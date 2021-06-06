Lizzie Deignan wins the Tour de Suisse Women
Briton takes title by one second as Marta Bastianelli wins final stage in Frauenfeld
Stage 2: Frauenfeld - Frauenfeld
Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) won the Tour de Suisse Women, overhauling Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) on the second and final stage of the race in Frauenfeld.
Going into stage 2 with a four-second deficit on Swiss rider Chabbey, the 32-year-old targeted the intermediate sprints where she picked up five bonus seconds, finishing the race one second ahead of Chabbey.
The stage victory was contested between nine riders of a breakaway that had jumped away in the final 20 kilometres. In the sprint, and Marta Bastianelli (Alé BTC Ljubljana) beat Tereza Neumanová (Burgos Alimenta Women Cycling Sport) and Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) to win the stage.
“You know about the men’s Tour de Suisse, how much of an iconic race it is. Now we finally have a women’s race, so it is pretty special to be the first winner of it,” Deignan said after receiving the yellow jersey.
“You saw it was an exciting race, I think they should make it a bit longer next year. I would love to come back to defend this title,” she finished.
How it unfolded
The second and final stage of the women’s Tour de Suisse consisted of 11 laps of a flat circuit around Frauenfeld that would be used for the opening time trial of the men’s edition later in the day. The three intermediate sprints on the fourth, seventh, and tenth lap offered bonus seconds that would end up deciding the general classification.
After losing the sprint to Chabbey on stage 1, Deignan had promised to go for the bonus seconds to turn the GC around, and consequently, the Trek-Segafredo team kept the race together on the opening laps. Winning the first intermediate sprint ahead of teammate Lucinda Brand and Canyon-SRAM’s Alexis Ryan, Deignan picked up three bonus seconds, putting her only one second behind Chabbey.
The Swiss GC leader had crashed early in the race, and although she was able to continue the race, she could not contest the sprints. Trek-Segafredo led out Deignan again for the second intermediate sprint, and while Ryan came around to take first place, Deignan’s second place with Brand in third was enough to put the 2015 world champion into the GC lead by one second.
As Trek-Segafredo’s main goal for the stage had been accomplished, many riders now sought their fortune in attacks. The first one not to be reeled in right away was Eugénie Duval (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) who got away with 29 km to go, with Katia Ragusa (AR Monex) bridging after a while. The duo held a 14-second advantage but was eventually caught on the antepenultimate lap.
Another flurry of attacks led to a front group of eight riders with 20 km to go: Lara Vieceli (Ceratizit-WNT), Duval, Nina Buysman (Parkhotel Valkenburg), Linda Indergand (Swiss National Team), Neumanová, Bastianelli, Barnes, and Alice Maria Arzuffi (Valcar-Travel & Service) had an advantage of 30 second with two laps to go as the peloton did not get a chase organised.
Finally, Trek-Segafredo took up the responsibility, reducing the gap to 11 seconds at the start of the final lap. It was here that Chabbey attacked several times, trying to get away from the peloton and Deignan, but Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) in particular closed down the Swiss rider’s moves each time.
In the last six kilometres, Ragusa again jumped from the peloton and bridged to the front after a two-kilometre chase while the peloton now seemed content to let the breakaway take the stage.
On the finishing straight, Neumanová opened the sprint and stayed ahead for a long time until Bastianelli came around her on the last 75 metres to take victory.
In addition to the yellow jersey for the overall win, Deignan also won the points and mountain classifications while Mikayla Harvey (Canyon-SRAM) was the best U25 rider.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|2:13:31
|2
|Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport
|3
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|4
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|5
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|6
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|10
|Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:06
|11
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|13
|Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|14
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
|15
|Tamara Dronova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|17
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|20
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
|21
|Lara Krähemann (Swi) BeCycling
|22
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|24
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|25
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|26
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|27
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) BeCycling
|28
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Nicole Koller (Swi) BeCycling
|30
|Lena Mettraux (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|31
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|32
|Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|33
|Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|34
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|35
|Alessandra Keller (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|36
|Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|37
|Franziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|39
|Linda Zanetti (Swi) BeCycling
|40
|Inga Cesuliene (Ltu) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
|41
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|42
|Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Aline Seitz (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|44
|Annika Liehner (Swi) BeCycling
|45
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|46
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|47
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|48
|Ronja Blöchlinger (Swi) BeCycling
|49
|Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|50
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Sina Frei (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|53
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|54
|Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|55
|Michelle Stark (Swi) Velo67
|56
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Women Cycling Sport
|58
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|59
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|60
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|61
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|63
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:45
|65
|Kerry Jonker (RSA) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|0:04:47
|66
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Women Cycling Sport
|0:04:49
|67
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Daniela Schwarz (Swi) Velo67
|0:09:40
|69
|Hannah Buch (Ger) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Judith Gerber (Swi) Velo67
|71
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Velo67
|72
|Michelle Andres (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|0:09:42
|73
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport
|74
|Julia van Bokhoven (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:09:46
|75
|Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Noemie Abgrall (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|DNF
|Aglaia Forrer (Swi) Velo67
|DNF
|Balladyne Tritsch (Fra) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|DNF
|Morgane Coston (Fra) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|DNF
|Luce Bourbeau (Can) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|DNF
|Gemma Sernissi (Ita) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
|DNF
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
|DNF
|Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
|DNF
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|DNF
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|DNF
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Women Cycling Sport
|DNF
|Jade Teolis (Fra) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alessia Patuelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|DNF
|Fabienne Buri (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|DNF
|Georgia Danford (NZl) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|DNS
|Melanie Maurer (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport
|2:13:31
|2
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:06
|5
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|6
|Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|7
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
|8
|Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Lara Krähemann (Swi) BeCycling
|11
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Nicole Koller (Swi) BeCycling
|13
|Lena Mettraux (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|14
|Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|15
|Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|16
|Alessandra Keller (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|17
|Franziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Linda Zanetti (Swi) BeCycling
|19
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|20
|Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Aline Seitz (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|22
|Annika Liehner (Swi) BeCycling
|23
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|24
