Gilbert wins Tour of Belgium

Greipel sprints to second stage win

Image 1 of 19

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins the final stage of the Tour of Belgium.

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins the final stage of the Tour of Belgium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 19

The break of the day was comprised of Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Kurt Hovelynck (Donckers Koffie-Jelly Belly) and Dries Hollanders (An Post-Sean Kelly).

The break of the day was comprised of Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Kurt Hovelynck (Donckers Koffie-Jelly Belly) and Dries Hollanders (An Post-Sean Kelly).
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 19

Sprint classification winner Marcus Burghardt (BMC)

Sprint classification winner Marcus Burghardt (BMC)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 19

Top three overall (l-r): Van Avermaet, Gilbert and Leukemans

Top three overall (l-r): Van Avermaet, Gilbert and Leukemans
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 19

Tour of Belgium final podium (l-r): Greg Van Avermaet, Philippe Gilbert and Björn Leukemans.

Tour of Belgium final podium (l-r): Greg Van Avermaet, Philippe Gilbert and Björn Leukemans.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 19

Tour of Belgium champion Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Tour of Belgium champion Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 19

Final stage winner André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Final stage winner André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 19

André Greipel celebrates his stage win with teammate Kenny De Haes.

André Greipel celebrates his stage win with teammate Kenny De Haes.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 19

André Greipel is congratulated by Omega Pharma-Lotto teammate Kenny De Haes after the German won the final stage.

André Greipel is congratulated by Omega Pharma-Lotto teammate Kenny De Haes after the German won the final stage.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 19

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is pleased with winning his second stage at the Tour of Belgium.

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is pleased with winning his second stage at the Tour of Belgium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 19

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is all smiles having won the Tour of Belgium.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is all smiles having won the Tour of Belgium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 19

Points classification winner André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Points classification winner André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 19

Belgium's Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) finished second overall in his national tour.

Belgium's Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) finished second overall in his national tour.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 19

Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) finished third overall.

Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM) finished third overall.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 19

The winner's trophy.

The winner's trophy.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 19

Stage winner André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium.

Stage winner André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 19

It was a good day for Omega Pharma-Lotto as André Greipel won the final stage and Philippe Gilbert claimed overall victory.

It was a good day for Omega Pharma-Lotto as André Greipel won the final stage and Philippe Gilbert claimed overall victory.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 19

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) topped Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet) and Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) for this second stage win.

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) topped Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet) and Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) for this second stage win.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 19

Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) topped the best young rider classification.

Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) topped the best young rider classification.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Belgian ProTour team Omega Pharma-Lotto closed out their national tour in fine fashion as André Greipel won the final stage in Putte, the German's second win of the race, while Philippe Gilbert defended his leader's jersey to claim the general classification title.

Greipel was assisted by Gilbert and Marcel Sieberg in the team's lead-out and the 28-year-old German parlayed their efforts into his fifth win of the season. Kenny Van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) crossed the line in second, followed by Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet) in the field sprint finale, but Van Hummel was relegated to last in the peloton for an incident with Kruopis in the kick to the line.

Gilbert started the final day ensconced in the black Tour of Belgium leader's jersey and held a 19-seond lead over Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and a 35-second advantage on Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil-DCM). Ever attentive to the small lead he held over his compatriots on general classification, Gilbert picked up an additional bonus second in the stage's final intermediate sprint.

The top of the leader board remained unchanged at day's end with Gilbert topping Van Avermaet by 20 seconds and Leukemans by 36 seconds on the final general classification.

The stage was dominated by a three-man break comprised of Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Kurt Hovelynck (Donckers Koffie-Jelly Belly) and Dries Hollanders (An Post-Sean Kelly). The trio escaped one hour into the 169.4km stage and pushed out a maximum advantage of three minutes over the peloton, but Gilbert's Omega Pharma-Lotto team kept the break in check and ultimately swept them up at the beginning of the final finishing circuit.

Burghardt's efforts did not go un-rewarded as the German won the first two intermediate sprints which earned him first place overall in the sprint classification.

Full Results
1André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:51:43
2Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
3Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
5Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
6Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
8Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
9Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
11Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
12Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
14Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
15Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
16Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
17Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
18Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
19Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
20John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
21Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
22Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
23Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
25Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
26Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
27Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
30Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
31Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
32Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
34Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
35Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
36Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
37Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
38Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
39Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
40Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
41Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
42Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
43Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
44Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
45Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
46Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
47Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
48Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
49Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
50Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
51Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
52Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
53Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
54Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
55Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
56Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
57Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
58Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
59Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
60Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
61Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
62Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
63Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
64Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
65Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
66Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
67Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
68Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
69Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
70Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
71Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
72James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
73Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
74Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
75Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
77Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
78Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
79Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
80Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
81Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
82Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
83Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
84Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:17
85Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:19
86Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
87Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
88Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
89Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
90Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
91Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
92Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
93Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
94Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
95Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
96Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
97Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
98Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
99Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
100Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
101Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
102Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
103Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
104Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
105Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
106Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
107Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
108Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
109Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
110Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
111Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:27
112Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:00:33
113Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:35
114Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
115Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
116Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
117Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
118Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
119Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
120Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
121Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:01
122Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
123Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
124Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:17
125Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:24
126Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:31
127Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
128Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
129Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:35
130Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:05
131Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:12
132Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:02:16
133Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:02:20
134Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:30
135Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:05:48
136David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus0:06:05
137Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:08:24
DNFFilippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
DNFNico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFJulien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFSimone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
DNFThomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
DNFRonan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFTom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
DNFDries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFKlaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
DNFSven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
DNSJeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht

Points
1André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto30pts
2Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet25
3Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team22
4Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne19
5Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana17
6Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator15
7Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent13
8Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea12
9Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator11
10Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole10

Sprint 1
1Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team8pts
2Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly5
3Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly3

Sprint 2
1Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team8pts
2Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly5
3Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly3

Sprint 3
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8pts
2Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3

Teams
1Katusha Team11:35:09
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
3Omega Pharma-Lotto
4Pro Team Astana
5Saur - Sojasun
6Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
7Telenet - Fidea
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Quickstep Cycling Team
10Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
12BMC Racing Team
13Landbouwkrediet
14Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
15Veranda's Willems - Accent
16Rabobank Cycling Team
17An Post - Sean Kelly
18Acqua & Sapone
19Skil - Shimano0:00:19
20BKCP - Powerplus
21Sunweb - Revor0:01:13

Final general classification
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16:48:46
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
3Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
4Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:03
5Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:19
7Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:21
8Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:29
9Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:12
10Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team0:03:26
11Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:27
12Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:30
13Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:03:34
14Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:03:36
15Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:42
16Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:43
17Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:03:50
18Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:51
19Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:07
20Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:04:41
21Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:40
22Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team0:09:49
23Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:11:51
24Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:12:04
25Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:12:32
26Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:30
27Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:17:15
28Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:17:36
29Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:17:51
30Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:19:20
31Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:19:30
32Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:20:00
33Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
34Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:20:03
35André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:15
36Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:20:35
37Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:42
38Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:20:50
39Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:20:51
40Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:21:03
41Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:21:07
42Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:21:08
43Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:21:16
44James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:21:19
45Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:22:02
46Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:22:05
47Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:22:17
48Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:22:26
49Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:22:32
50Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:22:33
51Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:22:53
52Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:23:16
53Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:24:18
54Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:25:45
55Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:29:13
56Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:29:15
57Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:29:18
58Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:29:28
59Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:29:49
60Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:30:20
61Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:30:39
62Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:30:52
63Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:31:00
64Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:31:13
65Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:31:17
66Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:31:36
67Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:33:15
68Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:34:18
69Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:35:37
70Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:35:42
71Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:36:04
72Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:36:12
73Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:36:35
74Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:36:51
75Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:36:55
76Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:36:57
77Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
78Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:37:06
79Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:37:57
80Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:38:08
81Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:38:19
82Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:38:25
83Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:38:27
84Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:38:40
85Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:38:53
86Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:39:10
87Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea0:39:36
88Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team0:39:44
89Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:40:14
90John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:40:33
91Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:40:42
92Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:40:51
93Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:40:54
94Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
95Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:40:56
96Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:41:08
97Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:41:10
98Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:41:52
99Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:43:31
100Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:45:56
101Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:48:00
102Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor0:48:08
103Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:48:52
104Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:49:01
105Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:49:03
106Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:49:06
107Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
108Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:49:07
109Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:49:08
110Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:49:13
111Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:49:14
112Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:49:24
113Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:49:55
114Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:50:14
115Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:50:23
116Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:50:58
117Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:53:30
118Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:55:15
119Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:55:16
120David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus0:55:17
121Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea0:55:24
122Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:55:51
123Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:55:58
124Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
125Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:56:16
126Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:56:49
127Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:56:53
128Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:56:55
129Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:57:00
130Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:57:09
131Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:57:11
132Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:57:21
133Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:57:34
134Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:57:39
135Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:57:40
136Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:58:24
137Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly1:02:45

Points classification
1André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto71pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto71
3Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet65
4Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team55
5Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana49
6Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team44
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team41
8Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team39
9Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent38
10Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team37
11Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team35
12Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team30
13Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea27
14Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator26
15Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
16Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano25
17Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team24
18Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team23
19Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator22
20Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team21
21Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
22Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet19
23Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19
24Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne19
25Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly17
26Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team17
27Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team17
28Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly15
29Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team13
30Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
31Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
32Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator11
33Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana11
34Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone11
35Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
36Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole10
37Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team8
38Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
39Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5
40Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team3
41Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana3
42Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
43Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3

Sprint classification
1Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team24pts
2Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team21
3Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team16
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
6Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly15
7Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
8Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
9Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
10Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team8
11Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
12Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5
13Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
14Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5
15Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
16Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
17Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana3
18Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team3
19Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
20Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea3
21Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3

Teams classification
1Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team50:29:14
2Pro Team Astana0:03:01
3Katusha Team0:04:59
4Saur - Sojasun0:05:45
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:07:44
6Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:08
7Quickstep Cycling Team0:20:35
8BMC Racing Team0:21:50
9Landbouwkrediet0:22:23
10Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:25:04
11Veranda's Willems - Accent0:25:10
12Skil - Shimano0:25:14
13BKCP - Powerplus0:33:51
14Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:39:36
15Omega Pharma-Lotto0:47:04
16Acqua & Sapone0:47:18
17An Post - Sean Kelly0:59:15
18Telenet - Fidea1:10:03
19Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly1:22:17
20Sunweb - Revor1:34:42
21Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht1:35:24

