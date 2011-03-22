Image 1 of 9 The intermediate sprint at the Tung Ming Elementary school. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 2 of 9 The peloton gives chase. (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 3 of 9 The breakaway group at one stage had more than three seconds advantage (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 4 of 9 Route summary for stage 3 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 5 of 9 The peloton arrives in Chingsheng (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 6 of 9 Markus Eibegger (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 7 of 9 Markus Eibegger (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) wins the stage (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 8 of 9 The fans line the street to cheer the peloton outside Taoyuan (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan) Image 9 of 9 The jersey winners at the end of stage 3 (Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)

At the end of what was considered as the coldest winter of Taiwan in 40 years, Markus Eibegger (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) shrugged of the cold, wind and rain to take stage 3 of the Tour de Taiwan.

With the temperatures dipping under 12 degrees Celsius at the start of the 127km stage from Taoyuan City Hall this morning, Eibegger seemed to be in his element as he finished the day comfortably ahead in 2:40:06. He also took over the tour leader's yellow jersey.

En route to the finish line at Chiang Kai Shek memorial at Cihu Visitor Centre, the peloton set a blistering pace of more than 47kph - far above those recorded in the last few days.

"The weather?" said Eibegger after the race. "I have no problem (with it) as it suits us Europeans very well.

"It was a dark race, but my team is very happy to win the stage and to keep the yellow jersey as well as keep the king of the mountain jersey and also the blue jersey thanks to Mehdi Sohrabi."

The Austrian Eibegger was part of an early breakaway group which went off early in the stage when he joined Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Team) and Jaan Kirsipuu (Champion System) just after Haigang Road.

They were also joined by Mart Ojavee (Champion System) and Dean Downing (Rapha Condor Sharp).

The break dominated for much of the race with Pollock picking up the first first sprint at Fulin Elementary School while Ojavee collected the remaining two sprints at Tung Ming Elementary School and also Song Wu Elementary School.

As riders began dropping off, the chasing pack caught up with the breakaways at Laochuang Road at the 87km mark.

With less than 30 kilometres to go, Eibegger went off to pick up both KOMs as two others, Pollock and Ojavee joined in to give chase. The peloton seemed content to not chase.

But a slip in the last five kilometres - involving Pollock and Ojavee - allowed Eibegger to carve an advantage all the way to the finish. He is now more than 12 seconds ahead of teammate Sohrabi and 19 seconds ahead of third placed David McCann of Giant Kenda in the general classification.

"I'm not happy because Markus took the yellow jersey from me, and I will have to win it back from him tomorrow," joked Mehdi afterwards.

"But seriously, it was a good race and I'm happy for Markus for winning the stage and the two jerseys - important that it stayed with the team."

With the win at the two final sprints, Ojavee has now taken over the sprinter's green jersey from Chan Jae Jang of the Korea national team.

"I just followed the breakaway duo at the end and it was just too bad what happened in the last few kilometres with the slip up," said Ojavee, who has collected a total of 15 points in the sprint - four more than second-placed Pollock.

The jersey for the best ranked Under 23 rider is still in the grasp of Adam Phelan of the Drapac Professional Cycling Team.

"It was really bad weather. It was windy all day long. I tried to keep up but it was very cold, a new experience for me," said Phelan.

