Eibegger takes stage and overall lead in Taiwan
Sohrabi still in contention
At the end of what was considered as the coldest winter of Taiwan in 40 years, Markus Eibegger (Tabriz Petrochemical Team) shrugged of the cold, wind and rain to take stage 3 of the Tour de Taiwan.
With the temperatures dipping under 12 degrees Celsius at the start of the 127km stage from Taoyuan City Hall this morning, Eibegger seemed to be in his element as he finished the day comfortably ahead in 2:40:06. He also took over the tour leader's yellow jersey.
En route to the finish line at Chiang Kai Shek memorial at Cihu Visitor Centre, the peloton set a blistering pace of more than 47kph - far above those recorded in the last few days.
"The weather?" said Eibegger after the race. "I have no problem (with it) as it suits us Europeans very well.
"It was a dark race, but my team is very happy to win the stage and to keep the yellow jersey as well as keep the king of the mountain jersey and also the blue jersey thanks to Mehdi Sohrabi."
The Austrian Eibegger was part of an early breakaway group which went off early in the stage when he joined Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Team) and Jaan Kirsipuu (Champion System) just after Haigang Road.
They were also joined by Mart Ojavee (Champion System) and Dean Downing (Rapha Condor Sharp).
The break dominated for much of the race with Pollock picking up the first first sprint at Fulin Elementary School while Ojavee collected the remaining two sprints at Tung Ming Elementary School and also Song Wu Elementary School.
As riders began dropping off, the chasing pack caught up with the breakaways at Laochuang Road at the 87km mark.
With less than 30 kilometres to go, Eibegger went off to pick up both KOMs as two others, Pollock and Ojavee joined in to give chase. The peloton seemed content to not chase.
But a slip in the last five kilometres - involving Pollock and Ojavee - allowed Eibegger to carve an advantage all the way to the finish. He is now more than 12 seconds ahead of teammate Sohrabi and 19 seconds ahead of third placed David McCann of Giant Kenda in the general classification.
"I'm not happy because Markus took the yellow jersey from me, and I will have to win it back from him tomorrow," joked Mehdi afterwards.
"But seriously, it was a good race and I'm happy for Markus for winning the stage and the two jerseys - important that it stayed with the team."
With the win at the two final sprints, Ojavee has now taken over the sprinter's green jersey from Chan Jae Jang of the Korea national team.
"I just followed the breakaway duo at the end and it was just too bad what happened in the last few kilometres with the slip up," said Ojavee, who has collected a total of 15 points in the sprint - four more than second-placed Pollock.
The jersey for the best ranked Under 23 rider is still in the grasp of Adam Phelan of the Drapac Professional Cycling Team.
"It was really bad weather. It was windy all day long. I tried to keep up but it was very cold, a new experience for me," said Phelan.
Tomorrow's stage 4 will start at Hsinchu City and ends in Sun Moon Lake - the queen stage in this year's race, a long 192.5km ride south.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|2:40:06
|2
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|0:00:21
|3
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|0:00:44
|4
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:21
|5
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
|6
|Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|7
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea
|8
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|9
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
|10
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|11
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Japan
|12
|Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|13
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|14
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|15
|Vries, De Harm (Ned) Netherlands
|16
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|17
|Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|18
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
|19
|Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|20
|Wei-Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|21
|Mohd Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Malaysia
|22
|Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|23
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|24
|Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea
|25
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Malaysia
|26
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|27
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
|28
|Kun-Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|29
|Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|30
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|31
|Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|32
|Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac
|33
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|34
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
|35
|David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|36
|Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System
|37
|Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|38
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|39
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System
|40
|Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong
|41
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|42
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|43
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|44
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|45
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|46
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|47
|Springintveld Joost (Ned) Netherlands
|48
|Burger Leon (Ned) Netherlands
|49
|Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands
|50
|Shih-Chang Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|51
|Chia-Chun Chen (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
|52
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|53
|Eun Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea
|54
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|55
|Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
|56
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan
|57
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|58
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|59
|Kenji Itami (Jpn) Japan
|60
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|61
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|62
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|63
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea
|64
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|65
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|66
|Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|0:01:32
|67
|Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
|0:01:42
|68
|Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|69
|Masaaki Kukuchi (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:01:56
|70
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea
|0:01:59
|71
|Siu Wah Ko (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:02:05
|72
|Chun-Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|73
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|74
|Wel Van Ruud (Ned) Netherlands
|75
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
|76
|James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:02:34
|77
|Yi-Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|78
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|0:03:02
|79
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:03:05
|80
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:05:31
|81
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|82
|Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:06:51
|83
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|84
|Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|85
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
|86
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|87
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan
|88
|Wen-Lung Chien (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
|89
|Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:07:57
|90
|Shu-Ming Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
|0:08:13
|91
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:08:25
|92
|Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:08:35
|93
|Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:09:19
|94
|Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:12:13
|95
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:13:04
|96
|Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:15:03
