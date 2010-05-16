Swift takes first GC win of career
Casper claims final stage in Picardie
Ben Swift (Team Sky) held on to claim the first overall classification win of his professional career at the Tour of Picardie in France on Sunday as Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) sprinted to victory in the final stage. Swift's win was also the first overall classification victory for his team.
Casper fastest in the bunch sprint into Sissonne, with Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) finishing second and third, respectively. But Swift's ninth place stage finish was enough to ensure he claimed the general classification, ahead of Fernandez and Astana's Allan Davis.
"I was in a strong position but we needed to keep an eye on the bonus seconds. With Allan Davis not picking up anything there, all I needed to do then was finish inside the top-20," Swift said on the Team Sky website. He praised the work done by his teammates throughout the 174km stage.
"They did an awesome job again to control the race right from the word go, they looked after me the whole day. It was perfect and without them I'd have been nowhere."
Swift had started the day with a 10 second advantage over Davis and Sky controlled the tempo in the peloton as they sought to defend their captain's lead. Six riders moved away at the beginning of the stage.
Stéphane Auge (Cofidis) was one of the six escapees and used his time in the break to capture top points at each of the days four climbs – sealing the mountains classification in the process. Auge's teammate Jens Keukeleire also came along for the ride, with Nikolay Trusov (Katusha), Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Johan Le Bon (Bretagne – Schuller) and eventual stage winner Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) also a part of the initial move.
Despite holding a three minute advantage over the peloton, Auge, Van Vooren and Le Bon grew frustrated by a lack of cohesion in the group and pushed off on their own. The move failed to gain any further traction as their lead stabilised around the three minute mark.
But with bonus seconds on offer at the intermediate sprint later in the stage, the peloton reeled in the break after 127km of racing. Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel – Euskadi) snatched a precious few seconds at the second and final sprint.
José Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne) then launched a move, taking Nadir Haddou (Big Mat-Auber 93), Han Feng (Skil-Shimano) and Valeriy Dmitriyev (Astana) with him. The leaders moved out to a gap of 45 seconds, before Sky led the chase to bring them back by the 15km-to-go marker.
The teams of the sprinters weren't going to afford any further opportunities to would-be attackers. Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun), well placed at the red kite, opened his sprint as the race entered its final 200 metres and came past Fernandez and Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) to secure his third win of the season.
Combined with his earlier intermediate sprint win, Fernandez's second place bonus was enough to lift him into second place overall, seven seconds behind overall champion Ben Swift.
|1
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|4:02:06
|2
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|4
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|7
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|8
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|11
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|13
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|14
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|15
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|16
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|17
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|18
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|19
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|21
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|22
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|23
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|24
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|26
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|27
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|28
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|29
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|30
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|31
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|32
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|33
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|34
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|35
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|36
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|0:00:04
|38
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|39
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|40
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|41
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|42
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|43
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|45
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|46
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|47
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|0:00:10
|48
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|49
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|50
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:22
|51
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:00:24
|52
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|53
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:32
|54
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|55
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:38
|56
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:40
|57
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|58
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|59
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux
|0:01:01
|60
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
|61
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|63
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|64
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|65
|David Lelay (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|66
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|67
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|68
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|69
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|70
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|71
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|72
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|73
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|74
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|75
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|76
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:08
|77
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|78
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|79
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|80
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|0:01:12
|81
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:33
|82
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|83
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
|84
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|85
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|86
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|87
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|88
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|89
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|90
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|91
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|92
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|93
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|94
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|95
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|96
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|97
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|98
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|99
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|100
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|101
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|102
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|103
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|104
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|105
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:57
|106
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano
|0:03:11
|107
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano
|108
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|111
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:07
|112
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|113
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|114
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|115
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|116
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:09
|117
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|118
|Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:14
|119
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|120
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|121
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|122
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:12
|123
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:06:06
|124
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:07:11
|125
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:07:36
|126
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:48
|127
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|128
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:08:17
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|DNF
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|DNF
|Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|DNF
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|DNF
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|DNF
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|3
|pts
|2
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|3
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|1
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|pts
|2
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|1
|1
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|25
|pts
|2
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|22
|3
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|20
|4
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|18
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|16
|6
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|15
|7
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|8
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|13
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|11
|11
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|12
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|9
|13
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|8
|14
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|6
|16
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|5
|17
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|4
|18
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|19
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|20
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|1
|1
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|pts
|2
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|2
|3
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|1
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|pts
|2
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|2
|3
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|1
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|pts
|2
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|2
|3
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|1
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|4
|pts
|2
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2
|3
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|1
|1
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4:02:06
|2
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|4
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|5
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|7
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|8
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|9
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|10
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:04
|11
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|0:00:10
|12
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|13
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:32
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|15
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|16
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux
|0:01:01
|17
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|19
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|20
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|21
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|22
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|23
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|24
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|25
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|26
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|27
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:08
|28
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|29
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|30
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:33
|31
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|32
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|33
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|34
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:15
|35
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|36
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano
|0:03:11
|37
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano
|38
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:07
|39
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|40
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:04:09
|41
|Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:14
|42
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|43
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:12
|44
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:06:06
|45
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:07:11
|46
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:48
|47
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:08:17
|DNF
|Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|DNF
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|12:06:18
|2
|Landbouwkrediet
|3
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|Skil-Shimano
|5
