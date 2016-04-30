Tour de Yorkshire: Danny van Poppel wins stage 2
After Kirsten Wild won the women’s race, Dutch compatriot Danny van Poppel claimed stage 2 of the men’s
Stage 2: Otley - Doncaster
There was no doubt that the second day of the Tour de Yorkshire belonged completely to the Dutch, as Team Sky’s Danny van Poppel emulated compatriot Kirsten Wild by leading the bunch home in Doncaster. To add to the Dutch flavour, van Poppel edged out another young Dutchman, Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo), finishing just centimetres ahead of the stage 1 winner, who did at least have the consolation of holding onto the race leader’s blue jersey going into the final day.
The stage followed a very similar pattern to the women’s race a few hours earlier, with a small group holding a narrow advantage going into the final 20 kilometres only to be neutralised by the fast-moving bunch, where most of the GC favourites sat tight ahead of the very hilly final stage between Middlesbrough and Scarborough. Unfortunately, just like the women’s race, the men’s was also hit by technical issues that meant very little live coverage was possible.
The break went early and, as on day one, British riders were prominent in it. The home contingent comprised Richard Handley from ONE Pro Cycling, Edmund Bradbury and Josh Edmondson from NFTO, and Gruff Lewis from Madison-Genesis, with Michael Morkov from Katusha and Stijn Steels from Topsport Vlaanderen also part of the sextet.
Although Groenewegen was closing, van Poppel held on to win the battle of the 22 year olds and claim his first victory in Sky colours.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|3:04:20
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac
|7
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) JLT Condor
|9
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|10
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|Oliver Wood (GBr) GBR
|12
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|14
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|16
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|17
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|18
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|19
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|21
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) GBR
|22
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|23
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|25
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|26
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|28
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|29
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|30
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|31
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|32
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac
|33
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|35
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|36
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|37
|Stephen Williams (GBr) JLT Condor
|38
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|39
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|40
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|41
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|43
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|44
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|45
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|46
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|47
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|48
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|49
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|51
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|52
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|53
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|55
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|56
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|57
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|58
|George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac
|59
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|60
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|61
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|62
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|63
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac
|64
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Richard Hepworth (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac
|66
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|67
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac
|68
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|69
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|70
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|71
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac
|72
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|73
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|74
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis
|75
|Adrià Moreno Sala (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac
|76
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|77
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|78
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|79
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) GBR
|80
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|81
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|82
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) GBR
|83
|Samuel Lowe (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|84
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|85
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|88
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|89
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|90
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|92
|Rhys Lloyd (GBr) NFTO
|93
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|94
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Joseph Fry (GBr) GBR
|96
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|97
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|98
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) NFTO
|99
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
|100
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|101
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|102
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|103
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|104
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|105
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|106
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|107
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|108
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|109
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|110
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|111
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Madison Genesis
|112
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|113
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|114
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|115
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|116
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|117
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|118
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|119
|Mark Stewart (GBr) GBR
|120
|Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|121
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|122
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|123
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:46
|124
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:59
|125
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|126
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:05:12
|127
|Iain Paton (GBr) GBR
|128
|Frazer Clacherty (GBr) GBR
|129
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|130
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|131
|Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
|DNF
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|3
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|pts
|2
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|3
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|4
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|6
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Team Raleigh–GAC
|5
|7
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|9
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|10
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|pts
|2
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|pts
|2
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) NFTO
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8:13:15
|2
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:06
|3
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:08
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:10
|5
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:00:12
|7
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:13
|8
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:14
|9
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|0:00:15
|10
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|11
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:16
|13
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac
|16
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|21
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|22
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|24
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|27
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|28
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|29
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|30
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|31
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
|32
|Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor
|33
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|35
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac
|36
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|37
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|38
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|39
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|40
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|41
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|43
|Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor
|44
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|45
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|46
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|47
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|48
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|49
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|50
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|52
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|55
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|57
|Stephen Williams (GBr) JLT Condor
|58
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac
|59
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|60
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|61
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) GBR
|62
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|63
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|64
|Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor
|65
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|66
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|67
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|68
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|69
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|70
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|71
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|72
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|73
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|74
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|75
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Rhys Lloyd (GBr) NFTO
|77
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|78
|Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|79
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|80
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:00:42
|81
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:48
|82
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:52
|83
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:54
|84
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|0:01:02
|85
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:27
|86
|Adrià Moreno Sala (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac
|0:01:28
|87
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) NFTO
|88
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|89
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:36
|90
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:39
|91
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|92
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac
|0:01:54
|93
|Tristan Robbins (GBr) Madison Genesis
|94
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:03:10
|95
|Samuel Lowe (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:03:11
|96
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|97
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
|98
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|99
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|100
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|101
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac
|0:03:25
|102
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) GBR
|0:03:28
|103
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|104
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:57
|105
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:04:40
|106
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:05:28
|107
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:05:59
|108
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|109
|Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|110
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|111
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|112
|Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
|0:06:50
|113
|King Lok Cheung (Chn) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:58
|114
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) GBR
|0:08:42
|115
|Oliver Wood (GBr) GBR
|0:11:00
|116
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|117
|George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac
|118
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|119
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|120
|Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis
|121
|Joseph Fry (GBr) GBR
|0:14:49
|122
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:12
|123
|Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS
|124
|Mark Stewart (GBr) GBR
|0:16:54
|125
|Iain Paton (GBr) GBR
|0:17:42
|126
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:19:32
|127
|Richard Hepworth (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac
|0:20:30
|128
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|129
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:22:06
|130
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:22:27
|131
|Frazer Clacherty (GBr) GBR
|0:26:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|pts
|2
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|21
|3
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|5
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|6
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) JLT Condor
|7
|7
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|7
|8
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|7
|9
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis
|7
|10
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|11
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|12
|Sebastian Mora (Spa) Team Raleigh–GAC
|5
|13
|Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|5
|14
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Team Raleigh–GAC
|5
|15
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|16
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|17
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|3
|18
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|19
|Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|21
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|2
|22
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|1
|23
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|24
|Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|25
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|26
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|4
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|2
|5
|Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|6
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|7
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) NFTO
|1
|8
|Sebastian Mora (Spa) Team Raleigh–GAC
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy