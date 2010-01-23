Trending

Mate heads Androni 1-2 at Mirador Del Sol

Nibali remains in lead after penultimate stage

Luis Mate (Androni-Giocattoli) scored a hard-fought victory atop the Mirador Del Sol on stage six of the Tour de San Luis on Saturday. His teammate, Jose Serpa sprinted in for second place ahead of race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) in third place.

"This is a grand victory for me," Mate said. "The whole team worked so well. It was Jose [Serpa] who was trying to get away to win the race, but Nibali was so strong today. Instead we tried to go for the stage win. Jackson attacked, Serpa attacked and I went for the sprint in the end."

A handful of Androni-Giocattoli riders captured the top places in the stage but Liquigas-Doimo’s Vincenzo Nibali remained atop the most coveted podium as the overall leader of the tour. The decorated Italian sits 28 seconds ahead of Jose Serpa and 1:19 ahead of Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) heading into the seventh and final stage, to be held in San Luis on Sunday.

"This was the last decisive day. Tomorrow is a flat stage and the last one," Nibali said. "Tomorrow I know that my team will control the race and they will work very well like they have these last days. I am very happy. If I win tomorrow we [Liquigas-Doimo] will be very pleased with this victory."

Androni-Giocattoli prove team strength

The peloton was briefly relieved from the dry summer heat with a short burst of rain that drenched the riders as they approached the final climb up to the finish line in Mirador Del Sol.

Strong climbers emerged from the peloton and swallowed the remnants of the early breakaway. Marco Garcia (Xacobeo-Galicia) made the first move of the day and held onto a 10-second lead for the first two kilometres of the ascent through the small town of Merlo.

The climb steepened, forcing the weaker climbers to fall off pace and the internationally renowned climbers to take their positions on the front. Michael Rasmussen (Miche Silver Cross) did much of the work bringing back the stray breakaway riders as race leader Nibali sat protected on his wheel.

Serpa attacked once in a final effort to try to move ahead of Nibali in the overall classification. Nibali chased his way back onto Serpa’s wheel with Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) in tow. The three riders gained a slim lead ahead of a group of seven. However, a game of cat and mouse between them allowed the others to catch up.

"I tried to attack Nibali in order to win the race," Serpa said. "This was the last opportunity that I had to win the race but I couldn’t get away. I want to congratulate Nibali, who's a great cyclist. He rode very well. I am a little sad not to win but equally I am happy for my teammates who did so well this week. "

The front group included four Androni-Giocattoli riders including Mate, Serpa, Jackson Rodriguez and Carlos Ochoa, along with Nibali, Rasmussen, Valls, Robert Kiserlovksi (Liquigas-Doimo), Moritz Milatz (Team Germany) and Ignacio Pereyra (Team Argentina).

"We are very happy with the way the team rode today," Savio said. "All the guys stayed at the front of the race and used great tactics. I am very pleased with Luis Mate because he is a great rider and he is always working for his teammates."

Stage five winner Jackson Rodriguez attacked with 800 metres to the finish line, however, the stage was to end in a sprint between his teammates, Nibali and Valls. Mate won the stage ahead of Serpa and Nibali. Rodriguez hung on for fourth place and Ochoa finished sixth.

"There were four riders from that team [Androni-Giocattoli] but I only had to watch one of them: Serpa," Nibali said. "The other riders in that group were one or two minutes back."

Another breakaway bites the dust in Argentina

The peloton made a lengthy transfer to the small city of Quines to start stage six of the Tour de San Luis. The 150-kilometre road race kicked off with an initial 20-kilometre climb to the top of Cantana. The peloton continued toward the final climb of the day, a 25-kilometre ascent that passed through the small town of Merlo before finishing at the top of Mirador Del Sol.

An early break away of six riders muscled over the first ascent together with a five minute advantage over the peloton. Liquigas-Doimo set a tempo fast enough to keep the breakaway in check, however, none of the escaped riders posed an imminent threat to Vincenzo Nibali’s overall lead.

Jorge Montenegro (Andalucia-Cajasur) picked up full points atop the first King of the Mountain. He was the rider who initiated the break and had been followed soon after by Martin Garrido (Team Argentina). The pair were then quickly joined by bridging riders Rodrigo Garcia (Xacobeo-Galicia), Jairo Perez (Team Colombia), Magno Nazaret (Scott-Marcondes) and Luis Mansilla (Team Chile).

