Taaramäe wins Tour de Slovenia
Porsev wins final stage in Novo Mesto
Rein Taaramäe sealed final overall victory at the Tour of Slovenia as Katusha teammate Alexander Porsev claimed the stage win on the final leg in Novo Mesto.
Porsev proved too quick in the bunch sprint, seeing off the challenges of Rüdiger Selig (Bora-Argon 18) and Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data), while the fancied Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) and Elia Viviani (Sky) could only manage 8th and 10th, respectively.
The finale was a technical one, and as the peloton tackled three laps of the finishing circuit in Novo Mesto, Porsev realised that positioning would be nine-tenths of the law in the final kilometre.
"I knew I had to take that last corner as the first rider. I did it with some risk," Porsev said. "The last kilometre was very tricky with the rain, the corners and with the wet cobblestones. At 300 metres from the finish, at the last corner, I went full gas and nobody could pass me again."
It was the 30-year-old Porsev’s first win of the 2016 season, though he was consistent in the sprints at the recent Giro d’Italia. “To win is important. It makes the difference for a fast rider,” said Porsev, who added that he was drafted into the sprint role late on the day’s stage. “My goal was to work for Alexey Tsatevich, but Alexey crashed at 6 km from the finish so we had to go to plan B.”
Taaramäe, meanwhile, finished safely in the main peloton to claim overall victory, 1:42 ahead of Jack Haig (Orica-GreenEdge) and 2:38 clear of Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18). The Estonian’s performances in Slovenia have been a continuation of his recent run of form, following his victory at Sant’Anna di Vinadio on the final weekend of the Giro.
"I have to say that it was not difficult today. The stage was flat but our team was so amazingly good. When they started chasing they immediately took back two minutes in less than 10 km. It was a pleasure to have these teammates," said Taaramäe.
After stagnating in his final years at Cofidis, Taaramäe re-established himself during his lone season at Astana in 2015, when he won the Vuelta a Burgos and the Arctic Race of Norway. He worked in the service of Ilnur Zakarin at the Giro, but the 29-year-old, who finished 11th at the 2011 Tour de France, has not yet renounced on his own ambitions in Grand Tours.
"Now I will take some rest and will go for three weeks to an altitude training camp for my second part of the season with the Tour of Poland, the Olympic Games in Rio and the Tour of Spain as my next goals," Taaramäe said. "I am still ambitious for Grand Tours too. I am not too old for that."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4:27:46
|2
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|4
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
|7
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|9
|Michele Viola (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|10
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|11
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|12
|Bruno Maltar (Cro) Radenska - Ljubljana
|13
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|14
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|15
|Ziga Groselj (Slo) Slovenia
|16
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|17
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|20
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
|21
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge
|22
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Slovenia
|23
|Matej Zahalka (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov
|24
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|25
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|26
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|27
|Michele Gazzarra (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
|28
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|29
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|30
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
|32
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|33
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|34
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
|35
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|36
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil
|37
|Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
|38
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|39
|Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|40
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|41
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|43
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|44
|Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
|0:00:13
|45
|Robert Jenko (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana
|46
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC
|0:00:15
|47
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00:19
|48
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|49
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|50
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:00:23
|51
|Tomáš Koudela (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov
|0:00:25
|52
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|53
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|54
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|55
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|56
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:35
|57
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:38
|58
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:49
|59
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|60
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:10
|61
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|62
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:17
|63
|Ziga Rucigaj (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana
|64
|Matic Grošelj (Slo) Slovenia
|65
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:19
|66
|Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:23
|67
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|68
|Marek Šipoš (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov
|0:01:33
|69
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|70
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:38
|71
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:24
|72
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:53
|73
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|74
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|75
|Matej Drinovec (Slo) Adria Mobil
|76
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:01
|77
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|78
|Jernej Švab (Slo) Slovenia
|0:03:40
|79
|Petr Hampl (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov
|80
|Uros Repse (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
|81
|David Jabuka (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|82
|Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|83
|Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|84
|Tadej Logar (Slo) Slovenia
|85
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|86
|Lukas Matula (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov
|87
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|88
|Rok Korosec (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana
|89
|Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol) SKC Tufo Prostejov
|90
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|91
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|92
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|93
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|94
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|95
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|96
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|97
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|98
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:03:48
|99
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|100
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|101
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|102
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:49
|103
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|104
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|105
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|106
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:03:54
|107
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|108
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|109
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:57
|110
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Team Sky
|111
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:21
|112
|Jure Miskulin (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana
|0:06:49
|113
|Izidor Penko (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana
|114
|Tilen Finkst (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana
|115
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:53
|116
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|117
|Giacomo Giuliani (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
|0:07:10
|118
|Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
|0:07:12
|119
|Ludek Lichnovský (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov
|0:07:23
|120
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:29
|121
|Matej Štibingr (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov
|122
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|123
|Luka Cotar (Slo) Slovenia
|124
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Niccolo' Salvietti (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
|DNF
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|DNF
|Marko Pavlic (Slo) SLO
|DNF
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|DNF
