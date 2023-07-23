Ganna wins opening stage of Tour de Wallonie
Ineos Grenadiers rider tops Ballerini in Hamoir
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) claimed his first UCI victory since abandoning the Giro d'Italia with COVID-19 in May.
The Italian time trial champion was a surprise winner from the bunch sprint on a demanding stage from Huy to Hamoir, beating Davide Ballerini (Soudal-Quickstep) and Arne Marit (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty).
Sprinter Elia Viviani might have been getting a lead-out from his compatriot but in the uphill drag to the line, Ganna simply out-powered the entire field, leaving his teammate to finish fourth.
Laura Weislo
