There was no doubt that the second day of the Tour de Yorkshire belonged completely to the Dutch, as Team Sky’s Danny van Poppel emulated compatriot Kirsten Wild by leading the bunch home in Doncaster. To add to the Dutch flavour, van Poppel edged out another young Dutchman, Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo), finishing just centimetres ahead of the stage 1 winner, who did at least have the consolation of holding onto the race leader’s blue jersey going into the final day.

The stage followed a very similar pattern to the women’s race a few hours earlier, with a small group holding a narrow advantage going into the final 20 kilometres only to be neutralised by the fast-moving bunch, where most of the GC favourites sat tight ahead of the very hilly final stage between Middlesbrough and Scarborough. Unfortunately, just like the women’s race, the men’s was also hit by technical issues that meant very little live coverage was possible.

The break went early and, as on day one, British riders were prominent in it. The home contingent comprised Richard Handley from ONE Pro Cycling, Edmund Bradbury and Josh Edmondson from NFTO, and Gruff Lewis from Madison-Genesis, with Michael Morkov from Katusha and Stijn Steels from Topsport Vlaanderen also part of the sextet.





Although Groenewegen was closing, van Poppel held on to win the battle of the 22 year olds and claim his first victory in Sky colours.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 3:04:20 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 5 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac 7 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 8 Christopher Lawless (GBr) JLT Condor 9 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 10 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 11 Oliver Wood (GBr) GBR 12 Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team 13 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 14 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 16 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 17 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 18 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 19 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 20 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 21 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) GBR 22 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 23 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 25 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 26 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 28 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 29 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 30 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 31 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 32 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac 33 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 35 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 36 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 37 Stephen Williams (GBr) JLT Condor 38 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 39 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 40 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 41 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 43 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 44 Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 45 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 46 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 47 Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 48 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 49 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 50 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 51 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 52 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 53 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 54 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 55 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 56 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 57 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 58 George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac 59 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 60 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 61 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 62 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 63 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac 64 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Richard Hepworth (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac 66 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 67 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac 68 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 69 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 70 Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor 71 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac 72 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 73 Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 74 Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis 75 Adrià Moreno Sala (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac 76 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 77 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 78 Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 79 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) GBR 80 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 81 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 82 Grant Ferguson (GBr) GBR 83 Samuel Lowe (GBr) Team WIGGINS 84 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 85 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 86 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 87 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 88 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 89 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 90 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 91 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 92 Rhys Lloyd (GBr) NFTO 93 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team WIGGINS 94 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Joseph Fry (GBr) GBR 96 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 97 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 98 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) NFTO 99 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO 100 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 101 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 102 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 103 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 104 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 105 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 106 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 107 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 108 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 109 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 110 Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 111 Tristan Robbins (GBr) Madison Genesis 112 Marc Demaar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 113 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 114 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 115 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 116 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 117 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 118 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 119 Mark Stewart (GBr) GBR 120 Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 121 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 122 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 123 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:46 124 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:59 125 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 126 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:05:12 127 Iain Paton (GBr) GBR 128 Frazer Clacherty (GBr) GBR 129 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 130 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS 131 Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS DNF Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 pts 2 Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 3 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 pts 2 Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Finishline # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 4 Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 7 5 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 6 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Team Raleigh–GAC 5 7 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Christopher Lawless (GBr) JLT Condor 3 9 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 2 10 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 1

KOM1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 2 pts 2 Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis 1

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 2 pts 2 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) NFTO 1

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 2 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8:13:15 2 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:06 3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:08 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:10 5 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:00:12 7 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:13 8 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:14 9 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 0:00:15 10 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 11 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Christopher Lawless (GBr) JLT Condor 0:00:16 13 Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team 14 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 15 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac 16 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 17 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 20 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 21 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 22 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 23 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 24 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 27 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 28 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 29 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 30 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 31 Nathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data 32 Steven Lampier (GBr) JLT Condor 33 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 34 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 35 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac 36 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 37 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 38 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 39 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 40 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 41 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 42 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 43 Alistair Slater (GBr) JLT Condor 44 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 45 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 46 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis 47 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 48 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 49 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 50 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie 52 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 54 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 55 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 56 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 57 Stephen Williams (GBr) JLT Condor 58 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Team Raleigh Gac 59 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis 60 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 61 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) GBR 62 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 63 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 64 Conor Dunne (Irl) JLT Condor 65 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 66 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 67 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 68 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 69 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 70 Liam Holohan (GBr) Team WIGGINS 71 Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO 72 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 73 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 74 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 75 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Rhys Lloyd (GBr) NFTO 77 Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 78 Aimé Degendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 79 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie 80 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:00:42 81 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:48 82 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:52 83 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:54 84 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha 0:01:02 85 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:27 86 Adrià Moreno Sala (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac 0:01:28 87 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) NFTO 88 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 89 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:36 90 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:39 91 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 92 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac 0:01:54 93 Tristan Robbins (GBr) Madison Genesis 94 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 0:03:10 95 Samuel Lowe (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:03:11 96 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 97 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO 98 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 99 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 100 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 101 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Team Raleigh Gac 0:03:25 102 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) GBR 0:03:28 103 Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 104 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:57 105 Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:04:40 106 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 0:05:28 107 Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:05:59 108 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 109 Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 110 Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 111 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 112 Taylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis 0:06:50 113 King Lok Cheung (Chn) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:58 114 Grant Ferguson (GBr) GBR 0:08:42 115 Oliver Wood (GBr) GBR 0:11:00 116 André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 117 George Pym (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac 118 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 119 Marc Demaar (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 120 Mathew Cronshaw (GBr) Madison Genesis 121 Joseph Fry (GBr) GBR 0:14:49 122 Brian Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:12 123 Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team WIGGINS 124 Mark Stewart (GBr) GBR 0:16:54 125 Iain Paton (GBr) GBR 0:17:42 126 Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton 0:19:32 127 Richard Hepworth (GBr) Team Raleigh Gac 0:20:30 128 Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 129 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:22:06 130 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:22:27 131 Frazer Clacherty (GBr) GBR 0:26:59

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 pts 2 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 21 3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 5 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 6 Christopher Lawless (GBr) JLT Condor 7 7 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 7 8 Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 7 9 Gruffudd Lewis (GBr) Madison Genesis 7 10 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 11 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 12 Sebastian Mora (Spa) Team Raleigh–GAC 5 13 Floris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing Team 5 14 Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Team Raleigh–GAC 5 15 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 16 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 4 17 Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling 3 18 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 3 19 Russell Downing (GBr) JLT Condor 3 20 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 2 21 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 2 22 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 1 23 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 24 Magnus Cort (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 1 25 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 26 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 1