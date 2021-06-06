Lizzie Deignan wins the Tour de Suisse Women

Image 1 of 8 Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates here overall win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 8 Marta Bastianelli (Alé BTC Ljubljana) took the stage victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 8 The final podium, with Deignan beating Chabbey and Reusser (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 8 A break move on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse Women (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 8 The riders out in Frauenfeld (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 8 The peloton in action on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 8 Canyon-SRAM lead the way for race leader Elise Chabbey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 8 Celebrations for Trek-Segafredo after Deignan's win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) won the Tour de Suisse Women, overhauling Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) on the second and final stage of the race in Frauenfeld.

Going into stage 2 with a four-second deficit on Swiss rider Chabbey, the 32-year-old targeted the intermediate sprints where she picked up five bonus seconds, finishing the race one second ahead of Chabbey.

The stage victory was contested between nine riders of a breakaway that had jumped away in the final 20 kilometres. In the sprint, and Marta Bastianelli (Alé BTC Ljubljana) beat Tereza Neumanová (Burgos Alimenta Women Cycling Sport) and Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) to win the stage.

“You know about the men’s Tour de Suisse, how much of an iconic race it is. Now we finally have a women’s race, so it is pretty special to be the first winner of it,” Deignan said after receiving the yellow jersey.



“You saw it was an exciting race, I think they should make it a bit longer next year. I would love to come back to defend this title,” she finished.

How it unfolded

The second and final stage of the women’s Tour de Suisse consisted of 11 laps of a flat circuit around Frauenfeld that would be used for the opening time trial of the men’s edition later in the day. The three intermediate sprints on the fourth, seventh, and tenth lap offered bonus seconds that would end up deciding the general classification.

After losing the sprint to Chabbey on stage 1, Deignan had promised to go for the bonus seconds to turn the GC around, and consequently, the Trek-Segafredo team kept the race together on the opening laps. Winning the first intermediate sprint ahead of teammate Lucinda Brand and Canyon-SRAM’s Alexis Ryan, Deignan picked up three bonus seconds, putting her only one second behind Chabbey.

The Swiss GC leader had crashed early in the race, and although she was able to continue the race, she could not contest the sprints. Trek-Segafredo led out Deignan again for the second intermediate sprint, and while Ryan came around to take first place, Deignan’s second place with Brand in third was enough to put the 2015 world champion into the GC lead by one second.

As Trek-Segafredo’s main goal for the stage had been accomplished, many riders now sought their fortune in attacks. The first one not to be reeled in right away was Eugénie Duval (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) who got away with 29 km to go, with Katia Ragusa (AR Monex) bridging after a while. The duo held a 14-second advantage but was eventually caught on the antepenultimate lap.

Another flurry of attacks led to a front group of eight riders with 20 km to go: Lara Vieceli (Ceratizit-WNT), Duval, Nina Buysman (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Linda Indergand (Swiss National Team), Neumanová, Bastianelli, Barnes, and Alice Maria Arzuffi (Valcar-Travel & Service) had an advantage of 30 second with two laps to go as the peloton did not get a chase organised.

Finally, Trek-Segafredo took up the responsibility, reducing the gap to 11 seconds at the start of the final lap. It was here that Chabbey attacked several times, trying to get away from the peloton and Deignan, but Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) in particular closed down the Swiss rider’s moves each time.

In the last six kilometres, Ragusa again jumped from the peloton and bridged to the front after a two-kilometre chase while the peloton now seemed content to let the breakaway take the stage.

On the finishing straight, Neumanová opened the sprint and stayed ahead for a long time until Bastianelli came around her on the last 75 metres to take victory.

In addition to the yellow jersey for the overall win, Deignan also won the points and mountain classifications while Mikayla Harvey (Canyon-SRAM) was the best U25 rider.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 2:13:31 2 Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport 3 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 4 Linda Indergand (Swi) Swiss Cycling 5 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 6 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 7 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 8 Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 9 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 10 Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:06 11 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 12 Martina Alzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 13 Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 14 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano 15 Tamara Dronova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 16 Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 17 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 18 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 19 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Swiss Cycling 20 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano 21 Lara Krähemann (Swi) BeCycling 22 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 23 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 24 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 25 Caroline Baur (Swi) Swiss Cycling 26 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 27 Andrea Waldis (Swi) BeCycling 28 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 29 Nicole Koller (Swi) BeCycling 30 Lena Mettraux (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 31 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 32 Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 33 Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 34 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 35 Alessandra Keller (Swi) Swiss Cycling 36 Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 37 Franziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 38 Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 39 Linda Zanetti (Swi) BeCycling 40 Inga Cesuliene (Ltu) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano 41 Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 42 Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 43 Aline Seitz (Swi) Swiss Cycling 44 Annika Liehner (Swi) BeCycling 45 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 46 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 47 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 48 Ronja Blöchlinger (Swi) BeCycling 49 Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 50 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 51 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 52 Sina Frei (Swi) Swiss Cycling 53 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 54 Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 55 Michelle Stark (Swi) Velo67 56 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 57 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Women Cycling Sport 58 Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 59 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 60 Coralie Demay (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 61 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 62 Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 63 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 64 Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:04:45 65 Kerry Jonker (RSA) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux 0:04:47 66 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Women Cycling Sport 0:04:49 67 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 68 Daniela Schwarz (Swi) Velo67 0:09:40 69 Hannah Buch (Ger) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 70 Judith Gerber (Swi) Velo67 71 Jutta Stienen (Swi) Velo67 72 Michelle Andres (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0:09:42 73 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport 74 Julia van Bokhoven (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:09:46 75 Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo DNF Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling DNF Aglaia Forrer (Swi) Velo67 DNF Balladyne Tritsch (Fra) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux DNF Morgane Coston (Fra) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux DNF Luce Bourbeau (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux DNF Gemma Sernissi (Ita) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano DNF Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano DNF Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano DNF Sandra Weiss (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch DNF Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch DNF Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Women Cycling Sport DNF Jade Teolis (Fra) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team DNF Alessia Patuelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana DNF Fabienne Buri (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch DNF Georgia Danford (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch DNS Melanie Maurer (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling

