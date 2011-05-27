Image 1 of 24 Philippe Gilbert back in black in Belgium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 24 Graeme Brown (Rabobank) not enjoying the climbs (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 24 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) ready to take charge of the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 24 Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) passed the black leader's jersey to his teammate Philippe Gilbert. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 24 Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet), winner of stage 2 of the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 24 Niko Eeckhout (An Post Sean Kelly) took the red sprint jersey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 24 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) heads onto the podium at Tour of Belgium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 24 Tom Boonen was denied a stage win, but got the points jersey as consolation. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 24 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) claimed the yellow points jersey (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 24 Pim Ligthart (Vacansoleil-DCM) moved into the best young rider's jersey (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 24 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) back on the podium in Belgium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 24 Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil) is struggling to find his form (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 24 Bert De Backer (Skil-Shimano) pushes to the top (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 24 Boonen sat up when he saw Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet) come past (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 24 Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet) comes to the line in Ypres (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 24 Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet) timed his sprint well to win stage 2 of the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 24 Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet) takes his third win of the season in Belgium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 24 Markus Burghardt (BMC) attacks the breakaway on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 24 Koen Barbe, Jens Mouris and Luca Paolini in the break with a shrinking gap on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 24 Laurens de Vreese climbs next to Tom Boonen on the Kemmelberg. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 24 Philippe Gilbert makes quick work of the climb of the Kemmelberg (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 24 The Kemmelberg punishes the peloton (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 24 Marcel Sieberg (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 24 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) dons the black leader's jersey at Tour of Belgium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Lithuanian Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet) nabbed the biggest victory of his budding career with a well-timed kick to the line in Ieper to best Stefan Van Dijk and Pim Ligthart in a bunch sprint.

It was Kruopis' third win of the season in Belgium, following wins in the UCI 1.2-ranked Omloop van het Waasland and 1 Meiprijs - Ereprijs Victor De Bruyne.

"This victory is unexpected and makes me doubly happy," said the 24-year-old. "It was very hard today. During the two climbs of Kemmelberg I did not feel so good. In the end however, I was ideally placed. I could hide on Boonen's wheel until 100 meters to go. A perfect scenario."

Through time bonuses during the stage, the overall lead of the race passed down from André Greipel to his Omega Pharma-Lotto teammate Philippe Gilbert.

In sharp contrast from yesterday's furious stage, the third day of the Tour of Belgium was a well-controlled affair, with the Omega Pharma-Lotto team managing the pace and clearly set up to put Gilbert into the leader's jersey.

The day's breakaway was given the green light just six kilometres into the stage. Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil-DCM), Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly), Koen Barbe (Landbouwkrediet) and Luca Paolini (Katusha) were the lucky five allowed to go free, gaining a maximum four minutes.

The quintet were just dangling off the front on the second trip up the Kemelberg with 22km to go, when the break's gap was slim and Gilbert jumped away and passed the leaders to win the bonus seconds at the top and move into the race lead.

All of the top favourites were in the front group as the final kilometers ticked down, but no team took firm control for the sprint. The slack pace allowed Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) to jump away with 8km to go, but finally Skil-Shimano upped the pace to bring him back inside the final 2km.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) once more tried to go early and foil the quicker sprinters, but he only succeeded in tricking Tom Boonen (Quick Step) into sprinting far too early. Boonen was followed by Allan Davis (Astana) but the pair faded with 100m to go, and Kruopis came storming past to claim a huge win for himself and his Landbouwkrediet team.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 4:21:41 2 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 5 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 6 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 7 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 9 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 10 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 18 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 19 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 20 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 22 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 23 Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 24 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 25 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 26 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 27 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 28 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 30 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 32 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 33 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 34 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 35 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 36 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 37 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 39 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 40 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 41 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 42 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 43 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 44 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 45 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 46 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 47 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 48 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 49 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 50 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 51 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 52 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 53 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 54 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 55 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 56 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 57 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 58 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 59 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:19 60 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:25 61 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 62 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:56 63 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 64 Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:07 65 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:02:48 66 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:04:54 67 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 68 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 69 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 70 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 71 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 72 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 73 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:07:02 74 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 75 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 76 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 77 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 78 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 79 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 80 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:35 81 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 82 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 83 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 84 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 85 Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:18:31 86 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 87 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 88 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 89 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 90 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 91 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 92 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 93 Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 94 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 95 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 96 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 97 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 98 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 99 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 100 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 101 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 102 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 103 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 104 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 105 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 106 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 107 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 108 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 109 Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 110 Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 111 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 112 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 113 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 114 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 115 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 116 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 117 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 118 Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea 119 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 120 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 121 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 122 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 123 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 124 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 125 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 126 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 127 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 128 Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 129 Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 130 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 131 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 132 Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 133 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 134 Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 135 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 136 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 137 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 138 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 139 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 140 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 141 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 142 Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 143 Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 144 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 145 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 146 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 147 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 148 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 149 Robin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 150 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 151 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor 152 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:18:40 153 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:31 154 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 155 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 156 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 157 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole DNF Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNS Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 30 pts 2 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 25 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 4 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 19 5 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 17 6 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 15 7 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 13 8 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 12 9 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 11 10 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 10

