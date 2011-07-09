Trending

Barry, Hall win from breaks

Lyttle and Fortin remain atop GC standings

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) taking it easy through a turn

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lauren Hall (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) crosses the line after the longest stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The women's field gets ready to go again after yet another neutral restart

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic) holding onto the yellow jersey in the middle of the bunch

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The women get strung out with the break up the road

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The men's stage podium (l-r): Joseph Rosskopf, Daniel Barry and Cameron Cogburn

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The women's field tackles a climb on the way out of town.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The women's break heads back through town and out onto the long loop.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Pure Black Racing gets things rolling early in the stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The women's break on the way to the first QOM

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis) made her way into the break and would finish in second place.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lauren Hall (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) rides in the break before her win

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The women's field makes it up to where the race is stopped.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders in the women's break are stopped after the field got off course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The women's peloton rolls through Hollidaysburg, home of the Slinky.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The men's field drops back down towards town.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The men roll out of downtown Altoona

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Women's stage 2 podium (l-r): Anne Samplonius, Lauren Hall and Janel Holcomb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Dan Barry (Pure Black Racing) brought his team its third consecutive victory in stage two of the Tour de Toona on Saturday. He out-paced his all-day breakaway companions Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development) in second and Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv) in third.

"We are very pleased with having a third win," Barry said. "I attacked hard with 300 metres to go and kept my head down and none of the other riders were able to come around. The guys were all really pleased how the race turned out and we are thrilled that it worked out the way that it did. But keeping the yellow jersey was the main thing that we were hoping for today."

Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) maintained his overall race lead heading into the third and final stage, a criterium held in downtown Altoona on Sunday. GC runner-up Chris Baldwin (Bissell), who placed fourth on the day, put in a strong effort to try and close down the gap to Lyttle and will start the final stage 27 seconds back. Baldwin's teammate Chase Pinkham is in third place, 58 seconds behind.

"Crazier things have happened and I have seen the lead change on the criterium course in the past," said Bissell DS Omer Kem. "Pure Black Racing has won three of the four stages and so my emphasis is to try and win the stage with the four sprinters that I brought here. It's a hard course to control and it is not impossible to take the overall race win tomorrow."

The Pro-Cat 1 men's field resumed racing after a rest day. Pure Black Racing assumed the majority of the responsibility at the front of the field for their race leader and stage one winner, Lyttle. The men took on the stage two road race which started and finished in Altoona for a total of 147.5 kms. The stage boasted several ascents including the one last time over Blue Knob.

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) rode into a breakaway nearly 40km into the race that include eight additional riders. His companions were Rosskopf, who was the highest placed rider in the overall classification at just over 1:30 minutes behind Lyttle. Also in the mix were Barry and Cogburn along with two riders from Bikereg.com-Cannondale and one rider from XO Communications-Battley H-D.

The breakaway passed through three KOMs and two intermediate sprint zones and gained a maximum advantage of three minutes. However, when their margin began to drop, second-placed in the overall classification by a mere 30 seconds Baldwin launched himself out of the field on the Blue Knob ascent and bridged across to the on-road leaders with help from his teammate Jacques-Maynes who sat up and waited at the top of the climb for him.

"We hit the front before the climb to try and split the race up," Kem said. "Chris saw an opportunity to go without Lyttle and he was able to bridge across to Ben, who stopped at the top of the climb to help Chris close the final piece of the gap to the breakaway."

The breakaway's margin continued to fall as Pure Black Racing set a quick tempo, with help from Garneau Club-Chaussures, to try and keep Baldwin in check. However, Baldwin attacked the breakaway on the third KOM in one last ditch effort to gain the seconds he needed to move into the overall race lead, bringing Barry, who did little work, Rosskopf and Cogburn with him.

"It wasn't my job to drive the breakaway today with Scott in yellow," Barry said. "I didn't want to do anything to get us further up the road. I had a pretty nice ride for a lot of it. I had to make sure that I could respond to attacks, especially from Chris, at the end."

