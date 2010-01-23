Image 1 of 36 Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 36 Footon-Servetto protect their leader Rafael Valls in the San Luis Peloton (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 36 Liquigas-Doimo on the front (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 36 Footon-Servetto in the San Luis Peloton (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 5 of 36 The early breakaway leads the race (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 6 of 36 The early breakaway endures a quick shower (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 7 of 36 José Angel Gomez Marchante (Andalucia-Cajasur) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 8 of 36 The peloton faced a 25 kilometre final climb (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 9 of 36 The group containing Nibali climbs together (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 10 of 36 Anyone got a map? (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 11 of 36 Jose Serpa (Androni-Giacatolli) joined his teammate, Mate, on the podium (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 12 of 36 Jairo Perez (Colombia) goes on the offensive (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 13 of 36 Stage five winner Jackson Rodriguez (Androni-Giocattoli) leads the peloton (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 14 of 36 Liquigas-Doimo discuss tactics before the stage (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 15 of 36 Luis Mate (Androni-Giacatolli) on the podium (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 16 of 36 Luis Mate (Androni-Giacatolli) salutes after his victory (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 17 of 36 Mate gets a win after a strong effort a day earlier (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 18 of 36 Yosue Moyano (Argentina) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 19 of 36 Race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 20 of 36 Jose Serpa (2nd, Androni-Giacatolli), Luis Mate (1st, Androni-Giacatolli) and Vincenzo Nibali (3rd, Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 21 of 36 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 22 of 36 Rasmussen (Miche) leads the Androni and Liquigas trains (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 23 of 36 Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) crosses the line (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 24 of 36 Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) marks Jose Serpa (Androni-Giacatolli) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 25 of 36 Luis Mate (Androni-Giacatolli) (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 26 of 36 The peloton at the 2010 Tour of San Luis (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 27 of 36 Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 28 of 36 Francesco Chicci (Liquigas) goes off-road for a moment or two (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 29 of 36 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) leads the peloton (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 30 of 36 Luis Mate (Androni-Giacatolli) (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 31 of 36 Michael Rasmussen (Miche) and Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 32 of 36 Michael Rasmussen (Miche) at the head of affairs (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 33 of 36 Michael Rasmussen (Miche) leads Nibali (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 34 of 36 Luis Mate (Androni-Giacatolli) on the attack (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 35 of 36 Jose Serpa (2nd, Androni-Giacatolli), Luis Mate (1st, Androni-Giacatolli) and Vincenzo Nibali (3rd, Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com) Image 36 of 36 Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) leads Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) around a corner (Image credit: Pablo Cersosimo/www.pablocersosimo.com)

Luis Mate (Androni-Giocattoli) scored a hard-fought victory atop the Mirador Del Sol on stage six of the Tour de San Luis on Saturday. His teammate, Jose Serpa sprinted in for second place ahead of race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) in third place.

"This is a grand victory for me," Mate said. "The whole team worked so well. It was Jose [Serpa] who was trying to get away to win the race, but Nibali was so strong today. Instead we tried to go for the stage win. Jackson attacked, Serpa attacked and I went for the sprint in the end."

A handful of Androni-Giocattoli riders captured the top places in the stage but Liquigas-Doimo’s Vincenzo Nibali remained atop the most coveted podium as the overall leader of the tour. The decorated Italian sits 28 seconds ahead of Jose Serpa and 1:19 ahead of Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) heading into the seventh and final stage, to be held in San Luis on Sunday.

"This was the last decisive day. Tomorrow is a flat stage and the last one," Nibali said. "Tomorrow I know that my team will control the race and they will work very well like they have these last days. I am very happy. If I win tomorrow we [Liquigas-Doimo] will be very pleased with this victory."

Androni-Giocattoli prove team strength

The peloton was briefly relieved from the dry summer heat with a short burst of rain that drenched the riders as they approached the final climb up to the finish line in Mirador Del Sol.

Strong climbers emerged from the peloton and swallowed the remnants of the early breakaway. Marco Garcia (Xacobeo-Galicia) made the first move of the day and held onto a 10-second lead for the first two kilometres of the ascent through the small town of Merlo.

The climb steepened, forcing the weaker climbers to fall off pace and the internationally renowned climbers to take their positions on the front. Michael Rasmussen (Miche Silver Cross) did much of the work bringing back the stray breakaway riders as race leader Nibali sat protected on his wheel.

Serpa attacked once in a final effort to try to move ahead of Nibali in the overall classification. Nibali chased his way back onto Serpa’s wheel with Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) in tow. The three riders gained a slim lead ahead of a group of seven. However, a game of cat and mouse between them allowed the others to catch up.

"I tried to attack Nibali in order to win the race," Serpa said. "This was the last opportunity that I had to win the race but I couldn’t get away. I want to congratulate Nibali, who's a great cyclist. He rode very well. I am a little sad not to win but equally I am happy for my teammates who did so well this week. "

The front group included four Androni-Giocattoli riders including Mate, Serpa, Jackson Rodriguez and Carlos Ochoa, along with Nibali, Rasmussen, Valls, Robert Kiserlovksi (Liquigas-Doimo), Moritz Milatz (Team Germany) and Ignacio Pereyra (Team Argentina).

"We are very happy with the way the team rode today," Savio said. "All the guys stayed at the front of the race and used great tactics. I am very pleased with Luis Mate because he is a great rider and he is always working for his teammates."

Stage five winner Jackson Rodriguez attacked with 800 metres to the finish line, however, the stage was to end in a sprint between his teammates, Nibali and Valls. Mate won the stage ahead of Serpa and Nibali. Rodriguez hung on for fourth place and Ochoa finished sixth.

"There were four riders from that team [Androni-Giocattoli] but I only had to watch one of them: Serpa," Nibali said. "The other riders in that group were one or two minutes back."

Another breakaway bites the dust in Argentina

The peloton made a lengthy transfer to the small city of Quines to start stage six of the Tour de San Luis. The 150-kilometre road race kicked off with an initial 20-kilometre climb to the top of Cantana. The peloton continued toward the final climb of the day, a 25-kilometre ascent that passed through the small town of Merlo before finishing at the top of Mirador Del Sol.

An early break away of six riders muscled over the first ascent together with a five minute advantage over the peloton. Liquigas-Doimo set a tempo fast enough to keep the breakaway in check, however, none of the escaped riders posed an imminent threat to Vincenzo Nibali’s overall lead.

Jorge Montenegro (Andalucia-Cajasur) picked up full points atop the first King of the Mountain. He was the rider who initiated the break and had been followed soon after by Martin Garrido (Team Argentina). The pair were then quickly joined by bridging riders Rodrigo Garcia (Xacobeo-Galicia), Jairo Perez (Team Colombia), Magno Nazaret (Scott-Marcondes) and Luis Mansilla (Team Chile).

The breakaway rolled across undulating terrain as they worked their way through the valley between the first and the last climbs of the day. They continued to work together and by the 90-kilometre mark reached a maximum advantage of eight and half minutes. Nazaret was the highest placed rider in the general classification, precisely eight and half minuted behind leader Nibali.

Chile’s Mansilla sprinted ahead of Argentina’s Garrido for the intermediate sprint points located 92 kilometres into the race. The breakaway continued on with a five-minute advantage toward the second intermediate sprint, where Mansilla again took maximum points.

The six riders made a U-turn and back tracked toward the base of the final climb to Mirador Del Sol, which saw them cross paths with the Liquigas-Doimo led peloton. One rider from Footon-Servetto and Androni-Giocattoli helped in the chase to further reduce the time margin to the breakaway before the climb.

As in the previous four road stages, the most significant breakaway of the day had suffered through dust, heat and dehydration only to be shut down by the peloton in the final kilometres of the race. Even the one last ditch effort from Colombian Perez was not enough to hold of the strength of the climbers who flew up the climb behind him.

The Tour de San Luis will conclude following the seventh and final stage, a 167-kilometre road race held on a 58-kilometre circuit in and around the host city of San Luis.



Full results 1 Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 4:01:34 2 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 0:00:03 5 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:00:06 6 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 0:00:10 7 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche 0:00:13 8 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany 0:00:14 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:15 10 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 0:00:23 11 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 0:00:37 12 Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba 13 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 14 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 15 Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:00:42 16 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 17 Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 0:00:46 18 José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:00:57 19 Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia 20 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 0:01:03 21 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha 0:01:05 22 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 23 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:01:15 24 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:01:23 25 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 0:01:35 26 Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina 0:01:40 27 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 0:01:56 28 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri 29 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 0:02:02 30 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:02:04 31 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:02:12 32 Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 33 Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:02:15 34 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:02:28 35 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 36 Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:02:32 37 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 0:02:45 38 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 0:02:53 39 Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay 0:03:15 40 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:03:18 41 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina 0:03:21 42 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:03:29 43 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 0:03:36 44 Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia 45 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 0:03:39 46 Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri 0:03:47 47 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri 48 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri 0:03:49 49 Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 50 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:03:54 51 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:03:56 52 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 0:04:34 53 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha 0:05:07 54 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 55 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 56 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 57 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 58 Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile 0:05:12 59 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:05:52 60 Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:06:13 61 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:06:20 62 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay 63 Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 64 Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba 0:06:27 65 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 66 Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:06:38 67 Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:06:51 68 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:06:54 69 Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile 0:06:55 70 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 0:06:59 71 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:07:00 72 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri 0:07:13 73 Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 74 Arles Castro (Col) Colombia 75 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 76 Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 77 Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:07:55 78 Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany 79 Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia 0:08:29 80 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:08:39 81 Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina 0:08:43 82 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 0:09:04 83 Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile 0:09:15 84 Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche 0:09:17 85 Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:09:18 86 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:09:31 87 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:09:37 88 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 89 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:10:07 90 Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri 0:10:41 91 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 92 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 93 Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany 94 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:11:06 95 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:11:08 96 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:11:54 97 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 98 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:12:17 99 Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia 100 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 101 Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 102 Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 103 Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 104 Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay 105 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 106 Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia 107 Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 108 Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia 109 Juan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia 110 Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany 111 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche 112 Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico 113 Duarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay 114 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 115 Alvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay 116 Carlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico 117 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 118 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 119 Edgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico 0:12:25 120 Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 121 Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico 122 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 123 Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile 0:12:30 124 Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay 0:12:33 125 Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:12:36 126 Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:14:05 127 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:14:47 DNF Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos DNF Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico DNF Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico

Sprint 1 - Concaran, 92.4km 1 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 3 pts 2 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 2 3 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 1

Sprint 2 - Bungalow Marron, 125.5km 1 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 3 pts 2 Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia 2 3 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 1

Mountain 1 - Cantana (Cat. 2) 33.3km 1 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 pts 2 Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia 4 3 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 2 4 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 1

Mountain 2 - Merlo (Cat. 3) 142.7km 1 Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia 3 pts 2 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 2 3 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 1

Mountain 3 - M.Del Sol (Cat. 1) 150.0km 1 Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 10 pts 2 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 8 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6 4 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 4 5 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 2 6 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 1

Teams 1 Androni-Giocattoli 12:04:45 2 Argentina 0:02:41 3 Andalucia-Cajasur 0:02:46 4 Miche 0:03:11 5 Cuba 0:03:39 6 Xacobeo-Galicia 0:03:48 7 Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:06:09 8 Colombia 0:06:58 9 Katusha 0:07:12 10 Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:25 11 Uruguay 0:09:08 12 Chile 0:09:11 13 ISD-Neri 0:09:27 14 Jamis-Sutter Home 0:11:12 15 Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:11:53 16 Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:16:53 17 Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:18:24 18 Germany 0:18:47 19 Mexico 0:36:56

General classification after stage 6 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 22:00:01 2 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 0:00:28 3 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:01:19 4 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 0:01:37 5 Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia 0:02:15 6 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 7 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 8 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche 0:02:16 9 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 0:02:37 10 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 0:03:45 11 Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:04:18 12 Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 0:04:23 13 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 0:04:47 14 Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba 0:04:53 15 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:22 16 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:05:46 17 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha 0:06:02 18 Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:06:51 19 Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina 0:06:54 20 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany 0:06:56 21 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:07:32 22 Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 0:07:46 23 José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:08:00 24 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 0:09:05 25 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:09:14 26 Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:09:59 27 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 0:10:23 28 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 0:10:34 29 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 0:10:44 30 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:10:48 31 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:11:19 32 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:11:25 33 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:11:59 34 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina 0:12:41 35 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:13:13 36 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:13:43 37 Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:14:28 38 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 0:14:42 39 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 0:15:58 40 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:15:59 41 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha 0:16:02 42 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri 0:16:24 43 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:16:54 44 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 0:17:15 45 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:17:23 46 Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri 0:17:30 47 Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:17:56 48 Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay 0:18:23 49 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:18:29 50 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 0:18:59 51 Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:19:00 52 Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia 0:19:05 53 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri 0:19:16 54 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:20:16 55 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:20:44 56 Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:21:31 57 Arles Castro (Col) Colombia 0:21:32 58 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:21:42 59 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:21:52 60 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri 0:22:15 61 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:22:22 62 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 0:22:29 63 Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany 0:22:43 64 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:22:54 65 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:23:43 66 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:23:57 67 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri 0:24:01 68 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:24:02 69 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 0:24:18 70 Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia 0:24:24 71 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 0:24:35 72 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:25:09 73 Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia 0:25:25 74 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay 0:26:05 75 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:26:27 76 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:26:40 77 Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina 0:26:48 78 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:27:05 79 Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:27:30 80 Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina 0:27:38 81 Juan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia 0:27:53 82 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 0:28:37 83 Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche 0:29:59 84 Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile 0:30:16 85 Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:30:28 86 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:31:19 87 Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia 0:31:21 88 Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri 0:32:18 89 Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany 0:32:21 90 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 0:32:32 91 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:33:09 92 Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:34:29 93 Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile 0:34:31 94 Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:34:36 95 Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia 0:36:25 96 Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:36:41 97 Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:36:46 98 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 0:36:58 99 Duarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay 0:37:09 100 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:37:30 101 Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:37:44 102 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:38:31 103 Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:39:22 104 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 0:39:34 105 Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile 0:40:10 106 Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay 0:40:21 107 Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:40:23 108 Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:40:25 109 Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba 0:41:30 110 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 0:41:38 111 Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay 0:42:38 112 Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany 0:42:49 113 Alvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay 0:42:51 114 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:43:02 115 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche 0:43:24 116 Carlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico 0:44:00 117 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 0:44:03 118 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 0:44:09 119 Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:44:25 120 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:46:58 121 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 0:47:07 122 Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico 0:47:09 123 Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:51:10 124 Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile 0:53:26 125 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:55:49 126 Edgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico 1:02:09

Sprint classification 1 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 6 pts 2 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 6 3 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 6 4 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 5 5 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 5 6 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 4 7 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 3 8 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 3 9 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 3 10 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 3 11 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 3

Mountains classification 1 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 26 pts 2 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 18 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 4 Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 14 5 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 12 6 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 10 7 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 10 8 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 8 9 Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia 7 10 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 11 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 6

Young rider classification 1 Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 2 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 3 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina 4 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 5 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 6 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 7 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay 8 Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile 9 Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile 10 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo