Aranburu wins overall at 2022 Tour du Limousin
By Jackie Tyson published
Movistar rider sprints across line in Limoges behind stage 4 winner Albanese
Movistar’s Alex Aranburu secured overall victory at the 2022 Tour du Limousin on Friday, sprinting across the line on the wheel of stage 4 winner Vincenzo Albanese (EOLO-Kometa Cycling). Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) took third on the final day of racing and secured the runner-up spot in GC standings.
Aranburu won the title for the four-day stage race with a 10-second advantage over Ulissi and Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) held on to third, 18 seconds back.
The day’s breakaway of 14 riders never gained much more than 1:30 in the first half of the race. They held a slim 20-second lead on the peloton and yellow jersey of Alex Aranburu (Movistar) in the final 38km, hitting the three circuits in Limoges with challenging undulations leading to an uphill finish.
With 25km to go, Sandy Dujardin (TotalEnergies) and Morné van Niekerk (St Michel-Auber93) struck out to the front and gained 52 seconds across the next 3km.
Inside the final 2km the quest for glory by the duo ended. Albanese attacked on the stiffest part of the uphill section to the finish in a solo ride for the line. He looked back with 200 metres to go and was able to hold off the charging peloton.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España set for another team time trial to start the 2023 editionRace will start in Barcelona on August 23
-
Aranburu wins overall at 2022 Tour du LimousinMovistar rider sprints across line in Limoges behind stage 4 winner Albanese
-
Vuelta a España 2022 – Comprehensive team-by-team guideAll you need to know about the 23 teams at the Spanish Grand Tour, from the GC contenders to the potential surprise packets
-
Dan Bigham used a prototype Pinarello bike for Hour Record rideNew track-specific Pinarello Bolide guides Ineos Grenadiers' performance engineer to 55.548km world record distance