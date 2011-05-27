Kruopis surprises in Ieper
Gilbert takes race lead from teammate Greipel
Lithuanian Aidis Kruopis (Landbouwkrediet) nabbed the biggest victory of his budding career with a well-timed kick to the line in Ieper to best Stefan Van Dijk and Pim Ligthart in a bunch sprint.
It was Kruopis' third win of the season in Belgium, following wins in the UCI 1.2-ranked Omloop van het Waasland and 1 Meiprijs - Ereprijs Victor De Bruyne.
"This victory is unexpected and makes me doubly happy," said the 24-year-old. "It was very hard today. During the two climbs of Kemmelberg I did not feel so good. In the end however, I was ideally placed. I could hide on Boonen's wheel until 100 meters to go. A perfect scenario."
Through time bonuses during the stage, the overall lead of the race passed down from André Greipel to his Omega Pharma-Lotto teammate Philippe Gilbert.
In sharp contrast from yesterday's furious stage, the third day of the Tour of Belgium was a well-controlled affair, with the Omega Pharma-Lotto team managing the pace and clearly set up to put Gilbert into the leader's jersey.
The day's breakaway was given the green light just six kilometres into the stage. Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil-DCM), Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly), Koen Barbe (Landbouwkrediet) and Luca Paolini (Katusha) were the lucky five allowed to go free, gaining a maximum four minutes.
The quintet were just dangling off the front on the second trip up the Kemelberg with 22km to go, when the break's gap was slim and Gilbert jumped away and passed the leaders to win the bonus seconds at the top and move into the race lead.
All of the top favourites were in the front group as the final kilometers ticked down, but no team took firm control for the sprint. The slack pace allowed Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) to jump away with 8km to go, but finally Skil-Shimano upped the pace to bring him back inside the final 2km.
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) once more tried to go early and foil the quicker sprinters, but he only succeeded in tricking Tom Boonen (Quick Step) into sprinting far too early. Boonen was followed by Allan Davis (Astana) but the pair faded with 100m to go, and Kruopis came storming past to claim a huge win for himself and his Landbouwkrediet team.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|4:21:41
|2
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|5
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|6
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|7
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|9
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|10
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|18
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|19
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|20
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|22
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|23
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|24
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|25
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|26
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|27
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|28
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|30
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|32
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|33
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|34
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|36
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|37
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|39
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|41
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|42
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|43
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|44
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|45
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|46
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|47
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|48
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|49
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|50
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|52
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|53
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|54
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|55
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|56
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|57
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|58
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:19
|60
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|61
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|62
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:56
|63
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|64
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:07
|65
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:48
|66
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:04:54
|67
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|68
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|69
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|70
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|71
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|72
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|73
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:07:02
|74
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|75
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|76
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|77
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|78
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|79
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|80
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:35
|81
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|83
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|84
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|85
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:18:31
|86
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|87
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|88
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|89
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|90
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|91
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|92
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|93
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|94
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|95
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|96
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|97
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|98
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|99
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|100
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|101
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|102
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|103
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|104
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|105
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|106
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|107
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|108
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|110
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|111
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|112
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|113
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|114
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|115
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|116
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|117
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|118
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
|119
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|120
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|121
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|122
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|124
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|125
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|126
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|127
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|128
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|129
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|130
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|131
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|132
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|133
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|134
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|135
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|136
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|137
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|138
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|139
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|140
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|141
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|142
|Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|143
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|144
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|145
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|146
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|148
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|149
|Robin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|150
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|151
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|152
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:18:40
|153
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:31
|154
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|155
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|156
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|157
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|DNF
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNS
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|30
|pts
|2
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|25
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|4
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|19
|5
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|17
|6
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|15
|7
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|13
|8
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|12
|9
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|11
|10
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|8
|pts
|2
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|5
|3
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|3
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|pts
|2
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|5
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8:06:29
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:01
|3
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:04
|4
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|7
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|10
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:17
|11
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:18
|12
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|13
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:00:20
|14
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:21
|15
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:23
|16
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24
|17
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:25
|19
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:26
|20
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|21
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|22
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|23
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:31
|24
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:32
|25
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:33
|26
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:35
|27
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|28
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:38
|29
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:39
|30
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|31
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:41
|32
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:43
|33
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:45
|34
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:55
|35
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:03
|36
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:30
|37
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:35
|38
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:27
|39
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:05:43
|40
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:07:25
|41
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:08:31
|42
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:32
|43
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:08:36
|44
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:08:38
|45
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:08:40
|46
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:08:45
|47
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|48
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:08:48
|49
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:50
|50
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:51
|51
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:53
|52
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:54
|53
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:59
|54
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:29
|55
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:11:27
|56
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:41
|57
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:13:45
|58
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:46
|59
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:13:49
|60
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:15:36
|61
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:15:50
|62
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:16:02
|63
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:16:04
|64
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:16:08
|65
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:16:09
|66
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|67
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:16:10
|68
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:16:11
|69
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:13
|70
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|71
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:16:16
|72
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:19
|73
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:16:20
|74
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:16:21
|75
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:22
|76
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:16:25
|77
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:16:31
|78
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:16:33
|79
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:16:36
|80
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:17:37
|81
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|0:17:48
|82
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:45
|83
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:18:53
|84
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:18:54
|85
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:18:55
|86
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:18:59
|87
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:19:01
|88
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:19:03
|89
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:19:06
|90
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:19:08
|92
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:19:15
|93
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:19:20
|94
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|95
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:19:28
|96
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:12
|97
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:21:09
|98
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:23:12
|99
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:23:18
|100
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:27:04
|101
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|102
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:27:06
|103
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:27:13
|104
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:15
|105
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:27:16
|106
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|0:27:17
|107
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:27:18
|108
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|109
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:27:19
|110
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|111
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:27:20
|112
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:27:24
|113
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|114
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:27:25
|115
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:27:26
|116
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:27:27
|117
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:27:28
|118
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:27:32
|119
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:27:38
|120
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:27:51
|121
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:24
|122
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:34:25
|123
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:34:39
|124
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|125
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:42
|126
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:34:44
|127
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:34:45
|128
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:34:46
|129
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:34:47
|130
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:34:49
|131
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|132
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|133
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|134
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:34:50
|135
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|136
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:34:51
|137
|Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|138
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:34:52
|139
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|140
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
|0:35:00
|141
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:35:02
|142
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:35:03
|143
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:35:04
|144
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:35:05
|145
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:35:07
|146
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:35:09
|147
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|148
|Robin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:35:10
|149
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:35:11
|150
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:35:12
|151
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|152
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:35:14
|153
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|0:35:15
|154
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:35:17
|155
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:35:21
|156
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:35:26
|157
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:35:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|44
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|41
|3
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|4
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|5
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|6
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|37
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|33
|8
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|32
|9
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|10
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|25
|11
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|25
|12
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|13
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|14
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|15
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|18
|16
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|17
|17
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|17
|18
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|15
|19
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|20
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|11
|21
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|22
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|23
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|24
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|8
|25
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|26
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|27
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|28
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|8
|29
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|5
|30
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|31
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|32
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy