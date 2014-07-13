Image 1 of 2 The podium at the 2014 Tour of Austria (l-r): Damiano Caruso (Cannondale), Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) and Javi Moreno (Movistar) (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 2 of 2 Marco Haller (Katusha) won the stage 8 bunch sprint in Vienna (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) claimed the overall title of the Tour of Austria upon the event's conclusion in Vienna on Sunday. Marco Haller (Katusha) won the stage 8 bunch sprint ahead of Jacopo Guarniere (Astana) and Raymond Kreder (Garmin-Sharp).

"Finally, It worked! I'm more than happy that I could win this prestigious stage after my two third rankings in the Tour of Austria," Haller said. "I put everything on one card and my teammates did everything they could to help me win."

Kennaugh won the overall title by just over a minute ahead of Javier Moreno (Movistar) and Damiano Caruso (Cannondale). The Team Sky rider won the opening stage and successfully held onto the leader's jersey through the final day.

"It was a fantastic but also a real hard tour here in Austria. Besides that, it was super organized: The hotels were gorgeous, the whole organization was perfect, the landscape is wonderful and the race was well casted. My Sky teammates worked perfectly for me and our victory. Now I'm just tired and I think I need awhile to realize what happened today. It's a huge victory for me," said Kennaugh

The last stage was 122.8km race from Podersdorf/Neusiedlersee to Vienna. Five riders made the day's move that included Patrick Bosman (Tirol Cycling), Christoph Springer (Team Vorarlberg), Marco Minnaard (Wanty – Groupe Gobert), Jan Tratnik (Amplatz BMC) and Tour de France-stage winner Dean Martin (Garmin-Sharp). As they arrived Vienna to do 10 final laps, they had an advance of more than two minutes. The field was back together with two laps to go.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 2:03:08 2 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 4 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 7 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 10 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 11 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 13 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 14 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 15 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 16 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 17 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 18 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 19 Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 21 Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 22 Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife 23 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 24 Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 25 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 26 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team 27 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 28 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 29 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 30 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 31 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 32 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 33 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 34 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 35 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 37 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC 38 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 39 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 40 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 41 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 42 Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 43 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 44 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 45 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 46 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 47 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 48 Stefan Poll (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 49 Steele von hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 50 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 51 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 52 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 53 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 54 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 55 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 56 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 57 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 58 Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg 59 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 60 Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team 61 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team 62 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 63 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 64 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 65 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 66 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 67 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 68 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 69 Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 70 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 71 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 72 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol 73 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 74 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 75 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 76 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 77 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp 78 Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 79 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp 80 Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 81 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 82 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 83 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 84 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 85 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 86 Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 87 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 88 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 89 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 90 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Esp) Team Katusha 91 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 92 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 93 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 94 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 95 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 96 Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 97 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 98 Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC 99 Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 100 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 101 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 102 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 103 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 104 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 105 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 106 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 107 Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 108 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 109 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 110 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 111 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 112 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 0:00:36 113 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg 0:00:29 114 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 115 Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 116 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:56 117 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:36 118 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 119 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:56 120 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 121 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 122 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 123 Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:43 124 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo

Point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 4 pts 2 Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 2 3 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 1

Point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 4 pts 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 2 3 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 1

Point 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 2 3 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 10 4 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 8 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 7 6 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 6 7 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 8 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 4 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 3 10 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 2

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 29:45:40 2 Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team 0:01:03 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:42 4 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:02:50 5 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:52 6 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:03:03 7 Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:07 8 Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:03:47 9 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:14 10 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:04:15 11 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:04:18 12 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:05:27 13 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:06:04 14 Matija Kvasina (Cro) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 0:06:37 15 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 0:07:01 16 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:06 17 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:11:53 18 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:33 19 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:37 20 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:14:24 21 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:59 22 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:15:59 23 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:18:59 24 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:19:03 25 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 0:19:58 26 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:23:21 27 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:26:10 28 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:26:43 29 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:28:27 30 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:28:45 31 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:28:50 32 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:16 33 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:29:37 34 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:30:34 35 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:30:35 36 Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:30:36 37 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:32:23 38 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg 0:33:30 39 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:33:37 40 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Esp) Team Katusha 0:33:52 41 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC 0:34:08 42 Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:34:52 43 Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife 0:34:59 44 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:35:46 45 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:35:47 46 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:36:51 47 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:37:34 48 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp 0:38:09 49 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:39:14 50 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:39:41 51 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:44:03 52 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:45:57 53 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:47:06 54 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:48:01 55 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:48:22 56 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:48:35 57 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 0:48:46 58 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol 0:49:42 59 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:49:44 60 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 0:50:09 61 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:50:52 62 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 0:52:47 63 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 0:54:11 64 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team 0:54:22 65 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:55:01 66 Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:55:19 67 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:55:36 68 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:57:33 69 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Vorarlberg 0:57:59 70 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:58:04 71 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:58:14 72 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:58:35 73 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 1:00:26 74 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:00:45 75 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1:00:47 76 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:04:06 77 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 1:04:30 78 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 1:05:48 79 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 1:06:58 80 Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 1:07:14 81 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1:08:03 82 Nicolas Winter (Sui) Team Vorarlberg 1:09:18 83 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 1:09:31 84 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:09:46 85 Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 1:10:03 86 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 1:10:11 87 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 1:10:36 88 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 1:11:21 89 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 1:11:28 90 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team 1:12:17 91 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:13:03 92 Markus Goetz (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 1:13:34 93 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 1:14:07 94 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1:14:41 95 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 1:14:52 96 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 1:15:29 97 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1:15:37 98 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 1:15:39 99 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 1:16:25 100 Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC 1:17:29 101 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 1:18:14 102 Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:18:25 103 Sergey Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 1:18:38 104 Martin Schöffmann (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 1:19:09 105 Stefan Poll (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 1:19:22 106 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:19:50 107 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 1:20:21 108 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 1:21:08 109 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 1:21:18 110 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 1:21:46 111 Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 1:21:49 112 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 1:22:36 113 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:22:41 114 Matej Marin (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1:23:37 115 Dejan Bajt (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 1:24:47 116 Steele von hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 1:25:51 117 Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1:26:35 118 Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1:26:57 119 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:28:40 120 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 1:28:42 121 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 1:31:33 122 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 1:32:15 123 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 1:34:10 124 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:35:09

