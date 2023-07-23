Ganna wins opening stage of Tour de Wallonie

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) claimed his first UCI victory since abandoning the Giro d'Italia with COVID-19 in May.

The Italian time trial champion was a surprise winner from the bunch sprint on a demanding stage from Huy to Hamoir, beating Davide Ballerini (Soudal-Quickstep) and Arne Marit (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty).

Sprinter Elia Viviani might have been getting a lead-out from his compatriot but in the uphill drag to the line, Ganna simply out-powered the entire field, leaving his teammate to finish fourth.