Eibegger takes stage and overall lead in Taiwan

Sohrabi still in contention

Image 1 of 9

The intermediate sprint at the Tung Ming Elementary school.

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 2 of 9

The peloton gives chase.

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 3 of 9

The breakaway group at one stage had more than three seconds advantage

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 4 of 9

Route summary for stage 3

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 5 of 9

The peloton arrives in Chingsheng

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 6 of 9

Markus Eibegger (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) celebrates his stage win

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 7 of 9

Markus Eibegger (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) wins the stage

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 8 of 9

The fans line the street to cheer the peloton outside Taoyuan

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)
Image 9 of 9

The jersey winners at the end of stage 3

(Image credit: Tour de Taiwan)

At the end of what was considered as the coldest winter of Taiwan in 40 years, Markus Eibegger (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) shrugged of the cold, wind and rain to take stage 3 of the Tour de Taiwan.

With the temperatures dipping under 12 degrees Celsius at the start of the 127km stage from Taoyuan City Hall this morning, Eibegger seemed to be in his element as he finished the day comfortably ahead in 2:40:06. He also took over the tour leader's yellow jersey.

En route to the finish line at Chiang Kai Shek memorial at Cihu Visitor Centre, the peloton set a blistering pace of more than 47kph - far above those recorded in the last few days.

"The weather?" said Eibegger after the race. "I have no problem (with it) as it suits us Europeans very well.

"It was a dark race, but my team is very happy to win the stage and to keep the yellow jersey as well as keep the king of the mountain jersey and also the blue jersey thanks to Mehdi Sohrabi."

The Austrian Eibegger was part of an early breakaway group which went off early in the stage when he joined Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Team) and Jaan Kirsipuu (Champion System) just after Haigang Road.

They were also joined by Mart Ojavee (Champion System) and Dean Downing (Rapha Condor Sharp).

The break dominated for much of the race with Pollock picking up the first first sprint at Fulin Elementary School while Ojavee collected the remaining two sprints at Tung Ming Elementary School and also Song Wu Elementary School.

As riders began dropping off, the chasing pack caught up with the breakaways at Laochuang Road at the 87km mark.

With less than 30 kilometres to go, Eibegger went off to pick up both KOMs as two others, Pollock and Ojavee joined in to give chase. The peloton seemed content to not chase.

But a slip in the last five kilometres - involving Pollock and Ojavee - allowed Eibegger to carve an advantage all the way to the finish. He is now more than 12 seconds ahead of teammate Sohrabi and 19 seconds ahead of third placed David McCann of Giant Kenda in the general classification.

"I'm not happy because Markus took the yellow jersey from me, and I will have to win it back from him tomorrow," joked Mehdi afterwards.

"But seriously, it was a good race and I'm happy for Markus for winning the stage and the two jerseys - important that it stayed with the team."

With the win at the two final sprints, Ojavee has now taken over the sprinter's green jersey from Chan Jae Jang of the Korea national team.

"I just followed the breakaway duo at the end and it was just too bad what happened in the last few kilometres with the slip up," said Ojavee, who has collected a total of 15 points in the sprint - four more than second-placed Pollock.

The jersey for the best ranked Under 23 rider is still in the grasp of Adam Phelan of the Drapac Professional Cycling Team.

"It was really bad weather. It was windy all day long. I tried to keep up but it was very cold, a new experience for me," said Phelan.

