Kennaugh wins Tour of Austria

Haller wins finale in Vienna

The podium at the 2014 Tour of Austria (l-r): Damiano Caruso (Cannondale), Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) and Javi Moreno (Movistar)

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)
Marco Haller (Katusha) won the stage 8 bunch sprint in Vienna

(Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) claimed the overall title of the Tour of Austria upon the event's conclusion in Vienna on Sunday. Marco Haller (Katusha) won the stage 8 bunch sprint ahead of Jacopo Guarniere (Astana) and Raymond Kreder (Garmin-Sharp).

"Finally, It worked! I'm more than happy that I could win this prestigious stage after my two third rankings in the Tour of Austria," Haller said. "I put everything on one card and my teammates did everything they could to help me win."

Kennaugh won the overall title by just over a minute ahead of Javier Moreno (Movistar) and Damiano Caruso (Cannondale). The Team Sky rider won the opening stage and successfully held onto the leader's jersey through the final day.

"It was a fantastic but also a real hard tour here in Austria. Besides that, it was super organized: The hotels were gorgeous, the whole organization was perfect, the landscape is wonderful and the race was well casted. My Sky teammates worked perfectly for me and our victory. Now I'm just tired and I think I need awhile to realize what happened today. It's a huge victory for me," said Kennaugh

The last stage was 122.8km race from Podersdorf/Neusiedlersee to Vienna. Five riders made the day's move that included Patrick Bosman (Tirol Cycling), Christoph Springer (Team Vorarlberg), Marco Minnaard (Wanty – Groupe Gobert), Jan Tratnik (Amplatz BMC) and Tour de France-stage winner Dean Martin (Garmin-Sharp). As they arrived Vienna to do 10 final laps, they had an advance of more than two minutes. The field was back together with two laps to go.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha2:03:08
2Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
4Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
6Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
7Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
8Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
10Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
11Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
13Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
14Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
15Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
16Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
17Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
18Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
19Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
20Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
21Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
22Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife
23Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
24Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
25Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
26Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team
27Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
28Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
29Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
30Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
31Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
32Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
33Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
34Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
35Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
36Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
37Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
38Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
39Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
40Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
41Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
42Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
43Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
44Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
45Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
46Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
47Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
48Stefan Poll (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
49Steele von hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
50Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
51Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
52Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
53Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
54Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
55Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
56Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
57Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
58Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg
59Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
60Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team
61Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
62Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
63Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
64Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
65Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
66Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
67Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
68Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
69Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
70Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
71Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
72Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol
73Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
74Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
75Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
76Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
77Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp
78Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
79Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp
80Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
81Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
82Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
83David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
84Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
85Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
86Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
87Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
88Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
89Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
90Alberto Losada Alguacil (Esp) Team Katusha
91Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
92Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
93Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
94Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
95Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
96Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
97Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
98Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC
99Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
100Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
101Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
102Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
103Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
104Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
105Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
106Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
107Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
108Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
109Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
110Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
111Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
112Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife0:00:36
113Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg0:00:29
114Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
115Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
116Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:00:56
117Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:36
118Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
119Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:00:56
120Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
121George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
122Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
123Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:43
124Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo

Point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC4pts
2Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team2
3Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert1

Point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert4pts
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp2
3Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg1

Point 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team4pts
2Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert2
3Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha15pts
2Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
3Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp10
4Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol8
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team7
6Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing6
7Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
8Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits4
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale3
10Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels2

