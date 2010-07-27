Trending

Mangel wins in Villers-le-Bouillet

Saur-Sojasun rider also takes race lead

Image 1 of 48

Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) wins
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 48

Geert Steegmans waits in line to sign in.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 48

Kurt Asle Arvesen (Sky)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 48

Kristof Goddaert (AG2R) would lose his yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 48

The AG2R team prepares to defend the race lead.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 48

Levarlet, Galland and Hivert get ready for an aggressive day's racing.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 48

The Saur-Sojasun riders signed autographs before the start.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 48

The race is coming!
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 48

Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 48

The peloton goes through the lovely town of Stavelot.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 48

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) leads the group through Stavelot.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 48

The race enters Stavelot.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 48

The day's breakaway:Jérémie Galland and Guillaume Levarlet (Saur-Sojasun), Grégory Habeaux and Andy Capelle (Verandas Willems)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 48

Guillaume Levarlet (Saur-Sojasun)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 48

The peloton waiting to pounce.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 48

The lead group of four.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 48

Checking on how many climbs are left to go...
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 48

The second group chasing the break.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 48

A split in the peloton.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 48

The two Saur-Sojasun riders in the break.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 48

Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in the lead
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 48

Gianni Meersman pulls through.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 48

Mathieu Claude (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) leads the group
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 48

The lead group comes into sight.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 48

The front group rushes to the line.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 48

The peloton fractured in the final kilometres
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 48

Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) powers up the hill
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 48

The uphill finish went to the lanky Mangel.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 48

Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) wins the sprint from a 10-man escape.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 48

Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) on the podium
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 48

Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 48

Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 33 of 48

Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) claimed the golden leader's jersey
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 48

Jérémie Galland (Saur - Sojasun)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 35 of 48

Jérémie Galland (Saur - Sojasun)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 36 of 48

Jérémie Galland (Saur - Sojasun) dons the sprint jersey
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 37 of 48

Jérémie Galland (Saur - Sojasun)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 38 of 48

Grégory Habeaux (Verandas Willems) in the white jersey as best climber.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 39 of 48

Maxime Vantomme (Katusha)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 40 of 48

Maxime Vantomme (Katusha) is best young rider
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 41 of 48

Grégory Habeaux (Verandas Willems) took the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 42 of 48

Jérémie Galland (Saur - Sojasun) took the lead in the sprints.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 43 of 48

The sprint came down to a photo finish between Mangel and Marcato.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 44 of 48

Marcato throws his bike, but is a bit too late.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 45 of 48

Mangel had the reach on Marcato.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 46 of 48

Mangel tops Marcato in the sprint on stage 4.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 47 of 48

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) unhappy to be beaten by Mangel in a bike throw for the line.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 48 of 48

Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) wins the sprint.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Frenchman Laurent Mangel scored his third season victory and took over the lead in the Tour de Wallonie by out-sprinting Vacansoleil's Marco Marcato from the breakaway in Villers-le-Bouillet. The Saur-Sojasun rider took the lead in the general classification from Kristoff Goddaert (AG2R La Mondiale).

On a hard course riddled with small, sharp climbs, the attacks were frequent, splitting the peloton into pieces along the 168 route from Vielsalm. The first break of the day contained Frederick Veuchelen (Vacansoleil) and Denis van Winden (Rabobank), but they were caught. The next significant move with Jérémie Galland and Guillaume Levarlet (Saur-Sojasun), Grégory Habeaux and Andy Capelle (Verandas Willems) stayed clear until 40km to go when the peloton finally regrouped.

With 20km to go the peloton split once more, with Mangel topping the sprint from the 10-man move to earn the race lead.

Full results
1Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4:07:30
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
3Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
4Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
6Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
7Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
8Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
10Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
11Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:10
12Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
13Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
14Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
18Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone
19Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
20Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
21Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
22Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
23Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
24Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
25Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
26Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
27Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
28Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
29Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
30Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
31Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
32Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
33Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
34Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
35Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
36Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
37Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
38Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:19
39Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
40Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
41Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:23
42Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
43Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:31
44Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:46
45Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
47Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
48Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
49Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack0:01:19
50Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
51Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
52Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack0:01:45
53Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:01:47
54Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:48
55Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:06
56Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:15
57Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:00
58Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:40
59Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:05:47
60Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
61Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
62Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack0:07:34
63Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
64Said Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
65Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
66Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
67Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
68Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
69Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
70Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
71Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
72Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems0:13:07
73Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
74Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
75Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
76Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
77Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
78Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
79Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
80Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
81Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
82John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
83Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
84Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
85Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
87Thimothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux
88Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
89Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
90Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
91Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
92James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
93Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
94Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
95Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
96Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
97Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
98Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
99Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
100Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
101Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
102Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
103Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
104Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
105Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
106Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
107Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
DNFGreg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFGert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNSArnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Points
1Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun25pts
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team20
3Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha16
4Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank12
6Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux10
7Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone9
8Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
9Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
10Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team6
11Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha5
12Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet4
13Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
14Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Sprint 1 - Beaufays
1Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5pts
2Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
3Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems1

Sprint 2 - Esneux
1Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5pts
2Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
3Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems1

Sprint 3 - Nandrin
1Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5pts
2Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
3Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems1

