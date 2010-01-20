Loddo gallops to victory in Buena Esperanza
Italians divide and conquer stage three sprint, Valls maintains GC lead on sprinter's day
Alberto Loddo (Androni-Giocattoli) exceeded his team's expectations when he won the bunch sprint on stage three at the Tour de San Luis. The Italian galloped to the line ahead of his fellow countrymen Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) and stage one winner Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas).
"I want to dedicate this win to my team Androni-Giocattoli and the directeur Gianni Savio," Loddo said. "The team worked really well. But the last couple of kilometres were very chaotic, especially with the gutters that ran across the road. The actual sprint was fast with a lot of good rides. The Liquigas team did a lot of work."
There were no changes to the top three riders in the overall classification. Stage two winner Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) continues to lead the race with eight seconds ahead of runner-up Arnols Alcolea (Team Cuba) and 16 seconds to third-placed Jackson Rodriguez (Androni-Giocattoli).
Loddo's victory marks a full recovery from an injury to his hip last April that sidelined him from competing for most of the 2009 season. "I wasn't able to do much last year because I had an injury that caused me a lot of pain," Loddo said. "Last July I had an operation and now I feel very good. I believe this is my 25th win but it is my first win of the year."
As seen in stage one, Liquigas again flexed its muscles with a tough-to-beat lead-out for its sprinter Chicchi. The bright green entourage kicked it up a notch with 10 kilometres to the finish line. However, an arms wrestle over who would take the lead in the last two kilometres ended with Katusha on the front and its sprinter Napolitano gunning for the line. Still, Loddo found his way through the two burly sprinters and came up with the winning sprint.
"I thought I could win today," Napolitano said. "The distance was long but I'm not at my best condition and I don't have as much explosiveness yet. My team did a lot of good work today and during the last two stages as well. The sprint was not too dangerous today. The straights were very long so we all knew what to expect."
"I suffer a lot in this heat," he added. "In Italy it is only five or six degrees. I drank a lot of water but it is really hot here. The stage was really long today but it was good."
Lengthy break caught five kilometres to finish
The international peloton arrived to the start of stage three in the small town of Fraga where they met temperatures that approached 40 Celsius. Local families and school children flooded the dusty streets to catch a glimpse of the cyclists as they prepared for the start of the race. Stores opened up to offer their visitors slices of locally-made salami and bread. The event organization provided a mini concert for the fans as the riders arrived one by one to sign-in for the day's event.
Stage three's profile catered to the sprinters. It marked the longest day at 199 kilometres in total and offered two intermediate sprints. The peloton raced its way predominantly downhill toward the finishing city of Buena Esperanza.
Team Footon-Servetto assumed its rightful position at the front of the field, protective of its overall leader and stage two winner Rafael Valls. Team Argentina kicked off the stage with a series of attacks. Riders from all teams tried desperately to bridge across hoping to land themselves in the early move, however, their efforts proved counter-productive in bringing the field back together.
Andy Guptill (Jamis-Sutter Home) and Gonzalo Garrido (Team Chile) made the first significant jump of the day at the 40-kilometre mark. The pair were later joined by Edwin Avila (Team Colombia) and Mauricio Morandi (Scott-Marcondes) and the four riders gained five minutes. They were in it for the long haul.
"Five of us covered moves and a couple were being active because they were feeling good and I was just covering moves," Guptill said. "There were five of us taking turns covering moves. It just happened to be my time to come up and start covering again. I was the 'lucky' one."
The route offered the competing cyclists one road traveling southbound with a view as far as the eyes could see, passing thousands of acres of the cattle farmland that Argentina is so famous for.
Mid-race, they accumulated an advantage of more than eight minutes. The first intermediate sprint of the day was cause for excitement after the last 100 kilometres of hot, flat tarmac. Garrido jumped at the opportunity to take full points followed by Avila, Guptill and Morandi.
"It felt so good after that sprint because it was a break from riding a steady tempo," Guptill said. "It was great to sprint like that to get the legs going again.
That particular situation, with four guys in a crosswind, was the most relentless and exhausting situation to be in."
Back in the bunch, Footon-Servetto set a tempo fast enough to reduce the time margin, which helped teams with strong sprinters such as Liquigas-Doimo.
At the 135-kilometre mark, Avila pinched a tyre and took a spare wheel from neutral support. The break of three riders continued on and Avila was reabsorbed back into the peloton. Guptill, Garrido and Morandi pressed on with one less rider, and the time margin to the peloton lessened to a mere two minutes with 30 kilometres to go.
The breakaway approached the second intermediate sprint and with only three riders left everyone was awarded points. Garrido, again, was first followed by Guptill and Morandi. The sprint was undoubtedly their last big effort of the day. All three riders, covered in salt, pushed their way toward the finish line as the peloton fley by them in pursuit of the stage win.
The event's only participating US team Jamis-Sutter Home lost its sprinter Ivan Dominguez to a crash five kilometres to the finish line.
The sprint came down to a tyre's width as Italians Loddo, Napolitano and Chicchi claimed the podium places. Weimar Roldan (Team Colombia) placed fourth, followed by Edgardo Simon (Funvic) in fifth. Dominguez's teammate Anibal Borrajo filled in the gap with a sixth place finish.
|1
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|4:34:52
|2
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
|3
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|5
|Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|6
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|7
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|8
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri
|9
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|10
|Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|11
|Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|12
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|13
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|14
|Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|15
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|16
|Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay
|17
|Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|18
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|19
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
|20
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|21
|Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba
|22
|Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|23
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha
|24
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|25
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
|26
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia
|27
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri
|28
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|29
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|30
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile
|31
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|32
|Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|33
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha
|34
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|35
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
|36
|Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:08
|37
|Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:13
|38
|Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba
|39
|Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|40
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri
|41
|Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|42
|Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|43
|José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|44
|Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|45
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina
|46
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany
|47
|Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|48
|Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|49
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|50
|Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
|51
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|52
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri
|53
|Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|54
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|55
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina
|56
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|57
|Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany
|58
|Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|59
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
|60
|Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|61
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|62
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
|63
|Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay
|64
|Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|65
|Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia
|66
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|67
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|68
|Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia
|69
|Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|70
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
|71
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|72
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|73
|Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay
|74
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|75
|Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia
|76
|Edgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico
|77
|Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia
|78
|Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|79
|Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina
|80
|Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|81
|Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|82
|Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|83
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|84
|Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri
|85
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|86
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|87
|Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche
|88
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|89
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|90
|Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
|91
|Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|92
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:00:25
|93
|Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico
|94
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
|95
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
|96
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
|97
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
|98
|Roderick Asconegui (Uru) Uruguay
|99
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile
|100
|Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|101
|Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia
|102
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|103
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile
|104
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany
|105
|Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|106
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|107
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri
|108
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|109
|Carlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico
|110
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|111
|Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|112
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|113
|Duarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay
|114
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|115
|Arles Castro (Col) Colombia
|116
|Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico
|117
|Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay
|118
|Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|119
|Juan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia
|120
|Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|121
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|122
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|123
|Alvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay
|124
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:35
|125
|Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|126
|Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|127
|Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina
|128
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile
|0:00:54
|129
|Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:01:05
|130
|Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|0:00:13
|131
|Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile
|0:04:08
|1
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|3
|pts
|2
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|2
|3
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|1
|1
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|3
|pts
|2
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|2
|3
|Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|1
|1
|Androni-Giocattoli
|13:44:36
|2
|Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|3
|Katusha
|4
|Scott- Marcondes
|5
|ISD-Neri
|0:00:13
|6
|Cuba
|7
|Andalucia-Cajasur
|8
|Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|Uruguay
|10
|Colombia
|11
|Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|12
|Chile
|13
|Jamis-Sutter Home
|14
|Argentina
|0:00:21
|15
|Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:00:26
|16
|Xacobeo-Galicia
|17
|Germany
|18
|Miche
|19
|Mexico
|0:00:51
|1
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|12:54:26
|2
|Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|0:00:08
|3
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:00:16
|4
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:00:20
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha
|0:00:28
|7
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:00:35
|8
|Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:39
|9
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:00:41
|10
|Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche
|0:00:42
|11
|Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba
|0:00:47
|12
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:00:48
|13
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|14
|José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:00:50
|15
|Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|0:00:52
|16
|Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|17
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
|18
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany
|0:00:59
|19
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:01
|20
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|21
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo
|22
|Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia
|23
|Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:01:05
|24
|Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche
|0:01:07
|25
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile
|0:01:09
|26
|Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:01:30
|27
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:01:40
|28
|Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:50
|29
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha
|30
|Juan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia
|31
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay
|0:01:55
|32
|Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:56
|33
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:02:07
|34
|Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli
|0:02:12
|35
|Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|36
|Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia
|0:02:16
|37
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia
|0:02:21
|38
|David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|0:02:24
|39
|Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:02:27
|40
|Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|0:02:28
|41
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|42
|Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|43
|Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri
|44
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|45
|Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:02:34
|46
|Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|47
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|0:02:38
|48
|Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|0:02:50
|49
|Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay
|0:02:59
|50
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile
|51
|Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:03:13
|52
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:03:19
|53
|Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:03:32
|54
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri
|0:03:42
|55
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri
|56
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha
|57
|Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:03:46
|58
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:03:55
|59
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri
|60
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri
|61
|Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|62
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:04:02
|63
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina
|0:04:05
|64
|Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia
|65
|Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|66
|Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|0:04:07
|67
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:04:14
|68
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:04:15
|69
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:17
|70
|Arles Castro (Col) Colombia
|71
|Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia
|0:04:19
|72
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile
|0:04:33
|73
|Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:04:35
|74
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche
|75
|Duarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay
|0:04:37
|76
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:04:53
|77
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha
|0:05:00
|78
|Roderick Asconegui (Uru) Uruguay
|0:05:03
|79
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:05:04
|80
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile
|0:05:37
|81
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:05:45
|82
|Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|0:05:53
|83
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|84
|Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay
|0:05:59
|85
|Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:06:05
|86
|Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:06:09
|87
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:03
|88
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile
|0:07:06
|89
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha
|0:07:07
|90
|Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli
|91
|Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:07:15
|92
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|0:07:17
|93
|Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia
|94
|Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|95
|Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche
|96
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany
|97
|Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|98
|Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia
|99
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|100
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|101
|Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina
|102
|Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|0:07:25
|103
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|0:07:29
|104
|Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany
|0:07:30
|105
|Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche
|106
|Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay
|107
|Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia
|0:07:42
|108
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany
|109
|Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina
|110
|Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|111
|Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay
|112
|Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico
|113
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|114
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche
|115
|Carlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico
|116
|Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina
|0:07:51
|117
|Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:07:52
|118
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
|0:08:00
|119
|Alvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay
|0:08:11
|120
|Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:08:13
|121
|Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:08:47
|122
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:17
|123
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri
|0:09:40
|124
|Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico
|125
|Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:10:32
|126
|Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:10:45
|127
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:11:46
|128
|Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba
|0:13:02
|129
|Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile
|0:18:22
|130
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile
|0:18:31
|131
|Edgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico
|0:27:14
|1
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|10
|pts
|2
|Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|10
|3
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|6
|4
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli
|6
|5
|Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli
|4
|6
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile
|4
|7
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile
|3
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|9
|Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba
|2
|10
|Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina
|1
|11
|Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina
|1
|1
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile
|6
|pts
|2
|Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina
|5
|3
|Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|5
|4
|Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|3
|5
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
|3
|6
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home
|3
|7
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile
|3
|8
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|2
|9
|Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|2
|10
|Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1
|11
|Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|1
|1
|Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina
|2
|Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina
|3
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|4
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina
|5
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile
|6
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|7
|Roderick Asconegui (Uru) Uruguay
|8
|Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|9
|Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay
|10
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile
|11
|Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico
|1
|Androni-Giocattoli
|38:44:37
|2
|Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:00:47
|3
|Argentina
|0:00:55
|4
|Katusha
|0:01:23
|5
|Footon-Servetto-Fuji
|0:01:25
|6
|Cuba
|0:01:39
|7
|Scott- Marcondes
|0:02:07
|8
|Colombia
|0:02:25
|9
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:44
|10
|Xacobeo-Galicia
|0:04:26
|11
|Chile
|0:04:27
|12
|Miche
|0:04:52
|13
|Funvic-Pindamonhangaba
|0:05:52
|14
|Jamis-Sutter Home
|0:07:20
|15
|Uruguay
|0:07:37
|16
|ISD-Neri
|0:08:33
|17
|Nutrixxion-Sparkasse
|0:13:36
|18
|Germany
|0:14:27
|19
|Mexico
|0:19:46
