Trending

Greipel takes over in Knokke-Heist

Van Hummel denied on stage 1

Image 1 of 25

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium in the Tour of Belgium

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) on the podium in the Tour of Belgium
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 25

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) took the black jersey

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) took the black jersey
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 25

The Vacansoleil team works to protect race leader Lieuwe Westra

The Vacansoleil team works to protect race leader Lieuwe Westra
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 25

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) holds onto the yellow jersey in Belgium

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) holds onto the yellow jersey in Belgium
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 25

Philippe Gilbert battles with Tom Boonen for fourth

Philippe Gilbert battles with Tom Boonen for fourth
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 25

Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) hit out a little early on the uphill sprint

Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) hit out a little early on the uphill sprint
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 25

It was an uphill drag race to the line

It was an uphill drag race to the line
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 25

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) took a commanding sprint win in Knokke-Heist

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) took a commanding sprint win in Knokke-Heist
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 25

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins the sprints on stage 2

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) wins the sprints on stage 2
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 25

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 25

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 25

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) thanks his teammate

André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) thanks his teammate
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 25

The race leaders at the start of stage 1

The race leaders at the start of stage 1
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 25

The jersey holders come to the fore for the start

The jersey holders come to the fore for the start
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 25

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) at the start

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) at the start
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 25

Race leader Lieuwe Westra and Philippe Gilbert at the start

Race leader Lieuwe Westra and Philippe Gilbert at the start
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 25

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 25

Jens Debusschere (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Jens Debusschere (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 25

Kevin Van Impe and Tom Boonen at the start of stage 1

Kevin Van Impe and Tom Boonen at the start of stage 1
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 25

Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) leads the day's breakaway

Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) leads the day's breakaway
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 25

The sprint winds up in Knokke-Heist

The sprint winds up in Knokke-Heist
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 25

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 25

Cyclo-crosser Klaas Vantornout rides in the Tour of Belgium

Cyclo-crosser Klaas Vantornout rides in the Tour of Belgium
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 25

Frederik Willems (Omega Pharma - Lotto)

Frederik Willems (Omega Pharma - Lotto)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 25 of 25

Gert Steegmans (Quick Step) on the front

Gert Steegmans (Quick Step) on the front
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Omega Pharma-Lotto sprinter André Greipel prevailed in the first full stage of the Tour of Belgium. Greipel topped Skil-Shimano's Kenny Van Hummel to win the stage, and in doing so stripped Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) of the race leader's jersey.

The German bided his time in the final uphill sprint to the line, letting Van Hummel open up the sprint and then handily overpowering him before the line.

"It was pretty nervous, with attacks the last 5km everywhere - the team they did an awesome job, trying to be in the breakaway or close the breakaways," Greipel said on Sporza. "In the last kilometer on the coast it felt like the wind came from everywhere - there was no slipstream at all. I think everybody was full gas in the last 600m, I could have a little bit power left and could finish it off. I'm really happy with the team and with me."

The final attack came from Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), who was caught only in the last 300m. Greipel said he was unsure of whether they had caught everyone before the sprint.

"I didn't know who was up there who wasn't. It was all the time nervous."

The Omega Pharma-Lotto man was even caught out by a split in the strong crosswinds with 50km to go, but was lucky enough to ride the Quick Step chase to rejoin the front group in order to contest the sprint victory - his second win in Flanders this season after a win in the first stage of the Driedaagse De Panne - Koksijde, where he also held the leader's jersey for a day.

"This was our goal to win a stage and try to support me in this stage, especially today. We have a strong team here. if you have teammates like that you can be happy to finish it off."

The 162.5km stage from Lochristi to Knokke-Heist set off under threatening skies and strong winds along the coast. Belgian hard man Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly) put in the first attack, but with the high speeds in the first hour, it was a while before the day's breakaway could be established.

The lucky five were Kurt Hovelynck (Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly), Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaannderen-Mercator), Kenny Terweduwe (An Post - Sean Kelly), Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) and Frederic Amorison (Landbouwkrediet).

The quintet's gap quickly ballooned to six minutes, but as the wind changed it was equally as rapidly reduced. The leaders were swept up by a reduced peloton on the completion of the first lap. The lead group included Quick Step's Tom Boonen and Omega Pharma-Lotto's Philippe Gilbert, but Boonen soon flatted out of the move. Race leader Lieuwe Westra was absent from the front, and had to put a great deal of effort into the chase.

