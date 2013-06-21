Trending

Jake Keough wins Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic

UnitedHealthcare sweeps podium at opening Tour of America's Dairyland race

Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) in the Tour of America's Dairyland leader's jersey

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)
Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic men's podium (L-R): Hilton Clarke, Jake Keough and Luke Keough

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling continued its dominance of the National Criterium Calendar (NCC) with Jake Keough leading a podium sweep at the first event at the Tour of America's DairyLand: the Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic in Shorewood, Wisconsin. Keough was followed across the finish line by Hilton Clarke and brother Luke Keough to complete the 1-2-3 result.

The break of the day formed approximately halfway through the 90-minute race and was comprised of Frank Pipp (Bissell), Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling) and Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo). The trio tried to go the distance, but with 13 laps remaining UnitedHealthcare's blue train began to mass at the front to organise the pursuit.

At seven laps to go the chase eased slightly and Rahsaan Bahati (Sharecare Cycling) went on the attack but his effort was soon neutralised. With a handful of laps remaining Grove was dropped from the break but was soon replaced by John Grant (Texas Roundhouse) who bridged across from the field.

With three laps to go, however, the escapees were reeled in and a battle for field sprint supremacy took place between the lead-out trains of UnitedHealthcare and Sharecare. The Pro Continental UnitedHealthcare squad proved too strong in the finale and swept another NCC podium at the race's conclusion.

Full Results
1Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
2Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
3Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
4Christiaan Kriek
5Ricardo Escuela (Predator Cycling)
6Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
7Nicolai Broechner
8Rory Alexander (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia)
9Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling)
10Adam Leibovitz (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
11Jose Aguirre (Southern California Velo)
12Chad Hartley (Sharecare Cycling)
13Rahsaan Bahati (Sharecare Cycling)
14Jeyson Camilo Ulloa (Indeportes Boyoca)
15Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology Cycling)
16Orlando Garibay (Southern California Velo)
17David Guttenplan (Guttenplan Coaching)
18Daniel Holt (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
19Tommy Nankervis
20Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling)
21Adam Myerson
22Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
23Alexey Shmidt (United Healthcare of Georgia)
24Timothy Rugg (Lateral Stress Velo, Inc)
25Michael Dziedzic (Landis-Trek)
26John Tomlinson (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia)
27Justin Williams (Southern California Velo)
28Benjamin Renkema (Global Bike Racing)
29Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Stores)
30Cody O'Reilly (Predator Cycling)
31Tyler Brandt (VRC Racing)
32Garrett Olsen (Battly Ducati)
33John Bergmann (Team ClifBar)
34Tyler Coplea
36Lee Muse (Team Bike Religion/Sho-Air)
37Cole House (Cash Call)
39Max Korus (Astellas Oncology Cycling)
40Andrew Dahlheim
41Sam Sautelle
42Jerome Townsend (Bike Reg)
43Samuel Gevan
44Dan Teaters (RACC p/b Geargrinder)
45Chris Arndt (LAPT/Wilde Subaru)
46Matthew Light (KCV Cycling Club)
47Ross White (Team Wisconsin)
48Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
49Benjamin Fogle (Lateral Stress Velo, Inc)
50Paul Morris (Team ClifBar)
51Victor Ayala (Velo Club LaGrange)
52Bradley Tuhi
53Mac Brennan
54Billy Jones (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia)
55Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk)
56Emerson Oronte
57Bryan Fosler (Team Wisconsin)
58Anthony Canevari (Sharecare Cycling)
59Nicholas Ramirez (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
61Daniel Harm (Stage 17 Cylance)
62Matt Green (Astellas Oncology Cycling)
63Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling)
64Alexander Meyer (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia)
65Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Wilde Subaru)
66Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling)
67Aurelien Passeron
68Dion Smith (Predator Cycling)
69Corentin Cherhal
70Marvin Guzman
71John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
72Richard Stuart (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
73Matthew Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
74Victor Rentas (Enzo's/PSIMET)
76David Jablonowski (Hollander Benelux)
77Philip Tinstman (MRI Endurance Elite Masters)
78Andrew Buntz (Astellas Oncology Cycling)
79Frank Pipp
80Andrew Bosco (Cycle Veloce)
81Brian Rach (LAPT/Wilde Subaru)
82Miles LaMon (Team ClifBar)
83Ian Moore (Stage 17 Cylance)
84Jeffrey Bannink (Type 1 United)
85Kip Spaude (ISCorp p/b Intelligentsia)
86Christopher Uberti (SmartStop)
87David Paquette (Team Wisconsin)
88Diego Garavito (Village Peddler)
89Joshua Carter (Predator Cycling)
90Mike McKenna (Hollander Benelux)
91Randall Coxworth (MRI Endurance Elite Masters)
92Eugene Boronow (G.S. Mengoni USA)
93Robert White (Sharecare Cycling)
94Cory Williams (Southern California Velo)
95Collin Davis (Piano Athletic Cycling Club)
96Brent Emery (Emery's Lifecyclist)
97Kevin Gottlieb (Lateral Stress Velo, Inc)
98Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
99John Puffer (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
100Chris Williams
101Ian Burnett
102Marco Aledia (Sharecare Cycling)
103Cesar Marte
104Chris DeMarchi (MRI Endurance Elite Masters)

