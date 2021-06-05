Tour de Suisse Women: Elise Chabbey wins stage 1
Swiss rider beats Deignan on home ground, takes race lead
Stage 1: Frauenfeld - Frauenfeld
Swiss champion Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) has won stage 1 of the Tour de Suisse Women. When she attacked from a elite front group with 15.5 kilometres to go, only Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) followed her move, and the two cooperated well to extend their advantage to over 30 seconds. In the sprint, Chabbey made Deignan open up and could accelerate in the former world champion's slipstream, coming around on the last 50 metres to take the victory.
In the chase group, Marlen Reusser (Alé BTC Ljubljana) attacked her group mates Mikayla Harvey (Canyon-SRAM) and Jolanda Neff (Swiss National Team) just before the three-kilometre mark and soloed to third place.
More to follow!
Tour de Suisse Women: Elise Chabbey wins stage 1Swiss rider beats Deignan on home ground, takes race lead