Baldwin's efforts earned him roughly one minute with five kilometres to go. However, Pure Black Racing and Garneau Club Chaussures were unwilling to give up and brought the margin back down to 3 seconds in the closing kilometres and maintained Lyttle's overall race lead.

"We really put all of our cards into taking that leader's jersey but with the gap being 30 seconds it was definitely going to be a tall order," Kem said. "As the breakaway was about to get caught, he was able to try and go again, and take the three strongest riders from the original breakaway with him. They put in a good effort down the descent into Altoona but there was a collective effort from behind."

Some 30 riders in a gruppetto were lost on course after taking a wrong turn. Race officials gave them a pro-rated time and those riders will be eligible to start the stage three criterium held in downtown Altoona on Sunday. "There was every intention for the race organizers to keep them in the race, which is what should happen," Kem said.

Women’s race marred by wrong turns and neutralized efforts

Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) won a two-woman sprint to secure the second stage of the Tour de Toona held in Altoona on Sunday. She out-paced breakaway companion Anne Samplonius (Now-Novartis-MS Society) who placed second on the day. Hall's teammate and Janel Holcomb placed third on the day.

"I'm still in a little bit of shock and I can't believe it happened, actually," Hall said. "I'm really excited. I attacked with under a kilometre to go, then I saw 500 metres to go and I just told myself to keep on going. Once I saw 200 metres to go I knew I had it and I couldn't believe it."

Canadian National Road Champion Veronique Fortin (PK Express-HNZ Strategic.com) maintained her overall race lead heading into the third and final stage of the Tour de Toona, a criterium held in downtown Altoona on Sunday. Holcomb is currently sitting in second place over one minute behind and Tara Whitten (Tibco-To the Top) is in third more than two minutes back.

The Pro-Cat 1,2 women's field lined up in the early morning to contest the longest stage of the Tour de Toona at 147 kms. The race began in Altoona and passed three QOMs including Blue Knob before finishing back in Altoona.

An early breakaway set sail that included Hall and Samplonius along with Laura Van Gilder, Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO-To the Top), Kathleen Billington (Danbury-Audi) and Joanie Caron (Juvederm-Specialized). Teams that were not represented in the move included Rouse Bicycles and Missing Link among others.

The breakaway continued to gain time on the peloton. When the margin quickly and unexpectedly reached 3:40 minutes it caused concern amongst the team directeurs who were alerted that the peloton had taken a wrong turn and was no longer on the race course.

Race officials neutralized the breakaway and allowed the peloton to get back on course. The entire peloton was regrouped with the breakaway riders 15km from the base of the decisive Blue Knob ascent. Officials restarted the race, sending the breakaway riders up the road first, followed by the peloton with the original time gap.

The breakaway riders gained one minute when they were notified by race officials that they, along with peloton behind, were directed off course for a second time, prior to reaching Blue Knob. Officials regrouped and restarted the two groups a second time.

In addition, traffic entered onto the race course due to a limited number of corner marshals that were designated to direct the race and the cars. Cyclingnews' photographer Jonathan Devich was spotted directing traffic with a marshal's flag in hand.

"There were no people on the corners," said TIBCO-To the Top DS Lisa Hunt. "There was also a lack of information. The girls were not getting information from officials as to what the time gaps were. It was pretty bad. There were not enough officials. Riders' safety is important."

Race officials announced that time cuts for the stage would not be enforced due to the improper course direction or lack thereof from corner marshals.

Samplonius and Hall managed to ride away from their breakaway companions over Blue Knob. Samplonius did the bulk of the work over the final climb, and attacked Hall several times to try and get away. The pair gained more than two minutes ahead of a chase group that included many of the top overall contenders.

"I was told to help, but to be smart about my pulls," Hall said. "We started working and after a while, over the third QOM, I had to start thinking about the finish because Anne is a good climber and she has been around for a while with tons of pedal strokes in her legs, and that counts. She attacked and I stuck it out but she couldn't shack me. She attacked again on the last climb and my legs were hurting so bad that I could hardly stand up."

