Tour de Yorkshire: Voeckler claims stage and overall win
Frenchman out-sprints Roche in Scarborough
Stage 3: Middlesbrough - Scarborough
Thomas Voeckler (Direct Energie) outfoxed and outfought Nicolas Roche (Team Sky) to win the final stage and the overall at the Tour de Yorkshire.
The two riders came together come into the finish town of Scarborough after breaking away on the final climb of an extremely hilly stage. Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), Steven Kruiswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Anthony Turgis (Cofidis) were with them going onto the sharp climb up to Oliver’s Mount, which overlooks Scarborough.
When Roche attacked, it initially appeared that no one would be able to respond to the Irishman. But Voeckler eventually jumped away from the other three and bridged up to the Sky man on the descent.
With 5km to the line and the chasing trio just a handful of seconds in arrears, the pair collaborated as the course shot them down to the seafront and onto the spectacular sweep of Marine Drive around the foot of Scarborough Castle to the finish.
With 1,200 metres left, Voeckler decided he had done enough work on the front and sat on Roche’s wheel, glancing back regularly to check that their advantage was holding. With 300 metres to the line, Voeckler attacked and immediately gapped Roche. The Irishman tried to respond. But, after losing out to Sky’s Lars-Petter Nordhaug last year, the French veteran wasn’t about to allow one of the Norwegian’s teammates deny him once again.
The stage win and the bonus seconds were enough to hand the overall title to Voeckler, with Roche finishing second overall at six seconds. Turgis, the other Frenchman in the five-man break, took third place overall, with Yates the leading Briton in fourth.
How it unfolded
By far the toughest test of the three-day race, the final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire was made even more difficult by a viciously gusting wind and, for the first half of the day, persistent rain. The break went early and featured Liam Holohan (WIGGINS), Nathan Haas (Dimension Data), Loïc Chetout (Cofidis), Chris Opie (ONE Pro Cycling), Marco Haller (Katusha), Matt Cronshaw (Madison-Genesis), Nick van der Lijke (Roompot), Maxime Farazijn (Topsport Vlaanderen), Gabriel Cullaigh and Ian Wilkinson (both Great Britain).
Haas, relishing life with Dimension Data, made the most of the narrow advantage the break held for the first half of the stage, taking maximum points on the first-cat climb of Sutton Bank and second-cat Blakey Ridge. This was enough to give the Australian the King of the Mountains title.
The break was swept up approaching the third climb, another first-cat hill coming out of Grosmont. Team Sky took control of the bunch just before it, with Andy Fenn and then Pete Kennaugh fulfilling teammate Luke Rowe’s pre-stage promise that they would make the stage very hard. Kennaugh was particulary strong, gapping the peloton as he led out of Grosmont.
As the peloton emerged onto the open moorland and into a cross-wind, Sky piled on the power at the front, causing a series of echelons to form behind them. The first few groups came back together, but the concertina effect continued as Sky took every opportunity to shed riders from the lead group.
Coming out of Robin Hood’s Bay, Kennaugh finally cracked, but teammates Rowe and Gianni Moscon were ready to take over. Their pressure reduced the front group to less than 20 riders, but Giant-Alpecin’s Nikias Arndt, lying third overall and now leader on the road, was still there going onto the penultimate categorised climb of Harwood Dale.
Far quicker than anyone else in the group, Arndt responded well to Moscon’s initial acceleration on the climb. But the German was not able to follow when Roche delivered a blistering acceleration. In fact, Yates was the only rider initially able to follow.
Kruijswijk clawed his way up to them, then French duo Voeckler and Turgis joined forces and bridged up to the three leaders with 18 kilometres remaining. Arndt made a valiant solo bid to cross the gap, but eventually slipped back to the second group, which was a minute back and well out of contention as the final climb of Oliver’s Mount loomed.
The strongest on the climbs, Roche got a gap here once again, but the Irishman failed to see off Voeckler, who made his racing experience and, crucially, his knowledge of the final run-in count.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|4:51:57
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:09
|4
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:00:41
|7
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:09
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|12
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|13
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|14
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|16
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|18
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:01:53
|19
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|20
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:58
|21
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:07
|22
|Stephen Williams (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:05:56
|23
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:08:13
|24
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:11
|25
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:09:20
|26
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|27
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:07
|28
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:12:32
|29
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|30
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|31
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac
|32
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|34
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|35
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|36
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|37
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|38
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:18:21
|39
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|40
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|41
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|43
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|46
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|47
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|49
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|50
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|51
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|52
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|53
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|55
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|57
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|58
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:20:57
|59
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|60
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|62
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|63
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac
|64
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) GBR
|65
|Adrià Moreno Sala (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac
|66
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|67
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|69
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|70
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|71
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|72
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) NFTO
|73
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|74
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|75
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|76
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|77
|Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|78
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|79
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) GBR
|80
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|81
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|82
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) JLT Condor
|83
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|84
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|85
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|86
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|87
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|88
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge
|89
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|DNF
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|DNF
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Samuel Lowe (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|DNF
|Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
|DNF
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|DNF
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|DNF
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|DNF
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|DNF
|Rhys Lloyd (GBr) NFTO
|DNF
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|DNF
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
|DNF
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|DNF
|Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac
|DNF
|Richard Hepworth (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac
|DNF
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac
|DNF
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac
|DNF
|George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac
|DNF
|Oliver Wood (GBr) GBR
|DNF
|Frazer Clacherty (GBr) GBR
|DNF
|Joseph Fry (GBr) GBR
|DNF
|Iain Paton (GBr) GBR
|DNF
|Mark Stewart (GBr) GBR
|DNF
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) GBR
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|13:05:16
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:06
|3
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:16
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:17
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:21
|6
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:00:52
|7
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:53
|8
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:13
|9
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:01:20
|10
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|11
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|12
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|14
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|15
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|18
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:02:05
|19
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|20
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|21
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:19
|22
|Stephen Williams (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:06:08
|23
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:08:25
|24
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:09:32
|25
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|26
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:01
|27
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:19
|28
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:12:44
|29
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|30
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac
|31
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|32
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|33
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|34
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|35
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:16
|37
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:16:25
|38
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:18:32
|39
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:33
|41
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|42
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|43
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|45
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|47
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|49
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:18:59
|50
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:19:09
|51
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:19:19
|52
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:19:45
|53
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:19:53
|54
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:19:56
|55
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:20:53
|56
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:20:59
|57
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:21:06
|58
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:21:09
|59
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) JLT Condor
|60
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|62
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|63
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|64
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|65
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) GBR
|66
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|67
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|68
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|69
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|70
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|71
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|72
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|73
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:21:27
|74
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:21:28
|75
|Adrià Moreno Sala (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac
|0:22:21
|76
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) NFTO
|77
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:24:04
|78
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|79
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac
|0:24:18
|80
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:24:21
|81
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:25:33
|82
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:26:21
|83
|Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:26:52
|84
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|85
|King Lok Cheung (Chn) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:28:51
|86
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) GBR
|0:29:35
|87
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:31:53
|88
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:40:44
|89
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:42:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|pts
|2
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|21
|3
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|4
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|18
|5
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|12
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|8
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|7
|9
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) JLT Condor
|7
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|7
|pts
|2
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|7
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|7
|4
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|5
|5
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|6
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|7
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|5
|8
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|3
|9
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
