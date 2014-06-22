Hanson wins Giro d'Grafton
Ken Hanson (UnitedHealthcare) won the men’s Giro d’Grafton criterium, apart of the Tour of America’s Dairyland and the National Criterium Calendar (NCC), on Saturday. He won a sprint ahead of his teammate Luke Keough and Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane).
Isaac Howe (Champion Systems-Stan’s No Tubes) and Cole House (ISCorp-Intelligentsia) set the tone for the race with a quick tempo set just minutes into the race. Their attacks were short-lived but a glimpse of what was to come from 129 starters ready to take the $2,000 in cash primes.
Alexander Ray (Hincapie Sports Devo), Kevin Mullervy (Champion Systems) and teammate Adam Leibovitz took turns off the front, followed by Ruben Companioni’s (Jamis-Hagens Berman). Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar) and Argentine Sebastian Trillini each picked up primes offered throughout the race.
Companioni lauched another attack late in the race and three chasers pursued while UnitedHealthcare organized its riders at the front of the field. With 10 laps to go, Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane) joined Companioni in pursuit of a $250 prime. At seven to go, Griffin Easter (Airgas) picked up the $1,000 prime from Belgianwerx Bicycle Studio.
The field was all together with five laps remaining, UnitedHealthcare continued to drive the pace with five riders up front, launching Hanson and Keough onto the top two spots on the podium.
Schneider wins women’s criterium
Samantha Schneider (TIBCO/To the Top) won the women’s event ahead of Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO II) and Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking).
Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace) went after the opening primes offered by the race, which sent Amanda Miller (TIBCO-To The Top) leading the charge in chasing her down. The gap did close as prime-after-prime were launched at the field, over $1,500 cash in primes during the 60-minute race.
Phillips was joined by Diana Penuela (Specialized Colombia), Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing), Joanne Kiesanowski (TIBCO-To The Top) and Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten), who earned a $1000 from Wisconsin Discount Securities.
It was a competitive race, played smartly by the day’s 64 competitors, and one that kept the crowd on their collective toes until the end. Fans were treated to an outstanding finishing sprint and a solid victory from Schneider in the bunch sprint.
Tour of America’s Dairyland pb Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board continues on Sunday with its second of two NCC races, the Carl Zach Cycling Classic in Waukesha.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenneth Hanson (UnitedHealthcare)
|1:30:44
|2
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
|3
|Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|4
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Moun)
|0:00:02
|5
|Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans)
|6
|David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|7
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|8
|Owen Gillott (Hagens Berman U-23)
|0:00:03
|9
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati-WTR)
|10
|Geron Williams (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|11
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|12
|Max Korus (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:04
|13
|Daniel Gay (Hagens Berman U-23)
|14
|Devin Clark (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|15
|Benjamin Renkema (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|16
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
|17
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
|18
|Andrew Dahlheim (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|19
|Drew Christopher (Champion System - Stans)
|0:00:05
|20
|Chad Hartley (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|21
|Anthony Canevari (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|22
|Maxwell Anderson (LAPT CC)
|23
|Daniel Eaton (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|24
|Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|25
|Camilo Ulloa (EDA Contractors)
|26
|Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|0:00:08
|27
|Jeremy Durrin (Team Optum p/b Kell)
|0:00:09
|28
|Morgan Schmitt (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|29
|Dan Teaters (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|30
|Andrew Buntz (Credite Velo - Trek)
|31
|Erick Sobey (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b MRI)
|32
|Garrett Olsen (Team Skyline)
|33
|Sebastian Trillini (Argentina)
|0:00:10
|34
|Matthew Light (Racing For Riley)
|35
|Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|36
|Marco Aledia (Athlete Octane Cycling)
|37
|Zack Noonan (Airgas Cycling)
|0:00:11
|38
|Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|39
|Griffin Easter (Airgas Cycling)
|40
|Matt Schaupp (BMW Development Team)
|41
|Nolan Hoffman (Team Abantu)
|0:00:12
|42
|Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|43
|Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)
|44
|Alexander Ray (Hincapie Development Team)
|45
|Tyler Brandt (BMW Development Team)
|46
|Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|47
|Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling Team)
|48
|Anthony Olson (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
|49
|Demis Aleman (jamis hagens berman)
|50
|Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
|51
|Justin Williams (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:13
|52
|Zeb King (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|53
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
|54
|Charles (Joe) Eldridge (Team Novo Nordisk)
|55
|Peter Olejniczak (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
|56
|Gregory Ratzell (Airgas Cycling)
|57
|Stephan Hoffman (Lupus Racing Team)
|0:00:14
|58
|Allan Rego (Lupus Racing Team)
|59
|Maxwell Ackermann (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|60
|Ross White (Credite Velo - Trek)
|61
|Arthur Moran (Green Line Velo)
|62
|Timothy Jenkinson (Starlight Custom Apparel)
|0:00:15
|63
|Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|64
|Christopher Butler (Hincapie Sportswear Dev)
|65
|Ricky Randall (DNA Racing)
|66
|Daniel Katz (BMW Development Team)
|0:00:19
|67
|Matthew Zimmer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
|0:00:21
|68
|Dallas Fowler (Kuhl)
|69
|Ryan O'boyle (xXx Racing)
|0:00:22
|70
|Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman Sutter Home)
|71
|Bryan Fosler (KS Energy Services / Team Wisco)
|0:00:25
|72
|Clayton Goldsmith (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:00:26
|73
|Thomas Barnett (Lupus Racing Team)
|74
|Andrew Hammond (Palmer Cycling)
|75
|Jordan Cullen (Hagens Berman U-23)
|0:00:27
|76
|Jeffrey Bannink (Type One United)
|77
|Patrick Kos (Team Alliance Environmental)
|0:00:28
|78
|Aaron Perry (Novo Nordisk)
|79
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stans)
|80
|Spencer Oswald (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|81
|Luke Williams
|82
|Alanzo Greaves (GS Mengoni USA)
|83
|Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling)
|84
|Justin Morris (Novo Nordisk)
|85
|Matthew Bruner (Happy Tooth Racing)
|0:00:30
|86
|William Rekemeyer (Credite Velo - Trek)
|0:00:31
|87
|Michael Jasinski (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:00:32
|88
|Tim Savre (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)
|89
|Benjamin Dilley (Team Novo Nordisk)
|0:00:33
|90
|Christopher Dudley (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|91
|Chris Moore (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|92
|Paul Morris (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|93
|Eugene Boronow (G.S. Mengoni U.S.A.)
