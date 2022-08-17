Aranburu takes sprint on stage 2 of Tour du Limousin
By Laura Weislo published
Movistar rider out-paces Grosu, Venturini to take over race lead
After coming third behind Julien Simon in the opening stage, Movistar's Alex Aranburu got his victory in a hotly contested sprint in La Souterraine, just edging out Eduard Grosu (Drone Hopper-Androni) and Clement Venturini (AG2R Citroën).
Thanks to the time bonus, Aranburu moved into the overall race lead by four seconds over Simon,with Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) in third at five seconds.
More to come!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. A former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
