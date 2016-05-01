Trending

Tour de Yorkshire: Voeckler claims stage and overall win

Frenchman out-sprints Roche in Scarborough

Image 1 of 93

Thomas Voeckler wins the final stage at Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 93

Thomas Voeckler wins the final stage and the overall at Tour de Yorkshire

Image 3 of 93

Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) gives his thoughts on the win

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 93

The peloton in chase of the peloton mid-stage

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 93

Danny Van Poppel (Team Sky)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 93

Liam Holohan (Team WIGGINS) leading the breakaway

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 93

All ready for the start of stage 3 despite the weather

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 93

Conor Dunne (JLT Condor) checks his bike over

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 93

The jersey winners on the podium

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 93

Happy looking jersey winners

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 93

Adam Yates celebrates his jersey win

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 93

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) after the podium celebration

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 93

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) in green

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 93

The beat team was Sky

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 93

Nico Roche, Thomas Voeckler and Anthony Turgis made up the final podium

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 93

2016 Tour de Yorkshire race winner Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 93

Matt Cronshaw (Madison-Genesis)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 93

The Yorkshire moors

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 93

Nathan Haas, Thomas Voeckler and Adam Yates on the podium as jersey winners

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 93

Adam Yates was the best British rider at the race

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 93

Dylan Groenewegen celebrates victory in the points classification

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 93

Team Sky on the podium

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 23 of 93

Nathan Haas celebration his KOM jersey

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 24 of 93

Peter Kennaugh was most combative on the third stage

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 25 of 93

Luke Rowe crosses the line

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 26 of 93

The Scarborough sea front

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 27 of 93

Thomas Voeckler drives the winning move

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 28 of 93

Ben Hermans (BMC) attacking late in the stage

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 29 of 93

Richard Handley (ONE Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 30 of 93

Just one example of the many fans who packed the roadside across the three days

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 31 of 93

Christian Prudhomme with Gary Verity in the car during the stage

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 32 of 93

NFTO's Jonathan McEvoy during the stage

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 33 of 93

BMC team vehicles are ready for when the race ends.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 93

Team Sky on the final podium in Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 93

Large crowds greeted the riders in Yorkshire.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 93

BMC's Michael Schar in Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 93

Scenery along the route of Sunday's stage.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 93

Rohan Dennis drives the pace in Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 93

The final overall podium in Yorkshire: Nicolas Roche, Thomas Voeckler and Anthony Turgis.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 93

Thomas Voeckler on the final podium in Yokrshire.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 93

Rohan Dennis crosses the line during the final stage in Yorkshire.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 93

Nicolas Roche was second to Voeckler on the final stage in Yorkshire

Image 43 of 93

Roche rides in the breakaway before taking off with Voeckler in the finale

Image 44 of 93

Adam Yates drives the breakaway on the final day in Yorkshire

Image 45 of 93

The breakaway rides on open roads of Yorkshire.

Image 46 of 93

Serge Pauwels of Belgium and Team Dimension Data leads the climb out of Robin Hood's Bay on stage three of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire

Image 47 of 93

Peter Kennaugh pauses for a photo with a fan.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 93

The leaders in action during stage 3 in Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 93

Ben Hermans and Rohan Dennis in the bunch in Yorkshire.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 93

Thomas Voeckler in action during stage 3 in Yorkshire.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 93

team Sky drive the pace in Yorkshire stage 3.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 93

Fueling up for a tough day at Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 93

The breakaway gets going in Yorkshire.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 93

Direct Energie's Alexandre Pichot and Perrig Quemeneur.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 93

Caleb Ewan battling the elements in Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 93

Dimension Data's Stephen Cummings and Mekseb Debesay

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 93

Rohan Dennis gets a push from Joey Rosskopf

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 93

Christopher Juul Jenson and Adam Yates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 93

Groups started forming in the crosswinds outside of Yorkshire.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 93

The peloton in action during stage 3 in Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 93

Crowds didn't mind the wet weather during stage 3 in Yorkshire.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 93

Crowds didn't mind the wet weather during stage 3 in Yorkshire.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 93

Serge Pauwels of Belgium and Team Dimension Data leads the climb out of Robin Hood's Bay on stage three of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire

Image 64 of 93

Fans await the peloton on stage three of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire from Middlesbrough to Scarborough

Image 65 of 93

Crosswinds helped tear apart the final stage in Yorkshire.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 93

Lead riders pass through Great Ayton during stage three of the Tour de Yorkshire

Image 67 of 93

The peloton ride during the third stage of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire

Image 68 of 93

The peloton ride during the third stage of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire

Image 69 of 93

Gianni Moscon (L) of Team Sky and Italy rides with team mates Peter Kennaugh (C) of Great Britain and Nicolas Roche of Ireland during the third stage of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire

Image 70 of 93

The peloton ride during the third stage of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire

Image 71 of 93

The peloton ride during the third stage of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire

Image 72 of 93

Riders competing in stage three of the Tour de Yorkshire cycle race ride past Whitby Abbey on May 1, 2016 in Whitby, England.

Image 73 of 93

A spectator takes a picture as a rider competes in stage three of the Tour de Yorkshire

Image 74 of 93

A rider competing in stage three of the Tour de Yorkshire cycle rides behind a BMC team car

Image 75 of 93

Dylan Groenewegen of Team Lotto NL-Jumbo and the Netherlands wins the points jersey after the third stage of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire

Image 76 of 93

Peter Kennaugh of Great Britain and Team Sky in action during stage three of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire

Image 77 of 93

The peloton passes over the Yorkshire moors during stage three of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire

Image 78 of 93

Thomas Voeckler wins the final stage at Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 93

Thomas Voeckler wins the final stage at Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 93

Thomas Voeckler wins the final stage at Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 93

Thomas Voeckler and Nocolas Roche approach the finish line of the final stage in Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 93

Thomas Voeckler salutes the crowd after winning the final stage and the overall at Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 93

Thomas Voeckler celebrates after winning the final stage at Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 93

Thomas Voeckler celebrates after winning the final stage at Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 93

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) wears the blue jersey on the final podium at Tour de Yorkshire

Image 86 of 93

Nathan Haas (Dimension Data) in the mountains jersey at the Tour de Yorkshire

Image 87 of 93

Thomas Voeckler on the final podium at the Tour de Yorkshire

Image 88 of 93

Thomas Voeckler on the final podium at the Tour de Yorkshire

Image 89 of 93

Thomas Voeckler on the final podium at the Tour de Yorkshire

Image 90 of 93

The peloton climbs during the final stage at the Tour de Yorkshire.

Image 91 of 93

Thomas Voeckler wins the final stage at Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 93

Thomas Voeckler wins the final stage and the overall at Tour de Yorkshire

Image 93 of 93

Thomas Voeckler wins the final stage and the overall at Tour de Yorkshire

Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) outfoxed and outfought Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) to win the final stage and the overall at the Tour de Yorkshire.

The two riders came together come into the finish town of Scarborough after breaking away on the final climb of an extremely hilly stage. Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Steven Kruiswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Anthony Turgis (Cofidis) were with them going onto the sharp climb up to Oliver’s Mount, which overlooks Scarborough.

When Roche attacked, it initially appeared that no one would be able to respond to the Irishman. But Voeckler eventually jumped away from the other three and bridged up to the Sky man on the descent.

With 5km to the line and the chasing trio just a handful of seconds in arrears, the pair collaborated as the course shot them down to the seafront and onto the spectacular sweep of Marine Drive around the foot of Scarborough Castle to the finish.

With 1,200 metres left, Voeckler decided he had done enough work on the front and sat on Roche’s wheel, glancing back regularly to check that their advantage was holding. With 300 metres to the line, Voeckler attacked and immediately gapped Roche. The Irishman tried to respond. But, after losing out to Sky’s Lars-Petter Nordhaug last year, the French veteran wasn’t about to allow one of the Norwegian’s teammates deny him once again.

The stage win and the bonus seconds were enough to hand the overall title to Voeckler, with Roche finishing second overall at six seconds. Turgis, the other Frenchman in the five-man break, took third place overall, with Yates the leading Briton in fourth.

How it unfolded

By far the toughest test of the three-day race, the final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire was made even more difficult by a viciously gusting wind and, for the first half of the day, persistent rain. The break went early and featured Liam Holohan (WIGGINS), Nathan Haas (Dimension Data), Loïc Chetout (Cofidis), Chris Opie (ONE Pro Cycling), Marco Haller (Katusha), Matt Cronshaw (Madison-Genesis), Nick van der Lijke (Roompot), Maxime Farazijn (Topsport Vlaanderen), Gabriel Cullaigh and Ian Wilkinson (both Great Britain).

Haas, relishing life with Dimension Data, made the most of the narrow advantage the break held for the first half of the stage, taking maximum points on the first-cat climb of Sutton Bank and second-cat Blakey Ridge. This was enough to give the Australian the King of the Mountains title.

The break was swept up approaching the third climb, another first-cat hill coming out of Grosmont. Team Sky took control of the bunch just before it, with Andy Fenn and then Pete Kennaugh fulfilling teammate Luke Rowe’s pre-stage promise that they would make the stage very hard. Kennaugh was particulary strong, gapping the peloton as he led out of Grosmont.

As the peloton emerged onto the open moorland and into a cross-wind, Sky piled on the power at the front, causing a series of echelons to form behind them. The first few groups came back together, but the concertina effect continued as Sky took every opportunity to shed riders from the lead group.

Coming out of Robin Hood’s Bay, Kennaugh finally cracked, but teammates Rowe and Gianni Moscon were ready to take over. Their pressure reduced the front group to less than 20 riders, but Giant-Alpecin’s Nikias Arndt, lying third overall and now leader on the road, was still there going onto the penultimate categorised climb of Harwood Dale.

Far quicker than anyone else in the group, Arndt responded well to Moscon’s initial acceleration on the climb. But the German was not able to follow when Roche delivered a blistering acceleration. In fact, Yates was the only rider initially able to follow.

Kruijswijk clawed his way up to them, then French duo Voeckler and Turgis joined forces and bridged up to the three leaders with 18 kilometres remaining. Arndt made a valiant solo bid to cross the gap, but eventually slipped back to the second group, which was a minute back and well out of contention as the final climb of Oliver’s Mount loomed.

The strongest on the climbs, Roche got a gap here once again, but the Irishman failed to see off Voeckler, who made his racing experience and, crucially, his knowledge of the final run-in count.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie4:51:57
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:09
4Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
6Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:00:41
7Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
8Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:09
9Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
10Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
11Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
12Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
13Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
14Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
15Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
16Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
17Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
18Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:01:53
19Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
20Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:58
21Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:07
22Stephen Williams (GBr) JLT Condor0:05:56
23Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:08:13
24Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:09:11
25Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:09:20
26Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
27Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:07
28Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis0:12:32
29Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
30Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
31Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac
32Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
34Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
35Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
36Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
37Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
38Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:18:21
39Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
40Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
41Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
42Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
43Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
44Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
45Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
46Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
47Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
49Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
50Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
51Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
52Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
53Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
55Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
57Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
58Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:20:57
59Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
60Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
61Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
62Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
63Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac
64Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) GBR
65Adrià Moreno Sala (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac
66André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
67Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
68Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
69Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
70Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
71Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
72Joshua Edmondson (GBr) NFTO
73Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
74Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
75Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
76Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
77Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
78Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
79Grant Ferguson (GBr) GBR
80Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
81Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
82Christopher Lawless (GBr) JLT Condor
83James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
84Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
85Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
86Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS
87Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
88King Lok Cheung (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge
89Liam Holohan (GBr) Team WIGGINS
DNFAndrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
DNFXabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
DNFJeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFBrian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFSamuel Lowe (GBr) Team WIGGINS
DNFMichael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
DNFAndrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
DNFCaleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFLuka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFMark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFLoïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFChris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFMathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFTaylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
DNFGruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFTristan Robbins (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFFredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFLars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFConor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
DNFMarc Demaar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFIan Bibby (GBr) NFTO
DNFEdmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
DNFRhys Lloyd (GBr) NFTO
DNFJames Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
DNFJonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
DNFRobert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
DNFAimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFRuben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFStijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFAlbert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac
DNFRichard Hepworth (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac
DNFMorgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac
DNFEvan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac
DNFGeorge Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac
DNFOliver Wood (GBr) GBR
DNFFrazer Clacherty (GBr) GBR
DNFJoseph Fry (GBr) GBR
DNFIain Paton (GBr) GBR
DNFMark Stewart (GBr) GBR
DNFIan Wilkinson (GBr) GBR

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie13:05:16
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:00:06
3Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:16
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:17
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:21
6Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:00:52
7Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:53
8Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:13
9Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:01:20
10Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:21
11Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
12Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
13Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
14Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
15Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
16Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
17Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
18Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:02:05
19Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
20Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:10
21Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:19
22Stephen Williams (GBr) JLT Condor0:06:08
23Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:08:25
24Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor0:09:32
25Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
26Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:10:01
27Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:19
28Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:12:44
29Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
30Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac
31Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
32Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
33Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
34Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
35Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:16
37Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:16:25
38Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:18:32
39Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:18:33
41Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
42Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
43Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
44Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
45Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
47Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
49Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:18:59
50Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:19:09
51Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:19:19
52Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:19:45
53Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:19:53
54Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:56
55Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:20:53
56Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:20:59
57Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data0:21:06
58Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:21:09
59Christopher Lawless (GBr) JLT Condor
60Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
61Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
62Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
63Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
64Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
65Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) GBR
66Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
67Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
68Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
69Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
70James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
71Liam Holohan (GBr) Team WIGGINS
72Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
73Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:21:27
74Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:21:28
75Adrià Moreno Sala (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac0:22:21
76Joshua Edmondson (GBr) NFTO
77Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:24:04
78Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
79Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac0:24:18
80Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:24:21
81Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:25:33
82Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:26:21
83Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:26:52
84Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
85King Lok Cheung (Chn) Orica-GreenEdge0:28:51
86Grant Ferguson (GBr) GBR0:29:35
87André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:31:53
88Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:40:44
89Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:42:59

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo27pts
2Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky21
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin19
4Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie18
5Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky12
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge9
8Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie7
9Christopher Lawless (GBr) JLT Condor7
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data7pts
2Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling7
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky7
4Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data5
5Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky5
6Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling5
7Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky5
8Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky3
9Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
10Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge2