Race leader Fortin initiated the chase group on the Blue Knob ascent which included Sue Palmer Komar (PK Express-HNZ Strategic.com), Wheeler, Carmen Small and Tara Whitten (TIBCO-To the Top), Holcomb and Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo), Billington and Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi), US National Road Champion Robin Farina and Kristin LaSasso (Now-Novartis-MS Society), Alison Shanks (BikeNZ), along with two riders from Missing Link Coaching Systems) and one rider from Rouse Bicycles.

"TIBCO wanted a break to get up the road," Hunt said. "We think it might have been the wrong combination of riders because Veronique seemed content to let it go out and they didn't have to expend energy. We wanted to make it hard on that team but I don't think it was hard enough going into the Blue Knob climb."

Hall jumped just under one kilometre to go and out-paced Samplonius for the stage win at the finish line. Holcomb and Fortin formed a two-person chase group and descended back into Altoona to finish in third and fourth place respectively more than two minutes behind. The second larger chase group, which included many of the overall contenders, rolled into the finish line 3:45 behind the stage winner.

Full Results

Elite men
1Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)3:52:23
2Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development)
3Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)0:00:03
4Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:05
5Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development)0:00:08
6Robin Carpenter (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
7Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
8Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
9Tim Rugg (XO Communications/Battley H-D)
10Keck Baker (XO Communications/Battley H-D)
11Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
12Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)
13Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
14Emerson Oronte (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
15Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
16Jacob Tremblay (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
17Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)
18Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:00:12
19Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)0:00:45
20Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
21Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)0:01:11
22Max Korus (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:05:17
23Winston David (Globalbike)0:08:31
24Sean Smith (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)0:10:19
25Rmi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:14:23
26Charles Bryer (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)0:15:22
27Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
28Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:24:38
29Sam Witmitz (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:26:27
30Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)
31Edison Turner (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)
32Shaun Mc Carthy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)
33Russ Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:39:58
34Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:49:58
35Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling)
36Ricky Gargiulo (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)
37Anthony Hall (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)
38Igor Volshteyn (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)
39Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)
40Evan Mundy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)
41Jamie Riggs (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)
42Michael Lanham (Globalbike)
43Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)
44Justin Lowe (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)
45Alder Martz (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)
46Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
47Paul Ward (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
48Brendan Housler (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)
49John Hunter (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)
50Waclaw Godycki (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)
51Andrew Mccullough (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)
52Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development)
53Tanner Putt (Team Type 1 Development)
54Sean Barrie (XO Communications/Battley H-D)
55David Glick (XO Communications/Battley H-D)
56Steven Gordon (XO Communications/Battley H-D)
57Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
58James Schurman (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
59Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
60Andrew P Crater (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)
61Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
62Jeremy Durrin (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)0:54:58
63Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development)
DNSMike Stone (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)
DNSJames Williamson (Pure Black Racing)
DNFKyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
DNFArnaud Papillon (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)
DNFChris Aten (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)

Elite men: Sprint 1
1Keck Baker (XO Communications/Battley H-D)3pts
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
3Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development)1

Elite men: Sprint 2
1Keck Baker (XO Communications/Battley H-D)3pts
2Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development)2
3Max Korus (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)1

Elite men: Sprint 3 - Finish
1Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)10pts
2Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development)9
3Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)8
4Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)7
5Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development)6
6Robin Carpenter (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)5
7Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)4
8Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
9Tim Rugg (XO Communications/Battley H-D)2
10Keck Baker (XO Communications/Battley H-D)1

Elite men: Mountain 1 - Blue Knob
1Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)9pts
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)7
3Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)5
4Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)3
5Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development)1

Elite men: Mountain 2 - Carson Valley
1Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)5pts
2Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
3Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)1

Elite men: Mountain 3 - Sugar Run
1Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)7pts
2Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)5
3Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)3
4Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development)2

