19 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is all smiles having won the Tour of Belgium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 19 Points classification winner André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 19 Belgium's Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) finished second overall in his national tour. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 19 Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) finished third overall. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 19 The winner's trophy. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 19 Stage winner André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 19 It was a good day for Omega Pharma-Lotto as André Greipel won the final stage and Philippe Gilbert claimed overall victory. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 19 André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) topped Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet) and Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) for this second stage win. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 19 Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) topped the best young rider classification. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Belgian ProTour team Omega Pharma-Lotto closed out their national tour in fine fashion as André Greipel won the final stage in Putte, the German's second win of the race, while Philippe Gilbert defended his leader's jersey to claim the general classification title.

Greipel was assisted by Gilbert and Marcel Sieberg in the team's lead-out and the 28-year-old German parlayed their efforts into his fifth win of the season. Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) crossed the line in second, followed by Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet) in the field sprint finale, but Van Hummel was relegated to last in the peloton for an incident with Kruopis in the kick to the line.

Gilbert started the final day ensconced in the black Tour of Belgium leader's jersey and held a 19-seond lead over Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and a 35-second advantage on Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM). Ever attentive to the small lead he held over his compatriots on general classification, Gilbert picked up an additional bonus second in the stage's final intermediate sprint.

The top of the leader board remained unchanged at day's end with Gilbert topping Van Avermaet by 20 seconds and Leukemans by 36 seconds on the final general classification.

The stage was dominated by a three-man break comprised of Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Kurt Hovelynck (Donckers Koffie-Jelly Belly) and Dries Hollanders (An Post-Sean Kelly). The trio escaped one hour into the 169.4km stage and pushed out a maximum advantage of three minutes over the peloton, but Gilbert's Omega Pharma-Lotto team kept the break in check and ultimately swept them up at the beginning of the final finishing circuit.

Burghardt's efforts did not go un-rewarded as the German won the first two intermediate sprints which earned him first place overall in the sprint classification.

Full Results 1 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3:51:43 2 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 3 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 4 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 6 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 8 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 9 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 11 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 14 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 15 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 16 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 17 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 18 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 19 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 20 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 21 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 22 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 25 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 26 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 27 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 30 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 32 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 33 Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea 34 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 35 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 36 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 37 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 38 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 39 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 40 Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 41 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 42 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 43 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 44 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 45 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 46 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 47 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 48 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 49 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 50 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 51 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 52 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 53 Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 54 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 55 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 56 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 57 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 58 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 59 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 60 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 61 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 62 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 63 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 64 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 65 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 66 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 67 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 68 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 69 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 70 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 71 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 72 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 73 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 74 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 75 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 77 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 78 Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 79 Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea 80 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 81 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 82 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 83 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 84 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:17 85 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:19 86 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 87 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 88 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 89 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 90 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 91 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 92 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 93 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 94 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 95 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 96 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 97 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor 98 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 99 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 100 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 101 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 102 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 103 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 104 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 105 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 106 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 107 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 108 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 109 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 110 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 111 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:27 112 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:00:33 113 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:35 114 Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 115 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 116 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 117 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 118 Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 119 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 120 Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 121 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:01 122 Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 123 Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 124 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:17 125 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:24 126 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:31 127 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 128 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 129 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:35 130 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:05 131 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:12 132 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:02:16 133 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:02:20 134 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:30 135 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:05:48 136 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 0:06:05 137 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:08:24 DNF Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team DNF Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone DNF Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano DNF Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano DNF Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNF Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly DNF Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor DNF Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor DNS Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht

Points 1 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 pts 2 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 25 3 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 22 4 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 5 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 17 6 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 7 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 13 8 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 12 9 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 10 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 10

Sprint 1 1 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 8 pts 2 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 5 3 Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 3

Sprint 2 1 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 8 pts 2 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 5 3 Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 3

