Aranburu takes sprint on stage 2 of Tour du Limousin

Alex Aranburu wins stage 2 at the Tour du Limousin (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Matteo Trentin during stage 2 at the Tour du Limousin (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Alex Aranburu celebrates winning stage 2 at the Tour du Limousin (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)
Alex Aranburu and Movistar teammates celebrate winning stage 2 at the Tour du Limousin (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

After coming third behind Julien Simon in the opening stage, Movistar's Alex Aranburu got his victory in a hotly contested sprint in La Souterraine, just edging out Eduard Grosu (Drone Hopper-Androni) and Clement Venturini (AG2R Citroën).

Thanks to the time bonus, Aranburu moved into the overall race lead by four seconds over Simon,with Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) in third at five seconds.

More to come!