Elite men: Teams
1Pure Black Racing11:37:29
2Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:01
3BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:05:13
4Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton0:40:38
5Team Type 1 Development0:49:46
6XO Communications/Battley H-D0:49:54
7Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV0:55:08
8Globalbike0:58:17
9Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv1:05:03
10Chemstar p/b United Healthcare1:39:44
11CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing1:49:55
12Hincapie Development p/b Holow2:06:03

Elite men: General classification after stage 2
1Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)7:02:32
2Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:27
3Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:58
4Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:01:01
5Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development)0:01:22
6Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)0:01:34
7Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:37
8Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)0:01:44
9Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:01:53
10Jacob Tremblay (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:57
11Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:09
12Tim Rugg (XO Communications/Battley H-D)0:02:12
13Emerson Oronte (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:02:25
14Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)0:02:38
15Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)0:02:40
16Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)0:02:43
17Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)0:02:51
18Robin Carpenter (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:03:02
19Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development)0:03:26
20Keck Baker (XO Communications/Battley H-D)0:03:37
21Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)0:06:52
22Max Korus (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:08:09
23Sean Smith (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)0:13:35
24Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:18:00
25Charles Bryer (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)0:19:36
26Rmi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:19:47
27Winston David (Globalbike)0:20:03
28Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:27:00
29Edison Turner (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)0:32:37
30Shaun Mc Carthy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:35:20
31Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)0:38:24
32Sam Witmitz (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:46:02
33Jamie Riggs (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:53:14
34David Glick (XO Communications/Battley H-D)0:53:38
35Jacob Mueller (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:53:42
36Michael Lanham (Globalbike)0:53:52
37Shane Braley (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:54:10
38Anthony Hall (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)0:54:30
39Daniel Holt (Team Type 1 Development)0:54:41
40Steven Gordon (XO Communications/Battley H-D)0:54:56
41Justin Lowe (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)0:55:17
42Igor Volshteyn (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)0:55:27
43Sean Barrie (XO Communications/Battley H-D)0:55:30
44Paul Ward (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:55:47
45John Hunter (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)0:56:19
46Alder Martz (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)0:56:34
47Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:57:55
48Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:57:59
49Ricky Gargiulo (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)0:58:00
50Tanner Putt (Team Type 1 Development)0:58:26
51James Schurman (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)0:58:37
52Antoine Duchesne (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:58:40
53Evan Mundy (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)0:58:51
54Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:58:54
55Jeremy Durrin (CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing)1:00:04
56Andrew P Crater (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)1:03:10
57Waclaw Godycki (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)1:07:00
58Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development)1:07:25
59Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)1:10:58
60Russ Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)1:11:13
61Brendan Housler (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)1:15:42
62Tyler Karnes (Hincapie Development p/b Holow)1:17:18
63Andrew Mccullough (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)1:18:52

Elite men: Sprint classification
1Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development)22pts
2Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)16
3Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)15
4Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)12
5Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)11
6Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)10
7Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)9
8Keck Baker (XO Communications/Battley H-D)7
9Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)6
10Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)6
11Ty Magner (Team Type 1 Development)6
12Robin Carpenter (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)5
13Coulton Hartrich (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)3
14Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
15Tim Rugg (XO Communications/Battley H-D)2
16Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)1
17Max Korus (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)1

Elite men: Mountains classification
1Cameron Cogburn (Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv)21pts
2Brett Tivers (Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton)15
3Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)14
4Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)14
5Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)11
6Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)9
7Joseph Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development)8
8Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)7
9Jacob Tremblay (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)3
10Peter Hurst (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)3
11Christian Parret (Chemstar p/b United Healthcare)2

Elite men: Teams classification
1Bissell Pro Cycling21:10:41
2Pure Black Racing0:00:48
3BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:09:45
4Garneau-Club Chaussures-Norton0:43:36
5XO Communications/Battley H-D0:56:22
6Team Type 1 Development0:56:30
7Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV1:00:34
8Globalbike1:12:23
9Mt Borah Custom Apparel/Minerv1:14:35
10Chemstar p/b United Healthcare1:48:32
11CRCA/Jonathan Adler Racing1:59:56
12Hincapie Development p/b Holow2:21:22

