Tour Down Under Stage 1

Stage 1 is based around a 30km circuit in the Barossa Valley, with the riders starting and finishing in Tanunda and completing the circuit five times.

We're less than an hour away from the start of stage 1, and the 2020 UCI WorldTour will be officially underway. This race wraps up on January 26, the same day another large contingent of the WorldTour peloton start their season in Argentina at the Vuelta a San Juan, a UCI Pro Series race. The WorldTour picks up again at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on February 2, while the South American action continues at the Tour Colombia 2.1 February 11-16.

We're waiting for the WorldTour to roll out in about 45 minutes, but the international racing started here last week with the Women's Tour Down Under, a four-day race won by American Ruth Winder of the Trek-Segafredo team, bringing and end to the three-year reign of Mitchelton-Scott's Amanda Spratt.



Of course, the men have been turning the pedals over in anger already as well, with Sunday night's running of the Schwalbe Classic criterium in downtown Adelaide. Lotto Soudal's Caleb Ewan laid down a big marker for his rivals, winning the sprint by several bike lengths as his team performed in the finale like a well-oiled Belgian frites-maker. Elia Viviani and Cofidis were left wanting, while Sam Bennett was never in contention during his Deceuninck-QuickStep debut.