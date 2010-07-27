Image 1 of 48 Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) wins (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 48 Geert Steegmans waits in line to sign in. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 48 Kurt Asle Arvesen (Sky) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 48 Kristof Goddaert (AG2R) would lose his yellow jersey. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 48 The AG2R team prepares to defend the race lead. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 48 Levarlet, Galland and Hivert get ready for an aggressive day's racing. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 48 The Saur-Sojasun riders signed autographs before the start. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 48 The race is coming! (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 48 Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 48 The peloton goes through the lovely town of Stavelot. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 48 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) leads the group through Stavelot. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 48 The race enters Stavelot. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 48 The day's breakaway:Jérémie Galland and Guillaume Levarlet (Saur-Sojasun), Grégory Habeaux and Andy Capelle (Verandas Willems) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 48 Guillaume Levarlet (Saur-Sojasun) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 48 The peloton waiting to pounce. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 48 The lead group of four. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 48 Checking on how many climbs are left to go... (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 48 The second group chasing the break. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 48 A split in the peloton. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 20 of 48 The two Saur-Sojasun riders in the break. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 21 of 48 Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in the lead (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 48 Gianni Meersman pulls through. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 23 of 48 Mathieu Claude (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) leads the group (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 24 of 48 The lead group comes into sight. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 25 of 48 The front group rushes to the line. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 26 of 48 The peloton fractured in the final kilometres (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 27 of 48 Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) powers up the hill (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 28 of 48 The uphill finish went to the lanky Mangel. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 29 of 48 Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) wins the sprint from a 10-man escape. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 30 of 48 Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) on the podium (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 31 of 48 Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 32 of 48 Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 33 of 48 Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) claimed the golden leader's jersey (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 34 of 48 Jérémie Galland (Saur - Sojasun) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 35 of 48 Jérémie Galland (Saur - Sojasun) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 36 of 48 Jérémie Galland (Saur - Sojasun) dons the sprint jersey (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 37 of 48 Jérémie Galland (Saur - Sojasun) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 38 of 48 Grégory Habeaux (Verandas Willems) in the white jersey as best climber. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 39 of 48 Maxime Vantomme (Katusha) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 40 of 48 Maxime Vantomme (Katusha) is best young rider (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 41 of 48 Grégory Habeaux (Verandas Willems) took the mountains jersey (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 42 of 48 Jérémie Galland (Saur - Sojasun) took the lead in the sprints. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 43 of 48 The sprint came down to a photo finish between Mangel and Marcato. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 44 of 48 Marcato throws his bike, but is a bit too late. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 45 of 48 Mangel had the reach on Marcato. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 46 of 48 Mangel tops Marcato in the sprint on stage 4. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 47 of 48 Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) unhappy to be beaten by Mangel in a bike throw for the line. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 48 of 48 Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) wins the sprint. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Frenchman Laurent Mangel scored his third season victory and took over the lead in the Tour de Wallonie by out-sprinting Vacansoleil's Marco Marcato from the breakaway in Villers-le-Bouillet. The Saur-Sojasun rider took the lead in the general classification from Kristoff Goddaert (AG2R La Mondiale).

On a hard course riddled with small, sharp climbs, the attacks were frequent, splitting the peloton into pieces along the 168 route from Vielsalm. The first break of the day contained Frederick Veuchelen (Vacansoleil) and Denis van Winden (Rabobank), but they were caught. The next significant move with Jérémie Galland and Guillaume Levarlet (Saur-Sojasun), Grégory Habeaux and Andy Capelle (Verandas Willems) stayed clear until 40km to go when the peloton finally regrouped.

With 20km to go the peloton split once more, with Mangel topping the sprint from the 10-man move to earn the race lead.

Full results 1 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4:07:30 2 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 4 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 6 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 7 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 8 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 11 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:10 12 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 13 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 14 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems 18 Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone 19 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux 20 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 21 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 23 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 24 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 26 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 27 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 28 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 29 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 30 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 31 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 32 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 33 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 35 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 36 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 37 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 38 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:19 39 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 40 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 41 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:23 42 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 43 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:31 44 Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:46 45 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 47 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 48 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 49 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:01:19 50 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 51 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 52 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 0:01:45 53 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:01:47 54 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:48 55 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:06 56 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:15 57 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:00 58 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:40 59 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:05:47 60 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 61 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 0:07:34 63 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 64 Said Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 65 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 66 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 67 Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 68 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 69 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 70 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 71 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 72 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 0:13:07 73 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 74 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 75 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 76 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 77 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems 78 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux 80 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 81 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 82 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 83 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 84 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 85 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 87 Thimothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux 88 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack 89 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 90 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 91 Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 92 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 93 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 94 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 95 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 96 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 97 Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 98 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 99 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 100 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 101 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 102 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 103 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 104 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 105 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems 106 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 107 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha DNF Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team DNF Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack DNF Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNS Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Points 1 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 pts 2 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 20 3 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 16 4 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 12 6 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 10 7 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 9 8 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 9 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 10 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 6 11 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 5 12 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 4 13 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Sprint 1 - Beaufays 1 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 pts 2 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 3 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 1

Sprint 2 - Esneux 1 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 pts 2 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 3 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 1

Sprint 3 - Nandrin 1 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 pts 2 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 3 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 1

Mountain 2 - Col de Stockeu 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 4 3 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2

Mountain 3 - Le Rosier 1 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 10 pts 2 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 8 3 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 4 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 5 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2

Mountain 4 - Côte de la Vecquée 1 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 10 pts 2 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 8 3 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 4 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 5 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2

Mountain 5 - La Haye 1 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 6 pts 2 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 4 3 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2

Mountain 6 - Thier des Forges 1 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 6 pts 2 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 4 3 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2

Mountain 7 - Côte d'Hody 1 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 6 pts 2 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 4 3 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2

Mountain 8 - Côte de Marchin 1 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 6 pts 2 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 4 3 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2

Mountain 9 - Long Thier 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 pts 2 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 3 Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems 2

Mountain 10 - Mur d'Amay 1 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 pts 2 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 4 3 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2

Mountain 11 - Côte des Cabandes 1 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 6 pts 2 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 4 3 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2

Teams 1 Saur Sojasun (Fra) 12:22:40 2 Team Katusha (Rus) 0:00:10 3 FDJ 4 Omega Pharma - Lotto (Bel) 5 Rabobank (Ned) 6 Acqua & Sapone - D'Angelo & Antenucci (Ita) 7 Landbouwkrediet (Bel) 0:00:20 8 Cofidis Le Crédit en Ligne (Fra) 9 AG2R La Mondiale (Fra) 0:00:56 10 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team (Ned) 0:02:06 11 Team Radioshack (Usa) 0:03:14 12 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator (Bel) 0:03:40 13 Sky Professional Cycling Team (Gbr) 0:07:47 14 BBOX Bouygues Telecom (Fra) 0:07:53 15 BMC Racing Team (Usa) 0:08:41 16 Quick Step (Bel) 0:15:07 17 Verandas Willems (Bel) 0:20:41

Young rider 1 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 4:07:30 2 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 4 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:10 6 Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems 7 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 8 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 0:01:45 10 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:15 11 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:00 12 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:47 13 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:07:34 14 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:13:07 16 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 18 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 20 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack 22 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 23 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 24 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank

General classification after stage 4 1 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 18:03:59 2 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:01 3 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 0:00:06 4 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:07 5 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:08 6 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:10 7 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 11 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 12 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:14 13 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:17 15 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:18 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Reinier Honig (Ned) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:20 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 19 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 20 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 22 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 23 Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 24 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 25 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 26 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 27 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux 28 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 29 Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 30 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 32 Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems 33 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 34 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 35 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:29 36 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 37 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 38 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:33 39 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:51 40 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:56 41 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Jason McCartney (USA) Team Radioshack 43 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:07 44 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:29 45 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack 0:01:49 46 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:01:57 47 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:58 48 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:12 49 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:15 50 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:10 51 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:50 52 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:12 53 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 54 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:28 55 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:05:21 56 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack 0:06:07 57 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 0:06:12 58 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:07:36 59 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:44 60 Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 61 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 62 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 63 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 64 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 65 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:08:14 66 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:49 67 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:10:33 68 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:11:33 69 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:36 70 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:13:09 71 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:12 72 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:13 73 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:13:15 74 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:13:16 75 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:13:17 76 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 77 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 78 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 79 Dario Andriotto (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:13:31 80 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:13:37 81 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:14:06 82 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:14:47 83 Said Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 0:15:38 84 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 0:16:59 85 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:17:09 86 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Française Des Jeux 87 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 88 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 89 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:17:29 90 Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:10 91 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:21:11 92 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 93 Yohann Gene (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 94 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team Radioshack 95 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 96 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:21:12 98 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:21:40 99 Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step 0:22:13 100 Thimothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux 0:27:08 101 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 102 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:27:28 103 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems 104 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:27:37 105 Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:31:27 106 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 107 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team

Points classification 1 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 44 pts 2 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 39 3 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 33 4 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 32 5 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 28 6 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 25 7 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 25 8 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 25 9 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 21 10 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 20 11 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 20 12 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 20 13 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 18 14 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 15 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 14 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 12 18 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 11 19 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 9 20 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 21 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 8 22 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 23 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 7 24 Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 25 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 26 Said Haddou (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 6 27 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 5 28 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 29 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux 4 30 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 4 31 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 32 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 33 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 34 Mathieu Claude (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom 2 35 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Sprints classification 1 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 15 pts 2 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 3 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 4 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 5 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 6 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 7 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 8 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 6 9 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 10 Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 5 11 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 12 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 14 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 3 15 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 3 16 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 2 17 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 2 18 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 19 Glenn D'Hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 20 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 1

Mountains classification 1 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 44 pts 2 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 40 3 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 32 4 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 28 5 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 26 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 7 Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 22 8 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 18 9 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 10 10 Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 10 11 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 12 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 13 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 8 14 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 8 15 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 6 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 17 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 18 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 6 19 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 4 20 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 21 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 22 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 2 23 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 24 Thomas Degand (Bel) Verandas Willems 2 25 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 26 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 27 Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1