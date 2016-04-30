Trending

Tour de Yorkshire: Danny van Poppel wins stage 2

After Kirsten Wild won the women’s race, Dutch compatriot Danny van Poppel claimed stage 2 of the men’s

Image 1 of 15

Danny Van Poppel (R) of Team Sky and the Netherlands wins the second stage of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire

Danny Van Poppel (R) of Team Sky and the Netherlands wins the second stage of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire
Image 2 of 15

Danny Van Poppel (Team Sky) on the stage 2 podium

Danny Van Poppel (Team Sky) on the stage 2 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 15

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 15

Ben Hermans finishes stage 2 at Tour de Yorkshire

Ben Hermans finishes stage 2 at Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 15

Danny Van Poppel wins stage 2 at Tour de Yorkshire

Danny Van Poppel wins stage 2 at Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 15

Danny Van Poppel wins stage 2 at Tour de Yorkshire

Danny Van Poppel wins stage 2 at Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 15

The peloton bears down on the finish of stage 2 at the Tour de Yorkshire

The peloton bears down on the finish of stage 2 at the Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 15

Dylan Groenewegen in the blue leader's jersey at Tour de Yorkshire

Dylan Groenewegen in the blue leader's jersey at Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 15

Danny Van Poppel (R) of Team Sky and the Netherlands wins the second stage of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire

Danny Van Poppel (R) of Team Sky and the Netherlands wins the second stage of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire
Image 10 of 15

Danny Van Poppel (R) of Team Sky and the Netherlands wins the second stage of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire

Danny Van Poppel (R) of Team Sky and the Netherlands wins the second stage of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire
Image 11 of 15

Danny Van Poppel of Team Sky and the Netherlands celebrates winning the second stage of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire

Danny Van Poppel of Team Sky and the Netherlands celebrates winning the second stage of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire
Image 12 of 15

Overall leader Dylan Groenewegen of Team Lotto NL-Jumbo and the Netherlands poses after the second stage of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire

Overall leader Dylan Groenewegen of Team Lotto NL-Jumbo and the Netherlands poses after the second stage of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire
Image 13 of 15

Danny Van Poppel of Team Sky and the Netherlands celebrates winning the second stage of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire

Danny Van Poppel of Team Sky and the Netherlands celebrates winning the second stage of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire
Image 14 of 15

Danny Van Poppel of Team Sky and the Netherlands celebrates winning the second stage of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire

Danny Van Poppel of Team Sky and the Netherlands celebrates winning the second stage of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire
Image 15 of 15

Richard Handley of One Pro Cycling and Great Britain puts on the King of the Mountains jersey after the second stage of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire

Richard Handley of One Pro Cycling and Great Britain puts on the King of the Mountains jersey after the second stage of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire

There was no doubt that the second day of the Tour de Yorkshire belonged completely to the Dutch, as Team Sky’s Danny van Poppel emulated compatriot Kirsten Wild by leading the bunch home in Doncaster. To add to the Dutch flavour, van Poppel edged out another young Dutchman, Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo), finishing just centimetres ahead of the stage 1 winner, who did at least have the consolation of holding onto the race leader’s blue jersey going into the final day.

The stage followed a very similar pattern to the women’s race a few hours earlier, with a small group holding a narrow advantage going into the final 20 kilometres only to be neutralised by the fast-moving bunch, where most of the GC favourites sat tight ahead of the very hilly final stage between Middlesbrough and Scarborough. Unfortunately, just like the women’s race, the men’s was also hit by technical issues that meant very little live coverage was possible.

The break went early and, as on day one, British riders were prominent in it. The home contingent comprised Richard Handley from ONE Pro Cycling, Edmund Bradbury and Josh Edmondson from NFTO, and Gruff Lewis from Madison-Genesis, with Michael Morkov from Katusha and Stijn Steels from Topsport Vlaanderen also part of the sextet.