Elite women
1Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)5:20:17
2Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:03
3Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:02:07
4Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)
5Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)0:03:45
6Carmen Small (Team TIBCO)
7Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
8Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles)
9Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
10Kristen Lasasso (NOW and Novartis for MS)
11Susan Palmer-Komar (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)
12Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO)
13Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)
14Anna Mcloon (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)
15Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)0:06:43
16Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ)
17Stephanie Skoreyko (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)
18Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO)
19Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
20Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)0:06:48
21Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:06:57
22Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
23Anna Barensfeld (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)
24Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)0:07:52
25Patty Buerkle (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:11:02
26Laura Van Gilder (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:12:29
27Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
28Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)
29Emily Collins (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)0:14:06
30Fabienne Gerard (Wheelworks Racing)
31Debbie Milne (Wheelworks Racing)
32Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
33Liza Rachetto (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)
34Lindsay Bayer (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)
35Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)
36Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO)
37Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women)
38Myriam Gaudreault (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)
39Yuri Matsumoto (Wheelworks Racing)
40Jessica Chong (Cawes p/b Specialized)
41Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ)
42Leah Guloien (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)
43Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)
44Jane Despas (Farm Team Elite Women)
45Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:14:09
46Kristen Gohr (Rouse Bicycles)0:15:37
47Cara Gillis (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)0:18:15
48Monika Sattler (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)
49Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis for MS)
50Amy Kneale (Farm Team Elite Women)0:19:27
51Jessica Prinner (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)
52Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)
53Audrey Scott (Farm Team Elite Women)
54Sarah Fader (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)
55Kate Chilcott (Rouse Bicycles)
56Nicole Evans (Rouse Bicycles)0:22:35
57Kathleen Lysakowski (Wheelworks Racing)0:25:31
58Donna Mcmahon (Wheelworks Racing)0:34:50
59Sara Byers (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:35:42
60Kyleanne Hunter (Cawes p/b Specialized)
61Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
62Sue Mcquiston (Cawes p/b Specialized)
63Brenna Hosang (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)
64Suzie Brown (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:36:19
65Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:52:49
66Rebecca Wellons (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)
67Marjolein Schat (Farm Team Elite Women)

Elite women: Sprint 1
1Laura Van Gilder (NOW and Novartis for MS)3pts
2Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)2
3Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)1

Elite women: Sprint 2
1Laura Van Gilder (NOW and Novartis for MS)3pts
2Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)2
3Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)1

Elite women: Sprint 3 (Finish)
1Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)10pts
2Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)9
3Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)8
4Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)7
5Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)6
6Carmen Small (Team TIBCO)5
7Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)4
8Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles)3
9Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)2
10Kristen Lasasso (NOW and Novartis for MS)1

Elite women: Mountain 1 - Blue Knob
1Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)9pts
2Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)7
3Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)5
4Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)3
5Stephanie Skoreyko (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)1

Elite women: Mountain 2 - Carson Valley
1Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)5pts
2Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)3
3Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)1

Elite women: Mountain 3 - Sugar Run
1Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)7pts
2Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)5
3Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)3
4Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)2
5Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)1

Elite women: Teams
1Colavita/Forno d'Asolo16:06:43
2NOW and Novartis for MS0:01:41
3PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com0:06:43
4Team TIBCO0:08:21
5Missing Link Coaching Systems0:08:35
6BikeNZ0:12:28
7Team Juvederm-Specialized0:20:17
8Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour0:22:05
9Rouse Bicycles0:32:57
10Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem0:33:25
11Wheelworks Racing0:36:26
12Farm Team Elite Women0:41:47
13Cawes p/b Specialized1:19:38