The breakaway rolled across undulating terrain as they worked their way through the valley between the first and the last climbs of the day. They continued to work together and by the 90-kilometre mark reached a maximum advantage of eight and half minutes. Nazaret was the highest placed rider in the general classification, precisely eight and half minuted behind leader Nibali.

Chile’s Mansilla sprinted ahead of Argentina’s Garrido for the intermediate sprint points located 92 kilometres into the race. The breakaway continued on with a five-minute advantage toward the second intermediate sprint, where Mansilla again took maximum points.

The six riders made a U-turn and back tracked toward the base of the final climb to Mirador Del Sol, which saw them cross paths with the Liquigas-Doimo led peloton. One rider from Footon-Servetto and Androni-Giocattoli helped in the chase to further reduce the time margin to the breakaway before the climb.

As in the previous four road stages, the most significant breakaway of the day had suffered through dust, heat and dehydration only to be shut down by the peloton in the final kilometres of the race. Even the one last ditch effort from Colombian Perez was not enough to hold of the strength of the climbers who flew up the climb behind him.

The Tour de San Luis will conclude following the seventh and final stage, a 167-kilometre road race held on a 58-kilometre circuit in and around the host city of San Luis.
 

Full results
1Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli4:01:34
2Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
4Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli0:00:03
5Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:00:06
6Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli0:00:10
7Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche0:00:13
8Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany0:00:14
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:15
10Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina0:00:23
11Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:00:37
12Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba
13Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
14Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
15Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:00:42
16Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
17Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina0:00:46
18José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:00:57
19Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia
20Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:01:03
21Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha0:01:05
22Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
23Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:01:15
24Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:01:23
25Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina0:01:35
26Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina0:01:40
27Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche0:01:56
28Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri
29Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay0:02:02
30Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:02:04
31Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:02:12
32Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
33Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:02:15
34Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:02:28
35Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
36Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:02:32
37Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile0:02:45
38Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile0:02:53
39Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay0:03:15
40Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:03:18
41Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina0:03:21
42Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:03:29
43Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile0:03:36
44Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia
45Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile0:03:39
46Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri0:03:47
47Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri
48Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri0:03:49
49Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
50Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:03:54
51Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:03:56
52Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia0:04:34
53Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha0:05:07
54Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
55Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
56Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
57Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
58Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile0:05:12
59Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:05:52
60Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:06:13
61Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:06:20
62Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay
63Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
64Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba0:06:27
65Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
66Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:06:38
67Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:06:51
68Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:06:54
69Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile0:06:55
70Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina0:06:59
71Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:07:00
72Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri0:07:13
73Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
74Arles Castro (Col) Colombia
75Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
76Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
77Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:07:55
78Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany
79Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia0:08:29
80Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:08:39
81Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina0:08:43
82Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina0:09:04
83Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile0:09:15
84Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche0:09:17
85Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:09:18
86Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:09:31
87Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:09:37
88David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
89Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur0:10:07
90Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri0:10:41
91Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
92Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
93Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
94Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:11:06
95Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:11:08
96Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:11:54
97Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
98Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:12:17
99Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia
100Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
101Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
102Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
103Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
104Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay
105Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
106Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia
107Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
108Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia
109Juan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia
110Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany
111Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
112Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico
113Duarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay
114Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
115Alvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay
116Carlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico
117Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
118Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
119Edgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico0:12:25
120Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
121Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
122Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
123Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile0:12:30
124Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay0:12:33
125Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:12:36
126Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:14:05
127Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:14:47
DNFMauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
DNFCesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
DNFRafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico

Sprint 1 - Concaran, 92.4km
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile3pts
2Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina2
3Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos1

Sprint 2 - Bungalow Marron, 125.5km
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile3pts
2Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia2
3Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina1

Mountain 1 - Cantana (Cat. 2) 33.3km
1Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur6pts
2Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia4
3Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina2
4Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos1

Mountain 2 - Merlo (Cat. 3) 142.7km
1Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia3pts
2Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos2
3Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia1

Mountain 3 - M.Del Sol (Cat. 1) 150.0km
1Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli10pts
2Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli8
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo6
4Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli4
5Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji2
6Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli1

