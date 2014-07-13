Kennaugh wins Tour of Austria
Haller wins finale in Vienna
Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) claimed the overall title of the Tour of Austria upon the event's conclusion in Vienna on Sunday. Marco Haller (Katusha) won the stage 8 bunch sprint ahead of Jacopo Guarniere (Astana) and Raymond Kreder (Garmin-Sharp).
"Finally, It worked! I'm more than happy that I could win this prestigious stage after my two third rankings in the Tour of Austria," Haller said. "I put everything on one card and my teammates did everything they could to help me win."
Kennaugh won the overall title by just over a minute ahead of Javier Moreno (Movistar) and Damiano Caruso (Cannondale). The Team Sky rider won the opening stage and successfully held onto the leader's jersey through the final day.
"It was a fantastic but also a real hard tour here in Austria. Besides that, it was super organized: The hotels were gorgeous, the whole organization was perfect, the landscape is wonderful and the race was well casted. My Sky teammates worked perfectly for me and our victory. Now I'm just tired and I think I need awhile to realize what happened today. It's a huge victory for me," said Kennaugh
The last stage was 122.8km race from Podersdorf/Neusiedlersee to Vienna. Five riders made the day's move that included Patrick Bosman (Tirol Cycling), Christoph Springer (Team Vorarlberg), Marco Minnaard (Wanty – Groupe Gobert), Jan Tratnik (Amplatz BMC) and Tour de France-stage winner Dean Martin (Garmin-Sharp). As they arrived Vienna to do 10 final laps, they had an advance of more than two minutes. The field was back together with two laps to go.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|2:03:08
|2
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|11
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|14
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|16
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|17
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|18
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|19
|Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|21
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|22
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife
|23
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|24
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|25
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team
|27
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|28
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|29
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|30
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|32
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|33
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|34
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|35
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|37
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
|38
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|39
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|40
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|42
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|43
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|44
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|45
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|46
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|47
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Stefan Poll (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|49
|Steele von hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|50
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|51
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|52
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|53
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|54
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|55
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|56
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|57
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|58
|Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg
|59
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|60
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team
|61
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
|62
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|63
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|64
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|65
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|66
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|67
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|68
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|69
|Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|70
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|71
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|72
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol
|73
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|75
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|76
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|77
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp
|78
|Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|79
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|80
|Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|81
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|82
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|83
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|84
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|85
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|86
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|87
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|88
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|89
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|90
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Esp) Team Katusha
|91
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|92
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|93
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|94
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|95
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|96
|Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|97
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|98
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC
|99
|Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|100
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|101
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|103
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|104
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|105
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|106
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|107
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|108
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|109
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|110
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|111
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|112
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|0:00:36
|113
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:29
|114
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|115
|Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|116
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:56
|117
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:36
|118
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|119
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:56
|120
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|121
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|122
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|123
|Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:43
|124
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|4
|pts
|2
|Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|4
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|2
|3
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|4
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|8
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|7
|6
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|7
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|8
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|9
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|10
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|29:45:40
|2
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:01:03
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:42
|4
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:02:50
|5
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:52
|6
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:03:03
|7
|Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:07
|8
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:03:47
|9
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:14
|10
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:04:15
|11
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:04:18
|12
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:05:27
|13
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:04
|14
|Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|0:06:37
|15
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:07:01
|16
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:06
|17
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:11:53
|18
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:33
|19
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:37
|20
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:14:24
|21
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:59
|22
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:15:59
|23
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:18:59
|24
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:19:03
|25
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|0:19:58
|26
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:21
|27
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:26:10
|28
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:26:43
|29
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:28:27
|30
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:28:45
|31
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:28:50
|32
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:16
|33
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:29:37
|34
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:30:34
|35
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:30:35
|36
|Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:30:36
|37
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:32:23
|38
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
|0:33:30
|39
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:33:37
|40
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Esp) Team Katusha
|0:33:52
|41
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
|0:34:08
|42
|Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:34:52
|43
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife
|0:34:59
|44
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:35:46
|45
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:35:47
|46
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:36:51
|47
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:37:34
|48
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp
|0:38:09
|49
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:39:14
|50
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:39:41
|51
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:44:03
|52
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:45:57
|53
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:47:06
|54
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:01
|55
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:48:22
|56
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:48:35
|57
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|0:48:46
|58
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol
|0:49:42
|59
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:49:44
|60
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:50:09
|61
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:52
|62
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|0:52:47
|63
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:54:11
|64
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:54:22
|65
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:55:01
|66
|Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:55:19
|67
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:55:36
|68
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:57:33
|69
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg
|0:57:59
|70
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:58:04
|71
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:58:14
|72
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:58:35
|73
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|1:00:26
|74
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:00:45
|75
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1:00:47
|76
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:04:06
|77
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|1:04:30
|78
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|1:05:48
|79
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|1:06:58
|80
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|1:07:14
|81
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|1:08:03
|82
|Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg
|1:09:18
|83
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|1:09:31
|84
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:09:46
|85
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|1:10:03
|86
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|1:10:11
|87
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:10:36
|88
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|1:11:21
|89
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:11:28
|90
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team
|1:12:17
|91
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:13:03
|92
|Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|1:13:34
|93
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|1:14:07
|94
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1:14:41
|95
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|1:14:52
|96
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|1:15:29
|97
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|1:15:37
|98
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|1:15:39
|99
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|1:16:25
|100
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC
|1:17:29
|101
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|1:18:14
|102
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:18:25
|103
|Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:18:38
|104
|Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|1:19:09
|105
|Stefan Poll (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|1:19:22
|106
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:19:50
|107
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|1:20:21
|108
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|1:21:08
|109
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|1:21:18
|110
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|1:21:46
|111
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|1:21:49
|112
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|1:22:36
|113
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:22:41
|114
|Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|1:23:37
|115
|Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|1:24:47
|116
|Steele von hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|1:25:51
|117
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|1:26:35
|118
|Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|1:26:57
|119
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:28:40
|120
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|1:28:42
|121
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|1:31:33
|122
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|1:32:15
|123
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|1:34:10
|124
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:35:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|37
|pts
|2
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|23
|3
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|5
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|20
|6
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|19
|7
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|8
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|16
|9
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|14
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|13
|11
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|12
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|13
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|14
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team
|10
|15
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|16
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|17
|Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|18
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|19
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|20
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|8
|21
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|22
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|6
|23
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|6
|24
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife
|5
|25
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|5
|26
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|4
|27
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|28
|Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|29
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|4
|30
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|4
|31
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|3
|32
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|3
|33
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|3
|34
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|2
|35
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|2
|36
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg
|2
|37
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|2
|38
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|39
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|42
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|39
|3
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|35
|4
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|30
|5
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team
|30
|6
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|27
|7
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|8
|Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|9
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|24
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|23
|11
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22
|12
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|13
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|14
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|15
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|16
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|17
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp
|13
|18
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|12
|19
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|11
|20
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|10
|21
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|10
|22
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|23
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|24
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|10
|25
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|9
|26
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9
|27
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|8
|28
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|29
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|30
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|31
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|32
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|8
|33
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|7
|34
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|35
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|7
|36
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|37
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|38
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|39
|Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|6
|40
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|41
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|42
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|6
|43
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|5
|44
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5
|45
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|46
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|47
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp
|4
|48
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|4
|49
|Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|50
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|51
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|4
|52
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|53
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|54
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|55
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|3
|56
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|3
|57
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|58
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|2
|59
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|2
|60
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|2
|61
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|1
|62
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|63
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|64
|Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|1
|65
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
|1
|66
|Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|29:48:30
|2
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:24
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:16
|4
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|0:09:03
|5
|Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:09
|6
|David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:16:09
|7
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:20
|8
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:55
|9
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|0:26:00
|10
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:26
|11
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:27:44
|12
|Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:27:46
|13
|George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale
|0:32:57
|14
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale
|0:34:01
|15
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky
|0:36:51
|16
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:41:13
|17
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:44:16
|18
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:11
|19
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|0:45:56
|20
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol
|0:46:52
|21
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:46:54
|22
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:52:11
|23
|Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:52:29
|24
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:54:43
|25
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:55:24
|26
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:55:45
|27
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|0:57:36
|28
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:57:55
|29
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:57:57
|30
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:01:16
|31
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|1:02:58
|32
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|1:05:13
|33
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|1:07:13
|34
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:08:38
|35
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:10:13
|36
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|1:11:17
|37
|Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|1:12:39
|38
|Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|1:12:47
|39
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|1:12:49
|40
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|1:17:31
|41
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale
|1:18:18
|42
|Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife
|1:18:56
|43
|Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|1:18:59
|44
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert
|1:19:46
|45
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|1:23:45
|46
|Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels
|1:24:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar
|89:23:03
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:50
|3
|Gourmetfein Simplon
|0:07:17
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credi
|0:08:39
|5
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:21
|6
|Team Sky
|0:23:45
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:31:09
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:36:44
|9
|Cannondale
|0:47:32
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:49:44
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:54:05
|12
|Garmin Sharp
|1:00:47
|13
|Tirol Cycling Team
|1:12:50
|14
|Bardiani Csf
|2:01:17
|15
|Team Vorarlberg
|2:07:14
|16
|Lotto Belisol
|2:12:23
|17
|Gebr.Weiss Oberndorfer
|2:19:48
|18
|Amplatz -Bmc
|2:21:07
|19
|Wsa-Greenlife
|2:40:30