Elite women: General classification after stage 2
1Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)8:57:18
2Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:01:15
3Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO)0:02:16
4Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)0:02:23
5Susan Palmer-Komar (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:02:35
6Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles)0:02:49
7Carmen Small (Team TIBCO)0:03:08
8Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:03:20
9Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:03:41
10Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:18
11Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)0:04:32
12Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)0:05:00
13Anna Mcloon (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)0:05:12
14Kristen Lasasso (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:05:24
15Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:06:20
16Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ)0:06:21
17Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)
18Anna Barensfeld (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)0:06:30
19Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:06:36
20Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:07:07
21Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)0:09:42
22Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:09:49
23Patty Buerkle (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:11:39
24Jennifer Wheeler (Team TIBCO)0:12:59
25Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:13:01
26Emily Collins (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)0:14:34
27Fabienne Gerard (Wheelworks Racing)0:14:40
28Debbie Milne (Wheelworks Racing)0:14:46
29Kristen Gohr (Rouse Bicycles)
30Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:15:02
31Laura Van Gilder (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:15:23
32Erin Silliman (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:16:26
33Jessica Chong (Cawes p/b Specialized)0:17:00
34Jane Despas (Farm Team Elite Women)0:17:19
35Lindsay Bayer (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:17:34
36Yuri Matsumoto (Wheelworks Racing)
37Jenny Ives (Farm Team Elite Women)0:17:41
38Leah Guloien (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)0:17:46
39Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)0:18:42
40Monika Sattler (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:20:04
41Liza Rachetto (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)0:20:08
42Kate Chilcott (Rouse Bicycles)0:20:42
43Jessica Prinner (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)0:20:58
44Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)0:21:49
45Nicole Evans (Rouse Bicycles)
46Carlee Taylor (Team TIBCO)0:22:28
47Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:23:32
48Audrey Scott (Farm Team Elite Women)0:24:08
49Cara Gillis (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)0:25:44
50Stephanie Skoreyko (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:26:14
51Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:27:28
52Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ)0:31:59
53Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:32:50
54Myriam Gaudreault (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)0:36:31
55Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)0:41:28
56Sarah Fader (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)0:42:47
57Kathleen Lysakowski (Wheelworks Racing)0:49:16
58Amy Kneale (Farm Team Elite Women)0:57:55
59Sara Byers (Team Juvederm-Specialized)0:59:34
60Donna Mcmahon (Wheelworks Racing)1:02:04
61Sue Mcquiston (Cawes p/b Specialized)1:06:27
62Brenna Hosang (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)1:07:07
63Rebecca Wellons (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)1:10:51
64Marjolein Schat (Farm Team Elite Women)1:11:02
65Suzie Brown (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)1:13:54
66Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm-Specialized)1:18:48
67Kyleanne Hunter (Cawes p/b Specialized)1:21:46

Elite women: Sprint classification
1Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)17pts
2Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)11
3Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)10
4Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)9
5Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)8
6Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)8
7Jade Wilcoxson (Rouse Bicycles)7
8Kristen Gohr (Rouse Bicycles)7
9Laura Van Gilder (NOW and Novartis for MS)6
10Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)6
11Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)6
12Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO)5
13Carmen Small (Team TIBCO)5
14Kristen Lasasso (NOW and Novartis for MS)4
15Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)4
16Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)4
17Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm-Specialized)4
18Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)4
19Susan Palmer-Komar (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)3
20Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)3
21Nicole Evans (Rouse Bicycles)2
22Sarah Fader (Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem)1

Elite women: Mountains classification
1Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis for MS)21pts
2Veronique Fortin (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)17
3Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)15
4Nicole Evans (Rouse Bicycles)10
5Kathryn Donovan (Missing Leak Coaching Systems)10
6Alisha Welsh (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)7
7Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO)5
8Carmen Small (Team TIBCO)5
9Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi/Velo Classic Tour)5
10Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)3
11Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)3
12Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)2
13Debbie Milne (Wheelworks Racing)1
14Stephanie Skoreyko (PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com)1

Elite women: Teams classification
1Colavita/Forno d'Asolo26:56:42
2NOW and Novartis for MS0:07:30
3Missing Link Coaching Systems0:09:01
4Team TIBCO0:09:39
5BikeNZ0:12:26
6Team Juvederm-Specialized0:22:55
7Danbury Audi/Velo Classic0:23:23
8PK Express/HNZ Strategic.com0:24:11
9Rouse Bicycles0:31:00
10Virginia Asset Group p/b Artem0:39:04
11Wheelworks Racing0:41:48
12Farm Team Elite Women0:51:07
13Cawes p/b Specialized1:53:56

