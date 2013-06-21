Jake Keough wins Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic
UnitedHealthcare sweeps podium at opening Tour of America's Dairyland race
UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling continued its dominance of the National Criterium Calendar (NCC) with Jake Keough leading a podium sweep at the first event at the Tour of America's DairyLand: the Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic in Shorewood, Wisconsin. Keough was followed across the finish line by Hilton Clarke and brother Luke Keough to complete the 1-2-3 result.
The break of the day formed approximately halfway through the 90-minute race and was comprised of Frank Pipp (Bissell), Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling) and Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo). The trio tried to go the distance, but with 13 laps remaining UnitedHealthcare's blue train began to mass at the front to organise the pursuit.
At seven laps to go the chase eased slightly and Rahsaan Bahati (Sharecare Cycling) went on the attack but his effort was soon neutralised. With a handful of laps remaining Grove was dropped from the break but was soon replaced by John Grant (Texas Roundhouse) who bridged across from the field.
With three laps to go, however, the escapees were reeled in and a battle for field sprint supremacy took place between the lead-out trains of UnitedHealthcare and Sharecare. The Pro Continental UnitedHealthcare squad proved too strong in the finale and swept another NCC podium at the race's conclusion.
|1
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|2
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|3
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|4
|Christiaan Kriek
|5
|Ricardo Escuela (Predator Cycling)
|6
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|7
|Nicolai Broechner
|8
|Rory Alexander (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia)
|9
|Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|10
|Adam Leibovitz (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|11
|Jose Aguirre (Southern California Velo)
|12
|Chad Hartley (Sharecare Cycling)
|13
|Rahsaan Bahati (Sharecare Cycling)
|14
|Jeyson Camilo Ulloa (Indeportes Boyoca)
|15
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology Cycling)
|16
|Orlando Garibay (Southern California Velo)
|17
|David Guttenplan (Guttenplan Coaching)
|18
|Daniel Holt (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|19
|Tommy Nankervis
|20
|Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling)
|21
|Adam Myerson
|22
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|23
|Alexey Shmidt (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|24
|Timothy Rugg (Lateral Stress Velo, Inc)
|25
|Michael Dziedzic (Landis-Trek)
|26
|John Tomlinson (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia)
|27
|Justin Williams (Southern California Velo)
|28
|Benjamin Renkema (Global Bike Racing)
|29
|Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Stores)
|30
|Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling)
|31
|Tyler Brandt (VRC Racing)
|32
|Garrett Olsen (Battly Ducati)
|33
|John Bergmann (Team ClifBar)
|34
|Tyler Coplea
|36
|Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion/Sho-Air)
|37
|Cole House (Cash Call)
|39
|Max Korus (Astellas Oncology Cycling)
|40
|Andrew Dahlheim
|41
|Sam Sautelle
|42
|Jerome Townsend (Bike Reg)
|43
|Samuel Gevan
|44
|Dan Teaters (RACC p/b Geargrinder)
|45
|Chris Arndt (LAPT/Wilde Subaru)
|46
|Matthew Light (KCV Cycling Club)
|47
|Ross White (Team Wisconsin)
|48
|Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|49
|Benjamin Fogle (Lateral Stress Velo, Inc)
|50
|Paul Morris (Team ClifBar)
|51
|Victor Ayala (Velo Club LaGrange)
|52
|Bradley Tuhi
|53
|Mac Brennan
|54
|Billy Jones (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia)
|55
|Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk)
|56
|Emerson Oronte
|57
|Bryan Fosler (Team Wisconsin)
|58
|Anthony Canevari (Sharecare Cycling)
|59
|Nicholas Ramirez (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|61
|Daniel Harm (Stage 17 Cylance)
|62
|Matt Green (Astellas Oncology Cycling)
|63
|Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling)
|64
|Alexander Meyer (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia)
|65
|Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Wilde Subaru)
|66
|Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling)
|67
|Aurelien Passeron
|68
|Dion Smith (Predator Cycling)
|69
|Corentin Cherhal
|70
|Marvin Guzman
|71
|John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|72
|Richard Stuart (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|73
|Matthew Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
|74
|Victor Rentas (Enzo's/PSIMET)
|76
|David Jablonowski (Hollander Benelux)
|77
|Philip Tinstman (MRI Endurance Elite Masters)
|78
|Andrew Buntz (Astellas Oncology Cycling)
|79
|Frank Pipp
|80
|Andrew Bosco (Cycle Veloce)
|81
|Brian Rach (LAPT/Wilde Subaru)
|82
|Miles LaMon (Team ClifBar)
|83
|Ian Moore (Stage 17 Cylance)
|84
|Jeffrey Bannink (Type 1 United)
|85
|Kip Spaude (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia)
|86
|Christopher Uberti (SmartStop)
|87
|David Paquette (Team Wisconsin)
|88
|Diego Garavito (Village Peddler)
|89
|Joshua Carter (Predator Cycling)
|90
|Mike McKenna (Hollander Benelux)
|91
|Randall Coxworth (MRI Endurance Elite Masters)
|92
|Eugene Boronow (G.S. Mengoni USA)
|93
|Robert White (Sharecare Cycling)
|94
|Cory Williams (Southern California Velo)
|95
|Collin Davis (Piano Athletic Cycling Club)
|96
|Brent Emery (Emery's Lifecyclist)
|97
|Kevin Gottlieb (Lateral Stress Velo, Inc)
|98
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|99
|John Puffer (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|100
|Chris Williams
|101
|Ian Burnett
|102
|Marco Aledia (Sharecare Cycling)
|103
|Cesar Marte
|104
|Chris DeMarchi (MRI Endurance Elite Masters)