|97
|Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|DNF
|Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|DNF
|Chin-Feng Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|6:55:48
|2
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:12
|3
|David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|0:01:07
|5
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|0:01:19
|6
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
|0:01:24
|7
|Shinri Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:01:27
|8
|Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:01:29
|9
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
|0:01:30
|10
|Junpei Murakami (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:01:31
|11
|Michael Creed (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:01:33
|12
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:01:34
|13
|Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:01:35
|14
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|0:01:37
|15
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|16
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|17
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:01:38
|18
|Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea
|19
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
|20
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|21
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Japan
|22
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|23
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:01:39
|24
|Hyosuk Gong (Kor) Korea
|0:01:40
|25
|Peng Da Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:01:43
|26
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:02:10
|27
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:02:11
|28
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|0:02:14
|29
|Po-Hung Wu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|30
|Wei-Cheng Lee (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|31
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea
|0:02:15
|32
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|33
|Vries, De Harm (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:16
|34
|Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|35
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System
|0:02:17
|36
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|37
|Kazuki Aoyanagi (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|38
|Julian Kyer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:02:18
|39
|Hao Liu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|40
|Adam Semple (Aus) Drapac
|0:02:19
|41
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:02:20
|42
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Japan
|43
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|44
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|45
|Hsin-Hua Huang (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|0:02:21
|46
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|47
|Shih-Chang Huang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|48
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:02:23
|49
|Kenji Itami (Jpn) Japan
|50
|Burger Leon (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:24
|51
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
|0:02:25
|52
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:02:26
|53
|Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong
|54
|Mohd Rauf Nur Misbah (Mas) Malaysia
|55
|Amir Rusli (Mas) Drapac
|0:02:27
|56
|Chia-Chun Chen (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|57
|Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
|0:02:46
|58
|Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|59
|Sung Baek Park (Kor) Korea
|0:02:52
|60
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Malaysia
|0:03:12
|61
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:04:06
|62
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:06:20
|63
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:06:22
|64
|Eun Seong Jeong (Kor) Korea
|0:07:08
|65
|Che-Wei Hu (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|0:07:20
|66
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:07:40
|67
|Chun-Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:07:55
|68
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|69
|Wel Van Ruud (Ned) Netherlands
|0:07:58
|70
|Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong
|0:08:02
|71
|Mohd Faris Abdul Razak (Mas) Malaysia
|0:08:07
|72
|Yi-Hao Tseng (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|0:08:25
|73
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|0:08:42
|74
|Tom Southam (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:08:53
|75
|Shu-Ming Liu (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
|0:09:15
|76
|Kun-Hung Hung (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|0:10:04
|77
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:10:05
|78
|Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands
|0:10:06
|79
|Springintveld Joost (Ned) Netherlands
|0:10:07
|80
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:10:12
|81
|Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:10:18
|82
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:10:56
|83
|James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|0:11:18
|84
|Michael Sherer (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|0:12:34
|85
|Sai Fei Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:14:16
|86
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Malaysia
|0:15:24
|87
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:15:46
|88
|Masaaki Kukuchi (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:16:03
|89
|Siu Wah Ko (HKg) Hong Kong
|90
|Fan Hsin Chu (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:16:08
|91
|Cheng-Yen Chen (Tpe) Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|0:16:09
|92
|Wen-Lung Chien (Tpe) Exustar Cycling Team
|0:16:51
|93
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:17:17
|94
|Shinichi Fukushima (Jpn) Japan
|0:20:50
|95
|Roger Beuchat (Swi) Champion System
|0:20:58
|96
|Bambang Suryadi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|0:21:05
|97
|Suhardi Hassan (Mas) Malaysia
|0:21:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|15
|pts
|2
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|11
|3
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Korea
|11
|4
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|6
|5
|David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|5
|6
|Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
|5
|7
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|5
|8
|Vriend Rudy (Ned) Netherlands
|5
|9
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
|5
|10
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|11
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|12
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|3
|13
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|2
|14
|Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|2
|16
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|1
|17
|Michael Friedman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|1
|18
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|1
|19
|Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|20
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|11
|pts
|2
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|9
|3
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac
|8
|4
|Chun-Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Kyung Gu Jang (Kor) Korea
|6
|6
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|6
|7
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|4
|8
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|3
|9
|David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac
|2
|11
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|2
|12
|Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong
|1
|13
|Ghader Mizbani Eranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|14
|Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal (Mas) Malaysia
|1
|15
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|20:49:34
|2
|Drapac Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|3
|Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|4
|D'Angelo & Antenucci-Nippo
|0:02:22
|5
|Shimano Racing Team
|0:02:25
|6
|Kelly Benefit Strategies/OptumHealth
|0:03:00
|7
|Champion System Racing Team
|0:03:09
|8
|Korea National Team
|0:03:13
|9
|Japan National Team
|0:03:58
|10
|Hong Kong Team
|0:04:06
|11
|Max Success Sports
|0:04:08
|12
|Team Senter-Merida Taiwan
|0:04:48
|13
|Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:05:45
|14
|ACTION Cycling Team
|0:06:17
|15
|Netherlands National Team
|0:09:33
|16
|Malaysia National Team
|0:09:48
|17
|Exustar Cycling Team
|0:17:26
|18
|Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|0:34:59