Mountain 2 - Col de Stockeu
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank4
3Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2

Mountain 3 - Le Rosier
1Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems10pts
2Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems8
3Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
4Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
5Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2

Mountain 4 - Côte de la Vecquée
1Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems10pts
2Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems8
3Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
4Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
5Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2

Mountain 5 - La Haye
1Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems6pts
2Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems4
3Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2

Mountain 6 - Thier des Forges
1Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems6pts
2Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems4
3Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2

Mountain 7 - Côte d'Hody
1Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems6pts
2Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems4
3Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2

Mountain 8 - Côte de Marchin
1Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems6pts
2Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems4
3Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2

Mountain 9 - Long Thier
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6pts
2Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
3Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems2

Mountain 10 - Mur d'Amay
1Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6pts
2Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone4
3Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2

Mountain 11 - Côte des Cabandes
1Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha6pts
2Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone4
3Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2

Teams
1Saur Sojasun (Fra)12:22:40
2Team Katusha (Rus)0:00:10
3FDJ
4Omega Pharma - Lotto (Bel)
5Rabobank (Ned)
6Acqua & Sapone - D'Angelo & Antenucci (Ita)
7Landbouwkrediet (Bel)0:00:20
8Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne (Fra)
9AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)0:00:56
10Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team (Ned)0:02:06
11Team Radioshack (Usa)0:03:14
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator (Bel)0:03:40
13Sky Professional Cycling Team (Gbr)0:07:47
14BBOX Bouygues Telecom (Fra)0:07:53
15BMC Racing Team (Usa)0:08:41
16Quick Step (Bel)0:15:07
17Verandas Willems (Bel)0:20:41

Young rider
1Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha4:07:30
2Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
4Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:10
6Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
7Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
8Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack0:01:45
10Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:15
11Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:00
12Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:47
13Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:07:34
14Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems0:13:07
16Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
17Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
18Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
20Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
22Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
23Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
24Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank

General classification after stage 4
1Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun18:03:59
2Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:01
3Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha0:00:06
4Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:07
5Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:08
6Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:10
7Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
11Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
12Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:14
13Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
14Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:17
15Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:18
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone0:00:20
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
19Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
20Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
22Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
23Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
24Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
25Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
26Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
27Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
28Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
29Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
30Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
32Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
33Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
34Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
35Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:29
36Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
37Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
38Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:00:33
39Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:51
40Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:56
41Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack
43Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:07
44Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:01:29
45Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack0:01:49
46Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:01:57
47Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:58
48Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:12
49Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:15
50Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:03:10
51Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:50
52Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:04:12
53Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
54Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:28
55Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack0:05:21
56Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack0:06:07
57Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha0:06:12
58Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:07:36
59Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:44
60Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
61Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
62Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
63Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
64Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
65Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:08:14
66Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:49
67Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:10:33
68Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems0:11:33
69Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:36
70Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:13:09
71Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:12
72Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:13
73Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:13:15
74Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:13:16
75Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:13:17
76Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
77Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
78Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
79Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:13:31
80Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:13:37
81Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:14:06
82Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:14:47
83Said Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom0:15:38
84Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems0:16:59
85James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems0:17:09
86Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
87Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
88Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
89Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:17:29
90Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:10
91Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:21:11
92Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
93Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
94Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
95Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
96Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:21:12
98Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:21:40
99Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step0:22:13
100Thimothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux0:27:08
101Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
102Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems0:27:28
103Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
104Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:27:37
105Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:31:27
106Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
107John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team

Points classification
1Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step44pts
2Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems39
3Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team33
4Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team32
5Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale28
6Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun25
7Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha25
8Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha25
9Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne21
10Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team20
11Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha20
12Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet20
13Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun18
14Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator16
15Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team14
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank12
18Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux11
19Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone9
20Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
21Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team8
22Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
23Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun7
24Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
25Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
26Said Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom6
27Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank5
28Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
29Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux4
30Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet4
31Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
32Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
33Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
34Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom2
35Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Sprints classification
1Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun15pts
2Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator13
3Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10
4Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun9
5Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
6Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
7Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
8Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet6
9Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
10Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun5
11Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
12Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team3
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
14Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux3
15Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems3
16Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2
17Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step2
18Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
19Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
20Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha1

Mountains classification
1Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems44pts
2Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team40
3Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems32
4Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto28
5Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team26
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne22
7Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet22
8Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun18
9Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step10
10Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun10
11Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
12Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator8
13Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone8
14Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank8
15Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha6
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
17Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
18Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank6
19Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4
20Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
21Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
22Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2
23Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
24Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems2
25Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
26Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
27Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux1

Teams classification
1Saur Sojasun (Fra)54:12:37
2Team Katusha (Rus)0:00:10
3FDJ
4Omega Pharma - Lotto (Bel)
5Rabobank (Ned)
6Acqua & Sapone - D'Angelo & Antenucci (Ita)
7Landbouwkrediet (Bel)0:00:20
8Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne (Fra)
9AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)0:00:56
10Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team (Ned)0:02:06
11Team Radioshack (Usa)0:03:14
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator (Bel)0:03:40
13Sky Professional Cycling Team (Gbr)0:07:47
14BMC Racing Team (Usa)0:12:33
15Quick Step (Bel)0:15:07
16BBOX Bouygues Telecom (Fra)0:15:47
17Verandas Willems (Bel)0:28:25

 

