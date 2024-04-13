David Gaudu conquers Mont Poupet to win Tour du Jura
Jordan Jegat pips Guillaume Martin and Felix Gall to second place
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
David Gaudu conquers Mont Poupet to win Tour du JuraJordan Jegat pips Guillaume Martin and Felix Gall to second place
-
'A feeling of unfinished business' - Biniam Girmay set for Giro d'Italia returnIntermarché-Wanty confirm Eritrean will ride corsa rosa two years on from historic stage victory
-
Patrick Lefevere reveals Soudal-QuickStep held 'crisis meeting' after cobbled Classics campaignIlan Van Wilder drafted in for Flèche Wallonne in absence of Remco Evenepoel
-
'Crashes ruin our sport' - Richard Plugge calls for a new mentality for race safetyVisma-Lease a Bike manager on the impact of Vingegaard's and Van Aert's injuries