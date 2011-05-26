Image 1 of 25 André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium in the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 25 André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) took the black jersey (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 25 The Vacansoleil team works to protect race leader Lieuwe Westra (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 25 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) holds onto the yellow jersey in Belgium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 25 Philippe Gilbert battles with Tom Boonen for fourth (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 25 Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) hit out a little early on the uphill sprint (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 25 It was an uphill drag race to the line (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 25 André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) took a commanding sprint win in Knokke-Heist (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 25 André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins the sprints on stage 2 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 25 André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 25 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 25 André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) thanks his teammate (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 25 The race leaders at the start of stage 1 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 25 The jersey holders come to the fore for the start (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 25 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) at the start (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 25 Race leader Lieuwe Westra and Philippe Gilbert at the start (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 25 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 25 Jens Debusschere (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 25 Kevin Van Impe and Tom Boonen at the start of stage 1 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 25 Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) leads the day's breakaway (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 25 The sprint winds up in Knokke-Heist (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 25 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 25 Cyclo-crosser Klaas Vantornout rides in the Tour of Belgium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 25 Frederik Willems (Omega Pharma - Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 25 of 25 Gert Steegmans (Quick Step) on the front (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Omega Pharma-Lotto sprinter André Greipel prevailed in the first full stage of the Tour of Belgium. Greipel topped Skil-Shimano's Kenny Van Hummel to win the stage, and in doing so stripped Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) of the race leader's jersey.

The German bided his time in the final uphill sprint to the line, letting Van Hummel open up the sprint and then handily overpowering him before the line.

"It was pretty nervous, with attacks the last 5km everywhere - the team they did an awesome job, trying to be in the breakaway or close the breakaways," Greipel said on Sporza. "In the last kilometer on the coast it felt like the wind came from everywhere - there was no slipstream at all. I think everybody was full gas in the last 600m, I could have a little bit power left and could finish it off. I'm really happy with the team and with me."

The final attack came from Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), who was caught only in the last 300m. Greipel said he was unsure of whether they had caught everyone before the sprint.

"I didn't know who was up there who wasn't. It was all the time nervous."

The Omega Pharma-Lotto man was even caught out by a split in the strong crosswinds with 50km to go, but was lucky enough to ride the Quick Step chase to rejoin the front group in order to contest the sprint victory - his second win in Flanders this season after a win in the first stage of the Driedaagse De Panne - Koksijde, where he also held the leader's jersey for a day.

"This was our goal to win a stage and try to support me in this stage, especially today. We have a strong team here. if you have teammates like that you can be happy to finish it off."

The 162.5km stage from Lochristi to Knokke-Heist set off under threatening skies and strong winds along the coast. Belgian hard man Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly) put in the first attack, but with the high speeds in the first hour, it was a while before the day's breakaway could be established.

The lucky five were Kurt Hovelynck (Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly), Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaannderen-Mercator), Kenny Terweduwe (An Post - Sean Kelly), Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) and Frederic Amorison (Landbouwkrediet).

The quintet's gap quickly ballooned to six minutes, but as the wind changed it was equally as rapidly reduced. The leaders were swept up by a reduced peloton on the completion of the first lap. The lead group included Quick Step's Tom Boonen and Omega Pharma-Lotto's Philippe Gilbert, but Boonen soon flatted out of the move. Race leader Lieuwe Westra was absent from the front, and had to put a great deal of effort into the chase.

Gilbert tried to push the lead group to stay clear, but Quick Step drove a furious pace to bring Boonen back into contention. Greg Van Avermaet launched several attacks in the finale to try and foil the sprinters, but coming to the line with 300m to go he was caught, and too soon Van Hummel opened the sprint. Greipel sped past him to snatch the race lead, while Maxime Vantomme pipped Boonen for third.

Full Results

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 41 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 31 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 4 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 29 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 25 6 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 25 7 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 22 8 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 22 9 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 10 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 11 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 17 12 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 13 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 13 14 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 13 15 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 16 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 17 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet 10 18 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 19 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 20 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 21 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 22 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 5 23 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 24 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 3

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 pts 2 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 3 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 5 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly 5 6 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 7 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 8 David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 9 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 3 10 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3