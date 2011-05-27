Trending

Image 1 of 24

Philippe Gilbert back in black in Belgium

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 24

Graeme Brown (Rabobank) not enjoying the climbs

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 24

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) ready to take charge of the Tour of Belgium

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 24

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) passed the black leader's jersey to his teammate Philippe Gilbert.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 24

Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet), winner of stage 2 of the Tour of Belgium

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 24

Niko Eeckhout (An Post Sean Kelly) took the red sprint jersey.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 24

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) heads onto the podium at Tour of Belgium.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 24

Tom Boonen was denied a stage win, but got the points jersey as consolation.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 24

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) claimed the yellow points jersey

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 24

Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) moved into the best young rider's jersey

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 24

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) back on the podium in Belgium

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 24

Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil) is struggling to find his form

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 24

Bert De Backer (Skil-Shimano) pushes to the top

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 24

Boonen sat up when he saw Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet) come past

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 24

Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet) comes to the line in Ypres

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 24

Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet) timed his sprint well to win stage 2 of the Tour of Belgium

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 24

Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet) takes his third win of the season in Belgium

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 24

Markus Burghardt (BMC) attacks the breakaway on the Kemmelberg

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 24

Koen Barbe, Jens Mouris and Luca Paolini in the break with a shrinking gap on the Kemmelberg

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 24

Laurens de Vreese climbs next to Tom Boonen on the Kemmelberg.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 24

Philippe Gilbert makes quick work of the climb of the Kemmelberg

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 24

The Kemmelberg punishes the peloton

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 24

Marcel Sieberg (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 24

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) dons the black leader's jersey at Tour of Belgium

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Lithuanian Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet) nabbed the biggest victory of his budding career with a well-timed kick to the line in Ieper to best Stefan Van Dijk and Pim Ligthart in a bunch sprint.

It was Kruopis' third win of the season in Belgium, following wins in the UCI 1.2-ranked Omloop van het Waasland and 1 Meiprijs - Ereprijs Victor De Bruyne.

"This victory is unexpected and makes me doubly happy," said the 24-year-old. "It was very hard today. During the two climbs of Kemmelberg I did not feel so good. In the end however, I was ideally placed. I could hide on Boonen's wheel until 100 meters to go. A perfect scenario."

Through time bonuses during the stage, the overall lead of the race passed down from André Greipel to his Omega Pharma-Lotto teammate Philippe Gilbert.

In sharp contrast from yesterday's furious stage, the third day of the Tour of Belgium was a well-controlled affair, with the Omega Pharma-Lotto team managing the pace and clearly set up to put Gilbert into the leader's jersey.

The day's breakaway was given the green light just six kilometres into the stage. Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil-DCM), Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly), Koen Barbe (Landbouwkrediet) and Luca Paolini (Katusha) were the lucky five allowed to go free, gaining a maximum four minutes.

The quintet were just dangling off the front on the second trip up the Kemelberg with 22km to go, when the break's gap was slim and Gilbert jumped away and passed the leaders to win the bonus seconds at the top and move into the race lead.

All of the top favourites were in the front group as the final kilometers ticked down, but no team took firm control for the sprint. The slack pace allowed Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) to jump away with 8km to go, but finally Skil-Shimano upped the pace to bring him back inside the final 2km.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) once more tried to go early and foil the quicker sprinters, but he only succeeded in tricking Tom Boonen (Quick Step) into sprinting far too early. Boonen was followed by Allan Davis (Astana) but the pair faded with 100m to go, and Kruopis came storming past to claim a huge win for himself and his Landbouwkrediet team.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet4:21:41
2Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
5Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
6Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
7Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
8Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
9Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
10Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
13Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
14Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
17James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
18Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
19Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
20Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
22Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
23Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
24Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
25Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
26Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
27Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
28Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
30Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
32Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
33Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
34Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
35Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
36Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
37Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
39Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
40Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
41Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
42Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
43Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
44Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
45Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
46Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
47Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
48Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
49Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
50Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
51Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
52Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
53Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
54Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
55Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
56Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
57Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
58Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
59Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:19
60Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:25
61Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
62Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:56
63Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
64Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea0:01:07
65Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:48
66Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:04:54
67Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
68Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
69Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
70Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
71Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
72Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
73Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:07:02
74Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
75Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
76Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
77Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
78Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
79Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
80Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:35
81Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
82Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
83Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
84Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
85Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:18:31
86David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
87Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
88Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
89Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
90Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
91Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
92Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
93Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
94Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
95Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
96Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
97Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
98Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
99Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
100Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
101Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
102Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
103Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
104Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
105David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
106Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
107Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
108John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
109Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
110Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
111Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
112Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
113Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
114Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
115Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
116Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
117Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
118Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
119Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
120Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
121Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
122Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
123Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
124Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
125Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
126Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
127Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
128Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
129Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
130Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
131Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
132Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
133Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
134Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
135Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
136Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
137Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
138Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
139Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
140Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
141Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
142Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
143Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
144Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
145Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
146Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
147Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
148Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
149Robin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
150Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
151Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
152Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:18:40
153Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:31
154Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
155Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
156Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
157Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFStéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNSTimothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet30pts
2Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent25
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
4Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana19
5Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly17
6Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team15
7Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team13
8Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea12
9Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone11
10Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team10

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly8pts
2Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team5
3Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team8pts
2Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly5
3Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team3

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8pts
2Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly5
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team3

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto8:06:29
2André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:01
3Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:04
4Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:09
5Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
6Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:11
7Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
8Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:14
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
10Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:17
11Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:18
12Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
13Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team0:00:20
14Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:21
15Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:00:23
16Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
17Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:25
19Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:26
20Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
21Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
22Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
23Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:31
24Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:32
25Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:00:33
26Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:00:35
27Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:36
28Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:38
29Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:00:39
30Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
31Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:41
32Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:43
33Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:45
34James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:55
35Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:03
36Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:30
37Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:01:35
38Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:27
39Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:05:43
40Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:07:25
41Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:08:31
42Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:32
43Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team0:08:36
44Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:08:38
45Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:08:40
46Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:08:45
47Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
48Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:08:48
49Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:50
50Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:51
51Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:53
52Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:54
53Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:59
54Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:09:29
55Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:11:27
56Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:41
57Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:13:45
58Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:13:46
59Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:13:49
60Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:15:36
61Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:15:50
62Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:16:02
63Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:16:04
64Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:16:08
65Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:16:09
66Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
67Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:16:10
68Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:16:11
69Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:16:13
70Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
71Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:16:16
72Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:19
73Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:16:20
74Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:16:21
75Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:22
76Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:16:25
77Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:16:31
78Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:16:33
79Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:16:36
80Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:17:37
81Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea0:17:48
82John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:18:45
83David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:18:53
84Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:18:54
85Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:18:55
86Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:18:59
87Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:19:01
88Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:19:03
89Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:19:06
90Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
91Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:19:08
92Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:19:15
93Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team0:19:20
94Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
95Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:19:28
96Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:12
97Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:21:09
98Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:23:12
99Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:23:18
100Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:27:04
101Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
102Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:27:06
103Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:27:13
104Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:15
105Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:27:16
106Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor0:27:17
107Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:27:18
108Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
109Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:27:19
110Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
111Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:27:20
112Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:27:24
113David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
114Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:27:25
115Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:27:26
116Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:27:27
117Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:27:28
118Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:27:32
119Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:27:38
120Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:27:51
121Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:34:24
122Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:34:25
123Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:34:39
124Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
125Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:34:42
126Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:34:44
127Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:34:45
128Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:34:46
129Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:34:47
130Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:34:49
131Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
132Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
133Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
134Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:34:50
135Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
136Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:34:51
137Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
138Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:34:52
139Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
140Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea0:35:00
141Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:35:02
142Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team0:35:03
143Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:35:04
144Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:35:05
145Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:35:07
146Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:35:09
147Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
148Robin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:35:10
149Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:35:11
150Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:35:12
151Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
152Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:35:14
153Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:35:15
154Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:35:17
155Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:35:21
156Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:35:26
157Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:35:27

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team44pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto41
3Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet40
4Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team39
5Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team37
6Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team37
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto33
8Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana32
9Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team30
10Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent25
11Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano25
12Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator22
13Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
14Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19
15Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly18
16Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team17
17Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly17
18Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea15
19Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
20Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone11
21Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator11
22Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
23Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
24Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team8
25Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
26Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team8
27Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
28Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team8
29Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly5
30Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team3
31Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
32David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto3

