Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) outfoxed and outfought Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) to win the final stage and the overall at the Tour de Yorkshire.

The two riders came together come into the finish town of Scarborough after breaking away on the final climb of an extremely hilly stage. Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Steven Kruiswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Anthony Turgis (Cofidis) were with them going onto the sharp climb up to Oliver’s Mount, which overlooks Scarborough.

When Roche attacked, it initially appeared that no one would be able to respond to the Irishman. But Voeckler eventually jumped away from the other three and bridged up to the Sky man on the descent.

With 5km to the line and the chasing trio just a handful of seconds in arrears, the pair collaborated as the course shot them down to the seafront and onto the spectacular sweep of Marine Drive around the foot of Scarborough Castle to the finish.

With 1,200 metres left, Voeckler decided he had done enough work on the front and sat on Roche’s wheel, glancing back regularly to check that their advantage was holding. With 300 metres to the line, Voeckler attacked and immediately gapped Roche. The Irishman tried to respond. But, after losing out to Sky’s Lars-Petter Nordhaug last year, the French veteran wasn’t about to allow one of the Norwegian’s teammates deny him once again.

The stage win and the bonus seconds were enough to hand the overall title to Voeckler, with Roche finishing second overall at six seconds. Turgis, the other Frenchman in the five-man break, took third place overall, with Yates the leading Briton in fourth.

By far the toughest test of the three-day race, the final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire was made even more difficult by a viciously gusting wind and, for the first half of the day, persistent rain. The break went early and featured Liam Holohan (WIGGINS), Nathan Haas (Dimension Data), Loïc Chetout (Cofidis), Chris Opie (ONE Pro Cycling), Marco Haller (Katusha), Matt Cronshaw (Madison-Genesis), Nick van der Lijke (Roompot), Maxime Farazijn (Topsport Vlaanderen), Gabriel Cullaigh and Ian Wilkinson (both Great Britain).

Haas, relishing life with Dimension Data, made the most of the narrow advantage the break held for the first half of the stage, taking maximum points on the first-cat climb of Sutton Bank and second-cat Blakey Ridge. This was enough to give the Australian the King of the Mountains title.

The break was swept up approaching the third climb, another first-cat hill coming out of Grosmont. Team Sky took control of the bunch just before it, with Andy Fenn and then Pete Kennaugh fulfilling teammate Luke Rowe’s pre-stage promise that they would make the stage very hard. Kennaugh was particulary strong, gapping the peloton as he led out of Grosmont.

As the peloton emerged onto the open moorland and into a cross-wind, Sky piled on the power at the front, causing a series of echelons to form behind them. The first few groups came back together, but the concertina effect continued as Sky took every opportunity to shed riders from the lead group.

Coming out of Robin Hood’s Bay, Kennaugh finally cracked, but teammates Rowe and Gianni Moscon were ready to take over. Their pressure reduced the front group to less than 20 riders, but Giant-Alpecin’s Nikias Arndt, lying third overall and now leader on the road, was still there going onto the penultimate categorised climb of Harwood Dale.

Far quicker than anyone else in the group, Arndt responded well to Moscon’s initial acceleration on the climb. But the German was not able to follow when Roche delivered a blistering acceleration. In fact, Yates was the only rider initially able to follow.

Kruijswijk clawed his way up to them, then French duo Voeckler and Turgis joined forces and bridged up to the three leaders with 18 kilometres remaining. Arndt made a valiant solo bid to cross the gap, but eventually slipped back to the second group, which was a minute back and well out of contention as the final climb of Oliver’s Mount loomed.

The strongest on the climbs, Roche got a gap here once again, but the Irishman failed to see off Voeckler, who made his racing experience and, crucially, his knowledge of the final run-in count.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 4:51:57 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:09 4 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:00:41 7 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 8 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:09 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 12 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 13 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 14 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 16 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 17 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 18 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:01:53 19 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 20 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:58 21 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:07 22 Stephen Williams (GBr) JLT Condor 0:05:56 23 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 0:08:13 24 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:11 25 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:09:20 26 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 27 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:07 28 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:12:32 29 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 30 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 31 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac 32 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 34 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 35 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 36 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 37 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 38 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:18:21 39 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 40 Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 41 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 43 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 44 Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team 45 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 46 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 47 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 49 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 50 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 51 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 52 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 53 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 55 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 57 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 58 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:20:57 59 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 60 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 61 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 62 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 63 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac 64 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) GBR 65 Adrià Moreno Sala (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac 66 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 67 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 68 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 69 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 70 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 71 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 72 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) NFTO 73 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 74 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 75 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 76 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 77 Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 78 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 79 Grant Ferguson (GBr) GBR 80 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 81 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 82 Christopher Lawless (GBr) JLT Condor 83 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 84 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 85 Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 86 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS 87 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 88 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge 89 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team WIGGINS DNF Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky DNF Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky DNF Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Samuel Lowe (GBr) Team WIGGINS DNF Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS DNF Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS DNF Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data DNF Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling DNF Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis DNF Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis DNF Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis DNF Tristan Robbins (GBr) Madison Genesis DNF Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor DNF Marc Demaar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton DNF Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton DNF Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO DNF Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO DNF Rhys Lloyd (GBr) NFTO DNF James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO DNF Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO DNF Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO DNF Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac DNF Richard Hepworth (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac DNF Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac DNF Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac DNF George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac DNF Oliver Wood (GBr) GBR DNF Frazer Clacherty (GBr) GBR DNF Joseph Fry (GBr) GBR DNF Iain Paton (GBr) GBR DNF Mark Stewart (GBr) GBR DNF Ian Wilkinson (GBr) GBR

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 13:05:16 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:06 3 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:16 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:17 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:21 6 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:00:52 7 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:53 8 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:13 9 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:01:20 10 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:21 11 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 14 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 15 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 16 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 17 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 18 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:02:05 19 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 20 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:10 21 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:19 22 Stephen Williams (GBr) JLT Condor 0:06:08 23 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 0:08:25 24 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 0:09:32 25 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 26 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:01 27 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:19 28 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:12:44 29 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 30 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac 31 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 32 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 33 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 34 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 35 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:16 37 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:16:25 38 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:18:32 39 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:18:33 41 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 42 Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 43 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 44 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 45 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 47 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 49 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:18:59 50 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:19:09 51 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:19:19 52 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:19:45 53 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:19:53 54 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:56 55 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:20:53 56 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:20:59 57 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 0:21:06 58 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:21:09 59 Christopher Lawless (GBr) JLT Condor 60 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 61 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 62 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 63 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 64 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 65 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) GBR 66 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 67 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 68 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 69 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 70 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 71 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team WIGGINS 72 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 73 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 0:21:27 74 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:21:28 75 Adrià Moreno Sala (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac 0:22:21 76 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) NFTO 77 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:24:04 78 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 79 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac 0:24:18 80 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:24:21 81 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:25:33 82 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:26:21 83 Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:26:52 84 Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 85 King Lok Cheung (Chn) Orica-GreenEdge 0:28:51 86 Grant Ferguson (GBr) GBR 0:29:35 87 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:31:53 88 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:40:44 89 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:42:59

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 pts 2 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 21 3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 4 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 18 5 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 12 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 9 8 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 7 9 Christopher Lawless (GBr) JLT Condor 7 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6