Tomorrow's stage 4 will start at Hsinchu City and ends in Sun Moon Lake - the queen stage in this year's race, a long 192.5km ride south.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 2:40:06 2 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 0:00:21 3 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 0:00:44 4 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:01:21 5 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 6 Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 7 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea 8 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 9 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac 10 Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 11 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Japan 12 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 13 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 14 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 15 Vries, De Harm (Ned) Netherlands 16 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 17 Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 18 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 19 Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 20 Wei-Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 21 Mohd Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Malaysia 22 Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 23 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 24 Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea 25 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Malaysia 26 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 27 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System 28 Kun-Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 29 Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 30 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 31 Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 32 Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac 33 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 34 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan 35 David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 36 Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System 37 Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 38 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 39 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System 40 Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong 41 Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 42 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 43 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 44 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 45 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 46 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 47 Springintveld Joost (Ned) Netherlands 48 Burger Leon (Ned) Netherlands 49 Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands 50 Shih-Chang Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 51 Chia-Chun Chen (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 52 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 53 Eun Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea 54 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 55 Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports 56 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan 57 Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 58 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 59 Kenji Itami (Jpn) Japan 60 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports 61 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 62 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 63 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea 64 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 65 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 66 Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:01:32 67 Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System 0:01:42 68 Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:01:55 69 Masaaki Kukuchi (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:01:56 70 Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea 0:01:59 71 Siu Wah Ko (HKg) Hong Kong 0:02:05 72 Chun-Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 73 Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports 74 Wel Van Ruud (Ned) Netherlands 75 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 76 James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:02:34 77 Yi-Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 78 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System 0:03:02 79 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:03:05 80 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:05:31 81 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 82 Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 0:06:51 83 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 84 Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 85 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice 86 Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 87 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan 88 Wen-Lung Chien (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 89 Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:07:57 90 Shu-Ming Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 0:08:13 91 Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:08:25 92 Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:08:35 93 Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:09:19 94 Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:12:13 95 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 0:13:04 96 Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 0:15:03 97 Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan DNF Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia DNF Chin-Feng Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 6:55:48 2 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:12 3 David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 0:00:19 4 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 0:01:07 5 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 0:01:19 6 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac 0:01:24 7 Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 0:01:27 8 Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:01:29 9 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 0:01:30 10 Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 0:01:31 11 Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:01:33 12 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:01:34 13 Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:01:35 14 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 0:01:37 15 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac 16 Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 17 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:01:38 18 Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea 19 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System 20 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 21 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan 22 Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 23 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 0:01:39 24 Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea 0:01:40 25 Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:01:43 26 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:02:10 27 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:02:11 28 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 0:02:14 29 Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 30 Wei-Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 31 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea 0:02:15 32 Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp 33 Vries, De Harm (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:16 34 Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 35 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System 0:02:17 36 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 37 Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 38 Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:02:18 39 Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports 40 Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac 0:02:19 41 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong 0:02:20 42 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Japan 43 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 44 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 45 Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:02:21 46 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 47 Shih-Chang Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:02:22 48 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong 0:02:23 49 Kenji Itami (Jpn) Japan 50 Burger Leon (Ned) Netherlands 0:02:24 51 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan 0:02:25 52 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:02:26 53 Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong 54 Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia 55 Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac 0:02:27 56 Chia-Chun Chen (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 0:02:32 57 Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System 0:02:46 58 Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:02:50 59 Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea 0:02:52 60 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia 0:03:12 61 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:04:06 62 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:06:20 63 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:06:22 64 Eun Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea 0:07:08 65 Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:07:20 66 Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 0:07:40 67 Chun-Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 0:07:55 68 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 69 Wel Van Ruud (Ned) Netherlands 0:07:58 70 Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong 0:08:02 71 Mohd Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Malaysia 0:08:07 72 Yi-Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:08:25 73 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System 0:08:42 74 Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:08:53 75 Shu-Ming Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 0:09:15 76 Kun-Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:10:04 77 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:10:05 78 Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands 0:10:06 79 Springintveld Joost (Ned) Netherlands 0:10:07 80 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:10:12 81 Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:10:18 82 Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:10:56 83 James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 0:11:18 84 Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 0:12:34 85 Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:14:16 86 Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Malaysia 0:15:24 87 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:15:46 88 Masaaki Kukuchi (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 0:16:03 89 Siu Wah Ko (HKg) Hong Kong 90 Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 0:16:08 91 Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan 0:16:09 92 Wen-Lung Chien (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team 0:16:51 93 Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:17:17 94 Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan 0:20:50 95 Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System 0:20:58 96 Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 0:21:05 97 Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia 0:21:57

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 15 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 11 3 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea 11 4 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 6 5 David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 5 6 Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System 5 7 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 5 8 Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands 5 9 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 5 10 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3 11 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3 12 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 3 13 Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 2 14 Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 2 15 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 2 16 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team 1 17 Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth 1 18 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System 1 19 Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1 20 Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports 1

KoM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 11 pts 2 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 9 3 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac 8 4 Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team 6 5 Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea 6 6 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 6 7 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 4 8 Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System 3 9 David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 2 10 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac 2 11 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo 2 12 Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong 1 13 Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1 14 Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia 1 15 Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp 1