Keough snags another win at Tour of America's Dairyland

Clarke second as Guttenplan prevents a UHC clean-sweep

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jacob Keough (Team United Healthcare)
2Hilton Clarke (Team United Healthcare Georgia)
3David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles/Guttenplan Coaching)
4Ricardo Escuela (Predator Carbon Repair)
5Rahsaan Bahati (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandS)
6Nicolai Broechner (Bissell ABG Giant)
7Luke Keough (Team United Healthcare)
8Alexander Ray (ISCorp Cycling Team)
9Connor McCutcheon (Get Crackin')
10Jeyson Camilo Ulloa (Indeportes Boyaca)
11Adam Leibovitz (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
12Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
13Eric Young (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies)
14Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team p/b Motorex)
15Ricardo Van der Velde (Jelly Belly Cycling)
16Zachary Felpel (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
17John Tomlinson (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
18Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin')
19Aurelien Passeron (Predator Carbon Repair)
20Lee Muse (Bike Religion/ ShoAir)
21Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)
22Alexey Shmidt (Team United Healthcare Georgia)
23Justin Williams (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
24Daniel Holt (Team United Healthcare)
25Orlando Garibay (SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
26Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
27Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
28Tommy Nankervis (unattached)
29Zack Allison (ThinkFinance Racing)
30Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
31Devin Clark (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker)
32Chad Hartley (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland )
33Dennis Ramirez Mejia (unattached)
34Jos LeRoux (unattached)
35Karl Menzies (Team United Healthcare)
36Gevan Samuel (unattached)
37Maxwell Anderson (LAPT/Wilde Subaru)
38Sam Sautelle (unattached)
39Tyler Coplea (MTB PRO Team: ORBEA-TUFF SHED/)
40Paul Morris (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
41Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
42Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
43Benjamin Renkema (Global Bikes Racing / Specializ)
44Gerd DeKeijzer (Team Novo Nordisk Elite)
45Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Elite)
46Dan Teaters (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
47Ross White (Team WI)
48Diego Garavito (unattached)
49Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandS)
50John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
51Anthony Canevari (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandS)
52Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheeland )
53Matthew Light (KCV Cycling Club)
54Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
55Garrett Olsen (BATTLEY DUCATI p/b Spokes Etc.)
56William Rekemeyer (ISCorp Cycling Team)
57Cole House (Competitive Cyclist)
58Zach Bergh (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
59Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Elite)
60John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
61Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Velo Club)
62Bradley Tuhi (unattached)
63William Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
64Kevin Berger (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
65Brian Rach (LAPT CC)
66Jeffrey Bannink (Team One United)
67Chad Burdzilauskas (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/)
68Nicholas Ramirez (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
69Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
70Chris Williams (unattached)
71John Grant (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
72James Bird (ISCorp Cycling Team)
73Brian Koeneman (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
74Alexander Meyer (DS corp)
75Daniel Harm (Stage 17-Cylance)
76Victor Ayala (Velo Club LaGrange)
77Frank Pipp (Bissell Cycling)
78Unknown
79Taylor Clements (Get Crackin')
80Tristan Schouten (Circuit Global Sports Management)
81Kip Spaude (ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
82Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
83Unknown
84Bradley White (Team United Healthcare)
85Charles (Mac) Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
86Cody O'Reilly (Predator Carbon Repair)
87Marco Aledia (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandS)
88Joshua Carter (Predator Carbon Repair)
89Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin')
90Sergio Hernandez (Predator Carbon Repair)
91John (Jackie) Simes (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Kha)
92Michael Chauner (Equipe Garneau- Quebecor)
93Kevin Gottlieb (Stress Velo)
94Eugene Boronow (G.S. Mengoni U.S.A.)
95Matt Shriver (unattached)
96Dylan Knutson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
97Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/)
98John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Tea)
99Andrew Bosco (Cycles Veloce)
100Unknown
101Christiaan Kriek (Jelly Belly Cycling)
102Nathaniel Beams (ThinkFinance Racing)
103Ian Burnett (Jelly Belly Cycling)
104Griffin Easter (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
105Caleb Fuchs (ThinkFinance Racing)
106Braig Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Elite)
107Matthew Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
108Chad Adair (Full Circle Cycling Powered by )
109Timothy Rugg (Stress Velo)
110Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly Cycling)
111Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin')
112Andrew Dahlheim (UCI CT: Bissell Cycling)
113Bryan Fosler (KS Energy Services / Team Wisco)
114Brent Emery (Emerys.com/Lifecyclists)
115Joseph Garcia (Bicycle-Heaven)
116Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling

