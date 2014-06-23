Image 1 of 17 (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 2 of 17 Starla Teddergreen gets a call-up (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 3 of 17 Tina Pic (Fearless Femme) moves up on the outside (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 4 of 17 The ToAD podium after Waukesha: Ken Hanson, Dan Holloway and Luke Keough (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 5 of 17 The men's winner Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 6 of 17 Leader Dan Holloway (Athlete Octane) (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 7 of 17 The men respect the national anthem (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 8 of 17 The pro men's race (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 9 of 17 The pro men's race (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 10 of 17 A discussion between Adam Myerson and Dan Holloway (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 11 of 17 Dan Holloway (Athlete Octane) goes for it (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 12 of 17 Cole House (Intelligencia) (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 13 of 17 The pro women start (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 14 of 17 Sam Schneider in the overall lead (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 15 of 17 The podium: Erica Allar, Sam Schneider and Laura Van Gilder (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 16 of 17 Allar wins the race (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse) Image 17 of 17 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) in Waukesha (Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) and Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) emerged victorious on the fourth day of Tour of Americas Dairyland, winning the second National Criterium Calendar rounds of the weekend.

The men's race may have come down to a photo finish between Hanson and series leader Dan Holloway (Athlete Octane) after yet another well-drilled lead-out from the UnitedHealthcare "blue train", but the star of the night's festivity was local hero James Stemper, who in his typical fashion, attacked repeatedly until finally instigating the breakaway that stayed away until the final 10 laps.

The 5 Hour Energy-Kenda rider hit out early with a solo attack that lasted 15 minutes and, when he was reeled back in, he attacked again, drawing out Alexander Ray (Hincapie Devo). The duo were joined by four more riders: Clay Murfet and Michael Pincus (Astellas), Connor Mullervy (Champion System-Stan's No Tubes) and Gabriel Varela (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano).

Andrew Dahlheim bridged up to the move, cashing in on a $500 prime before the UnithedHealthcare team finally brought the field back together for the inevitable bunch sprint.

Hanson won the race, but his teammate Luke Keough in third did enough to maintain the lead in the NCC standings, while second placed-Holloway kept the ToAD yellow jersey.

The women's race was neutralised after an early crash, shortening the race to just under an hour. Despite attacks from notable riders such as Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) and Joanne Kiesanowski (Tibco-To the Top), the peloton was together for the final lap bunch sprint.

With both the NCC and the ToAD series points on the line, it was a battle between Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking) and ToAD leader Samantha Schneider (Tibco-To the Top) to the line.

Allar narrowly defeated the Tibco rider, with Van Gilder coming in third. The victory moved Allar to within one point of Schneider in the ToAD series, with Tina Pic (Fearless Femme) in third.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenneth Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) 1:26:52 2 Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling) 3 Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) 4 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) 5 Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Moun) 0:00:01 6 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System - Stans) 0:00:02 7 Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team) 8 Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling) 9 Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans) 10 Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U-23) 11 David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 0:00:03 12 Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling) 13 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) 14 Alexander Ray (Hincapie Development Team) 15 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components Eli) 0:00:04 16 Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling) 17 Colton Barrett (Athlete Octane Cycling) 0:00:05 18 Benjamin Renkema (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin) 0:00:06 19 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stans) 0:00:07 20 Christopher Meacham (Airgas Cycling) 21 Maxim Jenkins 22 Camilo Ulloa (EDA Contractors) 23 Maxwell Anderson (LAPT CC) 24 Jeremy Durrin (Team Optum p/b Kell) 0:00:08 25 Drew Christopher (Champion System - Stans) 26 Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin) 27 Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team) 28 Gregory Ratzell (Airgas Cycling) 29 Sebastian Trillini (Argentina) 0:00:09 30 Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline) 31 Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 32 James Stemper (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda) 33 Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline) 34 Geron Williams (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin) 0:00:10 35 Matthew Light (Racing For Riley) 36 Erick Sobey (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b MRI) 37 Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 0:00:11 38 Ricky Randall (DNA Racing) 39 Andrew Hammond (Palmer Cycling) 0:00:13 40 Cory Williams 0:00:15 41 Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U-23) 0:00:18 42 Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:00:19 43 Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling) 0:00:25 44 Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team) 0:00:32 45 Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare) 0:00:47 46 Morgan Ryan (VRC-Cynergy p/b Stradling) 0:01:03 47 Timothy Jenkinson (Starlight Custom Apparel) 0:01:15 48 Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa) 49 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 0:01:34 50 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) 0:01:47 51 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) 52 Gabe Varela (Canyon Bicycles) 53 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek) 54 Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stans) 55 Patrick Jones (Cycling Otago) 56 Spencer Oswald (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF) 57 Maxwell Ackermann (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF) 58 Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa) 59 Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes) 60 Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 61 Christopher Butler (Hincapie Sportswear Dev) 0:01:49 62 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 63 Matthew Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa) 64 Stephan Hoffman (Lupus Racing Team) 65 Jesse Keough (Foundation) 66 Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo) 67 Luke Williams 68 Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa) 69 Michael Jasinski (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 70 Leif Byrge-Liebig (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF) 71 Jacob White (ELBOWZ Racing) 72 Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling) 73 Kevin Gottlieb (Airgas Cycling) 74 Dallas Fowler (Kuhl) 75 Bryan Fosler (KS Energy Services / Team Wisco) 76 Andrew Bosco (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b MRI) 77 William Rekemeyer (Credite Velo - Trek) 78 Adam Mcclurg (LAPT CC) 79 Benjamin Dilley (Team Novo Nordisk)