Tomorrow's stage 4 will start at Hsinchu City and ends in Sun Moon Lake - the queen stage in this year's race, a long 192.5km ride south.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team2:40:06
2Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac0:00:21
3Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System0:00:44
4Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:21
5Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
6Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
7Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea
8Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
9Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
10Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
11Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Japan
12Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
13Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
14Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
15Vries, De Harm (Ned) Netherlands
16Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
17Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
18Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
19Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
20Wei-Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
21Mohd Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Malaysia
22Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
23Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
24Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea
25Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Malaysia
26Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
27Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
28Kun-Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
29Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
30Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
31Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
32Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac
33Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
34Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
35David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
36Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System
37Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
38Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
39Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System
40Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong
41Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
42Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
43Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
44En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
45Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
46Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
47Springintveld Joost (Ned) Netherlands
48Burger Leon (Ned) Netherlands
49Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands
50Shih-Chang Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
51Chia-Chun Chen (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
52Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
53Eun Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea
54Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
55Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
56Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan
57Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
58Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
59Kenji Itami (Jpn) Japan
60Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
61Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
62Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
63Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea
64Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
65Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
66Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:01:32
67Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System0:01:42
68Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:01:55
69Masaaki Kukuchi (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:56
70Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea0:01:59
71Siu Wah Ko (HKg) Hong Kong0:02:05
72Chun-Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
73Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
74Wel Van Ruud (Ned) Netherlands
75Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
76James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:02:34
77Yi-Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
78Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System0:03:02
79Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice0:03:05
80Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:05:31
81Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
82Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong0:06:51
83Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
84Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
85Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
86Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
87Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan
88Wen-Lung Chien (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
89Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:07:57
90Shu-Ming Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team0:08:13
91Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice0:08:25
92Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports0:08:35
93Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:09:19
94Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice0:12:13
95Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia0:13:04
96Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:15:03
97Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
DNFMohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
DNFChin-Feng Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team6:55:48
2Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:12
3David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:00:19
4Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac0:01:07
5Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System0:01:19
6Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac0:01:24
7Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:01:27
8Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:29
9Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac0:01:30
10Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:01:31
11Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:01:33
12Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:01:34
13Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:35
14Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team0:01:37
15Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
16Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
17Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:01:38
18Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea
19Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
20Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
21Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan
22Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
23Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong0:01:39
24Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea0:01:40
25Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports0:01:43
26Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:02:10
27Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:02:11
28Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan0:02:14
29Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
30Wei-Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
31Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea0:02:15
32Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
33Vries, De Harm (Ned) Netherlands0:02:16
34Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
35Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System0:02:17
36Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
37Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
38Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:02:18
39Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
40Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac0:02:19
41Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong0:02:20
42Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Japan
43Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
44Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
45Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:02:21
46Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
47Shih-Chang Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:02:22
48Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong0:02:23
49Kenji Itami (Jpn) Japan
50Burger Leon (Ned) Netherlands0:02:24
51Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan0:02:25
52En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:02:26
53Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong
54Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
55Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac0:02:27
56Chia-Chun Chen (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team0:02:32
57Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System0:02:46
58Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:02:50
59Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea0:02:52
60Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia0:03:12
61Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice0:04:06
62Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:06:20
63Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:06:22
64Eun Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea0:07:08
65Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:07:20
66Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:07:40
67Chun-Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:07:55
68Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
69Wel Van Ruud (Ned) Netherlands0:07:58
70Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong0:08:02
71Mohd Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Malaysia0:08:07
72Yi-Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:08:25
73Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System0:08:42
74Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:08:53
75Shu-Ming Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team0:09:15
76Kun-Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:10:04
77Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:10:05
78Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands0:10:06
79Springintveld Joost (Ned) Netherlands0:10:07
80Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:10:12
81Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:10:18
82Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:10:56
83James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp0:11:18
84Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth0:12:34
85Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports0:14:16
86Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Malaysia0:15:24
87Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice0:15:46
88Masaaki Kukuchi (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:16:03
89Siu Wah Ko (HKg) Hong Kong
90Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:16:08
91Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:16:09
92Wen-Lung Chien (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team0:16:51
93Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice0:17:17
94Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan0:20:50
95Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System0:20:58
96Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice0:21:05
97Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia0:21:57

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System15pts
2Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac11
3Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea11
4Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team6
5David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team5
6Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System5
7Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice5
8Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands5
9Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac5
10Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3
11Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3
12Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo3
13Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team2
14Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team2
15Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp2
16Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team1
17Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth1
18Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System1
19Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1
20Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports1

KoM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team11pts
2Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team9
3Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac8
4Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team6
5Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea6
6Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System6
7Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice4
8Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System3
9David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team2
10Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac2
11Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo2
12Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong1
13Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1
14Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia1
15Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team20:49:34
2Drapac Professional Cycling Team0:01:22
3Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:02:01
4D'Angelo & Antenucci-Nippo0:02:22
5Shimano Racing Team0:02:25
6Kelly Benefit Strategies/OptumHealth0:03:00
7Champion System Racing Team0:03:09
8Korea National Team0:03:13
9Japan National Team0:03:58
10Hong Kong Team0:04:06
11Max Success Sports0:04:08
12Team Senter-Merida Taiwan0:04:48
13Rapha Condor Sharp0:05:45
14ACTION Cycling Team0:06:17
15Netherlands National Team0:09:33
16Malaysia National Team0:09:48
17Exustar Cycling Team0:17:26
18Polygon Sweet Nice Team0:34:59

 

