Aranburu takes sprint on stage 2 of Tour du Limousin

Movistar rider out-paces Grosu, Venturini to take over race lead

After coming third behind Julien Simon in the opening stage, Movistar's Alex Aranburu got his victory in a hotly contested sprint in La Souterraine, just edging out Eduard Grosu (Drone Hopper-Androni) and Clement Venturini (AG2R Citroën).

Thanks to the time bonus, Aranburu moved into the overall race lead by four seconds over Simon,with Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) in third at five seconds.