Sprint 3 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3

Teams 1 Katusha Team 11:35:09 2 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 Pro Team Astana 5 Saur - Sojasun 6 Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 7 Telenet - Fidea 8 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Quickstep Cycling Team 10 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 12 BMC Racing Team 13 Landbouwkrediet 14 Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 15 Veranda's Willems - Accent 16 Rabobank Cycling Team 17 An Post - Sean Kelly 18 Acqua & Sapone 19 Skil - Shimano 0:00:19 20 BKCP - Powerplus 21 Sunweb - Revor 0:01:13

Final general classification 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16:48:46 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 3 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 4 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:03 5 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 6 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:19 7 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:21 8 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:29 9 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:12 10 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 0:03:26 11 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:27 12 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:30 13 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:03:34 14 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:03:36 15 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:42 16 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:43 17 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:03:50 18 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:51 19 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:07 20 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:04:41 21 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:08:40 22 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:09:49 23 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:11:51 24 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:12:04 25 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:12:32 26 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:30 27 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:17:15 28 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:17:36 29 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:17:51 30 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:19:20 31 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:19:30 32 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:20:00 33 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:20:03 35 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:15 36 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:20:35 37 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:42 38 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:20:50 39 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:20:51 40 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 0:21:03 41 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:21:07 42 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:21:08 43 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:21:16 44 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:21:19 45 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:22:02 46 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 0:22:05 47 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:22:17 48 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:22:26 49 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:22:32 50 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:22:33 51 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:22:53 52 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:23:16 53 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:24:18 54 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:25:45 55 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:29:13 56 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:29:15 57 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:29:18 58 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:29:28 59 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 0:29:49 60 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:30:20 61 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:30:39 62 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:30:52 63 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:31:00 64 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:31:13 65 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:31:17 66 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:31:36 67 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:33:15 68 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:34:18 69 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:35:37 70 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:35:42 71 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:36:04 72 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:36:12 73 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:36:35 74 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:36:51 75 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:36:55 76 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:36:57 77 Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 78 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:37:06 79 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:37:57 80 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:38:08 81 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:38:19 82 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:38:25 83 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:38:27 84 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:38:40 85 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:38:53 86 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:39:10 87 Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea 0:39:36 88 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:39:44 89 Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:40:14 90 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:40:33 91 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:40:42 92 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:40:51 93 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:40:54 94 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 95 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:40:56 96 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:41:08 97 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:41:10 98 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:41:52 99 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:43:31 100 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:45:56 101 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:48:00 102 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor 0:48:08 103 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:48:52 104 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:49:01 105 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:49:03 106 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:49:06 107 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 108 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:49:07 109 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:49:08 110 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:49:13 111 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:49:14 112 Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:49:24 113 Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:49:55 114 Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:50:14 115 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:50:23 116 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:50:58 117 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:53:30 118 Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:55:15 119 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:55:16 120 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 0:55:17 121 Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea 0:55:24 122 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:55:51 123 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:55:58 124 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 125 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:56:16 126 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:56:49 127 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:56:53 128 Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:56:55 129 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:57:00 130 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:57:09 131 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:57:11 132 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:57:21 133 Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:57:34 134 Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:57:39 135 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:57:40 136 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:58:24 137 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 1:02:45

Points classification 1 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 71 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 71 3 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 65 4 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 5 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 49 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 44 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 41 8 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 9 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 38 10 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 37 11 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 12 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 30 13 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 27 14 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 26 15 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 16 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 25 17 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 24 18 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 19 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 20 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 21 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 22 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 19 23 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 24 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 25 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 17 26 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 17 27 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 17 28 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 15 29 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 13 30 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 31 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 32 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 33 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 11 34 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 11 35 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 36 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 10 37 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 38 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 39 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 40 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 41 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 3 42 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 43 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3

Sprint classification 1 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 24 pts 2 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 3 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 6 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 15 7 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 8 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 10 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 8 11 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 13 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 14 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 15 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 16 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 17 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 3 18 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 19 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 20 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 3 21 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3