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|25
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|26
|Ronja Blöchlinger (Swi) BeCycling
|27
|Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|28
|Sina Frei (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|29
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|30
|Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|31
|Michelle Stark (Swi) Velo67
|32
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|33
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|34
|Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|35
|Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:45
|36
|Kerry Jonker (RSA) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|0:04:47
|37
|Hannah Buch (Ger) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:40
|38
|Michelle Andres (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|0:09:42
|39
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport
|40
|Julia van Bokhoven (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:09:46
|41
|Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|5:14:48
|2
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:01
|3
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:00:34
|4
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|0:00:44
|5
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:51
|6
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:31
|7
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
|0:04:36
|8
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|9
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Sina Frei (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|11
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Uzb) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|12
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|0:06:24
|13
|Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport
|0:06:25
|14
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:06:30
|15
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:06:32
|16
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|17
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:06:33
|18
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|19
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:34
|20
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|21
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:37
|22
|Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:06:40
|23
|Tamara Dronova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|25
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|26
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
|27
|Caroline Baur (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|28
|Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|29
|Andrea Waldis (Swi) BeCycling
|30
|Nicole Koller (Swi) BeCycling
|31
|Lara Krähemann (Swi) BeCycling
|32
|Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Linda Zanetti (Swi) BeCycling
|34
|Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|35
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|36
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|38
|Alessandra Keller (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|39
|Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|40
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|41
|Inga Cesuliene (Ltu) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
|42
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|43
|Ariadna Gutierrez Arzaluz (Mex) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|45
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|46
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Women Cycling Sport
|47
|Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:06:46
|48
|Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:06:47
|49
|Annika Liehner (Swi) BeCycling
|0:06:49
|50
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:50
|51
|Ronja Blöchlinger (Swi) BeCycling
|0:07:04
|52
|Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:19
|53
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|0:12:22
|54
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:46
|55
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:12:52
|56
|Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|57
|Lena Mettraux (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|58
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Franziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|61
|Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:13:55
|62
|Aline Seitz (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|63
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport
|0:16:16
|64
|Julia van Bokhoven (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:16:20
|65
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Women Cycling Sport
|0:17:35
|66
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Kerry Jonker (RSA) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|0:18:36
|68
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:37
|69
|Daniela Schwarz (Swi) Velo67
|0:22:26
|70
|Hannah Buch (Ger) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Michelle Stark (Swi) Velo67
|0:24:03
|72
|Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:41
|73
|Jutta Stienen (Swi) Velo67
|0:33:37
|74
|Michelle Andres (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|0:33:39
|75
|Judith Gerber (Swi) Velo67
|0:33:41
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|2
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|15
|3
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|12
|4
|Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport
|12
|5
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|9
|6
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|6
|7
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|6
|8
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|6
|9
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|6
|10
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|11
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|4
|12
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
|13
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|2
|14
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|2
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Sina Frei (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|3
|4
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|2
|5
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|1
|6
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|1
|7
|Alessandra Keller (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|5:15:39
|2
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano
|0:03:45
|3
|Sina Frei (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|4
|Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport
|0:05:34
|5
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:05:41
|6
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:43
|7
|Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:05:49
|8
|Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9
|Noemi Rüegg (Swi) Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|10
|Nicole Koller (Swi) BeCycling
|11
|Lara Krähemann (Swi) BeCycling
|12
|Laura Asencio (Fra) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Linda Zanetti (Swi) BeCycling
|14
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|15
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|16
|Alessandra Keller (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|17
|Pien Limpens (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|18
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|19
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|20
|Federica Piergiovanni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|21
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|22
|Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:05:55
|23
|Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:05:56
|24
|Annika Liehner (Swi) BeCycling
|0:05:58
|25
|Ronja Blöchlinger (Swi) BeCycling
|0:06:13
|26
|Aigul Gareeva (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:28
|27
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:12:01
|28
|Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|29
|Lena Mettraux (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|30
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Franziska Brauße (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|33
|Aline Seitz (Swi) Swiss Cycling
|0:13:04
|34
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport
|0:15:25
|35
|Julia van Bokhoven (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:15:29
|36
|Kerry Jonker (RSA) Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux
|0:17:45
|37
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) A.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:46
|38
|Hannah Buch (Ger) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:35
|39
|Michelle Stark (Swi) Velo67
|0:23:12
|40
|Elynor Backstedt (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:50
|41
|Michelle Andres (Swi) Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch
|0:32:48
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Lizzie Deignan turns disappointment and pressure into victory at Tour de SuisseBritish Trek-Segafredo rider secures first win of 2021 by taking intermediate sprint time bonuses on stage 2
-
Attacking displays by Haig and O'Connor secure top 10 finishes at Critérium du DauphinéAustralian duo, both leading new teams in 2021, secure fifth and eighth placings on final day
-
Lorena Wiebes wins Dwars door de WesthoekD'hoore second, Guarischi third in Boezinge
-
Ten Dam: Unbound Gravel is about power not positioningFormer WorldTour rider found do-it-yourself support the most stressful part of gravel
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.