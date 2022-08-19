Aranburu wins overall at 2022 Tour du Limousin

Image 1 of 7 Alex Aranburu of Movistar wins overall title at 2022 Tour du Limousin (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 7 Vincenzo Albanese of Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team celebrates winning ahead of Alex Aranburu of Movistar Team, in the Yellow Leader's Jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 7 Sandy Dujardin (TotalEnergies) and Morne Van Niekerk (St Michel-Auber 93) compete in the final breakaway on the finish circuits (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 7 Sandy Dujardin (TotalEnergies) and Morne Van Niekerk (St Michel-Auber 93) compete in the breakaway (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 7 Guillaume Martin of Cofidis leads the chase in the peloton (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 7 Vincenzo Albanese of Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team celebrates winning stage 4 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 7 Imanol Erviti congratulates Movistar teammate Alex Aranburu on GC victory (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 7

Movistar’s Alex Aranburu secured overall victory at the 2022 Tour du Limousin on Friday, sprinting across the line on the wheel of stage 4 winner Vincenzo Albanese (EOLO-Kometa Cycling). Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) took third on the final day of racing and secured the runner-up spot in GC standings.

Aranburu won the title for the four-day stage race with a 10-second advantage over Ulissi and Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R Citroën) held on to third, 18 seconds back.

The day’s breakaway of 14 riders never gained much more than 1:30 in the first half of the race. They held a slim 20-second lead on the peloton and yellow jersey of Alex Aranburu (Movistar) in the final 38km, hitting the three circuits in Limoges with challenging undulations leading to an uphill finish.

With 25km to go, Sandy Dujardin (TotalEnergies) and Morné van Niekerk (St Michel-Auber93) struck out to the front and gained 52 seconds across the next 3km.

Inside the final 2km the quest for glory by the duo ended. Albanese attacked on the stiffest part of the uphill section to the finish in a solo ride for the line. He looked back with 200 metres to go and was able to hold off the charging peloton.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)