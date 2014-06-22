Image 1 of 5 Samantha Schneider (TIBCO) will get to sport her new U23 national champs' jersey in tomorrow's road race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 5 The men's podium (Image credit: TourofAmericasDairyland.com) Image 3 of 5 The women's podium (Image credit: TourofAmericasDairyland.com) Image 4 of 5 UnitedHealthcare's Ken Hanson and Luke Keough secure first and second in the men's race (Image credit: TourofAmericasDairyland.com) Image 5 of 5 Samantha Schneider (TIBCO/To the Top) wins women's criterium (Image credit: TourofAmericasDairyland.com)

Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) won the men’s Giro d’Grafton criterium, apart of the Tour of America’s Dairyland and the National Criterium Calendar (NCC), on Saturday. He won a sprint ahead of his teammate Luke Keough and Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane).

Isaac Howe (Champion Systems-Stan’s No Tubes) and Cole House (ISCorp-Intelligentsia) set the tone for the race with a quick tempo set just minutes into the race. Their attacks were short-lived but a glimpse of what was to come from 129 starters ready to take the $2,000 in cash primes.

Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sports Devo), Kevin Mullervy (Champion Systems) and teammate Adam Leibovitz took turns off the front, followed by Ruben Companioni’s (Jamis-Hagens Berman). Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar) and Argentine Sebastian Trillini each picked up primes offered throughout the race.



Companioni lauched another attack late in the race and three chasers pursued while UnitedHealthcare organized its riders at the front of the field. With 10 laps to go, Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane) joined Companioni in pursuit of a $250 prime. At seven to go, Griffin Easter (Airgas) picked up the $1,000 prime from Belgianwerx Bicycle Studio.



The field was all together with five laps remaining, UnitedHealthcare continued to drive the pace with five riders up front, launching Hanson and Keough onto the top two spots on the podium.

Schneider wins women’s criterium

Samantha Schneider (TIBCO/To the Top) won the women’s event ahead of Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO II) and Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking).

Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace) went after the opening primes offered by the race, which sent Amanda Miller (TIBCO-To The Top) leading the charge in chasing her down. The gap did close as prime-after-prime were launched at the field, over $1,500 cash in primes during the 60-minute race.

Phillips was joined by Diana Penuela (Specialized Colombia), Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing), Joanne Kiesanowski (TIBCO-To The Top) and Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten), who earned a $1000 from Wisconsin Discount Securities.



It was a competitive race, played smartly by the day’s 64 competitors, and one that kept the crowd on their collective toes until the end. Fans were treated to an outstanding finishing sprint and a solid victory from Schneider in the bunch sprint.

Tour of America’s Dairyland pb Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board continues on Sunday with its second of two NCC races, the Carl Zach Cycling Classic in Waukesha.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenneth Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) 1:30:44 2 Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) 3 Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling) 4 Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Moun) 0:00:02 5 Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans) 6 David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 7 Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team) 8 Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U-23) 0:00:03 9 Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati-WTR) 10 Geron Williams (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin) 11 Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 12 Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:00:04 13 Daniel Gay (Hagens Berman U-23) 14 Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling) 15 Benjamin Renkema (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin) 16 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) 17 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) 18 Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling) 19 Drew Christopher (Champion System - Stans) 0:00:05 20 Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling) 21 Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling) 22 Maxwell Anderson (LAPT CC) 23 Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 24 Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT) 25 Camilo Ulloa (EDA Contractors) 26 Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin) 0:00:08 27 Jeremy Durrin (Team Optum p/b Kell) 0:00:09 28 Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano) 29 Dan Teaters (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 30 Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek) 31 Erick Sobey (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b MRI) 32 Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline) 33 Sebastian Trillini (Argentina) 0:00:10 34 Matthew Light (Racing For Riley) 35 Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes) 36 Marco Aledia (Athlete Octane Cycling) 37 Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling) 0:00:11 38 Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin) 39 Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling) 40 Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team) 41 Nolan Hoffman (Team Abantu) 0:00:12 42 Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 43 Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline) 44 Alexander Ray (Hincapie Development Team) 45 Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team) 46 Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes) 47 Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team) 48 Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa) 49 Demis Aleman (jamis hagens berman) 50 Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa) 51 Justin Williams (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:00:13 52 Zeb King (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin) 53 Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare) 54 Charles (Joe) Eldridge (Team Novo Nordisk) 55 Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa) 56 Gregory Ratzell (Airgas Cycling) 57 Stephan Hoffman (Lupus Racing Team) 0:00:14 58 Allan Rego (Lupus Racing Team) 59 Maxwell Ackermann (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF) 60 Ross White (Credite Velo - Trek) 61 Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo) 62 Timothy Jenkinson (Starlight Custom Apparel) 0:00:15 63 Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development) 64 Christopher Butler (Hincapie Sportswear Dev) 65 Ricky Randall (DNA Racing) 66 Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team) 0:00:19 67 Matthew Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa) 0:00:21 68 Dallas Fowler (Kuhl) 69 Ryan O'boyle (xXx Racing) 0:00:22 70 Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman Sutter Home) 71 Bryan Fosler (KS Energy Services / Team Wisco) 0:00:25 72 Clayton Goldsmith (Team Wheel & Sprocket) 0:00:26 73 Thomas Barnett (Lupus Racing Team) 74 Andrew Hammond (Palmer Cycling) 75 Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U-23) 0:00:27 76 Jeffrey Bannink (Type One United) 77 Patrick Kos (Team Alliance Environmental) 0:00:28 78 Aaron Perry (Novo Nordisk) 79 Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stans) 80 Spencer Oswald (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF) 81 Luke Williams 82 Alanzo Greaves (GS Mengoni USA) 83 Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling) 84 Justin Morris (Novo Nordisk) 85 Matthew Bruner (Happy Tooth Racing) 0:00:30 86 William Rekemeyer (Credite Velo - Trek) 0:00:31 87 Michael Jasinski (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 0:00:32 88 Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa) 89 Benjamin Dilley (Team Novo Nordisk) 0:00:33 90 Christopher Dudley (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 91 Chris Moore (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes) 92 Paul Morris (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 93 Eugene Boronow (G.S. Mengoni U.S.A.) 0:00:34 94 Collin Berry (BMW Development Team) 95 Thacker Reeves 96 Adam York (WAS Labs Cycling) 97 Kip Spaude (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF) 0:00:35 98 Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO) 99 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) 0:00:36 100 Brian Rach (Lakes Area Physical Therapy) 101 Jesse Keough (Foundation) 102 Sean Metz (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes) 0:00:41 103 Joseph Petrowski (Primal - Audi Denver) 0:00:44 104 Bryce Young (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano) 0:00:48 105 Stephen Hyde (Astellas Cycling Team) 0:00:51 106 Corey Davis (Starlight Custom Apparel) 0:01:24 107 Armando Cardenas 0:01:25 108 Adam Leibovitz (Champion System - Stans) 0:01:26 109 Andrew Bosco (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b MRI) 0:01:27 110 Morgan Ryan (VRC-Cynergy p/b Stradling) 0:01:40 111 Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee) 0:01:41 112 Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stans) 0:01:55 113 Ruben Companioni (Colavita Racing Inc.) 0:03:00 114 Antonio Valenti (KS Energy Services / Team Wisco) 0:03:24 115 David Jablonowski 0:03:30 116 Emmanuel Gagne (Airgas Cycling) DNF Chris Stastny (Firefighters Upsala CK) DNF Nicholas Keough (Foundation)