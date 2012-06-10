Nakajima wins stage 6 of Tour de Singkarak
Pujol retains overall lead
Stage 6: Pariaman - Painan
Image 1 of 12
Image 2 of 12
Image 3 of 12
Image 4 of 12
Image 5 of 12
Image 6 of 12
Image 7 of 12
Image 8 of 12
Image 9 of 12
Image 10 of 12
Image 11 of 12
Image 12 of 12
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|3:25:06
|2
|Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Japan
|3
|Arin Iswanna (Ina)
|4
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina)
|5
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|6
|Patria Rastra (Ina)
|0:00:04
|7
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|8
|Hariff Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|9
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Australia
|10
|Alexander Smyth (Aus)
|11
|Nozomu Kimori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|12
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN
|13
|Robin Manulang (Ina)
|14
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Surinam
|15
|Pierre Moncorge (Fra)
|16
|Muhamad Nur Fatoni (Ina)
|17
|Clément Dornier (Fra)
|18
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
|19
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned)
|20
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|21
|Nunung Burhanudin (Ina)
|22
|Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|23
|Chelly Aristya (Ina)
|24
|Alex Clements (Aus) Australia
|25
|Bambang Suryadi (Ina)
|26
|Herwin Jaya (Ina)
|27
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
|28
|Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina)
|29
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|30
|Agung Riyanto (Ina)
|31
|Tonton Susanto (Ina)
|32
|Abdul Gani (Ina)
|33
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned)
|34
|Alvin Firlandi (Ina)
|35
|Wu Hsin Yang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|36
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Australia
|37
|Takero Terasaki (Jpn) Japan
|38
|Mohammad Zangi Abadi (IRI) Mes Kerman
|39
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan
|40
|Endra Wijaya (Ina)
|41
|Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|42
|Dani Lesmana (Ina)
|43
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina)
|44
|Phillip Mundy (Aus) Australia
|45
|Damien Fol (Fra)
|46
|Samuel De Bernelagarde (Fra)
|47
|Selamat Juangga (Ina)
|48
|Sam Smith (Aus)
|49
|Edmunds John Hollands (Aus)
|50
|John Bohn Ebsen (Den) CCN
|51
|Yuya Akimaru (Jpn) Japan
|52
|Julien Liponne (Fra)
|53
|Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Surinam
|54
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina)
|55
|Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|56
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|57
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina)
|58
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|59
|Warseno (Ina)
|60
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|61
|Budi Santoso (Ina)
|62
|Blake Hose (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|63
|Dealton Nur Arif Prayogo (Ina)
|64
|Teddy Adrian Saputra (Ina)
|65
|Kane Walker (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|66
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|67
|Maruli Fajar (Ina)
|68
|Mohammad Sadegh Mozafari (IRI) Mes Kerman
|69
|Abbas Saeiditanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|70
|Hasan Muhamed Basrahil (Ina)
|71
|Ryan Ariehan (Ina)
|72
|Elan Sutomo Riyadi (Ina)
|73
|Iman Suparman (Ina)
|74
|Andri Prawata (Ina)
|75
|Muhammad Taufik (Ina)
|76
|Nick Dougall (Aus) Australia
|77
|Hamed Pasbankhajeh (IRI) Surinam
|78
|#NAME? (Ina)
|79
|Sean Smith (USA) CCN
|80
|Amin Saryana (Ina)
|81
|Trent Morey (Aus)
|82
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|83
|Nugroho Krisnanto (Ina)
|84
|Agung Sahbana (Ina)
|85
|Kaswanto Kaswanto (Ina)
|86
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|87
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned)
|88
|Rakhmadani (Ina)
|89
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|90
|Kim Do Hyeong (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|91
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|0:00:25
|92
|Sam Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|93
|Saeid Chehrzad (IRI) Mes Kerman
|0:00:34
|94
|Ohko Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
|0:01:14
|95
|Fito Bakdo Prilanji (Ina) CCN
|0:02:02
|96
|Bayu Satrio (Ina)
|0:03:05
|97
|Alex Malone (Aus)
|0:05:00
|DSQ
|Shih Hsin Hsiao (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|DNF
|Wataru Mutsumine (Jpn) Japan
|DNF
|Hartono Gunawan (Ina)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
|19:05:02
|2
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:01:08
|3
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|4
|Alex Clements (Aus) Australia
|0:01:29
|5
|Dadi Suryadi (Ina)
|0:01:31
|6
|John Bohn Ebsen (Den) CCN
|0:02:30
|7
|Tonton Susanto (Ina)
|0:04:14
|8
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Japan
|0:04:57
|9
|Chelly Aristya (Ina)
|0:06:10
|10
|Takero Terasaki (Jpn) Japan
|11
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Australia
|0:06:33
|12
|Hamid Shirisisan (IRI) Surinam
|0:06:47
|13
|Abbas Saeiditanha (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|0:07:21
|14
|Julien Liponne (Fra)
|0:07:29
|15
|Sean Smith (USA) CCN
|0:08:10
|16
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned)
|0:09:13
|17
|Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:10:15
|18
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:11:19
|19
|Edmunds John Hollands (Aus)
|0:11:29
|20
|Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Surinam
|0:12:44
|21
|Masakazu Ito (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:12:48
|22
|Vahid Ghaffari (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|0:13:08
|23
|Blake Hose (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:13:23
|24
|Phillip Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:13:43
|25
|Warseno (Ina)
|0:14:11
|26
|Nick Dougall (Aus) Australia
|0:14:23
|27
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina)
|0:15:07
|28
|Yuya Akimaru (Jpn) Japan
|0:15:10
|29
|Hamed Pasbankhajeh (IRI) Surinam
|0:15:52
|30
|#NAME? (Ina)
|0:17:00
|31
|Robin Manulang (Ina)
|0:17:24
|32
|Bambang Suryadi (Ina)
|0:17:39
|33
|Sam Davis (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:17:47
|34
|Aiman Cahyadi (Ina)
|0:18:50
|35
|Ryan Ariehan (Ina)
|0:19:11
|36
|Sam Smith (Aus)
|0:19:58
|37
|Iman Suparman (Ina)
|0:20:42
|38
|Endra Wijaya (Ina)
|0:22:05
|39
|Hasan Muhamed Basrahil (Ina)
|0:23:50
|40
|Dani Lesmana (Ina)
|0:24:00
|41
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Cross Team
|0:24:45
|42
|Agung Sahbana (Ina)
|0:24:55
|43
|Teddy Adrian Saputra (Ina)
|0:25:10
|44
|Kim Do Hyeong (Kor) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:25:28
|45
|Patria Rastra (Ina)
|0:27:26
|46
|Kaswanto Kaswanto (Ina)
|0:29:19
|47
|Heksa Priya Prasetya (Ina)
|0:29:36
|48
|Yasuharu Nakajima (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:30:41
|49
|Abdul Gani (Ina)
|0:30:51
|50
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:31:26
|51
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned)
|0:33:20
|52
|Nunung Burhanudin (Ina)
|0:33:25
|53
|Jimmy Pranata (Ina)
|0:34:18
|54
|Mohammad Zangi Abadi (IRI) Mes Kerman
|0:34:52
|55
|Maruli Fajar (Ina)
|0:34:54
|56
|Trent Morey (Aus)
|0:35:59
|57
|Lex Nederlof (Ned) CCN
|0:36:22
|58
|Herwin Jaya (Ina)
|0:37:06
|59
|Saeid Chehrzad (IRI) Mes Kerman
|0:37:26
|60
|Pierre Moncorge (Fra)
|0:37:40
|61
|Clément Dornier (Fra)
|0:37:50
|62
|Joel Pearson (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:39:58
|63
|Samuel De Bernelagarde (Fra)
|0:41:16
|64
|Agung Riyanto (Ina)
|0:41:41
|65
|Budi Santoso (Ina)
|0:42:27
|66
|Alexander Smyth (Aus)
|0:43:07
|67
|Elan Sutomo Riyadi (Ina)
|0:44:11
|68
|Fito Bakdo Prilanji (Ina) CCN
|0:44:34
|69
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Australia
|0:45:22
|70
|Eiichi Hirai (Jpn) Japan
|0:45:36
|71
|Chia Chun Chen (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:49:11
|72
|Muhammad Taufik (Ina)
|0:49:25
|73
|Arin Iswanna (Ina)
|0:49:55
|74
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Azad University Cross Team
|0:50:59
|75
|Choon Huat Goh (Sin) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|0:51:41
|76
|Kane Walker (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|0:52:10
|77
|Alex Malone (Aus)
|0:53:11
|78
|Mohammad Sadegh Mozafari (IRI) Mes Kerman
|0:53:41
|79
|Wei Chieh Liu (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:56:44
|80
|Chun Liang Pan (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|0:58:35
|81
|Mohd Zamri Saleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|0:59:35
|82
|Selamat Juangga (Ina)
|1:04:27
|83
|Ohko Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
|1:05:09
|84
|Bayu Satrio (Ina)
|1:07:34
|85
|Nozomu Kimori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|1:09:32
|86
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned)
|1:10:41
|87
|Dealton Nur Arif Prayogo (Ina)
|1:11:14
|88
|Damien Fol (Fra)
|1:14:51
|89
|Alvin Firlandi (Ina)
|1:15:23
|90
|Amin Saryana (Ina)
|1:15:25
|91
|Rakhmadani (Ina)
|1:16:54
|92
|Muhamad Nur Fatoni (Ina)
|1:26:01
|93
|Andri Prawata (Ina)
|1:26:48
|94
|Wu Hsin Yang (Tpe) Action Cycling Team
|1:29:43
|95
|Hariff Salleh (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
|1:31:48
|96
|Nugroho Krisnanto (Ina)
|1:36:10
|97
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) OCBC Singapore Continental Cycling Team
|1:41:00
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy