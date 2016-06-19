Trending

Taaramäe wins Tour de Slovenia

Porsev wins final stage in Novo Mesto

Image 1 of 6

The 2016 Tour de Slovénie podium

The 2016 Tour de Slovénie podium
(Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia)
Image 2 of 6

Katusha's Rein Taaramäe survied the wet final stage to clinch the GC

Katusha's Rein Taaramäe survied the wet final stage to clinch the GC
(Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia)
Image 3 of 6

Overall winner Rein Taaramäe in the yellow jersey

Overall winner Rein Taaramäe in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia)
Image 4 of 6

KOM winner Jan Tratnik (Amplatz-BMC)

KOM winner Jan Tratnik (Amplatz-BMC)
(Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia)
Image 5 of 6

Alexander Porsev throws his wheel over the line for the final stage win

Alexander Porsev throws his wheel over the line for the final stage win
(Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia)
Image 6 of 6

Alexander Porsev celebrates his win

Alexander Porsev celebrates his win
(Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia)

Rein Taaramäe sealed final overall victory at the Tour of Slovenia as Katusha teammate Alexander Porsev claimed the stage win on the final leg in Novo Mesto.

Porsev proved too quick in the bunch sprint, seeing off the challenges of Rüdiger Selig (Bora-Argon 18) and Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data), while the fancied Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) and Elia Viviani (Sky) could only manage 8th and 10th, respectively.

The finale was a technical one, and as the peloton tackled three laps of the finishing circuit in Novo Mesto, Porsev realised that positioning would be nine-tenths of the law in the final kilometre.

"I knew I had to take that last corner as the first rider. I did it with some risk," Porsev said. "The last kilometre was very tricky with the rain, the corners and with the wet cobblestones. At 300 metres from the finish, at the last corner, I went full gas and nobody could pass me again."

It was the 30-year-old Porsev’s first win of the 2016 season, though he was consistent in the sprints at the recent Giro d’Italia. “To win is important. It makes the difference for a fast rider,” said Porsev, who added that he was drafted into the sprint role late on the day’s stage. “My goal was to work for Alexey Tsatevich, but Alexey crashed at 6 km from the finish so we had to go to plan B.”

Taaramäe, meanwhile, finished safely in the main peloton to claim overall victory, 1:42 ahead of Jack Haig (Orica-GreenEdge) and 2:38 clear of Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18). The Estonian’s performances in Slovenia have been a continuation of his recent run of form, following his victory at Sant’Anna di Vinadio on the final weekend of the Giro.

"I have to say that it was not difficult today. The stage was flat but our team was so amazingly good. When they started chasing they immediately took back two minutes in less than 10 km. It was a pleasure to have these teammates," said Taaramäe.

After stagnating in his final years at Cofidis, Taaramäe re-established himself during his lone season at Astana in 2015, when he won the Vuelta a Burgos and the Arctic Race of Norway. He worked in the service of Ilnur Zakarin at the Giro, but the 29-year-old, who finished 11th at the 2011 Tour de France, has not yet renounced on his own ambitions in Grand Tours.

"Now I will take some rest and will go for three weeks to an altitude training camp for my second part of the season with the Tour of Poland, the Olympic Games in Rio and the Tour of Spain as my next goals," Taaramäe said. "I am still ambitious for Grand Tours too. I am not too old for that."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha4:27:46
2Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
3Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
4Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
6David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
7Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
9Michele Viola (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
10Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
11Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
12Bruno Maltar (Cro) Radenska - Ljubljana
13Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
14Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
15Ziga Groselj (Slo) Slovenia
16Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
17Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
19Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
20Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
21King Lok Cheung (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge
22Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Slovenia
23Matej Zahalka (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov
24Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
25José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
26Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
27Michele Gazzarra (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
28Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
29Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
30Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
31Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
32Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
33Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
34Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
35Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
36Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil
37Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
38Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
39Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
40Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
41Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
43Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
44Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis0:00:13
45Robert Jenko (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana
46Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC0:00:15
47Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00:19
48Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
49Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
50Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:00:23
51Tomáš Koudela (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov0:00:25
52Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
53Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
54Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
55Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
56Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:35
57Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky0:00:38
58Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:49
59Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
60Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:10
61Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
62Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:01:17
63Ziga Rucigaj (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana
64Matic Grošelj (Slo) Slovenia
65Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:19
66Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:23
67Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
68Marek Šipoš (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov0:01:33
69Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
70Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:38
71Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:02:24
72Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:53
73Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
74Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
75Matej Drinovec (Slo) Adria Mobil
76Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:03:01
77Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
78Jernej Švab (Slo) Slovenia0:03:40
79Petr Hampl (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov
80Uros Repse (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
81David Jabuka (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
82Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
83Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
84Tadej Logar (Slo) Slovenia
85Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
86Lukas Matula (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov
87Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
88Rok Korosec (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana
89Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol) SKC Tufo Prostejov
90Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
91Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
92Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
93Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
94Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
95Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
96Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
97Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
98Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:03:48
99Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
100Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
101Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
102Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:49
103Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
104Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
105Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
106Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil0:03:54
107Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
108Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
109Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:03:57
110Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Team Sky
111Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:21
112Jure Miskulin (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana0:06:49
113Izidor Penko (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana
114Tilen Finkst (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana
115Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:53
116Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
117Giacomo Giuliani (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis0:07:10
118Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis0:07:12
119Ludek Lichnovský (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov0:07:23
120Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:29
121Matej Štibingr (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov
122Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
123Luka Cotar (Slo) Slovenia
124Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFNiccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
DNFAleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFDavide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
DNFMarko Pavlic (Slo) SLO
DNFOtto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFLars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
DNFDomen Novak (Slo) Adria Mobil

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha15:10:29
2Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:42
3Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:02:38
4Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:02:47
5Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil0:02:48
6Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:57
7José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:03:00
8Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:14
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Slovenia0:03:15
10Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:03:27
11Michele Gazzarra (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis0:03:28
12Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:45
13Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:04:04
14Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:04:17
15Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:04:53
16Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:04
17Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Amplatz - BMC0:05:12
18Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
19Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:05:13
20Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:05:56
21Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil0:05:57
22Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:07:19
23Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:07:49
24Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data0:07:57
25Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC0:09:04
26Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:09:23
27Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis0:09:35
28Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:17
29Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:11:54
30Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:12:49
31Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:13:08
32Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:11
33Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:13:51
34Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:14:53
35Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:15:15
36Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:15:51
37Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:16:09
38Tomáš Koudela (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov0:16:25
39Ziga Rucigaj (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana0:17:39
40Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz - BMC0:17:49
41Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:02
42Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:18:06
43Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:52
44Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky0:20:47
45Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:21:04
46Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:21:06
47Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:22:11
48Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:22:54
49Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis0:23:13
50Matej Zahalka (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov0:23:31
51Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:23:35
52Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:23:38
53Bruno Maltar (Cro) Radenska - Ljubljana0:23:52
54Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:24:03
55David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil0:25:29
56Uros Repse (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team0:26:06
57Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:26:26
58Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:26:29
59Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
60Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:26:37
61Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:26:39
62Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:26:40
63Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
64King Lok Cheung (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge0:27:05
65Ziga Groselj (Slo) Slovenia0:27:22
66Izidor Penko (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana0:27:39
67Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:27:40
68Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:27:48
69Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:28:14
70Rok Korosec (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana0:28:56
71Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:29:16
72Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:29:36
73Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:29:51
74Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:30:22
75Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:30:55
76Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:31:02
77Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:31:40
78Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:31:57
79Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:31:58
80Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC0:32:03
81Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil0:32:28
82Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:32:32
83Marek Šipoš (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov0:33:02
84Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:33:33
85Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC0:33:35
86Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:33:36
87Jernej Švab (Slo) Slovenia0:33:50
88Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:34:10
89Matej Drinovec (Slo) Adria Mobil0:34:12
90Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:34:18
91Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:35:05
92Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:35:13
93Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:35:25
94Matic Grošelj (Slo) Slovenia0:35:42
95Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:35:54
96Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil0:36:10
97Petr Hampl (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov0:36:14
98Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:36:19
99Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:37:19
100Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:37:29
101Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis0:37:48
102Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC0:37:56
103Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:38:13
104Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:39:10
105Tadej Logar (Slo) Slovenia0:39:20
106Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:40:07
107Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky0:40:08
108Lukas Matula (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov0:40:09
109Giacomo Giuliani (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis0:40:12
110Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz - BMC0:40:24
111Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol) SKC Tufo Prostejov0:40:36
112Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:41:39
113Luka Cotar (Slo) Slovenia0:42:57
114Michele Viola (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:43:59
115Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil0:44:08
116Robert Jenko (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana0:44:13
117Matej Štibingr (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov0:45:10
118Jure Miskulin (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana0:46:02
119David Jabuka (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team0:48:01
120Tilen Finkst (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana0:48:42
121Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:48:57
122Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:50:08
123Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Team Sky0:50:39
124Ludek Lichnovský (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov0:53:36

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge46pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida45
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha45
4Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge28
5Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha25
6Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data25
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data23
8Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 1820
9Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil19
10Michele Viola (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team18

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC17pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise16
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha12
4Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini10
5Michele Gazzarra (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis9
6Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge8
7Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
8Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil7
9Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec6
10Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec15:13:16
2Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:01:17
3Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:17
4Ziga Rucigaj (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana0:14:52
5Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha0:18:17
6Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:18:19
7Bruno Maltar (Cro) Radenska - Ljubljana0:21:05
8David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil0:22:42
9Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:23:50
10Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:23:53

 

