Image 1 of 2 Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) in the Tour of America's Dairyland leader's jersey (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 2 of 2 Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic men's podium (L-R): Hilton Clarke, Jake Keough and Luke Keough (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling continued its dominance of the National Criterium Calendar (NCC) with Jake Keough leading a podium sweep at the first event at the Tour of America's DairyLand: the Shorewood Criterium Cycling Classic in Shorewood, Wisconsin. Keough was followed across the finish line by Hilton Clarke and brother Luke Keough to complete the 1-2-3 result.

The break of the day formed approximately halfway through the 90-minute race and was comprised of Frank Pipp (Bissell), Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling) and Hunter Grove (Southern California Velo). The trio tried to go the distance, but with 13 laps remaining UnitedHealthcare's blue train began to mass at the front to organise the pursuit.

At seven laps to go the chase eased slightly and Rahsaan Bahati (Sharecare Cycling) went on the attack but his effort was soon neutralised. With a handful of laps remaining Grove was dropped from the break but was soon replaced by John Grant (Texas Roundhouse) who bridged across from the field.

With three laps to go, however, the escapees were reeled in and a battle for field sprint supremacy took place between the lead-out trains of UnitedHealthcare and Sharecare. The Pro Continental UnitedHealthcare squad proved too strong in the finale and swept another NCC podium at the race's conclusion.