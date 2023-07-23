Arnaud De Lie takes sprint victory on stage 2 Tour de Wallonie
Lotto Dstny back to top form, dominates in bunch sprint
Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) showed he is back to his top speed after his serious crash in the 4 Jours de Dunkerque in May, taking a convincing sprint victory on stage 2 of the Tour de Wallonie in Walcourt.
The Belgian bested compatriot Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) with Timo Kielich (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Elia Viviani (Ineos) just behind.
Filippo Ganna remains as the race leader as Davide Ballerini (Soudal-Quickstep) was shut out of the time bonuses.
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
By Jackie Tyson