Although Groenewegen was closing, van Poppel held on to win the battle of the 22 year olds and claim his first victory in Sky colours.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky3:04:20
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
4Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
5Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac
7Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
8Christopher Lawless (GBr) JLT Condor
9Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
10Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
11Oliver Wood (GBr) GBR
12Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
13Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
14Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
16Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
17Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
18Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
19Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
20Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
21Ian Wilkinson (GBr) GBR
22James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
23Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
25Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
26Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
28Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
29Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
30Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
31Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
32Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac
33Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
35Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
36Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
37Stephen Williams (GBr) JLT Condor
38Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
39Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
40Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
41Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
42Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
43Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
44Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
45Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
46Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
47Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
48Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
49Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
51Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
52Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
53Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
54Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
55Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
56Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
57Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
58George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac
59Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
60Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
61Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
62Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
63Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac
64Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Richard Hepworth (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac
66Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
67Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac
68Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
69Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
70Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
71Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac
72Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
73Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
74Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis
75Adrià Moreno Sala (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac
76Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
77Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
78Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
79Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) GBR
80James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
81Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
82Grant Ferguson (GBr) GBR
83Samuel Lowe (GBr) Team WIGGINS
84Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
85Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
86Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
87Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
88Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
89Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
90Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
91Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
92Rhys Lloyd (GBr) NFTO
93Liam Holohan (GBr) Team WIGGINS
94Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Joseph Fry (GBr) GBR
96Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
97Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
98Joshua Edmondson (GBr) NFTO
99Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
100Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
101Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
102Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
103Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
104Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
105Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
106Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
107Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
108Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
109Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
111Tristan Robbins (GBr) Madison Genesis
112Marc Demaar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
113Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
114Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
115Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
116Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
117Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
118Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
119Mark Stewart (GBr) GBR
120Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
121Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
122Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
123Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:46
124King Lok Cheung (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:59
125Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
126Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:12
127Iain Paton (GBr) GBR
128Frazer Clacherty (GBr) GBR
129Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
130Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS
131Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
DNFTiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5pts
2Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis3
3Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5pts
2Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis3
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Finishline
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky15pts
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin9
4Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling7
5Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
6Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Team Raleigh–GAC5
7Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team4
8Christopher Lawless (GBr) JLT Condor3
9Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor2
10Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-GreenEdge1

KOM1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling2pts
2Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis1

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling2pts
2Joshua Edmondson (GBr) NFTO1

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling2pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8:13:15
2Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky0:00:06
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:08
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:10
5Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis0:00:12
7Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:13
8Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:14
9Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data0:00:15
10Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
11Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Christopher Lawless (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:16
13Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
14Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
15Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac
16Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
17Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
20Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
21Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
22Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
23Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
24Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
27James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
28Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
29Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
30Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
31Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
32Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
33Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
34Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
35Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac
36Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
37Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
38Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
39Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
40Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
41Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
43Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
44Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
45Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
46Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
47Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
48Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
49Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
50Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
52Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
54Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
55Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
56Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
57Stephen Williams (GBr) JLT Condor
58Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac
59Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
60Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
61Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) GBR
62Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
63Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
64Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
65Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
66Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
67Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
68Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
69James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
70Liam Holohan (GBr) Team WIGGINS
71Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
72Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
73Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
74Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
75Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Rhys Lloyd (GBr) NFTO
77Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
78Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
79Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
80Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:00:42
81Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:48
82Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:52
83Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:54
84Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha0:01:02
85Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:27
86Adrià Moreno Sala (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac0:01:28
87Joshua Edmondson (GBr) NFTO
88Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
89Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:36
90Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:39
91Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
92Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac0:01:54
93Tristan Robbins (GBr) Madison Genesis
94Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:03:10
95Samuel Lowe (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:03:11
96Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
97Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
98Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
99Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
100Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
101Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac0:03:25
102Ian Wilkinson (GBr) GBR0:03:28
103Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
104Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:03:57
105Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:04:40
106Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling0:05:28
107Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:05:59
108Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
109Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
110Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
111Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
112Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis0:06:50
113King Lok Cheung (Chn) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:58
114Grant Ferguson (GBr) GBR0:08:42
115Oliver Wood (GBr) GBR0:11:00
116André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
117George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac
118Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
119Marc Demaar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
120Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
121Joseph Fry (GBr) GBR0:14:49
122Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:12
123Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
124Mark Stewart (GBr) GBR0:16:54
125Iain Paton (GBr) GBR0:17:42
126Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:19:32
127Richard Hepworth (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac0:20:30
128Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
129Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:22:06
130Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:22:27
131Frazer Clacherty (GBr) GBR0:26:59

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo27pts
2Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky21
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin18
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12
5Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
6Christopher Lawless (GBr) JLT Condor7
7Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie7
8Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling7
9Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis7
10Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
11Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
12Sebastian Mora (Spa) Team Raleigh–GAC5
13Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team5
14Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Team Raleigh–GAC5
15Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
16Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie4
17Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling3
18Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor3
19Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor3
20Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling2
21Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data2
22Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling1
23Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
24Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-GreenEdge1
25Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
26Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling6pts
2Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling5
3Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
4Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha2
5Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis1
6Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
7Joshua Edmondson (GBr) NFTO1
8Sebastian Mora (Spa) Team Raleigh–GAC1

