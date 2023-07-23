Ganna wins opening stage of Tour de Wallonie

By Laura Weislo
published

Ineos Grenadiers rider tops Ballerini in Hamoir

HAMOIR BELGIUM JULY 22 Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Davide Ballerini of Italy and Team SoudalQuick Step during the stage one of the 44th EthiasTour de Wallonie 2023 a 1896km stage from Huy to Hamoir UCIWT on July 22 2023 in Hamoir Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Filippo Ganna wins stage 1 of the 2023 Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) claimed his first UCI victory since abandoning the Giro d'Italia with COVID-19 in May.

The Italian time trial champion was a surprise winner from the bunch sprint on a demanding stage from Huy to Hamoir, beating Davide Ballerini (Soudal-Quickstep) and Arne Marit (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty).

Sprinter Elia Viviani might have been getting a lead-out from his compatriot but in the uphill drag to the line, Ganna simply out-powered the entire field, leaving his teammate to finish fourth.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

