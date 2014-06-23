Hanson, Allar win Waukesha round of Tour of Americas Dairyland
Holloway, Schneider lead series
Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) and Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) emerged victorious on the fourth day of Tour of Americas Dairyland, winning the second National Criterium Calendar rounds of the weekend.
The men's race may have come down to a photo finish between Hanson and series leader Dan Holloway (Athlete Octane) after yet another well-drilled lead-out from the UnitedHealthcare "blue train", but the star of the night's festivity was local hero James Stemper, who in his typical fashion, attacked repeatedly until finally instigating the breakaway that stayed away until the final 10 laps.
The 5 Hour Energy-Kenda rider hit out early with a solo attack that lasted 15 minutes and, when he was reeled back in, he attacked again, drawing out Alexander Ray (Hincapie Devo). The duo were joined by four more riders: Clay Murfet and Michael Pincus (Astellas), Connor Mullervy (Champion System-Stan's No Tubes) and Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano).
Andrew Dahlheim bridged up to the move, cashing in on a $500 prime before the UnithedHealthcare team finally brought the field back together for the inevitable bunch sprint.
Hanson won the race, but his teammate Luke Keough in third did enough to maintain the lead in the NCC standings, while second placed-Holloway kept the ToAD yellow jersey.
The women's race was neutralised after an early crash, shortening the race to just under an hour. Despite attacks from notable riders such as Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) and Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco-To the Top), the peloton was together for the final lap bunch sprint.
With both the NCC and the ToAD series points on the line, it was a battle between Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) and ToAD leader Samantha Schneider (Tibco-To the Top) to the line.
Allar narrowly defeated the Tibco rider, with Van Gilder coming in third. The victory moved Allar to within one point of Schneider in the ToAD series, with Tina Pic (Fearless Femme) in third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenneth Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)
|1:26:52
|2
|Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|3
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
|4
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
|5
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Moun)
|0:00:01
|6
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System - Stans)
|0:00:02
|7
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|8
|Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|9
|Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans)
|10
|Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U-23)
|11
|David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:03
|12
|Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|13
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
|14
|Alexander Ray (Hincapie Development Team)
|15
|Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components Eli)
|0:00:04
|16
|Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|17
|Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|0:00:05
|18
|Benjamin Renkema (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|0:00:06
|19
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stans)
|0:00:07
|20
|Christopher Meacham (Airgas Cycling)
|21
|Maxim Jenkins
|22
|Camilo Ulloa (EDA Contractors)
|23
|Maxwell Anderson (LAPT CC)
|24
|Jeremy Durrin (Team Optum p/b Kell)
|0:00:08
|25
|Drew Christopher (Champion System - Stans)
|26
|Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|27
|Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
|28
|Gregory Ratzell (Airgas Cycling)
|29
|Sebastian Trillini (Argentina)
|0:00:09
|30
|Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)
|31
|Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|32
|James Stemper (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda)
|33
|Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline)
|34
|Geron Williams (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|0:00:10
|35
|Matthew Light (Racing For Riley)
|36
|Erick Sobey (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b MRI)
|37
|Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:00:11
|38
|Ricky Randall (DNA Racing)
|39
|Andrew Hammond (Palmer Cycling)
|0:00:13
|40
|Cory Williams
|0:00:15
|41
|Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U-23)
|0:00:18
|42
|Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:00:19
|43
|Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling)
|0:00:25
|44
|Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)
|0:00:32
|45
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:47
|46
|Morgan Ryan (VRC-Cynergy p/b Stradling)
|0:01:03
|47
|Timothy Jenkinson (Starlight Custom Apparel)
|0:01:15
|48
|Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
|49
|Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
|0:01:34
|50
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:01:47
|51
|Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|52
|Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles)
|53
|Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek)
|54
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stans)
|55
|Patrick Jones (Cycling Otago)
|56
|Spencer Oswald (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|57
|Maxwell Ackermann (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|58
|Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
|59
|Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|60
|Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|61
|Christopher Butler (Hincapie Sportswear Dev)
|0:01:49
|62
|Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
|63
|Matthew Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
|64
|Stephan Hoffman (Lupus Racing Team)
|65
|Jesse Keough (Foundation)
|66
|Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo)
|67
|Luke Williams
|68
|Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
|69
|Michael Jasinski (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|70
|Leif Byrge-Liebig (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|71
|Jacob White (ELBOWZ Racing)
|72
|Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling)
|73
|Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling)
|74
|Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)
|75
|Bryan Fosler (KS Energy Services / Team Wisco)
|76
|Andrew Bosco (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b MRI)
|77
|William Rekemeyer (Credite Velo - Trek)
|78
|Adam Mcclurg (LAPT CC)
|79
|Benjamin Dilley (Team Novo Nordisk)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:58:48
|2
|Samantha Schneider (TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:01
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|4
|Tina Pic (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|5
|Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten)
|0:00:02
|6
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|7
|Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
|8
|Kaitlin Antonneau (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
|0:00:03
|9
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO II)
|10
|Skylar Schneider
|0:00:04
|11
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|12
|Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|13
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten VIP)
|0:00:05
|14
|Christy Keely (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|15
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|16
|Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme)
|0:00:07
|17
|Diana Penuela (SPECIALIZED COLOMBIA INDEPORTES)
|0:00:08
|18
|Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|19
|Abby Ruess (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|20
|Allison Arensman (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|0:00:09
|21
|Monica Mendez (Columbian)
|22
|Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Ra)
|23
|Andreina Rivera (ISCorp Cycling p/b Intelligents)
|24
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
|0:00:10
|25
|Laura Parsons (Pioneer Mortgage pb Yourkey.com)
|0:00:11
|26
|Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
|27
|Jennifer Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|28
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|29
|Gabby Durrin (Rapha - Focus)
|0:00:12
|30
|Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|31
|Carol Jeane Sansome (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:00:13
|32
|Erin Wittwer (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|0:00:14
|33
|Tracey Cameron (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|0:00:23
|34
|Julie Hunter
|0:00:32
|35
|Emily Spence (BH/Comedy Central)
|36
|Lindsay Fox (Cloud Racing p/b Ride 2 Recover)
|37
|Kerrin Strevell (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|38
|Stephanie Cucaz (PCP Race Team)
|39
|Jacqueline Parker (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
|0:00:33
|40
|Caroline Moakley (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|0:01:05
|41
|Yeny Colmenares (Columbian)
|0:01:06
|42
|Diedre Ribbens (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|0:01:11
|43
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|44
|Jan Bennett (FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine + Mr.)
|0:01:14
|45
|Angie Johnson (Subway Cycling Team)
|0:01:15
|46
|Priscilla Calderon (Monster Media Elite Women)
|0:01:19
|47
|Meredith Ehn (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|48
|Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|49
|Greta Neimanas (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
|0:01:20
|50
|Natalia Franco (ISCOrp Cycling Team p/b Intelli)
|51
|Ana Fagua (Columbian)
|0:01:21
|52
|Katherine Shields (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|53
|Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Elite Women)
|0:01:26
|54
|Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|55
|Jennifer App (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
|56
|Kailin Acheson (Team Belladium)
|57
|Sarah Huang (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|58
|Emily Elbers (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|59
|Chelsea Factor (Pioneer Mortgage pb Yourkey.com)
|0:02:06
|60
|Jennie Zhu (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|61
|Rebecca Chan (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|DNF
|Amelia Christensen (SkyFlash Racing)
|DNF
|Amber Brown (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|DNF
|Kaytie Scott (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|DNF
|Shannon Bhatia (Team TIBCO II)
|DNF
|Julie Jerue (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy