Lizzie Deignan wins the Tour de Suisse Women

By

Briton takes title by one second as Marta Bastianelli wins final stage in Frauenfeld

FRAUENFELD SWITZERLAND JUNE 06 Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of United Kingdom and Team Trek Segafredo Orange Mountain Jersey celebrates at arrival during the 1st Tour de Suisse Women 2021 Stage 2 a 98km stage from Frauenfeld to Frauenfeld tourdesuisse tds tdswomen on June 06 2021 in Frauenfeld Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates here overall win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
FRAUENFELD SWITZERLAND JUNE 06 Marta Bastianelli of Italy and Ale Btc Ljubljana Team stage winner celebrates at arrival Tereza Neumanova of Czech Republic and Burgos Alimenta Women Cycling Sport Team Hannah Barnes of United Kingdom and Team Canyon SRAM Racing during the 1st Tour de Suisse Women 2021 Stage 2 a 98km stage from Frauenfeld to Frauenfeld tourdesuisse tds tdswomen on June 06 2021 in Frauenfeld Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Marta Bastianelli (Alé BTC Ljubljana) took the stage victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
FRAUENFELD SWITZERLAND JUNE 06 Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Team Canyon SRAM Racing 2nd place Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of United Kingdom and Team Trek Segafredo yellow leader jersey Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Ale Btc Ljubljana Team 3rd place celebrates at podium during the 1st Tour de Suisse Women 2021 Stage 2 a 98km stage from Frauenfeld to Frauenfeld tourdesuisse tds tdswomen on June 06 2021 in Frauenfeld Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The final podium, with Deignan beating Chabbey and Reusser (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
FRAUENFELD SWITZERLAND JUNE 06 Linda Indergand of Switzerland and Team Switzerland Hannah Barnes of United Kingdom and Team Canyon SRAM Racing Alice Maria Arzuffi of Italy and Team Valcar Travel Service Lara Vieceli of Italy and Ceratizit WNT Pro Cycling Team Marta Bastianelli of Italy and Ale Btc Ljubljana Team Tereza Neumanova of Czech Republic and Burgos Alimenta Women Cycling Sport Team Nina Buysman of Netherlands and Team Parkhotel Valkenburg Eugnie Duval of France and Team FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope in the chase group during the 1st Tour de Suisse Women 2021 Stage 2 a 98km stage from Frauenfeld to Frauenfeld Landscape Helicopter tourdesuisse tds tdswomen on June 06 2021 in Frauenfeld Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

A break move on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse Women (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
FRAUENFELD SWITZERLAND JUNE 06 The peloton during the 1st Tour de Suisse Women 2021 Stage 2 a 98km stage from Frauenfeld to Frauenfeld Detail view Landscape tourdesuisse tds tdswomen on June 06 2021 in Frauenfeld Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The riders out in Frauenfeld (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
FRAUENFELD SWITZERLAND JUNE 06 Trixi Worrack of Germany and Team Trek Segafredo Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Team Canyon SRAM Racing Yellow Leader Jersey Marta Bastianelli of Italy and Ale Btc Ljubljana Team Audrey CordonRagot of France and Team Trek Segafredo The peloton passing through a landscape during the 1st Tour de Suisse Women 2021 Stage 2 a 98km stage from Frauenfeld to Frauenfeld Rain tourdesuisse tds tdswomen on June 06 2021 in Frauenfeld Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton in action on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
FRAUENFELD SWITZERLAND JUNE 06 Ella Harris of New Zealand and Team Canyon SRAM Racing attack on breakaway during the 1st Tour de Suisse Women 2021 Stage 2 a 98km stage from Frauenfeld to Frauenfeld tourdesuisse tds tdswomen on June 06 2021 in Frauenfeld Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Canyon-SRAM lead the way for race leader Elise Chabbey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
FRAUENFELD SWITZERLAND JUNE 06 Audrey CordonRagot of France Elisabeth DeignanArmitstead of United Kingdom Orange Mountain Jersey celebrates Letizia Paternoster of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo at arrival during the 1st Tour de Suisse Women 2021 Stage 2 a 98km stage from Frauenfeld to Frauenfeld tourdesuisse tds tdswomen on June 06 2021 in Frauenfeld Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Celebrations for Trek-Segafredo after Deignan's win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) won the Tour de Suisse Women, overhauling Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) on the second and final stage of the race in Frauenfeld.

Going into stage 2 with a four-second deficit on Swiss rider Chabbey, the 32-year-old targeted the intermediate sprints where she picked up five bonus seconds, finishing the race one second ahead of Chabbey.

The stage victory was contested between nine riders of a breakaway that had jumped away in the final 20 kilometres. In the sprint, and Marta Bastianelli (Alé BTC Ljubljana) beat Tereza Neumanová (Burgos Alimenta Women Cycling Sport) and Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) to win the stage.

“You know about the men’s Tour de Suisse, how much of an iconic race it is. Now we finally have a women’s race, so it is pretty special to be the first winner of it,” Deignan said after receiving the yellow jersey.

“You saw it was an exciting race, I think they should make it a bit longer next year. I would love to come back to defend this title,” she finished.

How it unfolded

The second and final stage of the women’s Tour de Suisse consisted of 11 laps of a flat circuit around Frauenfeld that would be used for the opening time trial of the men’s edition later in the day. The three intermediate sprints on the fourth, seventh, and tenth lap offered bonus seconds that would end up deciding the general classification.

After losing the sprint to Chabbey on stage 1, Deignan had promised to go for the bonus seconds to turn the GC around, and consequently, the Trek-Segafredo team kept the race together on the opening laps. Winning the first intermediate sprint ahead of teammate Lucinda Brand and Canyon-SRAM’s Alexis Ryan, Deignan picked up three bonus seconds, putting her only one second behind Chabbey.

The Swiss GC leader had crashed early in the race, and although she was able to continue the race, she could not contest the sprints. Trek-Segafredo led out Deignan again for the second intermediate sprint, and while Ryan came around to take first place, Deignan’s second place with Brand in third was enough to put the 2015 world champion into the GC lead by one second.

As Trek-Segafredo’s main goal for the stage had been accomplished, many riders now sought their fortune in attacks. The first one not to be reeled in right away was Eugénie Duval (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) who got away with 29 km to go, with Katia Ragusa (AR Monex) bridging after a while. The duo held a 14-second advantage but was eventually caught on the antepenultimate lap.

Another flurry of attacks led to a front group of eight riders with 20 km to go: Lara Vieceli (Ceratizit-WNT), Duval, Nina Buysman (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Linda Indergand (Swiss National Team), Neumanová, Bastianelli, Barnes, and Alice Maria Arzuffi (Valcar-Travel & Service) had an advantage of 30 second with two laps to go as the peloton did not get a chase organised.

Finally, Trek-Segafredo took up the responsibility, reducing the gap to 11 seconds at the start of the final lap. It was here that Chabbey attacked several times, trying to get away from the peloton and Deignan, but Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) in particular closed down the Swiss rider’s moves each time.

In the last six kilometres, Ragusa again jumped from the peloton and bridged to the front after a two-kilometre chase while the peloton now seemed content to let the breakaway take the stage.

On the finishing straight, Neumanová opened the sprint and stayed ahead for a long time until Bastianelli came around her on the last 75 metres to take victory.

In addition to the yellow jersey for the overall win, Deignan also won the points and mountain classifications while Mikayla Harvey (Canyon-SRAM) was the best U25 rider.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 2:13:31
2Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport
3Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
4Linda Indergand (Swi) Swiss Cycling
5Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
6Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
7Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
8Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
9Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
10Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:06
11Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
12Martina Alzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
13Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
14Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
15Tamara Dronova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
16Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
17Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
18Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
19Jolanda Neff (Swi) Swiss Cycling
20Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
21Lara Krähemann (Swi) BeCycling
22Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
23Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
24Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
25Caroline Baur (Swi) Swiss Cycling
26Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
27Andrea Waldis (Swi) BeCycling
28Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
29Nicole Koller (Swi) BeCycling
30Lena Mettraux (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
31Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
32Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
33Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
34Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
35Alessandra Keller (Swi) Swiss Cycling
36Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
37Franziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
38Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
39Linda Zanetti (Swi) BeCycling
40Inga Cesuliene (Ltu) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
41Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
42Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
43Aline Seitz (Swi) Swiss Cycling
44Annika Liehner (Swi) BeCycling
45Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
46Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
47Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
48Ronja Blöchlinger (Swi) BeCycling
49Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
50Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
51Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
52Sina Frei (Swi) Swiss Cycling
53Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
54Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
55Michelle Stark (Swi) Velo67
56Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
57Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Women Cycling Sport
58Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
59Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
60Coralie Demay (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
61Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
62Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
63Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
64Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:04:45
65Kerry Jonker (RSA) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux 0:04:47
66Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Women Cycling Sport 0:04:49
67Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
68Daniela Schwarz (Swi) Velo67 0:09:40
69Hannah Buch (Ger) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
70Judith Gerber (Swi) Velo67
71Jutta Stienen (Swi) Velo67
72Michelle Andres (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0:09:42
73Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport
74Julia van Bokhoven (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:09:46
75Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
DNFNoemie Abgrall (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
DNFAglaia Forrer (Swi) Velo67
DNFBalladyne Tritsch (Fra) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
DNFMorgane Coston (Fra) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
DNFLuce Bourbeau (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
DNFGemma Sernissi (Ita) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
DNFValentina Scandolara (Ita) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
DNFGiulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
DNFSandra Weiss (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
DNFDésirée Ehrler (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
DNFAntri Christoforou (Cyp) Women Cycling Sport
DNFJade Teolis (Fra) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
DNFAlessia Patuelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
DNFFabienne Buri (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
DNFGeorgia Danford (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
DNSMelanie Maurer (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling

Young rider
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport 2:13:31
2Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
3Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
4Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:06
5Martina Alzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
6Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
7Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
8Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
9Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
10Lara Krähemann (Swi) BeCycling
11Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
12Nicole Koller (Swi) BeCycling
13Lena Mettraux (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
14Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
15Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
16Alessandra Keller (Swi) Swiss Cycling
17Franziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
18Linda Zanetti (Swi) BeCycling
19Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
20Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
21Aline Seitz (Swi) Swiss Cycling
22Annika Liehner (Swi) BeCycling
23Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
24Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
25Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
26Ronja Blöchlinger (Swi) BeCycling
27Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
28Sina Frei (Swi) Swiss Cycling
29Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
30Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
31Michelle Stark (Swi) Velo67
32Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
33Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
34Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
35Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:04:45
36Kerry Jonker (RSA) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux 0:04:47
37Hannah Buch (Ger) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:09:40
38Michelle Andres (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0:09:42
39Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport
40Julia van Bokhoven (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:09:46
41Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo

Final general classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 5:14:48
2Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:01
3Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:00:34
4Jolanda Neff (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:00:44
5Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:51
6Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:31
7Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano 0:04:36
8Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
9Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
10Sina Frei (Swi) Swiss Cycling
11Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:04:38
12Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 0:06:24
13Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport 0:06:25
14Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:06:30
15Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:06:32
16Linda Indergand (Swi) Swiss Cycling
17Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:06:33
18Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
19Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:06:34
20Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
21Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:06:37
22Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:06:40
23Tamara Dronova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
24Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
25Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
26Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
27Caroline Baur (Swi) Swiss Cycling
28Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
29Andrea Waldis (Swi) BeCycling
30Nicole Koller (Swi) BeCycling
31Lara Krähemann (Swi) BeCycling
32Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
33Linda Zanetti (Swi) BeCycling
34Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
35Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
36Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
37Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
38Alessandra Keller (Swi) Swiss Cycling
39Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
40Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
41Inga Cesuliene (Ltu) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
42Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
43Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
44Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
45Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
46Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Women Cycling Sport
47Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:06:46
48Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:06:47
49Annika Liehner (Swi) BeCycling 0:06:49
50Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:50
51Ronja Blöchlinger (Swi) BeCycling 0:07:04
52Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:11:19
53Coralie Demay (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling 0:12:22
54Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:12:46
55Martina Alzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:12:52
56Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
57Lena Mettraux (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
58Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
59Franziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
60Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
61Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:13:55
62Aline Seitz (Swi) Swiss Cycling
63Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport 0:16:16
64Julia van Bokhoven (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:16:20
65Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Women Cycling Sport 0:17:35
66Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
67Kerry Jonker (RSA) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux 0:18:36
68Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:21:37
69Daniela Schwarz (Swi) Velo67 0:22:26
70Hannah Buch (Ger) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
71Michelle Stark (Swi) Velo67 0:24:03
72Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:41
73Jutta Stienen (Swi) Velo67 0:33:37
74Michelle Andres (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0:33:39
75Judith Gerber (Swi) Velo67 0:33:41

Point classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 18
2Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing 15
3Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 12
4Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport 12
5Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 9
6Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 6
7Jolanda Neff (Swi) Swiss Cycling 6
8Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 6
9Linda Indergand (Swi) Swiss Cycling 6
10Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5
11Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 4
12Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 3
13Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2
14Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 2

Mountian classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 5
2Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 5
3Sina Frei (Swi) Swiss Cycling 3
4Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 2
5Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana 1
6Jolanda Neff (Swi) Swiss Cycling 1
7Alessandra Keller (Swi) Swiss Cycling 1

Young rider classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing 5:15:39
2Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano 0:03:45
3Sina Frei (Swi) Swiss Cycling
4Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport 0:05:34
5Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:05:41
6Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:05:43
7Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:05:49
8Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
9Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
10Nicole Koller (Swi) BeCycling
11Lara Krähemann (Swi) BeCycling
12Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
13Linda Zanetti (Swi) BeCycling
14Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
15Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
16Alessandra Keller (Swi) Swiss Cycling
17Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
18Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
19Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
20Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
21Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
22Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:05:55
23Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:05:56
24Annika Liehner (Swi) BeCycling 0:05:58
25Ronja Blöchlinger (Swi) BeCycling 0:06:13
26Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:10:28
27Martina Alzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:12:01
28Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
29Lena Mettraux (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
30Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
31Franziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
32Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
33Aline Seitz (Swi) Swiss Cycling 0:13:04
34Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport 0:15:25
35Julia van Bokhoven (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:15:29
36Kerry Jonker (RSA) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux 0:17:45
37Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team 0:20:46
38Hannah Buch (Ger) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team 0:21:35
39Michelle Stark (Swi) Velo67 0:23:12
40Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:50
41Michelle Andres (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch 0:32:48