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 8 pts 2 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 5 3 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 8 pts 2 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 3 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 3

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 pts 2 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 5 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 3

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8:06:29 2 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:01 3 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:04 4 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:09 5 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:11 7 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:14 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 10 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:17 11 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:18 12 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 13 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 0:00:20 14 Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:21 15 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:23 16 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:24 17 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:25 19 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:26 20 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 21 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 22 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 23 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:00:31 24 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:32 25 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:00:33 26 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:00:35 27 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:36 28 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:38 29 Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:39 30 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 31 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:41 32 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:43 33 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:45 34 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:55 35 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:03 36 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:30 37 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:01:35 38 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:27 39 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:05:43 40 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:07:25 41 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:08:31 42 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:32 43 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:08:36 44 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:08:38 45 Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone 0:08:40 46 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:08:45 47 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 48 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:08:48 49 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:50 50 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:51 51 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:53 52 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:54 53 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:59 54 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:09:29 55 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:11:27 56 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:41 57 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:13:45 58 Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:13:46 59 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:13:49 60 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:15:36 61 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:15:50 62 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:16:02 63 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:16:04 64 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:16:08 65 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:16:09 66 Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 67 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:16:10 68 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:16:11 69 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:16:13 70 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 71 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:16:16 72 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:19 73 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:16:20 74 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus 0:16:21 75 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:22 76 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus 0:16:25 77 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:16:31 78 Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:16:33 79 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:16:36 80 Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:17:37 81 Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea 0:17:48 82 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:18:45 83 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:18:53 84 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:18:54 85 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:18:55 86 Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:18:59 87 Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:19:01 88 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:19:03 89 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:19:06 90 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 91 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:19:08 92 Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:19:15 93 Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:19:20 94 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 95 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:19:28 96 Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:12 97 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:21:09 98 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:23:12 99 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:23:18 100 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:27:04 101 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 102 Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:27:06 103 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:27:13 104 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:27:15 105 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:27:16 106 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor 0:27:17 107 Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:27:18 108 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 109 Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:27:19 110 Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 111 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:27:20 112 Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:27:24 113 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus 114 Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:27:25 115 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:27:26 116 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:27:27 117 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:27:28 118 Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:27:32 119 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:27:38 120 Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:27:51 121 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:34:24 122 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:34:25 123 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:34:39 124 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 125 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:34:42 126 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:34:44 127 Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 0:34:45 128 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:34:46 129 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 0:34:47 130 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:34:49 131 Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team 132 Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 133 Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 134 Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:34:50 135 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 136 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:34:51 137 Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 138 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:34:52 139 Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 140 Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea 0:35:00 141 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:35:02 142 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team 0:35:03 143 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus 0:35:04 144 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:35:05 145 Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:35:07 146 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:35:09 147 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 148 Robin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:35:10 149 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea 0:35:11 150 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:35:12 151 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 152 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:35:14 153 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 0:35:15 154 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:35:17 155 Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht 0:35:21 156 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 0:35:26 157 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:35:27