Teams
1Androni-Giocattoli12:04:45
2Argentina0:02:41
3Andalucia-Cajasur0:02:46
4Miche0:03:11
5Cuba0:03:39
6Xacobeo-Galicia0:03:48
7Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:06:09
8Colombia0:06:58
9Katusha0:07:12
10Liquigas-Doimo0:07:25
11Uruguay0:09:08
12Chile0:09:11
13ISD-Neri0:09:27
14Jamis-Sutter Home0:11:12
15Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:11:53
16Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:16:53
17Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:18:24
18Germany0:18:47
19Mexico0:36:56

General classification after stage 6
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo22:00:01
2Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli0:00:28
3Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:01:19
4Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina0:01:37
5Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia0:02:15
6Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
7Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
8Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche0:02:16
9Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:02:37
10Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli0:03:45
11Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:04:18
12Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli0:04:23
13Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha0:04:47
14Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba0:04:53
15Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:22
16Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:05:46
17Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha0:06:02
18Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:06:51
19Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina0:06:54
20Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany0:06:56
21Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:07:32
22Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina0:07:46
23José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:08:00
24Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina0:09:05
25Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:09:14
26Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:09:59
27Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile0:10:23
28Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche0:10:34
29Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay0:10:44
30Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:10:48
31Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:11:19
32Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:11:25
33Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:11:59
34Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina0:12:41
35Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:13:13
36Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:13:43
37Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:14:28
38Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche0:14:42
39Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile0:15:58
40Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:15:59
41Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha0:16:02
42Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri0:16:24
43Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:16:54
44Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia0:17:15
45David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:17:23
46Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri0:17:30
47Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:17:56
48Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay0:18:23
49Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:18:29
50Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile0:18:59
51Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:19:00
52Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia0:19:05
53Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri0:19:16
54Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:20:16
55Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:20:44
56Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:21:31
57Arles Castro (Col) Colombia0:21:32
58Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:21:42
59Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:21:52
60Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri0:22:15
61Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:22:22
62Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha0:22:29
63Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany0:22:43
64Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:22:54
65Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur0:23:43
66Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:23:57
67Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri0:24:01
68Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:24:02
69Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile0:24:18
70Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia0:24:24
71Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina0:24:35
72Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:25:09
73Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia0:25:25
74Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay0:26:05
75Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:26:27
76Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:26:40
77Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina0:26:48
78Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:27:05
79Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:27:30
80Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina0:27:38
81Juan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia0:27:53
82Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina0:28:37
83Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche0:29:59
84Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile0:30:16
85Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:30:28
86Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:31:19
87Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia0:31:21
88Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri0:32:18
89Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany0:32:21
90Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba0:32:32
91Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home0:33:09
92Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia0:34:29
93Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile0:34:31
94Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:34:36
95Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia0:36:25
96Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:36:41
97Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:36:46
98Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile0:36:58
99Duarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay0:37:09
100Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:37:30
101Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:37:44
102Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:38:31
103Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:39:22
104Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli0:39:34
105Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile0:40:10
106Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay0:40:21
107Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:40:23
108Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home0:40:25
109Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba0:41:30
110Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany0:41:38
111Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay0:42:38
112Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany0:42:49
113Alvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay0:42:51
114Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:43:02
115Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche0:43:24
116Carlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico0:44:00
117Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha0:44:03
118Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:44:09
119Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:44:25
120Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:46:58
121Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche0:47:07
122Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico0:47:09
123Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home0:51:10
124Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile0:53:26
125Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:55:49
126Edgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico1:02:09

Sprint classification
1Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile6pts
2Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina6
3Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile6
4Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina5
5Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba5
6Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba4
7Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba3
8Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany3
9Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home3
10Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile3
11Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina3

Mountains classification
1Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji26pts
2Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli18
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo16
4Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli14
5Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli12
6Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse10
7Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba10
8Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba8
9Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia7
10Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur6
11Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba6

Young rider classification
1Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
2Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina
3Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina
4Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
5Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
6Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile
7Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay
8Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile
9Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile
10Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo

Team classification
1Androni-Giocattoli66:05:25
2Argentina0:08:31
3Cuba0:14:13
4Andalucia-Cajasur0:14:54
5Xacobeo-Galicia0:16:56
6Colombia0:17:16
7Katusha0:18:15
8Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:18:26
9Miche0:20:55
10Liquigas-Doimo0:21:04
11Footon-Servetto-Fuji0:27:35
12Funvic-Pindamonhangaba0:33:36
13Chile0:35:05
14ISD-Neri0:43:13
15Uruguay0:45:00
16Jamis-Sutter Home0:48:02
17Germany0:54:23
18Nutrixxion-Sparkasse0:59:45
19Mexico1:43:58

 