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky29:45:40
2Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team0:01:03
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale0:01:42
4Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:02:50
5Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:02:52
6Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:03:03
7Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:07
8Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:03:47
9Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:04:14
10Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:04:15
11Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:04:18
12Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:05:27
13Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:06:04
14Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels0:06:37
15Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp0:07:01
16Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:07:06
17Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:11:53
18Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:33
19Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:37
20Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:14:24
21Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:59
22Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:15:59
23David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:18:59
24Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:19:03
25Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky0:19:58
26Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:23:21
27Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:26:10
28Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:26:43
29Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:28:27
30Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:45
31Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:28:50
32Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:16
33Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:29:37
34Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:30:34
35Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:30:35
36Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:30:36
37Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:32:23
38Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg0:33:30
39Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:33:37
40Alberto Losada Alguacil (Esp) Team Katusha0:33:52
41Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC0:34:08
42Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:34:52
43Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife0:34:59
44Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:35:46
45George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:35:47
46Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:36:51
47Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:37:34
48Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp0:38:09
49Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:39:14
50Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:39:41
51Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:44:03
52Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:45:57
53Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:47:06
54Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:48:01
55Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:48:22
56Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:48:35
57Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC0:48:46
58Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol0:49:42
59Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:49:44
60Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:50:09
61Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:50:52
62Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp0:52:47
63Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:54:11
64Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team0:54:22
65Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:55:01
66Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:55:19
67Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:55:36
68Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:57:33
69Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg0:57:59
70Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:58:04
71Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:58:14
72Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:58:35
73Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale1:00:26
74Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:00:45
75Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1:00:47
76Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:04:06
77Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp1:04:30
78Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg1:05:48
79Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife1:06:58
80Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC1:07:14
81Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1:08:03
82Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg1:09:18
83Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing1:09:31
84Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:09:46
85Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1:10:03
86Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1:10:11
87Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:10:36
88Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale1:11:21
89Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:11:28
90Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team1:12:17
91Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:13:03
92Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife1:13:34
93Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert1:14:07
94Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1:14:41
95Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol1:14:52
96Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC1:15:29
97Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1:15:37
98Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol1:15:39
99Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale1:16:25
100Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC1:17:29
101Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg1:18:14
102Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:18:25
103Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha1:18:38
104Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA-Greenlife1:19:09
105Stefan Poll (Aut) Amplatz - BMC1:19:22
106Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:19:50
107Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing1:20:21
108Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale1:21:08
109Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team1:21:18
110Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife1:21:46
111Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1:21:49
112Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert1:22:36
113Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:22:41
114Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1:23:37
115Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz - BMC1:24:47
116Steele von hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp1:25:51
117Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1:26:35
118Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1:26:57
119Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:28:40
120Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky1:28:42
121Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky1:31:33
122Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1:32:15
123Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg1:34:10
124Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:35:09

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha37pts
2Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team23
3Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky22
4Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF20
5Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team20
6Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team19
7Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing19
8Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits16
9Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert14
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale13
11Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo12
12Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team12
13Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale10
14Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team10
15Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo10
16Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha8
17Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo8
18Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing8
19Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
20Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team8
21Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team6
22Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team6
23Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg6
24Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife5
25Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale5
26Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels4
27Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing4
28Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo4
29Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert4
30Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team4
31David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team3
32Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp3
33Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol3
34Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert2
35Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky2
36Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg2
37Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife2
38Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha1
39Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky42pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale39
3Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha35
4Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale30
5Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team30
6Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team27
7Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing27
8Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo27
9Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team24
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels23
11Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits22
12Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing17
13Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
14Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo15
15Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing15
16Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing14
17Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp13
18Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp12
19Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert11
20Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert10
21Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert10
22Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
23Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
24Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp10
25Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky9
26Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits9
27Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC8
28Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
29Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing8
30Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
31Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing8
32Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol8
33Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels7
34Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits7
35Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels7
36Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team7
37Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo7
38Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
39Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team6
40Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team6
41Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing6
42Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert6
43Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert5
44Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits5
45Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
46Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha4
47Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp4
48Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team4
49Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo4
50Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha4
51Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team4
52Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing4
53Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits4
54Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo3
55Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol3
56Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC3
57Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team2
58Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team2
59Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert2
60Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels2
61Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team1
62Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale1
63Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg1
64Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife1
65Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale1
66Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels29:48:30
2Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:01:24
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:04:16
4Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert0:09:03
5Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:09
6David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:16:09
7Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:20
8Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:55
9Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp0:26:00
10Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:26
11Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:27:44
12Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:27:46
13George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale0:32:57
14Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale0:34:01
15Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky0:36:51
16Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:41:13
17Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:44:16
18Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team0:45:11
19Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC0:45:56
20Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol0:46:52
21Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:46:54
22Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:52:11
23Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:52:29
24Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:54:43
25Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:55:24
26Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:55:45
27Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale0:57:36
28Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:57:55
29Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:57:57
30Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:01:16
31Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg1:02:58
32Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1:05:13
33Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1:07:13
34Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:08:38
35Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:10:13
36Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert1:11:17
37Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC1:12:39
38Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1:12:47
39Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol1:12:49
40Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing1:17:31
41Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale1:18:18
42Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife1:18:56
43Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1:18:59
44Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert1:19:46
45Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1:23:45
46Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels1:24:07

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar89:23:03
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:50
3Gourmetfein Simplon0:07:17
4Cofidis, Solutions Credi0:08:39
5Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:21
6Team Sky0:23:45
7Trek Factory Racing0:31:09
8BMC Racing Team0:36:44
9Cannondale0:47:32
10Astana Pro Team0:49:44
11Team Katusha0:54:05
12Garmin Sharp1:00:47
13Tirol Cycling Team1:12:50
14Bardiani Csf2:01:17
15Team Vorarlberg2:07:14
16Lotto Belisol2:12:23
17Gebr.Weiss Oberndorfer2:19:48
18Amplatz -Bmc2:21:07
19Wsa-Greenlife2:40:30

 