Young rider Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport 2:13:31 2 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 3 Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 4 Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:06 5 Martina Alzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 6 Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 7 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano 8 Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 9 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 10 Lara Krähemann (Swi) BeCycling 11 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 Nicole Koller (Swi) BeCycling 13 Lena Mettraux (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 14 Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 15 Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 16 Alessandra Keller (Swi) Swiss Cycling 17 Franziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 18 Linda Zanetti (Swi) BeCycling 19 Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 20 Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 21 Aline Seitz (Swi) Swiss Cycling 22 Annika Liehner (Swi) BeCycling 23 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 24 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 25 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 26 Ronja Blöchlinger (Swi) BeCycling 27 Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 28 Sina Frei (Swi) Swiss Cycling 29 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 30 Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 31 Michelle Stark (Swi) Velo67 32 Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 33 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 34 Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 35 Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:04:45 36 Kerry Jonker (RSA) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux 0:04:47 37 Hannah Buch (Ger) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:09:40 38 Michelle Andres (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0:09:42 39 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport 40 Julia van Bokhoven (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:09:46 41 Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo

Final general classification after stage 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 5:14:48 2 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:01 3 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:00:34 4 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:00:44 5 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:51 6 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:31 7 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano 0:04:36 8 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 9 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 10 Sina Frei (Swi) Swiss Cycling 11 Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:04:38 12 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:06:24 13 Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport 0:06:25 14 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:06:30 15 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:06:32 16 Linda Indergand (Swi) Swiss Cycling 17 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:06:33 18 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 19 Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:06:34 20 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 21 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:06:37 22 Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:06:40 23 Tamara Dronova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 24 Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 25 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 26 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano 27 Caroline Baur (Swi) Swiss Cycling 28 Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 29 Andrea Waldis (Swi) BeCycling 30 Nicole Koller (Swi) BeCycling 31 Lara Krähemann (Swi) BeCycling 32 Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 33 Linda Zanetti (Swi) BeCycling 34 Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 35 Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 36 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 37 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 38 Alessandra Keller (Swi) Swiss Cycling 39 Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 40 Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 41 Inga Cesuliene (Ltu) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano 42 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 43 Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 44 Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 45 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 46 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Women Cycling Sport 47 Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:06:46 48 Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:06:47 49 Annika Liehner (Swi) BeCycling 0:06:49 50 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:50 51 Ronja Blöchlinger (Swi) BeCycling 0:07:04 52 Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:11:19 53 Coralie Demay (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:12:22 54 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:12:46 55 Martina Alzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:12:52 56 Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 57 Lena Mettraux (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 58 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 59 Franziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 60 Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 61 Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:13:55 62 Aline Seitz (Swi) Swiss Cycling 63 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport 0:16:16 64 Julia van Bokhoven (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:16:20 65 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Women Cycling Sport 0:17:35 66 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 67 Kerry Jonker (RSA) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux 0:18:36 68 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:21:37 69 Daniela Schwarz (Swi) Velo67 0:22:26 70 Hannah Buch (Ger) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 71 Michelle Stark (Swi) Velo67 0:24:03 72 Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:41 73 Jutta Stienen (Swi) Velo67 0:33:37 74 Michelle Andres (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0:33:39 75 Judith Gerber (Swi) Velo67 0:33:41

Point classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 18 2 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 15 3 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 12 4 Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport 12 5 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 9 6 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 6 7 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Swiss Cycling 6 8 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 6 9 Linda Indergand (Swi) Swiss Cycling 6 10 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5 11 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 4 12 Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 3 13 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2 14 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 2

Mountian classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 5 2 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Sina Frei (Swi) Swiss Cycling 3 4 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2 5 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 1 6 Jolanda Neff (Swi) Swiss Cycling 1 7 Alessandra Keller (Swi) Swiss Cycling 1