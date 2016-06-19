Image 1 of 6 The 2016 Tour de Slovénie podium (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 2 of 6 Katusha's Rein Taaramäe survied the wet final stage to clinch the GC (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 3 of 6 Overall winner Rein Taaramäe in the yellow jersey (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 4 of 6 KOM winner Jan Tratnik (Amplatz-BMC) (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 5 of 6 Alexander Porsev throws his wheel over the line for the final stage win (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia) Image 6 of 6 Alexander Porsev celebrates his win (Image credit: SPORTIDA/Tour of Slovenia)

Rein Taaramäe sealed final overall victory at the Tour of Slovenia as Katusha teammate Alexander Porsev claimed the stage win on the final leg in Novo Mesto.

Porsev proved too quick in the bunch sprint, seeing off the challenges of Rüdiger Selig (Bora-Argon 18) and Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data), while the fancied Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) and Elia Viviani (Sky) could only manage 8th and 10th, respectively.

The finale was a technical one, and as the peloton tackled three laps of the finishing circuit in Novo Mesto, Porsev realised that positioning would be nine-tenths of the law in the final kilometre.

"I knew I had to take that last corner as the first rider. I did it with some risk," Porsev said. "The last kilometre was very tricky with the rain, the corners and with the wet cobblestones. At 300 metres from the finish, at the last corner, I went full gas and nobody could pass me again."

It was the 30-year-old Porsev’s first win of the 2016 season, though he was consistent in the sprints at the recent Giro d’Italia. “To win is important. It makes the difference for a fast rider,” said Porsev, who added that he was drafted into the sprint role late on the day’s stage. “My goal was to work for Alexey Tsatevich, but Alexey crashed at 6 km from the finish so we had to go to plan B.”

Taaramäe, meanwhile, finished safely in the main peloton to claim overall victory, 1:42 ahead of Jack Haig (Orica-GreenEdge) and 2:38 clear of Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18). The Estonian’s performances in Slovenia have been a continuation of his recent run of form, following his victory at Sant’Anna di Vinadio on the final weekend of the Giro.

"I have to say that it was not difficult today. The stage was flat but our team was so amazingly good. When they started chasing they immediately took back two minutes in less than 10 km. It was a pleasure to have these teammates," said Taaramäe.

After stagnating in his final years at Cofidis, Taaramäe re-established himself during his lone season at Astana in 2015, when he won the Vuelta a Burgos and the Arctic Race of Norway. He worked in the service of Ilnur Zakarin at the Giro, but the 29-year-old, who finished 11th at the 2011 Tour de France, has not yet renounced on his own ambitions in Grand Tours.

"Now I will take some rest and will go for three weeks to an altitude training camp for my second part of the season with the Tour of Poland, the Olympic Games in Rio and the Tour of Spain as my next goals," Taaramäe said. "I am still ambitious for Grand Tours too. I am not too old for that."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 4:27:46 2 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 4 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 6 David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil 7 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 9 Michele Viola (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 10 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 11 Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 12 Bruno Maltar (Cro) Radenska - Ljubljana 13 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 14 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 15 Ziga Groselj (Slo) Slovenia 16 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 17 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 19 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 20 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC 21 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge 22 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Slovenia 23 Matej Zahalka (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov 24 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 25 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 26 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 27 Michele Gazzarra (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis 28 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 29 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 30 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 31 Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis 32 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 33 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 34 Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis 35 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 36 Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil 37 Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil 38 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 39 Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 40 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 41 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 42 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 43 Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 44 Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis 0:00:13 45 Robert Jenko (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana 46 Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC 0:00:15 47 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:00:19 48 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 49 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 50 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:00:23 51 Tomáš Koudela (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov 0:00:25 52 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 53 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 54 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 55 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 56 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:35 57 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:38 58 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:49 59 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 60 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:10 61 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 62 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:01:17 63 Ziga Rucigaj (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana 64 Matic Grošelj (Slo) Slovenia 65 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:19 66 Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:23 67 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 68 Marek Šipoš (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov 0:01:33 69 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 70 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:38 71 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:02:24 72 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:53 73 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 74 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 75 Matej Drinovec (Slo) Adria Mobil 76 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:01 77 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 78 Jernej Švab (Slo) Slovenia 0:03:40 79 Petr Hampl (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov 80 Uros Repse (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team 81 David Jabuka (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 82 Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil 83 Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 84 Tadej Logar (Slo) Slovenia 85 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 86 Lukas Matula (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov 87 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 88 Rok Korosec (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana 89 Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol) SKC Tufo Prostejov 90 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 91 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 92 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 93 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 94 Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 95 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 96 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 97 Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 98 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:48 99 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 100 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 101 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 102 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:49 103 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 104 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 105 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 106 Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:03:54 107 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 108 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 109 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:03:57 110 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Team Sky 111 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:21 112 Jure Miskulin (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana 0:06:49 113 Izidor Penko (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana 114 Tilen Finkst (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana 115 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:53 116 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 117 Giacomo Giuliani (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis 0:07:10 118 Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis 0:07:12 119 Ludek Lichnovský (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov 0:07:23 120 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:29 121 Matej Štibingr (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov 122 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 123 Luka Cotar (Slo) Slovenia 124 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis DNF Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team DNF Marko Pavlic (Slo) SLO DNF Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky DNF Domen Novak (Slo) Adria Mobil

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 15:10:29 2 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:42 3 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:38 4 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:02:47 5 Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:02:48 6 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:57 7 José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:00 8 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:14 9 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Slovenia 0:03:15 10 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:03:27 11 Michele Gazzarra (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis 0:03:28 12 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:45 13 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:04:04 14 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:04:17 15 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:04:53 16 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:04 17 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 0:05:12 18 Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis 19 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:05:13 20 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:05:56 21 Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil 0:05:57 22 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:07:19 23 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:49 24 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 0:07:57 25 Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC 0:09:04 26 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:09:23 27 Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis 0:09:35 28 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:17 29 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:11:54 30 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:12:49 31 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:13:08 32 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:11 33 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:13:51 34 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:14:53 35 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:15:15 36 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:15:51 37 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:16:09 38 Tomáš Koudela (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov 0:16:25 39 Ziga Rucigaj (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana 0:17:39 40 Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 0:17:49 41 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:18:02 42 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:06 43 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:52 44 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky 0:20:47 45 Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha 0:21:04 46 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:21:06 47 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:22:11 48 Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:22:54 49 Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis 0:23:13 50 Matej Zahalka (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov 0:23:31 51 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:23:35 52 Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:23:38 53 Bruno Maltar (Cro) Radenska - Ljubljana 0:23:52 54 Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:24:03 55 David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:25:29 56 Uros Repse (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:26:06 57 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:26:26 58 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:26:29 59 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 60 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:26:37 61 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:26:39 62 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:26:40 63 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 64 King Lok Cheung (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge 0:27:05 65 Ziga Groselj (Slo) Slovenia 0:27:22 66 Izidor Penko (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana 0:27:39 67 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:27:40 68 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:27:48 69 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:28:14 70 Rok Korosec (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana 0:28:56 71 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:29:16 72 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:29:36 73 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:29:51 74 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:30:22 75 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:30:55 76 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:31:02 77 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:31:40 78 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:31:57 79 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:31:58 80 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 0:32:03 81 Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:32:28 82 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:32:32 83 Marek Šipoš (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov 0:33:02 84 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:33:33 85 Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC 0:33:35 86 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:33:36 87 Jernej Švab (Slo) Slovenia 0:33:50 88 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:34:10 89 Matej Drinovec (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:34:12 90 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:34:18 91 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:35:05 92 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:35:13 93 Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:35:25 94 Matic Grošelj (Slo) Slovenia 0:35:42 95 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:35:54 96 Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:36:10 97 Petr Hampl (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov 0:36:14 98 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:36:19 99 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:37:19 100 Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:37:29 101 Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis 0:37:48 102 Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 0:37:56 103 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:38:13 104 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:39:10 105 Tadej Logar (Slo) Slovenia 0:39:20 106 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:40:07 107 Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky 0:40:08 108 Lukas Matula (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov 0:40:09 109 Giacomo Giuliani (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis 0:40:12 110 Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz - BMC 0:40:24 111 Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol) SKC Tufo Prostejov 0:40:36 112 Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:41:39 113 Luka Cotar (Slo) Slovenia 0:42:57 114 Michele Viola (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:43:59 115 Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil 0:44:08 116 Robert Jenko (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana 0:44:13 117 Matej Štibingr (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov 0:45:10 118 Jure Miskulin (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana 0:46:02 119 David Jabuka (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 0:48:01 120 Tilen Finkst (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana 0:48:42 121 Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:48:57 122 Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:50:08 123 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Team Sky 0:50:39 124 Ludek Lichnovský (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov 0:53:36

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 46 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 45 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 45 4 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 28 5 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 25 6 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 25 7 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 23 8 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 20 9 Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil 19 10 Michele Viola (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 18

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC 17 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 12 4 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 5 Michele Gazzarra (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis 9 6 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 7 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 8 Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil 7 9 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 6 10 Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6