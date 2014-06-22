Trending

Hanson wins Giro d'Grafton

Schneider secures women's criterium

Image 1 of 5

Samantha Schneider (TIBCO) will get to sport her new U23 national champs' jersey in tomorrow's road race.

Samantha Schneider (TIBCO) will get to sport her new U23 national champs' jersey in tomorrow's road race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 5

The men's podium

The men's podium
(Image credit: TourofAmericasDairyland.com)
Image 3 of 5

The women's podium

The women's podium
(Image credit: TourofAmericasDairyland.com)
Image 4 of 5

UnitedHealthcare's Ken Hanson and Luke Keough secure first and second in the men's race

UnitedHealthcare's Ken Hanson and Luke Keough secure first and second in the men's race
(Image credit: TourofAmericasDairyland.com)
Image 5 of 5

Samantha Schneider (TIBCO/To the Top) wins women's criterium

Samantha Schneider (TIBCO/To the Top) wins women's criterium
(Image credit: TourofAmericasDairyland.com)

Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) won the men’s Giro d’Grafton criterium, apart of the Tour of America’s Dairyland and the National Criterium Calendar (NCC), on Saturday. He won a sprint ahead of his teammate Luke Keough and Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane).

Isaac Howe (Champion Systems-Stan’s No Tubes) and Cole House (ISCorp-Intelligentsia) set the tone for the race with a quick tempo set just minutes into the race. Their attacks were short-lived but a glimpse of what was to come from 129 starters ready to take the $2,000 in cash primes. 

Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sports Devo), Kevin Mullervy (Champion Systems) and teammate Adam Leibovitz took turns off the front, followed by Ruben Companioni’s (Jamis-Hagens Berman). Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar) and Argentine Sebastian Trillini each picked up primes offered throughout the race.
 
Companioni lauched another attack late in the race and three chasers pursued while UnitedHealthcare organized its riders at the front of the field. With 10 laps to go, Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane) joined Companioni in pursuit of a $250 prime. At seven to go, Griffin Easter (Airgas) picked up the $1,000 prime from Belgianwerx Bicycle Studio.
 
The field was all together with five laps remaining, UnitedHealthcare continued to drive the pace with five riders up front, launching Hanson and Keough onto the top two spots on the podium.

Schneider wins women’s criterium

Samantha Schneider (TIBCO/To the Top) won the women’s event ahead of Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO II) and Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking).

Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace) went after the opening primes offered by the race, which sent Amanda Miller (TIBCO-To The Top) leading the charge in chasing her down.  The gap did close as prime-after-prime were launched at the field, over $1,500 cash in primes during the 60-minute race. 

Phillips was joined by Diana Penuela (Specialized Colombia), Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing), Joanne Kiesanowski (TIBCO-To The Top) and Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten), who earned a $1000 from Wisconsin Discount Securities.
 
It was a competitive race, played smartly by the day’s 64 competitors, and one that kept the crowd on their collective toes until the end.  Fans were treated to an outstanding finishing sprint and a solid victory from Schneider in the bunch sprint.   

Tour of America’s Dairyland pb Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board continues on Sunday with its second of two NCC races, the Carl Zach Cycling Classic in Waukesha.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenneth Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)1:30:44
2Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
3Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
4Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Moun)0:00:02
5Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans)
6David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
7Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
8Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U-23)0:00:03
9Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati-WTR)
10Geron Williams (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
11Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
12Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:04
13Daniel Gay (Hagens Berman U-23)
14Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)
15Benjamin Renkema (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
16Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
17Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
18Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
19Drew Christopher (Champion System - Stans)0:00:05
20Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
21Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
22Maxwell Anderson (LAPT CC)
23Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
24Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
25Camilo Ulloa (EDA Contractors)
26Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)0:00:08
27Jeremy Durrin (Team Optum p/b Kell)0:00:09
28Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
29Dan Teaters (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
30Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek)
31Erick Sobey (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b MRI)
32Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline)
33Sebastian Trillini (Argentina)0:00:10
34Matthew Light (Racing For Riley)
35Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
36Marco Aledia (Athlete Octane Cycling)
37Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling)0:00:11
38Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
39Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling)
40Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team)
41Nolan Hoffman (Team Abantu)0:00:12
42Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
43Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)
44Alexander Ray (Hincapie Development Team)
45Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
46Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
47Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team)
48Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
49Demis Aleman (jamis hagens berman)
50Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
51Justin Williams (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:13
52Zeb King (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
53Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
54Charles (Joe) Eldridge (Team Novo Nordisk)
55Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
56Gregory Ratzell (Airgas Cycling)
57Stephan Hoffman (Lupus Racing Team)0:00:14
58Allan Rego (Lupus Racing Team)
59Maxwell Ackermann (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
60Ross White (Credite Velo - Trek)
61Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo)
62Timothy Jenkinson (Starlight Custom Apparel)0:00:15
63Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
64Christopher Butler (Hincapie Sportswear Dev)
65Ricky Randall (DNA Racing)
66Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)0:00:19
67Matthew Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)0:00:21
68Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)
69Ryan O'boyle (xXx Racing)0:00:22
70Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman Sutter Home)
71Bryan Fosler (KS Energy Services / Team Wisco)0:00:25
72Clayton Goldsmith (Team Wheel & Sprocket)0:00:26
73Thomas Barnett (Lupus Racing Team)
74Andrew Hammond (Palmer Cycling)
75Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U-23)0:00:27
76Jeffrey Bannink (Type One United)
77Patrick Kos (Team Alliance Environmental)0:00:28
78Aaron Perry (Novo Nordisk)
79Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stans)
80Spencer Oswald (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
81Luke Williams
82Alanzo Greaves (GS Mengoni USA)
83Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling)
84Justin Morris (Novo Nordisk)
85Matthew Bruner (Happy Tooth Racing)0:00:30
86William Rekemeyer (Credite Velo - Trek)0:00:31
87Michael Jasinski (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:00:32
88Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
89Benjamin Dilley (Team Novo Nordisk)0:00:33
90Christopher Dudley (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
91Chris Moore (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
92Paul Morris (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
93Eugene Boronow (G.S. Mengoni U.S.A.)0:00:34
94Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
95Thacker Reeves
96Adam York (WAS Labs Cycling)
97Kip Spaude (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)0:00:35
98Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
99Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:36
100Brian Rach (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
101Jesse Keough (Foundation)
102Sean Metz (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)0:00:41
103Joseph Petrowski (Primal - Audi Denver)0:00:44
104Bryce Young (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:48
105Stephen Hyde (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:51
106Corey Davis (Starlight Custom Apparel)0:01:24
107Armando Cardenas0:01:25
108Adam Leibovitz (Champion System - Stans)0:01:26
109Andrew Bosco (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b MRI)0:01:27
110Morgan Ryan (VRC-Cynergy p/b Stradling)0:01:40
111Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee)0:01:41
112Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stans)0:01:55
113Ruben Companioni (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:03:00
114Antonio Valenti (KS Energy Services / Team Wisco)0:03:24
115David Jablonowski0:03:30
116Emmanuel Gagne (Airgas Cycling)
DNFChris Stastny (Firefighters Upsala CK)
DNFNicholas Keough (Foundation)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schneider (TIBCO/To the Top)0:56:34
2Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO II)
3Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
4Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten)0:00:01
5Tina Pic (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
6Kate Chilcott
7Diana Penuela (SPECIALIZED COLOMBIA INDEPORTES)
8Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
9Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)0:00:02
10Kaitlin Antonneau (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
11Skylar Schneider
12Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
13Christy Keely (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)0:00:03
14Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten VIP)
15Abby Ruess (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:00:04
16Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
17Monica Mendez (Columbian)
18Laura Parsons (Pioneer Mortgage pb Yourkey.com)0:00:05
19Jennifer Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
20Tracey Cameron (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
21Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:06
22Natalia Franco (ISCOrp Cycling Team p/b Intelli)
23Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
24Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
25Andreina Rivera (ISCorp Cycling p/b Intelligents)
26Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)0:00:07
27Ana Fagua (Columbian)
28Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Ra)0:00:08
29Julie Hunter
30Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
31Caroline Moakley (PainPathways Cycling Team)0:00:09
32Jacqueline Parker (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
33Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Elite Women)
34Danielle Smith (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)0:00:10
35Yeny Colmenares (Columbian)
36Allison Arensman (PainPathways Cycling Team)
37Kerrin Strevell (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)0:00:11
38Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
39Stephanie Cucaz (PCP Race Team)
40Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
41Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)
42Gabby Durrin (Rapha - Focus)
43Amanda Miller (UCI WPT: Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
44Diedre Ribbens (CAWES p/b Specialized)0:00:12
45Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)0:00:13
46Carol Jeane Sansome (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
47Erin Wittwer (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)0:00:14
48Jennifer App (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
49Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)0:00:15
50Priscilla Calderon (Monster Media Elite Women)0:00:21
51Kaytie Scott (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)0:00:25
52Jan Bennett (FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine + Mr.)0:00:51
53Kailin Acheson (Team Belladium)
54Angie Johnson (Subway Cycling Team)0:00:53
55Hayley Giddens (ISCorp Cycling Team)
56Greta Neimanas (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
57Katherine Shields (PainPathways Cycling Team)
58Sarah Huang (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
59Amelia Christensen (SkyFlash Racing)0:00:56
60Page Robertson (Team TIBCO II)
61Emily Elbers (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
DNFMandy Heintz (Fearless Femme)
DNFChelsea Factor (Pioneer Mortgage pb Yourkey.com

 

Latest on Cyclingnews