|Team Radioshack
|6
|Team Sky
|0:00:04
|7
|Katusha Team
|8
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:32
|11
|Astana
|0:00:42
|12
|Big Mat-Auber 93
|0:01:01
|13
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:01:05
|14
|Francaise Des Jeux
|0:01:43
|15
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:02
|16
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:09
|17
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:30
|18
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:47
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12:26:25
|2
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:07
|3
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:00:10
|4
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:16
|6
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|8
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:19
|9
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|0:00:20
|10
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:21
|11
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|12
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:22
|13
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|14
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|15
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:26
|18
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|0:00:31
|19
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|21
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|22
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|23
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|25
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|26
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|27
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|29
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|0:00:41
|30
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:45
|31
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:47
|32
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|33
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|34
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|35
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:51
|36
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|37
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|38
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|39
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:01:19
|40
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:20
|41
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|42
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
|0:01:32
|43
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|44
|David Lelay (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|45
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|46
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|47
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|49
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|50
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:39
|51
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:48
|52
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
|53
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|54
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:53
|55
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|56
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:01:55
|57
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:02:00
|58
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:04
|59
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:02:05
|60
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:02:13
|61
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:20
|62
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:02:21
|63
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:25
|64
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:02:28
|65
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|66
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:42
|67
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:46
|68
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:53
|69
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:03:02
|70
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|71
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|0:03:03
|72
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:07
|73
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|74
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:03:10
|75
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:12
|76
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:03:13
|77
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:03:14
|78
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|79
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:03:31
|80
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano
|0:03:42
|81
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:44
|82
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:49
|83
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:58
|84
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|85
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|86
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|87
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:04:20
|88
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:04:21
|89
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|90
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:04:26
|91
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|0:04:30
|92
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:04:34
|93
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:35
|94
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:38
|95
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:40
|96
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:47
|97
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:04:54
|98
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|99
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:19
|100
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux
|0:05:21
|101
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:05:23
|102
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:28
|103
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|0:05:32
|104
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:05:33
|105
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:43
|106
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:05:47
|107
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|0:05:53
|108
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|0:05:57
|109
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|110
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|111
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
|0:06:02
|112
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:06:15
|113
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:45
|114
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:07:12
|115
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:07:26
|116
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|117
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:45
|118
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:08:08
|119
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:10
|120
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:19
|121
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:08:31
|122
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|0:08:32
|123
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:08:44
|124
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:08:48
|125
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:08:56
|126
|Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:46
|127
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:25
|128
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano
|0:19:13
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|59
|pts
|2
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|40
|3
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|40
|4
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|39
|5
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|36
|6
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|35
|7
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|35
|8
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|33
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|28
|10
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|25
|11
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|25
|12
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|23
|13
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|21
|14
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha
|18
|15
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|16
|16
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|16
|17
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano
|16
|18
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
|15
|19
|David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
|15
|20
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|14
|21
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|22
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|13
|23
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|12
|24
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|11
|25
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|26
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|9
|27
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|28
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|7
|29
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|6
|30
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|6
|31
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|6
|32
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|6
|33
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|6
|34
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|5
|35
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|36
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|37
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|4
|38
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|39
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|40
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|41
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|2
|42
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|43
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|2
|44
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|45
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|1
|46
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|1
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|pts
|2
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|3
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|9
|4
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|7
|5
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|5
|6
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|5
|7
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|8
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4
|9
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|11
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|12
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|2
|13
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|2
|14
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|15
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1
|16
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|17
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|1
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12:26:25
|2
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:16
|3
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:19
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:22
|5
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|0:00:31
|6
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|0:00:41
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|8
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:01:19
|9
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:20
|10
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:32
|11
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|12
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|14
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|15
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:39
|16
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:48
|17
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
|18
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:01:53
|19
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|20
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:01:55
|21
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:02:00
|22
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:02:21
|23
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:02:28
|24
|Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:53
|25
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:03:02
|26
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:03:10
|27
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano
|0:03:42
|28
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:49
|29
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|30
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:04:20
|31
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:04:26
|32
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:04:54
|33
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:19
|34
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux
|0:05:21
|35
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
|0:05:23
|36
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:28
|37
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:43
|38
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|0:05:53
|39
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:07:12
|40
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:07:26
|41
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:45
|42
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:08:19
|43
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:08:31
|44
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|0:08:32
|45
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:08:48
|46
|Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:46
|47
|Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano
|0:19:13
|1
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|37:20:19
|2
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:05
|3
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Katusha Team
|5
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:11
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:28
|7
|Skil-Shimano
|0:00:29
|8
|Astana
|0:00:41
|9
|Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|10
|Landbouwkrediet
|0:01:06
|11
|Saur-Sojasun
|0:01:25
|12
|Big Mat-Auber 93
|0:01:30
|13
|Team Radioshack
|0:02:09
|14
|Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:38
|15
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:03
|16
|Francaise Des Jeux
|0:04:36
|17
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:44
|18
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:07
