Mangel wins in Villers-le-Bouillet
Saur-Sojasun rider also takes race lead
Frenchman Laurent Mangel scored his third season victory and took over the lead in the Tour de Wallonie by out-sprinting Vacansoleil's Marco Marcato from the breakaway in Villers-le-Bouillet. The Saur-Sojasun rider took the lead in the general classification from Kristoff Goddaert (AG2R La Mondiale).
Related Articles
On a hard course riddled with small, sharp climbs, the attacks were frequent, splitting the peloton into pieces along the 168 route from Vielsalm. The first break of the day contained Frederick Veuchelen (Vacansoleil) and Denis van Winden (Rabobank), but they were caught. The next significant move with Jérémie Galland and Guillaume Levarlet (Saur-Sojasun), Grégory Habeaux and Andy Capelle (Verandas Willems) stayed clear until 40km to go when the peloton finally regrouped.
With 20km to go the peloton split once more, with Mangel topping the sprint from the 10-man move to earn the race lead.
|1
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4:07:30
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|4
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|7
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|8
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|11
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:10
|12
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|13
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
|18
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone
|19
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
|20
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|21
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|23
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|24
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|26
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|27
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|28
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|30
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|31
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|32
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|33
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|35
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|36
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|37
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|38
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:19
|39
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|40
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|41
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|42
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|43
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|44
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:46
|45
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|48
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|49
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:01:19
|50
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|51
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|52
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:01:45
|53
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:01:47
|54
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:48
|55
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|56
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:15
|57
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:00
|58
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:40
|59
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:47
|60
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|61
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|0:07:34
|63
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|64
|Said Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|65
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|67
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|68
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|69
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|70
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|71
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|72
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|0:13:07
|73
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|74
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|77
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|78
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|80
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|82
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|84
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|87
|Thimothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux
|88
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|89
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|91
|Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|92
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|93
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|94
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|95
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|96
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|97
|Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|98
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|99
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|100
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|101
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|102
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|103
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|104
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|105
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
|106
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|107
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNS
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|pts
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|16
|4
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|6
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|10
|7
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|9
|8
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|9
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|10
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|5
|12
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|13
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|1
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|3
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|1
|1
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|3
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|1
|1
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|3
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|1
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|3
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|1
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|10
|pts
|2
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|8
|3
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|4
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|5
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|1
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|10
|pts
|2
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|8
|3
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|4
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|5
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|1
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|6
|pts
|2
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|4
|3
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|1
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|6
|pts
|2
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|4
|3
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|1
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|6
|pts
|2
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|4
|3
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|1
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|6
|pts
|2
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|4
|3
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|3
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
|2
|1
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|pts
|2
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|4
|3
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|1
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|6
|pts
|2
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|4
|3
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|1
|Saur Sojasun (Fra)
|12:22:40
|2
|Team Katusha (Rus)
|0:00:10
|3
|FDJ
|4
|Omega Pharma - Lotto (Bel)
|5
|Rabobank (Ned)
|6
|Acqua & Sapone - D'Angelo & Antenucci (Ita)
|7
|Landbouwkrediet (Bel)
|0:00:20
|8
|Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne (Fra)
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)
|0:00:56
|10
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team (Ned)
|0:02:06
|11
|Team Radioshack (Usa)
|0:03:14
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator (Bel)
|0:03:40
|13
|Sky Professional Cycling Team (Gbr)
|0:07:47
|14
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom (Fra)
|0:07:53
|15
|BMC Racing Team (Usa)
|0:08:41
|16
|Quick Step (Bel)
|0:15:07
|17
|Verandas Willems (Bel)
|0:20:41
|1
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|4:07:30
|2
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|4
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:10
|6
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
|7
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|8
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:01:45
|10
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:15
|11
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:00
|12
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:47
|13
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:07:34
|14
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:13:07
|16
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|18
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|22
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|23
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|24
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|18:03:59
|2
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:00:06
|4
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:07
|5
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:10
|7
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|11
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|12
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:14
|13
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:17
|15
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:18
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:20
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|19
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|22
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|23
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|24
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|25
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|26
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|27
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
|28
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|29
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|30
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|32
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
|33
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|34
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|35
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:29
|36
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|37
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|38
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:33
|39
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|40
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:56
|41
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|43
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:07
|44
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:29
|45
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|0:01:49
|46
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:01:57
|47
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:58
|48
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|49
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:15
|50
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:10
|51
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:50
|52
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:12
|53
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|54
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:28
|55
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:05:21
|56
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:06:07
|57
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:06:12
|58
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:07:36
|59
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:44
|60
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|61
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|62
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|63
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|64
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|65
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:08:14
|66
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:49
|67
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:33
|68
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:11:33
|69
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:36
|70
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:13:09
|71
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:12
|72
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:13
|73
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:13:15
|74
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:16
|75
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:17
|76
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|77
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|79
|Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:13:31
|80
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:13:37
|81
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:14:06
|82
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:14:47
|83
|Said Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|0:15:38
|84
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|0:16:59
|85
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:17:09
|86
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|87
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|89
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:17:29
|90
|Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:10
|91
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:21:11
|92
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|93
|Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|94
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack
|95
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|96
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:21:12
|98
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:21:40
|99
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|0:22:13
|100
|Thimothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux
|0:27:08
|101
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|102
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:27:28
|103
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
|104
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:37
|105
|Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:31:27
|106
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|107
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|44
|pts
|2
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|39
|3
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|33
|4
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|32
|5
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|6
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|25
|7
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|25
|8
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|25
|9
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|21
|10
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|20
|11
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|20
|12
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|20
|13
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|18
|14
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|15
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|14
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|18
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|11
|19
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|9
|20
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|21
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|22
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|23
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|7
|24
|Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|25
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|26
|Said Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|27
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|28
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|29
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
|4
|30
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|31
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|32
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|33
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|34
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|35
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|1
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|15
|pts
|2
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|3
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|4
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|5
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|6
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|7
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|8
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|9
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|10
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|5
|11
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|12
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|14
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|3
|15
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|3
|16
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2
|17
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|18
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|19
|Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|20
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|1
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|44
|pts
|2
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|40
|3
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|32
|4
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|28
|5
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|26
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|7
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|22
|8
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|18
|9
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|10
|10
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|10
|11
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|12
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|13
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|8
|14
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|8
|15
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|6
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|17
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|18
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|6
|19
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|20
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|21
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|22
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2
|23
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|24
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems
|2
|25
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|26
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|27
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1
|1
|Saur Sojasun (Fra)
|54:12:37
|2
|Team Katusha (Rus)
|0:00:10
|3
|FDJ
|4
|Omega Pharma - Lotto (Bel)
|5
|Rabobank (Ned)
|6
|Acqua & Sapone - D'Angelo & Antenucci (Ita)
|7
|Landbouwkrediet (Bel)
|0:00:20
|8
|Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne (Fra)
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)
|0:00:56
|10
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team (Ned)
|0:02:06
|11
|Team Radioshack (Usa)
|0:03:14
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator (Bel)
|0:03:40
|13
|Sky Professional Cycling Team (Gbr)
|0:07:47
|14
|BMC Racing Team (Usa)
|0:12:33
|15
|Quick Step (Bel)
|0:15:07
|16
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom (Fra)
|0:15:47
|17
|Verandas Willems (Bel)
|0:28:25
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy