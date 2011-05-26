Greipel takes over in Knokke-Heist
Van Hummel denied on stage 1
Omega Pharma-Lotto sprinter André Greipel prevailed in the first full stage of the Tour of Belgium. Greipel topped Skil-Shimano's Kenny Van Hummel to win the stage, and in doing so stripped Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) of the race leader's jersey.
The German bided his time in the final uphill sprint to the line, letting Van Hummel open up the sprint and then handily overpowering him before the line.
"It was pretty nervous, with attacks the last 5km everywhere - the team they did an awesome job, trying to be in the breakaway or close the breakaways," Greipel said on Sporza. "In the last kilometer on the coast it felt like the wind came from everywhere - there was no slipstream at all. I think everybody was full gas in the last 600m, I could have a little bit power left and could finish it off. I'm really happy with the team and with me."
The final attack came from Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), who was caught only in the last 300m. Greipel said he was unsure of whether they had caught everyone before the sprint.
"I didn't know who was up there who wasn't. It was all the time nervous."
The Omega Pharma-Lotto man was even caught out by a split in the strong crosswinds with 50km to go, but was lucky enough to ride the Quick Step chase to rejoin the front group in order to contest the sprint victory - his second win in Flanders this season after a win in the first stage of the Driedaagse De Panne - Koksijde, where he also held the leader's jersey for a day.
"This was our goal to win a stage and try to support me in this stage, especially today. We have a strong team here. if you have teammates like that you can be happy to finish it off."
The 162.5km stage from Lochristi to Knokke-Heist set off under threatening skies and strong winds along the coast. Belgian hard man Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly) put in the first attack, but with the high speeds in the first hour, it was a while before the day's breakaway could be established.
The lucky five were Kurt Hovelynck (Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly), Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaannderen-Mercator), Kenny Terweduwe (An Post - Sean Kelly), Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) and Frederic Amorison (Landbouwkrediet).
The quintet's gap quickly ballooned to six minutes, but as the wind changed it was equally as rapidly reduced. The leaders were swept up by a reduced peloton on the completion of the first lap. The lead group included Quick Step's Tom Boonen and Omega Pharma-Lotto's Philippe Gilbert, but Boonen soon flatted out of the move. Race leader Lieuwe Westra was absent from the front, and had to put a great deal of effort into the chase.
Gilbert tried to push the lead group to stay clear, but Quick Step drove a furious pace to bring Boonen back into contention. Greg Van Avermaet launched several attacks in the finale to try and foil the sprinters, but coming to the line with 300m to go he was caught, and too soon Van Hummel opened the sprint. Greipel sped past him to snatch the race lead, while Maxime Vantomme pipped Boonen for third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:38:14
|2
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|4
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|8
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|13
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|18
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|20
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|24
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:00:06
|25
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:07
|26
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|27
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|28
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|29
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|30
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|31
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|33
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|34
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|37
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|38
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|39
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|40
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|41
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|42
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|43
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|45
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|46
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|47
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|48
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|49
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|50
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|52
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|53
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|54
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|56
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|57
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:00:15
|58
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:27
|59
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:05
|60
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:03
|61
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:08:16
|62
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|63
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|64
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|65
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|66
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|67
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|68
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|69
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|70
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|71
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|72
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|73
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|74
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|75
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|76
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|77
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|78
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|79
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|80
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|81
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|82
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|83
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|84
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|85
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|86
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|87
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|88
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|89
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|90
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|91
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|92
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|93
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|94
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|95
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|96
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|97
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|98
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|99
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:15:00
|101
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:15:51
|102
|Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|103
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|104
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|105
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
|106
|Van Compernolle Francesco
|107
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|108
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|109
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|110
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|111
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|112
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|113
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|114
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|115
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|116
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|117
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|118
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|119
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|121
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|122
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|123
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|124
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|125
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|126
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|127
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|128
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|129
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|130
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|131
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|132
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|133
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|134
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|135
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|136
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|137
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|138
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|139
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|141
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|142
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|143
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|144
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|145
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|146
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|147
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|148
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|149
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|150
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|151
|Robin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|152
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|153
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|154
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|155
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|156
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|157
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|158
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|159
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|DNF
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|3
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|pts
|2
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|25
|3
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|22
|4
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|19
|5
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|17
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|13
|8
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|10
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3:44:49
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:02
|3
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:03
|4
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|8
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:14
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|12
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:16
|14
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:17
|15
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|16
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|17
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:00:19
|19
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:20
|20
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:21
|21
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:22
|22
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|23
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|24
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|26
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:24
|27
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:25
|28
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|29
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|30
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|31
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|32
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|33
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:30
|34
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|35
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|36
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:32
|38
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|39
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|40
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:33
|41
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:00:34
|42
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|43
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|45
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:36
|46
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:37
|47
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:38
|48
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|49
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:40
|50
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:42
|51
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:43
|52
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:44
|53
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:48
|54
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|55
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|56
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:53
|57
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:54
|58
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:00:56
|59
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:34
|60
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:38
|61
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:08:30
|62
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:31
|63
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:32
|64
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|65
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:33
|66
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|67
|Sébastien Joly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:34
|68
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|0:08:36
|69
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:08:37
|70
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:08:38
|71
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:08:39
|72
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:41
|73
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:43
|74
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:08:44
|75
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|76
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|77
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|0:08:45
|78
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:08:46
|79
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|80
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|81
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:08:47
|82
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|83
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|84
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|85
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:48
|86
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:08:50
|87
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:08:51
|88
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:08:52
|89
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|90
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:08:53
|91
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:08:54
|92
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|93
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:08:55
|94
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:08:56
|95
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:09:00
|96
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:09:01
|97
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:05
|98
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:09:06
|99
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:09:19
|100
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:15:44
|101
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:52
|102
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:16:01
|103
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:02
|104
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:16:07
|105
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|106
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:16:08
|107
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|108
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:16:09
|109
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:10
|110
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:12
|111
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|112
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|113
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:16:13
|114
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:16:14
|115
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|116
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:16:15
|117
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|118
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|119
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:16:16
|120
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|121
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:17
|122
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|123
|Andrey Mizourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|124
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|125
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:18
|126
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|127
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:16:19
|128
|Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|129
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|130
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:16:20
|131
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|132
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|133
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:16:21
|134
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:16:24
|135
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
|0:16:28
|136
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:16:30
|137
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|138
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:16:31
|139
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|140
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:16:32
|141
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|142
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:16:33
|143
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:16:35
|144
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|145
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:16:37
|146
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|147
|Robin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:16:38
|148
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:16:39
|149
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:16:40
|150
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|151
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|152
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|153
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:16:42
|154
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|0:16:43
|155
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:45
|156
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:16:46
|157
|Van Compernolle Francesco
|0:16:49
|158
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:16:54
|159
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|41
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|31
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|4
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|29
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|25
|6
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|25
|7
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|22
|8
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|22
|9
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|10
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|11
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|17
|12
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|13
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|14
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|13
|15
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|16
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|17
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|18
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|19
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|20
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|21
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|22
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|5
|23
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|24
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|pts
|2
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|5
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|5
|6
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|7
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|8
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|9
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|3
|10
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3:44:59
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:04
|4
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:13
|6
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:17
|7
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:19
|8
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|9
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:22
|11
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|12
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:26
|13
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:28
|14
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:34
|15
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:38
|16
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|17
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:24
|18
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:21
|19
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:08:22
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:23
|21
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|22
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:08:28
|23
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|0:08:29
|24
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:08:34
|25
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|26
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|0:08:35
|27
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:08:36
|28
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|29
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:08:37
|30
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|31
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:08:42
|32
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:08:43
|33
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:08:44
|34
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:08:50
|36
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:08:51
|37
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:08:56
|38
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:09:09
|39
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:15:34
|40
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:15:51
|41
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:15:52
|42
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:15:59
|43
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:16:02
|44
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:16:04
|45
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:16:05
|46
|Egor Silin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:16:07
|47
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|48
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:08
|49
|Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:16:09
|50
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:16:10
|51
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet - Fidea
|0:16:18
|52
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:16:21
|53
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|54
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:16:22
|55
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:16:23
|56
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:16:25
|57
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|58
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:16:27
|59
|Robin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:16:28
|60
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:16:29
|61
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:16:30
|62
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|63
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|0:16:33
|64
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:35
|65
|Van Compernolle Francesco
|0:16:39
|66
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:16:44
|67
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:45
