Nakajima wins stage 6 of Tour de Singkarak

Pujol retains overall lead

The race leader, Oscar Pujol (Azad University Cross Team) at the start

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
The podium of stage winners, 2nd place Hirai Eiichi (Japan National Team), the winner Nakajima Yasuharu (Aisan Racing Team), 3rd place Arin Iswana (Putra Perjuangan Bandung)

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Nakajima Yasuharu (Aisan Racing Team) wins sixth stage

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Oscar Pujol (Azad University Cross Team) passes third category climb in the main group

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Six riders ini the front group

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
The landscape of Tour de Singkarak stage 6

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
The landscape of Tour de Singkarak stage 6

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
The stage winner Nakajima Yasuharu (Aisan Racing Team) is glad with his second stage win (last time was 2011)

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Oscar Pujol (Azad University Cross Team) celebrates keeping the yellow with his team

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
The landscape of Tour de Singkarak stage 6

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
A boy in the roadside banana stand looks the race

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Oscar Pujol (Azad University Cross Team) into the yellow leader jersey

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team3:25:06
2Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Japan
3Arin Iswanna (Ina)
4Hari Fitrianto (Ina)
5Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
6Patria Rastra (Ina)0:00:04
7Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:00:06
8Hariff Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
9Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Australia
10Alexander Smyth (Aus)
11Nozomu Kimori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
12Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN
13Robin Manulang (Ina)
14Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Surinam
15Pierre Moncorge (Fra)
16Muhamad Nur Fatoni (Ina)
17Clément Dornier (Fra)
18Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
19Kobus Hereijgers (Ned)
20Jai Crawford (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
21Nunung Burhanudin (Ina)
22Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
23Chelly Aristya (Ina)
24Alex Clements (Aus) Australia
25Bambang Suryadi (Ina)
26Herwin Jaya (Ina)
27Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
28Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina)
29Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
30Agung Riyanto (Ina)
31Tonton Susanto (Ina)
32Abdul Gani (Ina)
33Peter Woestenberg (Ned)
34Alvin Firlandi (Ina)
35Wu Hsin Yang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
36Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Australia
37Takero Terasaki (Jpn) Japan
38Mohammad Zangi Abadi (IRI) Mes Kerman
39Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan
40Endra Wijaya (Ina)
41Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
42Dani Lesmana (Ina)
43Aiman Cahyadi (Ina)
44Phillip Mundy (Aus) Australia
45Damien Fol (Fra)
46Samuel De Bernelagarde (Fra)
47Selamat Juangga (Ina)
48Sam Smith (Aus)
49Edmunds John Hollands (Aus)
50John Bohn Ebsen (Den) CCN
51Yuya Akimaru (Jpn) Japan
52Julien Liponne (Fra)
53Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Surinam
54Jimmy Pranata (Ina)
55Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
56Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
57Dadi Suryadi (Ina)
58Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
59Warseno (Ina)
60Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
61Budi Santoso (Ina)
62Blake Hose (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
63Dealton Nur Arif Prayogo (Ina)
64Teddy Adrian Saputra (Ina)
65Kane Walker (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
66Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
67Maruli Fajar (Ina)
68Mohammad Sadegh Mozafari (IRI) Mes Kerman
69Abbas Saeiditanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
70Hasan Muhamed Basrahil (Ina)
71Ryan Ariehan (Ina)
72Elan Sutomo Riyadi (Ina)
73Iman Suparman (Ina)
74Andri Prawata (Ina)
75Muhammad Taufik (Ina)
76Nick Dougall (Aus) Australia
77Hamed Pasbankhajeh (IRI) Surinam
78#NAME? (Ina)
79Sean Smith (USA) CCN
80Amin Saryana (Ina)
81Trent Morey (Aus)
82Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
83Nugroho Krisnanto (Ina)
84Agung Sahbana (Ina)
85Kaswanto Kaswanto (Ina)
86Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
87Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned)
88Rakhmadani (Ina)
89Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
90Kim Do Hyeong (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
91Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Azad University Cross Team0:00:25
92Sam Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
93Saeid Chehrzad (IRI) Mes Kerman0:00:34
94Ohko Shimizu (Jpn) Japan0:01:14
95Fito Bakdo Prilanji (Ina) CCN0:02:02
96Bayu Satrio (Ina)0:03:05
97Alex Malone (Aus)0:05:00
DSQShih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
DNFWataru Mutsumine (Jpn) Japan
DNFHartono Gunawan (Ina)

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Azad University Cross Team19:05:02
2Jai Crawford (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:08
3Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:01:15
4Alex Clements (Aus) Australia0:01:29
5Dadi Suryadi (Ina)0:01:31
6John Bohn Ebsen (Den) CCN0:02:30
7Tonton Susanto (Ina)0:04:14
8Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan0:04:57
9Chelly Aristya (Ina)0:06:10
10Takero Terasaki (Jpn) Japan
11Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Australia0:06:33
12Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Surinam0:06:47
13Abbas Saeiditanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team0:07:21
14Julien Liponne (Fra)0:07:29
15Sean Smith (USA) CCN0:08:10
16Peter Woestenberg (Ned)0:09:13
17Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:10:15
18Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:11:19
19Edmunds John Hollands (Aus)0:11:29
20Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Surinam0:12:44
21Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:12:48
22Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Azad University Cross Team0:13:08
23Blake Hose (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:13:23
24Phillip Mundy (Aus) Australia0:13:43
25Warseno (Ina)0:14:11
26Nick Dougall (Aus) Australia0:14:23
27Hari Fitrianto (Ina)0:15:07
28Yuya Akimaru (Jpn) Japan0:15:10
29Hamed Pasbankhajeh (IRI) Surinam0:15:52
30#NAME? (Ina)0:17:00
31Robin Manulang (Ina)0:17:24
32Bambang Suryadi (Ina)0:17:39
33Sam Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:17:47
34Aiman Cahyadi (Ina)0:18:50
35Ryan Ariehan (Ina)0:19:11
36Sam Smith (Aus)0:19:58
37Iman Suparman (Ina)0:20:42
38Endra Wijaya (Ina)0:22:05
39Hasan Muhamed Basrahil (Ina)0:23:50
40Dani Lesmana (Ina)0:24:00
41Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cross Team0:24:45
42Agung Sahbana (Ina)0:24:55
43Teddy Adrian Saputra (Ina)0:25:10
44Kim Do Hyeong (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team0:25:28
45Patria Rastra (Ina)0:27:26
46Kaswanto Kaswanto (Ina)0:29:19
47Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina)0:29:36
48Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:30:41
49Abdul Gani (Ina)0:30:51
50Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:31:26
51Kobus Hereijgers (Ned)0:33:20
52Nunung Burhanudin (Ina)0:33:25
53Jimmy Pranata (Ina)0:34:18
54Mohammad Zangi Abadi (IRI) Mes Kerman0:34:52
55Maruli Fajar (Ina)0:34:54
56Trent Morey (Aus)0:35:59
57Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN0:36:22
58Herwin Jaya (Ina)0:37:06
59Saeid Chehrzad (IRI) Mes Kerman0:37:26
60Pierre Moncorge (Fra)0:37:40
61Clément Dornier (Fra)0:37:50
62Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:39:58
63Samuel De Bernelagarde (Fra)0:41:16
64Agung Riyanto (Ina)0:41:41
65Budi Santoso (Ina)0:42:27
66Alexander Smyth (Aus)0:43:07
67Elan Sutomo Riyadi (Ina)0:44:11
68Fito Bakdo Prilanji (Ina) CCN0:44:34
69Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Australia0:45:22
70Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Japan0:45:36
71Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:49:11
72Muhammad Taufik (Ina)0:49:25
73Arin Iswanna (Ina)0:49:55
74Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Azad University Cross Team0:50:59
75Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team0:51:41
76Kane Walker (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:52:10
77Alex Malone (Aus)0:53:11
78Mohammad Sadegh Mozafari (IRI) Mes Kerman0:53:41
79Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:56:44
80Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team0:58:35
81Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team0:59:35
82Selamat Juangga (Ina)1:04:27
83Ohko Shimizu (Jpn) Japan1:05:09
84Bayu Satrio (Ina)1:07:34
85Nozomu Kimori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team1:09:32
86Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned)1:10:41
87Dealton Nur Arif Prayogo (Ina)1:11:14
88Damien Fol (Fra)1:14:51
89Alvin Firlandi (Ina)1:15:23
90Amin Saryana (Ina)1:15:25
91Rakhmadani (Ina)1:16:54
92Muhamad Nur Fatoni (Ina)1:26:01
93Andri Prawata (Ina)1:26:48
94Wu Hsin Yang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team1:29:43
95Hariff Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team1:31:48
96Nugroho Krisnanto (Ina)1:36:10
97Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team1:41:00