|Domen Novak (Slo) Adria Mobil
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|15:10:29
|2
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:42
|3
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:38
|4
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:02:47
|5
|Jure Golcer (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:02:48
|6
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:57
|7
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:00
|8
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:14
|9
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Slovenia
|0:03:15
|10
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:03:27
|11
|Michele Gazzarra (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
|0:03:28
|12
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:45
|13
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:04:04
|14
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:04:17
|15
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:04:53
|16
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:04
|17
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|0:05:12
|18
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
|19
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:05:13
|20
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:56
|21
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Adria Mobil
|0:05:57
|22
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:07:19
|23
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:49
|24
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:07:57
|25
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Amplatz - BMC
|0:09:04
|26
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:09:23
|27
|Stefano Nardelli (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
|0:09:35
|28
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:17
|29
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:11:54
|30
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:12:49
|31
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:13:08
|32
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:11
|33
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:13:51
|34
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:14:53
|35
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:15:15
|36
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:15:51
|37
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:09
|38
|Tomáš Koudela (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov
|0:16:25
|39
|Ziga Rucigaj (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana
|0:17:39
|40
|Maximilian Kuen (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|0:17:49
|41
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:02
|42
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:06
|43
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:52
|44
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|0:20:47
|45
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:21:04
|46
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:21:06
|47
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:22:11
|48
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:22:54
|49
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
|0:23:13
|50
|Matej Zahalka (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov
|0:23:31
|51
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:23:35
|52
|Emanuel Kiserlovski (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:23:38
|53
|Bruno Maltar (Cro) Radenska - Ljubljana
|0:23:52
|54
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:24:03
|55
|David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:25:29
|56
|Uros Repse (Slo) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:26:06
|57
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:26:26
|58
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:26:29
|59
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|60
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:26:37
|61
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:26:39
|62
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:26:40
|63
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|64
|King Lok Cheung (HKg) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:27:05
|65
|Ziga Groselj (Slo) Slovenia
|0:27:22
|66
|Izidor Penko (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana
|0:27:39
|67
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:27:40
|68
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:27:48
|69
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:28:14
|70
|Rok Korosec (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana
|0:28:56
|71
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:29:16
|72
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:29:36
|73
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:29:51
|74
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:30:22
|75
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:30:55
|76
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:31:02
|77
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:31:40
|78
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:31:57
|79
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:31:58
|80
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|0:32:03
|81
|Gorazd Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:32:28
|82
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:32:32
|83
|Marek Šipoš (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov
|0:33:02
|84
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:33:33
|85
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Amplatz - BMC
|0:33:35
|86
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:33:36
|87
|Jernej Švab (Slo) Slovenia
|0:33:50
|88
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:34:10
|89
|Matej Drinovec (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:34:12
|90
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:34:18
|91
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:35:05
|92
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:35:13
|93
|Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:35:25
|94
|Matic Grošelj (Slo) Slovenia
|0:35:42
|95
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:35:54
|96
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:36:10
|97
|Petr Hampl (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov
|0:36:14
|98
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:36:19
|99
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:37:19
|100
|Erik Baska (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:37:29
|101
|Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
|0:37:48
|102
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|0:37:56
|103
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:38:13
|104
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:39:10
|105
|Tadej Logar (Slo) Slovenia
|0:39:20
|106
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:40:07
|107
|Alex Peters (GBr) Team Sky
|0:40:08
|108
|Lukas Matula (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov
|0:40:09
|109
|Giacomo Giuliani (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
|0:40:12
|110
|Andreas Umhaller (Aut) Amplatz - BMC
|0:40:24
|111
|Wojciech Pszczolarski (Pol) SKC Tufo Prostejov
|0:40:36
|112
|Mateo Frankovic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:41:39
|113
|Luka Cotar (Slo) Slovenia
|0:42:57
|114
|Michele Viola (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:43:59
|115
|Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:44:08
|116
|Robert Jenko (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana
|0:44:13
|117
|Matej Štibingr (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov
|0:45:10
|118
|Jure Miskulin (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana
|0:46:02
|119
|David Jabuka (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:48:01
|120
|Tilen Finkst (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana
|0:48:42
|121
|Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:48:57
|122
|Nick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:50:08
|123
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Team Sky
|0:50:39
|124
|Ludek Lichnovský (Cze) SKC Tufo Prostejov
|0:53:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|46
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|45
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|45
|4
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|28
|5
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|6
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|25
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|23
|8
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|9
|Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|19
|10
|Michele Viola (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Amplatz - BMC
|17
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|3
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|12
|4
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|5
|Michele Gazzarra (Ita) Norda - Mg. K Vis
|9
|6
|Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|7
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|8
|Jon Bozic (Slo) Adria Mobil
|7
|9
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|6
|10
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15:13:16
|2
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:17
|3
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:17
|4
|Ziga Rucigaj (Slo) Radenska - Ljubljana
|0:14:52
|5
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:18:17
|6
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:18:19
|7
|Bruno Maltar (Cro) Radenska - Ljubljana
|0:21:05
|8
|David Per (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:22:42
|9
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:23:50
|10
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:23:53
