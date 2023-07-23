Arnaud De Lie takes sprint victory on stage 2 Tour de Wallonie

Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) showed he is back to his top speed after his serious crash in the 4 Jours de Dunkerque in May, taking a convincing sprint victory on stage 2 of the Tour de Wallonie in Walcourt.

The Belgian bested compatriot Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) with Timo Kielich (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Elia Viviani (Ineos) just behind.

Filippo Ganna remains as the race leader as Davide Ballerini (Soudal-Quickstep) was shut out of the time bonuses.