|0:00:34
|94
|Collin Berry (BMW Development Team)
|95
|Thacker Reeves
|96
|Adam York (WAS Labs Cycling)
|97
|Kip Spaude (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|0:00:35
|98
|Steven Davis (KHS-Maxxis-JAKROO)
|99
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:36
|100
|Brian Rach (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|101
|Jesse Keough (Foundation)
|102
|Sean Metz (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|0:00:41
|103
|Joseph Petrowski (Primal - Audi Denver)
|0:00:44
|104
|Bryce Young (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:00:48
|105
|Stephen Hyde (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:51
|106
|Corey Davis (Starlight Custom Apparel)
|0:01:24
|107
|Armando Cardenas
|0:01:25
|108
|Adam Leibovitz (Champion System - Stans)
|0:01:26
|109
|Andrew Bosco (SPY GIANT RIDE p/b MRI)
|0:01:27
|110
|Morgan Ryan (VRC-Cynergy p/b Stradling)
|0:01:40
|111
|Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:01:41
|112
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stans)
|0:01:55
|113
|Ruben Companioni (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|0:03:00
|114
|Antonio Valenti (KS Energy Services / Team Wisco)
|0:03:24
|115
|David Jablonowski
|0:03:30
|116
|Emmanuel Gagne (Airgas Cycling)
|DNF
|Chris Stastny (Firefighters Upsala CK)
|DNF
|Nicholas Keough (Foundation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samantha Schneider (TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:56:34
|2
|Kendall Ryan (Team TIBCO II)
|3
|Erica Allar (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|4
|Lizzie Williams (Vanderkitten)
|0:00:01
|5
|Tina Pic (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|6
|Kate Chilcott
|7
|Diana Penuela (SPECIALIZED COLOMBIA INDEPORTES)
|8
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|9
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|0:00:02
|10
|Kaitlin Antonneau (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
|11
|Skylar Schneider
|12
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|13
|Christy Keely (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:00:03
|14
|Liza Rachetto (Vanderkitten VIP)
|15
|Abby Ruess (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:00:04
|16
|Lauretta Hanson (Building Champions Squad)
|17
|Monica Mendez (Columbian)
|18
|Laura Parsons (Pioneer Mortgage pb Yourkey.com)
|0:00:05
|19
|Jennifer Purcell (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|20
|Tracey Cameron (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|21
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:00:06
|22
|Natalia Franco (ISCOrp Cycling Team p/b Intelli)
|23
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
|24
|Nicole Mertz (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|25
|Andreina Rivera (ISCorp Cycling p/b Intelligents)
|26
|Starla Teddergreen (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
|0:00:07
|27
|Ana Fagua (Columbian)
|28
|Ash Duban (Guru Cycles p/b Haute Wheels Ra)
|0:00:08
|29
|Julie Hunter
|30
|Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|31
|Caroline Moakley (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|0:00:09
|32
|Jacqueline Parker (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
|33
|Shelby Reynolds (Monster Media Elite Women)
|34
|Danielle Smith (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|0:00:10
|35
|Yeny Colmenares (Columbian)
|36
|Allison Arensman (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|37
|Kerrin Strevell (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|0:00:11
|38
|Jessica Prinner (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|39
|Stephanie Cucaz (PCP Race Team)
|40
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
|41
|Jannette Rho (Les Petites Victoires)
|42
|Gabby Durrin (Rapha - Focus)
|43
|Amanda Miller (UCI WPT: Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|44
|Diedre Ribbens (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|0:00:12
|45
|Meredith Uhl (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|0:00:13
|46
|Carol Jeane Sansome (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|47
|Erin Wittwer (Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy)
|0:00:14
|48
|Jennifer App (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
|49
|Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
|0:00:15
|50
|Priscilla Calderon (Monster Media Elite Women)
|0:00:21
|51
|Kaytie Scott (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|0:00:25
|52
|Jan Bennett (FCS|Cycling: p/b Zngine + Mr.)
|0:00:51
|53
|Kailin Acheson (Team Belladium)
|54
|Angie Johnson (Subway Cycling Team)
|0:00:53
|55
|Hayley Giddens (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|56
|Greta Neimanas (TWENTY16 Pro Cycling)
|57
|Katherine Shields (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|58
|Sarah Huang (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|59
|Amelia Christensen (SkyFlash Racing)
|0:00:56
|60
|Page Robertson (Team TIBCO II)
|61
|Emily Elbers (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)
|DNF
|Mandy Heintz (Fearless Femme)
|DNF
|Chelsea Factor (Pioneer Mortgage pb Yourkey.com