Gilbert tried to push the lead group to stay clear, but Quick Step drove a furious pace to bring Boonen back into contention. Greg Van Avermaet launched several attacks in the finale to try and foil the sprinters, but coming to the line with 300m to go he was caught, and too soon Van Hummel opened the sprint. Greipel sped past him to snatch the race lead, while Maxime Vantomme pipped Boonen for third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:38:14
2Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
3Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
4Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
5Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
8Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
12Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
13Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
14Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
18John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
19Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
20Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
21Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
22Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
23Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
24Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:00:06
25Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:07
26Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
27Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
28Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
29Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
30Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
31Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
32James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
33Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
34Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
35Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
36Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
37David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
38Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
39Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
40Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
41Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
42Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
43Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
45Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
46Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
47Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
48Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
49Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
50Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
51Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
52Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
53Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
54Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
56Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
57Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:00:15
58Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:27
59Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:01:05
60Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:03
61Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:08:16
62Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
63Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
64Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
65Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
66Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
67David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
68Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
69Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
70Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
71Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
72Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
73Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
74Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
75Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
76Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
77Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
78Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
79Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
80Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
81Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
82Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
83Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
84Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
85Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
86Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
87Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
88Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
89Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
90Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
91Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
92Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
93Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
94Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
95Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
96Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
97Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
98Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
99Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
100Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:15:00
101Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:15:51
102Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
103Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
104Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
105Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
106Van Compernolle Francesco
107Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
108Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
109Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
110Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
111Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
112Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
113Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
114Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
115Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
116Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
117Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
118Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
119Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
120Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
121Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
122Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
123Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
124Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
125Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
126Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
127Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
128Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
129Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
130Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
131Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
132Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
133Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
134Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
135Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
136Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
137Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
138Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
139Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
140Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
141Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
142Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
143Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
144Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
145Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
146Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
147Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
148Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
149Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
150Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
151Robin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
152Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
153Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
154Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
155Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
156Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
157Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
158Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
159Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
DNFYannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
2Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
3Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
3David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto30pts
2Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano25
3Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team22
4Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team19
5Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team17
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
7Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana13
8Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team12
9Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator11
10Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet10

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3:44:49
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:02
3Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:03
4Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:08
5Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:10
6Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
7Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:13
8Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
10Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:14
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
12Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
13Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:16
14Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:17
15Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
16Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
17Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
18Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team0:00:19
19Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:20
20David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:21
21Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:22
22Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
23Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:23
24Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
25Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
26Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:24
27Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:25
28Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
29Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
30Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
31Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
32Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
33Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:30
34Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:31
35Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
36Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
37Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:00:32
38Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
39Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
40Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:33
41Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:00:34
42Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
43Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:35
45Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:36
46Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:37
47Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:00:38
48Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
49Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:40
50Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:42
51Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:43
52Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:44
53Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:48
54Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
55Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
56Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:53
57James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:54
58Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:00:56
59Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:01:34
60Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:38
61Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:08:30
62Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:31
63Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:08:32
64Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
65Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:33
66Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
67Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:34
68Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet - Fidea0:08:36
69Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:08:37
70Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:08:38
71Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:08:39
72Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:41
73Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:43
74Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:08:44
75Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
76Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
77Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor0:08:45
78Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:08:46
79Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
80Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
81Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:08:47
82Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
83Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
84Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
85Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:48
86Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:08:50
87Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:08:51
88Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:08:52
89David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
90Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:08:53
91Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:08:54
92Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
93Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:08:55
94Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:08:56
95Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:09:00
96Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:09:01
97Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:09:05
98Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:09:06
99Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:09:19
100Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:15:44
101Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:52
102Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:16:01
103Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:02
104Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:16:07
105Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
106Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:16:08
107Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
108Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:16:09
109Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:10
110Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:16:12
111Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
112Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
113Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:16:13
114Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:16:14
115Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
116Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:16:15
117Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
118Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
119Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:16:16
120Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
121Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:17
122Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
123Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
124Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
125Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:18
126Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
127Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:16:19
128Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
129Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
130Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:16:20
131Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
132Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
133Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:16:21
134Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:16:24
135Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea0:16:28
136Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:16:30
137Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
138Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:16:31
139Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
140Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus0:16:32
141Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
142Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:16:33
143Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:16:35
144Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
145Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:16:37
146Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
147Robin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:16:38
148Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:16:39
149Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:16:40
150Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
151Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
152Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
153Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:16:42
154Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:16:43
155Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:16:45
156Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:16:46
157Van Compernolle Francesco0:16:49
158Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:16:54
159Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:16:55

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto41pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team31
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team30
4Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team29
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto25
6Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano25
7Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator22
8Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team22
9Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto20
10Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19
11Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team17
12Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
13Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun13
14Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana13
15Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator11
16Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10
17Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet10
18Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
19Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
20Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team8
21Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
22Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly5
23David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
24Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea3

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team16pts
2Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
3Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
5Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly5
6Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
7Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5
8David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
9Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea3
10Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3:44:59
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:03
3Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:04
4Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team0:00:09
5Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:13
6Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:17
7Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:19
8Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
9Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
10Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:00:22
11Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
12Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:26
13Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet0:00:28
14Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:34
15Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:38
16Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
17Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:01:24
18Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:08:21
19Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:08:22
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:23
21Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
22Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:08:28
23Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone0:08:29
24Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:08:34
25Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
26Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor0:08:35
27Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:08:36
28Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
29Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:08:37
30Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
31David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus0:08:42
32Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:08:43
33Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:08:44
34Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
35Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:08:50
36Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:08:51
37Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:08:56
38Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:09:09
39Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:15:34
40Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:15:51
41Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:15:52
42Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:15:59
43Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:16:02
44Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:16:04
45Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:16:05
46Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team0:16:07
47Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
48Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:08
49Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:16:09
50Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:16:10
51Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea0:16:18
52Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:16:21
53Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
54Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:16:22
55Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:16:23
56Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:16:25
57Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
58Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:16:27
59Robin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:16:28
60Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:16:29
61Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:16:30
62Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
63Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:16:33
64Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:16:35
65Van Compernolle Francesco0:16:39
66Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:16:44
67Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:16:45

 

Latest on Cyclingnews