Alberto Loddo (Androni-Giocattoli) exceeded his team's expectations when he won the bunch sprint on stage three at the Tour de San Luis. The Italian galloped to the line ahead of his fellow countrymen Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) and stage one winner Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas).

"I want to dedicate this win to my team Androni-Giocattoli and the directeur Gianni Savio," Loddo said. "The team worked really well. But the last couple of kilometres were very chaotic, especially with the gutters that ran across the road. The actual sprint was fast with a lot of good rides. The Liquigas team did a lot of work."

There were no changes to the top three riders in the overall classification. Stage two winner Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) continues to lead the race with eight seconds ahead of runner-up Arnols Alcolea (Team Cuba) and 16 seconds to third-placed Jackson Rodriguez (Androni-Giocattoli).

Loddo's victory marks a full recovery from an injury to his hip last April that sidelined him from competing for most of the 2009 season. "I wasn't able to do much last year because I had an injury that caused me a lot of pain," Loddo said. "Last July I had an operation and now I feel very good. I believe this is my 25th win but it is my first win of the year."

As seen in stage one, Liquigas again flexed its muscles with a tough-to-beat lead-out for its sprinter Chicchi. The bright green entourage kicked it up a notch with 10 kilometres to the finish line. However, an arms wrestle over who would take the lead in the last two kilometres ended with Katusha on the front and its sprinter Napolitano gunning for the line. Still, Loddo found his way through the two burly sprinters and came up with the winning sprint.

"I thought I could win today," Napolitano said. "The distance was long but I'm not at my best condition and I don't have as much explosiveness yet. My team did a lot of good work today and during the last two stages as well. The sprint was not too dangerous today. The straights were very long so we all knew what to expect."

"I suffer a lot in this heat," he added. "In Italy it is only five or six degrees. I drank a lot of water but it is really hot here. The stage was really long today but it was good."

Lengthy break caught five kilometres to finish

The international peloton arrived to the start of stage three in the small town of Fraga where they met temperatures that approached 40 Celsius. Local families and school children flooded the dusty streets to catch a glimpse of the cyclists as they prepared for the start of the race. Stores opened up to offer their visitors slices of locally-made salami and bread. The event organization provided a mini concert for the fans as the riders arrived one by one to sign-in for the day's event.

Stage three's profile catered to the sprinters. It marked the longest day at 199 kilometres in total and offered two intermediate sprints. The peloton raced its way predominantly downhill toward the finishing city of Buena Esperanza.

Team Footon-Servetto assumed its rightful position at the front of the field, protective of its overall leader and stage two winner Rafael Valls. Team Argentina kicked off the stage with a series of attacks. Riders from all teams tried desperately to bridge across hoping to land themselves in the early move, however, their efforts proved counter-productive in bringing the field back together.

Andy Guptill (Jamis-Sutter Home) and Gonzalo Garrido (Team Chile) made the first significant jump of the day at the 40-kilometre mark. The pair were later joined by Edwin Avila (Team Colombia) and Mauricio Morandi (Scott-Marcondes) and the four riders gained five minutes. They were in it for the long haul.

"Five of us covered moves and a couple were being active because they were feeling good and I was just covering moves," Guptill said. "There were five of us taking turns covering moves. It just happened to be my time to come up and start covering again. I was the 'lucky' one."

The route offered the competing cyclists one road traveling southbound with a view as far as the eyes could see, passing thousands of acres of the cattle farmland that Argentina is so famous for.

Mid-race, they accumulated an advantage of more than eight minutes. The first intermediate sprint of the day was cause for excitement after the last 100 kilometres of hot, flat tarmac. Garrido jumped at the opportunity to take full points followed by Avila, Guptill and Morandi.

"It felt so good after that sprint because it was a break from riding a steady tempo," Guptill said. "It was great to sprint like that to get the legs going again.

That particular situation, with four guys in a crosswind, was the most relentless and exhausting situation to be in."

Back in the bunch, Footon-Servetto set a tempo fast enough to reduce the time margin, which helped teams with strong sprinters such as Liquigas-Doimo.

At the 135-kilometre mark, Avila pinched a tyre and took a spare wheel from neutral support. The break of three riders continued on and Avila was reabsorbed back into the peloton. Guptill, Garrido and Morandi pressed on with one less rider, and the time margin to the peloton lessened to a mere two minutes with 30 kilometres to go.

The breakaway approached the second intermediate sprint and with only three riders left everyone was awarded points. Garrido, again, was first followed by Guptill and Morandi. The sprint was undoubtedly their last big effort of the day. All three riders, covered in salt, pushed their way toward the finish line as the peloton fley by them in pursuit of the stage win.

The event's only participating US team Jamis-Sutter Home lost its sprinter Ivan Dominguez to a crash five kilometres to the finish line.

The sprint came down to a tyre's width as Italians Loddo, Napolitano and Chicchi claimed the podium places. Weimar Roldan (Team Colombia) placed fourth, followed by Edgardo Simon (Funvic) in fifth. Dominguez's teammate Anibal Borrajo filled in the gap with a sixth place finish.

Full Results 1 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 4:34:52 2 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 3 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 5 Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 6 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 7 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 8 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri 9 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 10 Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 11 Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 12 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 13 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 14 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 15 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 16 Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay 17 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 18 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 19 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 20 Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 21 Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba 22 Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 23 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha 24 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 25 Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany 26 Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia 27 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 29 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 30 Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile 31 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 32 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 33 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha 34 Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 35 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 36 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 0:00:08 37 Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico 0:00:13 38 Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba 39 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 40 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri 41 Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 42 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 43 José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 44 Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 45 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina 46 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany 47 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 48 Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 49 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 50 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 51 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 52 Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri 53 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 54 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 55 Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina 56 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 57 Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany 58 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 59 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 60 Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 61 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 62 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 63 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay 64 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 65 Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia 66 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 67 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 68 Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia 69 Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 70 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche 71 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 72 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 73 Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay 74 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 75 Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia 76 Edgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico 77 Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia 78 Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 79 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 80 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 81 Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 82 Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 83 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 84 Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri 85 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 86 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 87 Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche 88 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 89 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 90 Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 91 Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 92 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:00:25 93 Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico 94 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 95 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche 96 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 97 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 98 Roderick Asconegui (Uru) Uruguay 99 Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile 100 Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 101 Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia 102 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 103 Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile 104 Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany 105 Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 106 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 107 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri 108 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 109 Carlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico 110 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 111 Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 112 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 113 Duarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay 114 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 115 Arles Castro (Col) Colombia 116 Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico 117 Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay 118 Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina 119 Juan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia 120 Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 121 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 122 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 123 Alvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay 124 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:35 125 Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 126 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 127 Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina 128 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 0:00:54 129 Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:01:05 130 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:00:13 131 Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile 0:04:08

Sprint 1 - Cruce Ruta 45, km. 103,70 1 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 3 pts 2 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 2 3 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 1

Sprint 2 - Fortin El Patria, km. 178,00 1 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 3 pts 2 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 2 3 Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 1

Teams 1 Androni-Giocattoli 13:44:36 2 Footon-Servetto-Fuji 3 Katusha 4 Scott- Marcondes 5 ISD-Neri 0:00:13 6 Cuba 7 Andalucia-Cajasur 8 Liquigas-Doimo 9 Uruguay 10 Colombia 11 Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 12 Chile 13 Jamis-Sutter Home 14 Argentina 0:00:21 15 Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:00:26 16 Xacobeo-Galicia 17 Germany 18 Miche 19 Mexico 0:00:51

General classification after stage 3 1 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 12:54:26 2 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 0:00:08 3 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 0:00:16 4 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 0:00:20 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Katusha 0:00:28 7 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:00:35 8 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 0:00:39 9 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:00:41 10 Michael Rasmussen (Den) Miche 0:00:42 11 Raul Granjel (Cub) Cuba 0:00:47 12 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:00:48 13 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 14 José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:00:50 15 Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 0:00:52 16 Jose A. De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 17 Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 18 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Germany 0:00:59 19 Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) Argentina 0:01:01 20 Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Argentina 21 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Liquigas-Doimo 22 Santiago Botero (Col) Colombia 23 Magno Nazaret (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:01:05 24 Fortunato Baliani (Ita) Miche 0:01:07 25 Marco Arriagada (Chi) Chile 0:01:09 26 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:01:30 27 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:01:40 28 Martin Garrido (Arg) Argentina 0:01:50 29 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha 30 Juan Est. Arango (Col) Colombia 31 Mariano De Fino (Uru) Uruguay 0:01:55 32 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 0:01:56 33 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:02:07 34 Luis Mate (Spa) Androni-Giocattoli 0:02:12 35 Matias Medici (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 36 Carlos Ospina (Col) Colombia 0:02:16 37 Weimar Roldan (Col) Colombia 0:02:21 38 David Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:02:24 39 Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:02:27 40 Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:02:28 41 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 42 Tiago Fiorilli (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 43 Alessandro Colo (Ita) ISD-Neri 44 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 45 Jose Rodrigues (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:02:34 46 Pedro A. Nicasio (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 47 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:02:38 48 Rodrigo Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 0:02:50 49 Pablo Pintos (Uru) Uruguay 0:02:59 50 Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Chile 51 Edgardo Simon (Arg) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:03:13 52 Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:03:19 53 Fabricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:03:32 54 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD-Neri 0:03:42 55 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri 56 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha 57 Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:03:46 58 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:03:55 59 Emanuel Vona (Ita) ISD-Neri 60 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD-Neri 61 Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 62 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 0:04:02 63 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina 0:04:05 64 Juan P. Suarez (Col) Colombia 65 Guido Palma (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 66 Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:04:07 67 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:04:14 68 Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:04:15 69 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:17 70 Arles Castro (Col) Colombia 71 Jairo Perez (Col) Colombia 0:04:19 72 Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile 0:04:33 73 Roberto Pinheiro (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:04:35 74 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche 75 Duarte Gregory (Uru) Uruguay 0:04:37 76 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:04:53 77 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Katusha 0:05:00 78 Roderick Asconegui (Uru) Uruguay 0:05:03 79 Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:05:04 80 Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Chile 0:05:37 81 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:05:45 82 Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico 0:05:53 83 Luca Solari (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 84 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay 0:05:59 85 Dirk Muller (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:06:05 86 Breno Sidoti (Bra) Funvic-Pindamonhangaba 0:06:09 87 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:03 88 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 0:07:06 89 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Katusha 0:07:07 90 Alberto Loddo (Ita) Androni-Giocattoli 91 Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:07:15 92 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 0:07:17 93 Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo-Galicia 94 Crischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 95 Simone Campagnaro (Ita) Miche 96 Henning Bommel (Ger) Germany 97 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 98 Carlos Alzate (Col) Colombia 99 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 100 Kim Lachmann (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 101 Walter Perez (Arg) Argentina 102 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 0:07:25 103 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:07:29 104 Marcel Kalz (Ger) Germany 0:07:30 105 Pascale Muto (Ita) Miche 106 Fernando Cardozo (Uru) Uruguay 107 Victor H. Peña (Col) Colombia 0:07:42 108 Stefan Schafer (Ger) Germany 109 Ariel Lucero (Arg) Argentina 110 Luis Carlos Amorin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 111 Ricardo Guedes (Uru) Uruguay 112 Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico 113 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 114 Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Miche 115 Carlos M. Hernandez (Mex) Mexico 116 Maximiliano Bade (Arg) Argentina 0:07:51 117 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:07:52 118 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 0:08:00 119 Alvaro Tardaguila (Uru) Uruguay 0:08:11 120 Andrey Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:08:13 121 Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis-Sutter Home 0:08:47 122 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:09:17 123 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD-Neri 0:09:40 124 Antoni Aldape (Mex) Mexico 125 Francisco Ramon Chamorro (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:10:32 126 Armando Camargo (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:10:45 127 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion-Sparkasse 0:11:46 128 Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba 0:13:02 129 Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Chile 0:18:22 130 Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Chile 0:18:31 131 Edgar H. Treviño (Mex) Mexico 0:27:14

Mountains classification 1 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto-Fuji 10 pts 2 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 10 3 Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba 6 4 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni-Giocattoli 6 5 Jose Serpa (Col) Androni-Giocattoli 4 6 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 4 7 Luis Mansilla (Chi) Chile 3 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 9 Freddy Buergos (Cub) Cuba 2 10 Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Argentina 1 11 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 1

Sprint classification 1 Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) Chile 6 pts 2 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 5 3 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 5 4 Arnols Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 3 5 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 3 6 Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis-Sutter Home 3 7 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 3 8 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 2 9 Luciano A. Pagliarini (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 2 10 Jesus Rosendo (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1 11 Mauricio Morandi (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 1

U23 classification 1 Yosue Moyano (Arg) Argentina 2 Emanuel Guevera (Arg) Argentina 3 Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay 4 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Argentina 5 Vicente Muga (Chi) Chile 6 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 7 Roderick Asconegui (Uru) Uruguay 8 Cesar S. Vaquera (Mex) Mexico 9 Ramiro Cabrera (Uru) Uruguay 10 Pedro Palma (Chi) Chile 11 Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Mexico