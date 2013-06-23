Keough snags another win at Tour of America's Dairyland
Clarke second as Guttenplan prevents a UHC clean-sweep
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jacob Keough (Team United Healthcare)
|2
|Hilton Clarke (Team United Healthcare Georgia)
|3
|David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles/Guttenplan Coaching)
|4
|Ricardo Escuela (Predator Carbon Repair)
|5
|Rahsaan Bahati (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandS)
|6
|Nicolai Broechner (Bissell ABG Giant)
|7
|Luke Keough (Team United Healthcare)
|8
|Alexander Ray (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|9
|Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin')
|10
|Jeyson Camilo Ulloa (Indeportes Boyaca)
|11
|Adam Leibovitz (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|12
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|13
|Eric Young (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
|14
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team p/b Motorex)
|15
|Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|16
|Zachary Felpel (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
|17
|John Tomlinson (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
|18
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin')
|19
|Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair)
|20
|Lee Muse (Bike Religion/ ShoAir)
|21
|Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)
|22
|Alexey Shmidt (Team United Healthcare Georgia)
|23
|Justin Williams (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|24
|Daniel Holt (Team United Healthcare)
|25
|Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|26
|Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
|27
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|28
|Tommy Nankervis (unattached)
|29
|Zack Allison (ThinkFinance Racing)
|30
|Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|31
|Devin Clark (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker)
|32
|Chad Hartley (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland )
|33
|Dennis Ramirez Mejia (unattached)
|34
|Jos LeRoux (unattached)
|35
|Karl Menzies (Team United Healthcare)
|36
|Gevan Samuel (unattached)
|37
|Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Wilde Subaru)
|38
|Sam Sautelle (unattached)
|39
|Tyler Coplea (MTB PRO Team: ORBEA-TUFF SHED/)
|40
|Paul Morris (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|41
|Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|42
|Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|43
|Benjamin Renkema (Global Bikes Racing / Specializ)
|44
|Gerd DeKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Elite)
|45
|Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Elite)
|46
|Dan Teaters (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
|47
|Ross White (Team WI)
|48
|Diego Garavito (unattached)
|49
|Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandS)
|50
|John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|51
|Anthony Canevari (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandS)
|52
|Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland )
|53
|Matthew Light (KCV Cycling Club)
|54
|Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|55
|Garrett Olsen (BATTLEY DUCATI p/b Spokes Etc.)
|56
|William Rekemeyer (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|57
|Cole House (Competitive Cyclist)
|58
|Zach Bergh (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|59
|Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Elite)
|60
|John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|61
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Velo Club)
|62
|Bradley Tuhi (unattached)
|63
|William Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|64
|Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|65
|Brian Rach (LAPT CC)
|66
|Jeffrey Bannink (Team One United)
|67
|Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/)
|68
|Nicholas Ramirez (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|69
|Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|70
|Chris Williams (unattached)
|71
|John Grant (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|72
|James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|73
|Brian Koeneman (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|74
|Alexander Meyer (DS corp)
|75
|Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)
|76
|Victor Ayala (Velo Club LaGrange)
|77
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Cycling)
|78
|Unknown
|79
|Taylor Clements (Get Crackin')
|80
|Tristan Schouten (Circuit Global Sports Management)
|81
|Kip Spaude (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
|82
|Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|83
|Unknown
|84
|Bradley White (Team United Healthcare)
|85
|Charles (Mac) Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|86
|Cody O'Reilly (Predator Carbon Repair)
|87
|Marco Aledia (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandS)
|88
|Joshua Carter (Predator Carbon Repair)
|89
|Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin')
|90
|Sergio Hernandez (Predator Carbon Repair)
|91
|John (Jackie) Simes (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Kha)
|92
|Michael Chauner (Equipe Garneau- Quebecor)
|93
|Kevin Gottlieb (Stress Velo)
|94
|Eugene Boronow (G.S. Mengoni U.S.A.)
|95
|Matt Shriver (unattached)
|96
|Dylan Knutson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
|97
|Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/)
|98
|John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Tea)
|99
|Andrew Bosco (Cycles Veloce)
|100
|Unknown
|101
|Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|102
|Nathaniel Beams (ThinkFinance Racing)
|103
|Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|104
|Griffin Easter (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|105
|Caleb Fuchs (ThinkFinance Racing)
|106
|Braig Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Elite)
|107
|Matthew Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
|108
|Chad Adair (Full Circle Cycling Powered by )
|109
|Timothy Rugg (Stress Velo)
|110
|Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|111
|Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin')
|112
|Andrew Dahlheim (UCI CT: Bissell Cycling)
|113
|Bryan Fosler (KS Energy Services / Team Wisco)
|114
|Brent Emery (Emerys.com/Lifecyclists)
|115
|Joseph Garcia (Bicycle-Heaven)
|116
|Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling
