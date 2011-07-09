Image 1 of 18 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) taking it easy through a turn (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 18 Lauren Hall (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) crosses the line after the longest stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 18 The women's field gets ready to go again after yet another neutral restart (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 18 Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic) holding onto the yellow jersey in the middle of the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 18 The women get strung out with the break up the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 18 The men's stage podium (l-r): Joseph Rosskopf, Daniel Barry and Cameron Cogburn (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 18 The women's field tackles a climb on the way out of town. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 18 The women's break heads back through town and out onto the long loop. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 18 Pure Black Racing gets things rolling early in the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 18 The women's break on the way to the first QOM (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 18 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis) made her way into the break and would finish in second place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 18 Lauren Hall (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) rides in the break before her win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 18 The women's field makes it up to where the race is stopped. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 18 Riders in the women's break are stopped after the field got off course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 18 The women's peloton rolls through Hollidaysburg, home of the Slinky. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 18 The men's field drops back down towards town. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 18 The men roll out of downtown Altoona (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 18 Women's stage 2 podium (l-r): Anne Samplonius, Lauren Hall and Janel Holcomb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Dan Barry (Pure Black Racing) brought his team its third consecutive victory in stage two of the Tour de Toona on Saturday. He out-paced his all-day breakaway companions Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development) in second and Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) in third.

"We are very pleased with having a third win," Barry said. "I attacked hard with 300 metres to go and kept my head down and none of the other riders were able to come around. The guys were all really pleased how the race turned out and we are thrilled that it worked out the way that it did. But keeping the yellow jersey was the main thing that we were hoping for today."

Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) maintained his overall race lead heading into the third and final stage, a criterium held in downtown Altoona on Sunday. GC runner-up Chris Baldwin (Bissell), who placed fourth on the day, put in a strong effort to try and close down the gap to Lyttle and will start the final stage 27 seconds back. Baldwin's teammate Chase Pinkham is in third place, 58 seconds behind.

"Crazier things have happened and I have seen the lead change on the criterium course in the past," said Bissell DS Omer Kem. "Pure Black Racing has won three of the four stages and so my emphasis is to try and win the stage with the four sprinters that I brought here. It's a hard course to control and it is not impossible to take the overall race win tomorrow."

The Pro-Cat 1 men's field resumed racing after a rest day. Pure Black Racing assumed the majority of the responsibility at the front of the field for their race leader and stage one winner, Lyttle. The men took on the stage two road race which started and finished in Altoona for a total of 147.5 kms. The stage boasted several ascents including the one last time over Blue Knob.

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) rode into a breakaway nearly 40km into the race that include eight additional riders. His companions were Rosskopf, who was the highest placed rider in the overall classification at just over 1:30 minutes behind Lyttle. Also in the mix were Barry and Cogburn along with two riders from Bikereg.com-Cannondale and one rider from XO Communications-Battley H-D.

The breakaway passed through three KOMs and two intermediate sprint zones and gained a maximum advantage of three minutes. However, when their margin began to drop, second-placed in the overall classification by a mere 30 seconds Baldwin launched himself out of the field on the Blue Knob ascent and bridged across to the on-road leaders with help from his teammate Jacques-Maynes who sat up and waited at the top of the climb for him.

"We hit the front before the climb to try and split the race up," Kem said. "Chris saw an opportunity to go without Lyttle and he was able to bridge across to Ben, who stopped at the top of the climb to help Chris close the final piece of the gap to the breakaway."

The breakaway's margin continued to fall as Pure Black Racing set a quick tempo, with help from Garneau Club-Chaussures, to try and keep Baldwin in check. However, Baldwin attacked the breakaway on the third KOM in one last ditch effort to gain the seconds he needed to move into the overall race lead, bringing Barry, who did little work, Rosskopf and Cogburn with him.

"It wasn't my job to drive the breakaway today with Scott in yellow," Barry said. "I didn't want to do anything to get us further up the road. I had a pretty nice ride for a lot of it. I had to make sure that I could respond to attacks, especially from Chris, at the end."

Baldwin's efforts earned him roughly one minute with five kilometres to go. However, Pure Black Racing and Garneau Club Chaussures were unwilling to give up and brought the margin back down to 3 seconds in the closing kilometres and maintained Lyttle's overall race lead.

"We really put all of our cards into taking that leader's jersey but with the gap being 30 seconds it was definitely going to be a tall order," Kem said. "As the breakaway was about to get caught, he was able to try and go again, and take the three strongest riders from the original breakaway with him. They put in a good effort down the descent into Altoona but there was a collective effort from behind."

Some 30 riders in a gruppetto were lost on course after taking a wrong turn. Race officials gave them a pro-rated time and those riders will be eligible to start the stage three criterium held in downtown Altoona on Sunday. "There was every intention for the race organizers to keep them in the race, which is what should happen," Kem said.

Women’s race marred by wrong turns and neutralized efforts

Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) won a two-woman sprint to secure the second stage of the Tour de Toona held in Altoona on Sunday. She out-paced breakaway companion Anne Samplonius (Now-Novartis-MS Society) who placed second on the day. Hall's teammate and Janel Holcomb placed third on the day.

"I'm still in a little bit of shock and I can't believe it happened, actually," Hall said. "I'm really excited. I attacked with under a kilometre to go, then I saw 500 metres to go and I just told myself to keep on going. Once I saw 200 metres to go I knew I had it and I couldn't believe it."

Canadian National Road Champion Veronique Fortin (PK Express-HNZ Strategic.com) maintained her overall race lead heading into the third and final stage of the Tour de Toona, a criterium held in downtown Altoona on Sunday. Holcomb is currently sitting in second place over one minute behind and Tara Whitten (Tibco-To the Top) is in third more than two minutes back.

The Pro-Cat 1,2 women's field lined up in the early morning to contest the longest stage of the Tour de Toona at 147 kms. The race began in Altoona and passed three QOMs including Blue Knob before finishing back in Altoona.

An early breakaway set sail that included Hall and Samplonius along with Laura Van Gilder, Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO-To the Top), Kathleen Billington (Danbury-Audi) and Joanie Caron (Juvederm-Specialized). Teams that were not represented in the move included Rouse Bicycles and Missing Link among others.

The breakaway continued to gain time on the peloton. When the margin quickly and unexpectedly reached 3:40 minutes it caused concern amongst the team directeurs who were alerted that the peloton had taken a wrong turn and was no longer on the race course.

Race officials neutralized the breakaway and allowed the peloton to get back on course. The entire peloton was regrouped with the breakaway riders 15km from the base of the decisive Blue Knob ascent. Officials restarted the race, sending the breakaway riders up the road first, followed by the peloton with the original time gap.

The breakaway riders gained one minute when they were notified by race officials that they, along with peloton behind, were directed off course for a second time, prior to reaching Blue Knob. Officials regrouped and restarted the two groups a second time.

In addition, traffic entered onto the race course due to a limited number of corner marshals that were designated to direct the race and the cars. Cyclingnews' photographer Jonathan Devich was spotted directing traffic with a marshal's flag in hand.

"There were no people on the corners," said TIBCO-To the Top DS Lisa Hunt. "There was also a lack of information. The girls were not getting information from officials as to what the time gaps were. It was pretty bad. There were not enough officials. Riders' safety is important."

Race officials announced that time cuts for the stage would not be enforced due to the improper course direction or lack thereof from corner marshals.

Samplonius and Hall managed to ride away from their breakaway companions over Blue Knob. Samplonius did the bulk of the work over the final climb, and attacked Hall several times to try and get away. The pair gained more than two minutes ahead of a chase group that included many of the top overall contenders.

"I was told to help, but to be smart about my pulls," Hall said. "We started working and after a while, over the third QOM, I had to start thinking about the finish because Anne is a good climber and she has been around for a while with tons of pedal strokes in her legs, and that counts. She attacked and I stuck it out but she couldn't shack me. She attacked again on the last climb and my legs were hurting so bad that I could hardly stand up."

Race leader Fortin initiated the chase group on the Blue Knob ascent which included Sue Palmer Komar (PK Express-HNZ Strategic.com), Wheeler, Carmen Small and Tara Whitten (TIBCO-To the Top), Holcomb and Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo), Billington and Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi), US National Road Champion Robin Farina and Kristin LaSasso (Now-Novartis-MS Society), Alison Shanks (BikeNZ), along with two riders from Missing Link Coaching Systems) and one rider from Rouse Bicycles.

"TIBCO wanted a break to get up the road," Hunt said. "We think it might have been the wrong combination of riders because Veronique seemed content to let it go out and they didn't have to expend energy. We wanted to make it hard on that team but I don't think it was hard enough going into the Blue Knob climb."

Hall jumped just under one kilometre to go and out-paced Samplonius for the stage win at the finish line. Holcomb and Fortin formed a two-person chase group and descended back into Altoona to finish in third and fourth place respectively more than two minutes behind. The second larger chase group, which included many of the overall contenders, rolled into the finish line 3:45 behind the stage winner.

Full Results

Elite men 1 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 3:52:23 2 Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development) 3 Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 0:00:03 4 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:05 5 Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development) 0:00:08 6 Robin Carpenter (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 7 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 8 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 9 Tim Rugg (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 10 Keck Baker (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 11 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 12 Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 13 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 14 Emerson Oronte (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 15 Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 16 Jacob Tremblay (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 17 Shawn Gravois (Globalbike) 18 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 0:00:12 19 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 0:00:45 20 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 21 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:11 22 Max Korus (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:05:17 23 Winston David (Globalbike) 0:08:31 24 Sean Smith (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 0:10:19 25 Rmi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:14:23 26 Charles Bryer (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 0:15:22 27 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 28 Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:24:38 29 Sam Witmitz (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:26:27 30 Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing) 31 Edison Turner (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 32 Shaun Mc Carthy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 33 Russ Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:39:58 34 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:49:58 35 Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling) 36 Ricky Gargiulo (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 37 Anthony Hall (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 38 Igor Volshteyn (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 39 Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 40 Evan Mundy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 41 Jamie Riggs (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 42 Michael Lanham (Globalbike) 43 Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 44 Justin Lowe (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 45 Alder Martz (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 46 Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 47 Paul Ward (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 48 Brendan Housler (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 49 John Hunter (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 50 Waclaw Godycki (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 51 Andrew Mccullough (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 52 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development) 53 Tanner Putt (Team Type 1 Development) 54 Sean Barrie (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 55 David Glick (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 56 Steven Gordon (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 57 Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 58 James Schurman (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 59 Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 60 Andrew P Crater (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 61 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 62 Jeremy Durrin (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 0:54:58 63 Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development) DNS Mike Stone (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) DNS James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) DNF Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) DNF Arnaud Papillon (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) DNF Chris Aten (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)

Elite men: Sprint 1 1 Keck Baker (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 3 pts 2 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2 3 Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development) 1

Elite men: Sprint 2 1 Keck Baker (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 3 pts 2 Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development) 2 3 Max Korus (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 1

Elite men: Sprint 3 - Finish 1 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 10 pts 2 Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development) 9 3 Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 8 4 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 5 Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development) 6 6 Robin Carpenter (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 5 7 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 8 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 9 Tim Rugg (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 2 10 Keck Baker (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 1

Elite men: Mountain 1 - Blue Knob 1 Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 9 pts 2 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 3 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 5 4 Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 3 5 Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development) 1

Elite men: Mountain 2 - Carson Valley 1 Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 5 pts 2 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 3 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 1

Elite men: Mountain 3 - Sugar Run 1 Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 7 pts 2 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 3 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 3 4 Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development) 2

Elite men: Teams 1 Pure Black Racing 11:37:29 2 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:01 3 BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:05:13 4 Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton 0:40:38 5 Team Type 1 Development 0:49:46 6 XO Communications/Battley H-D 0:49:54 7 Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 0:55:08 8 Globalbike 0:58:17 9 Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv 1:05:03 10 Chemstar p/b United Healthcare 1:39:44 11 CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing 1:49:55 12 Hincapie Development p/b Holow 2:06:03

Elite men: General classification after stage 2 1 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 7:02:32 2 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:27 3 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:58 4 Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:01:01 5 Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development) 0:01:22 6 Shawn Gravois (Globalbike) 0:01:34 7 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:37 8 Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 0:01:44 9 Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:01:53 10 Jacob Tremblay (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:01:57 11 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:09 12 Tim Rugg (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 0:02:12 13 Emerson Oronte (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:02:25 14 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:38 15 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:40 16 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:43 17 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 0:02:51 18 Robin Carpenter (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:03:02 19 Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development) 0:03:26 20 Keck Baker (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 0:03:37 21 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 0:06:52 22 Max Korus (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:08:09 23 Sean Smith (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 0:13:35 24 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:18:00 25 Charles Bryer (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 0:19:36 26 Rmi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:19:47 27 Winston David (Globalbike) 0:20:03 28 Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:27:00 29 Edison Turner (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 0:32:37 30 Shaun Mc Carthy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:35:20 31 Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing) 0:38:24 32 Sam Witmitz (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:46:02 33 Jamie Riggs (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:53:14 34 David Glick (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 0:53:38 35 Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:53:42 36 Michael Lanham (Globalbike) 0:53:52 37 Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:54:10 38 Anthony Hall (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 0:54:30 39 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development) 0:54:41 40 Steven Gordon (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 0:54:56 41 Justin Lowe (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 0:55:17 42 Igor Volshteyn (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 0:55:27 43 Sean Barrie (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 0:55:30 44 Paul Ward (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:55:47 45 John Hunter (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 0:56:19 46 Alder Martz (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 0:56:34 47 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:57:55 48 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:57:59 49 Ricky Gargiulo (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 0:58:00 50 Tanner Putt (Team Type 1 Development) 0:58:26 51 James Schurman (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 0:58:37 52 Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:58:40 53 Evan Mundy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 0:58:51 54 Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:58:54 55 Jeremy Durrin (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing) 1:00:04 56 Andrew P Crater (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 1:03:10 57 Waclaw Godycki (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 1:07:00 58 Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development) 1:07:25 59 Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 1:10:58 60 Russ Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 1:11:13 61 Brendan Housler (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 1:15:42 62 Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development p/b Holow) 1:17:18 63 Andrew Mccullough (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 1:18:52

Elite men: Sprint classification 1 Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development) 22 pts 2 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 16 3 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 15 4 Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 12 5 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 11 6 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 10 7 Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 9 8 Keck Baker (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 7 9 Shawn Gravois (Globalbike) 6 10 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 6 11 Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development) 6 12 Robin Carpenter (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 5 13 Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 3 14 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 2 15 Tim Rugg (XO Communications/Battley H-D) 2 16 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 1 17 Max Korus (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 1

Elite men: Mountains classification 1 Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) 21 pts 2 Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton) 15 3 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 14 4 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 14 5 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 11 6 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 9 7 Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development) 8 8 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 7 9 Jacob Tremblay (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 3 10 Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 3 11 Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare) 2

Elite men: Teams classification 1 Bissell Pro Cycling 21:10:41 2 Pure Black Racing 0:00:48 3 BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:09:45 4 Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton 0:43:36 5 XO Communications/Battley H-D 0:56:22 6 Team Type 1 Development 0:56:30 7 Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 1:00:34 8 Globalbike 1:12:23 9 Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv 1:14:35 10 Chemstar p/b United Healthcare 1:48:32 11 CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing 1:59:56 12 Hincapie Development p/b Holow 2:21:22

Elite women 1 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 5:20:17 2 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:00:03 3 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:02:07 4 Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 5 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ) 0:03:45 6 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO) 7 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 8 Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles) 9 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 10 Kristen Lasasso (NOW and Novartis for MS) 11 Susan Palmer-Komar (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 12 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO) 13 Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 14 Anna Mcloon (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 15 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 0:06:43 16 Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ) 17 Stephanie Skoreyko (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 18 Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO) 19 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 20 Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 0:06:48 21 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:06:57 22 Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 23 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 24 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) 0:07:52 25 Patty Buerkle (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 0:11:02 26 Laura Van Gilder (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:12:29 27 Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 28 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 29 Emily Collins (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 0:14:06 30 Fabienne Gerard (Wheelworks Racing) 31 Debbie Milne (Wheelworks Racing) 32 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 33 Liza Rachetto (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 34 Lindsay Bayer (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 35 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 36 Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO) 37 Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women) 38 Myriam Gaudreault (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 39 Yuri Matsumoto (Wheelworks Racing) 40 Jessica Chong (Cawes p/b Specialized) 41 Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ) 42 Leah Guloien (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 43 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ) 44 Jane Despas (Farm Team Elite Women) 45 Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 0:14:09 46 Kristen Gohr (Rouse Bicycles) 0:15:37 47 Cara Gillis (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 0:18:15 48 Monika Sattler (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 49 Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis for MS) 50 Amy Kneale (Farm Team Elite Women) 0:19:27 51 Jessica Prinner (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 52 Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 53 Audrey Scott (Farm Team Elite Women) 54 Sarah Fader (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 55 Kate Chilcott (Rouse Bicycles) 56 Nicole Evans (Rouse Bicycles) 0:22:35 57 Kathleen Lysakowski (Wheelworks Racing) 0:25:31 58 Donna Mcmahon (Wheelworks Racing) 0:34:50 59 Sara Byers (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:35:42 60 Kyleanne Hunter (Cawes p/b Specialized) 61 Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 62 Sue Mcquiston (Cawes p/b Specialized) 63 Brenna Hosang (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 64 Suzie Brown (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 0:36:19 65 Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:52:49 66 Rebecca Wellons (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 67 Marjolein Schat (Farm Team Elite Women)

Elite women: Sprint 1 1 Laura Van Gilder (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3 pts 2 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 2 3 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 1

Elite women: Sprint 2 1 Laura Van Gilder (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3 pts 2 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 2 3 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 1

Elite women: Sprint 3 (Finish) 1 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 10 pts 2 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 9 3 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 8 4 Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 7 5 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ) 6 6 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO) 5 7 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 4 8 Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles) 3 9 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 2 10 Kristen Lasasso (NOW and Novartis for MS) 1

Elite women: Mountain 1 - Blue Knob 1 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 9 pts 2 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 7 3 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 5 4 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ) 3 5 Stephanie Skoreyko (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 1

Elite women: Mountain 2 - Carson Valley 1 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 5 pts 2 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 3 3 Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 1

Elite women: Mountain 3 - Sugar Run 1 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 7 pts 2 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 5 3 Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 3 4 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 2 5 Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 1

Elite women: Teams 1 Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 16:06:43 2 NOW and Novartis for MS 0:01:41 3 PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com 0:06:43 4 Team TIBCO 0:08:21 5 Missing Link Coaching Systems 0:08:35 6 BikeNZ 0:12:28 7 Team Juvederm-Specialized 0:20:17 8 Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour 0:22:05 9 Rouse Bicycles 0:32:57 10 Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem 0:33:25 11 Wheelworks Racing 0:36:26 12 Farm Team Elite Women 0:41:47 13 Cawes p/b Specialized 1:19:38

Elite women: General classification after stage 2 1 Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 8:57:18 2 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:01:15 3 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO) 0:02:16 4 Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 0:02:23 5 Susan Palmer-Komar (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 0:02:35 6 Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles) 0:02:49 7 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO) 0:03:08 8 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:03:20 9 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:03:41 10 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:04:18 11 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ) 0:04:32 12 Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 0:05:00 13 Anna Mcloon (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 0:05:12 14 Kristen Lasasso (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:05:24 15 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:06:20 16 Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ) 0:06:21 17 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) 18 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 0:06:30 19 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:06:36 20 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:07:07 21 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 0:09:42 22 Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:09:49 23 Patty Buerkle (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 0:11:39 24 Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO) 0:12:59 25 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:13:01 26 Emily Collins (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 0:14:34 27 Fabienne Gerard (Wheelworks Racing) 0:14:40 28 Debbie Milne (Wheelworks Racing) 0:14:46 29 Kristen Gohr (Rouse Bicycles) 30 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:15:02 31 Laura Van Gilder (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:15:23 32 Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 0:16:26 33 Jessica Chong (Cawes p/b Specialized) 0:17:00 34 Jane Despas (Farm Team Elite Women) 0:17:19 35 Lindsay Bayer (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 0:17:34 36 Yuri Matsumoto (Wheelworks Racing) 37 Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women) 0:17:41 38 Leah Guloien (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 0:17:46 39 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 0:18:42 40 Monika Sattler (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 0:20:04 41 Liza Rachetto (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 0:20:08 42 Kate Chilcott (Rouse Bicycles) 0:20:42 43 Jessica Prinner (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 0:20:58 44 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ) 0:21:49 45 Nicole Evans (Rouse Bicycles) 46 Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO) 0:22:28 47 Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 0:23:32 48 Audrey Scott (Farm Team Elite Women) 0:24:08 49 Cara Gillis (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 0:25:44 50 Stephanie Skoreyko (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 0:26:14 51 Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis for MS) 0:27:28 52 Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ) 0:31:59 53 Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:32:50 54 Myriam Gaudreault (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 0:36:31 55 Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 0:41:28 56 Sarah Fader (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 0:42:47 57 Kathleen Lysakowski (Wheelworks Racing) 0:49:16 58 Amy Kneale (Farm Team Elite Women) 0:57:55 59 Sara Byers (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 0:59:34 60 Donna Mcmahon (Wheelworks Racing) 1:02:04 61 Sue Mcquiston (Cawes p/b Specialized) 1:06:27 62 Brenna Hosang (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 1:07:07 63 Rebecca Wellons (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 1:10:51 64 Marjolein Schat (Farm Team Elite Women) 1:11:02 65 Suzie Brown (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 1:13:54 66 Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 1:18:48 67 Kyleanne Hunter (Cawes p/b Specialized) 1:21:46

Elite women: Sprint classification 1 Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 17 pts 2 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 11 3 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 10 4 Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 9 5 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 8 6 Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 8 7 Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles) 7 8 Kristen Gohr (Rouse Bicycles) 7 9 Laura Van Gilder (NOW and Novartis for MS) 6 10 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ) 6 11 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) 6 12 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO) 5 13 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO) 5 14 Kristen Lasasso (NOW and Novartis for MS) 4 15 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 4 16 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 4 17 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized) 4 18 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 4 19 Susan Palmer-Komar (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 3 20 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS) 3 21 Nicole Evans (Rouse Bicycles) 2 22 Sarah Fader (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem) 1

Elite women: Mountains classification 1 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS) 21 pts 2 Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 17 3 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 15 4 Nicole Evans (Rouse Bicycles) 10 5 Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems) 10 6 Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 7 7 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO) 5 8 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO) 5 9 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour) 5 10 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 3 11 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ) 3 12 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 2 13 Debbie Milne (Wheelworks Racing) 1 14 Stephanie Skoreyko (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com) 1