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 37 pts 2 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 23 3 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 22 4 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 5 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 20 6 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 19 7 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 19 8 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 16 9 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 14 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 13 11 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 12 12 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 13 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 10 14 Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team 10 15 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 10 16 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 8 17 Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 8 18 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 8 19 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 20 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 8 21 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 22 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 6 23 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 6 24 Florian Bissinger (Ger) WSA-Greenlife 5 25 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 5 26 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 4 27 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 4 28 Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 4 29 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 4 30 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 4 31 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 3 32 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 3 33 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 3 34 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 2 35 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 2 36 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Vorarlberg 2 37 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 2 38 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 1 39 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 42 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 39 3 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 35 4 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 30 5 Javier Moreno Bazan (Esp) Movistar Team 30 6 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 27 7 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 27 8 Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 27 9 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team 24 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 23 11 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 22 12 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 17 13 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 14 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 15 15 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 15 16 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 14 17 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin - Sharp 13 18 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 12 19 Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 11 20 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 10 21 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 10 22 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 23 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 24 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp 10 25 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 9 26 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 9 27 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 8 28 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 29 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 8 30 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 31 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 8 32 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 8 33 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 7 34 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 7 35 Jure Golcer (Slo) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 7 36 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 7 37 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 7 38 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 39 Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 6 40 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 41 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 6 42 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 6 43 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 5 44 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 5 45 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 46 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 4 47 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Esp) Garmin - Sharp 4 48 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 4 49 Nicki Sørensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 4 50 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 51 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 4 52 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 4 53 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 4 54 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 3 55 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 3 56 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 3 57 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 2 58 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 2 59 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 2 60 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 2 61 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 1 62 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 1 63 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 1 64 Hans-Jörg Leopold (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 1 65 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale 1 66 Christoph Springer (Ger) Team Vorarlberg 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 29:48:30 2 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:24 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:16 4 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 0:09:03 5 Larry Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:09 6 David Wöhrer (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:16:09 7 Jesper Hansen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:20 8 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:55 9 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin - Sharp 0:26:00 10 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:26 11 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:27:44 12 Tomás Koudela (Cze) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:27:46 13 George Bennett (NZl) Cannondale 0:32:57 14 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Cannondale 0:34:01 15 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Team Sky 0:36:51 16 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo 0:41:13 17 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:44:16 18 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 0:45:11 19 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 0:45:56 20 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto - Belisol 0:46:52 21 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:46:54 22 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:52:11 23 Patrick Bosman (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:52:29 24 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:54:43 25 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:55:24 26 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:55:45 27 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 0:57:36 28 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:57:55 29 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:57:57 30 Martin Weiss (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:01:16 31 Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg 1:02:58 32 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1:05:13 33 Michael Gogl (Aut) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 1:07:13 34 Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 1:08:38 35 Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:10:13 36 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 1:11:17 37 Stefan Rabitsch (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 1:12:39 38 Daniel Biedermann (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1:12:47 39 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol 1:12:49 40 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 1:17:31 41 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale 1:18:18 42 Michael Taferner (Aut) WSA-Greenlife 1:18:56 43 Alexander Meier (Ger) Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 1:18:59 44 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty – Groupe Gobert 1:19:46 45 Dennis Paulus (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1:23:45 46 Paul Illenberger (Aut) Team Gourmetfein Simplon Wels 1:24:07