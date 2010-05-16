Trending

Final overall podium: Allan Davis (3rd, Astana), Ben Swift (1st, Team Sky) and Koldo Fernandez (2nd, Euskaltel - Euskadi)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Nadir Haddou (Big Mat-Auber 93), Han Feng (Skil-Shimano), José Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne) and Valeriy Dmitriyev (Astana) during their late-race escape

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) and Nikolay Trusov (Katusha) were part of the initial break, but dropped back to the peloton early

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Cofidis' Stéphane Auge and Jens Keukeleire lead the initial six-man breakaway

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Alberto Ongarato (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) gets some help at the team car

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Sky ensured that the escape's advantage never moved far beyond three minutes

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Geraint Thomas takes his turn at the front of the Sky train

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Sky lead up towards a mountains prime

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Eventual stage winner Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) formed part of the first main breakaway

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Auge wrapped up the mountains classification during his time in the break

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The six-man break was still together for the earlier moutnain primes

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Landbouwkredit riders await the start

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky Professional Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Skil-Shimano's Dominique Cornu and Robert Wagner

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The stage commenced in Crépy-en-Valois

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The peloton stream into Sissonne

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Ben Swift (Team Sky) sits safely tucked away in the Sky train

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Stéphane Auge (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) leads Stéphane Auge (Cofidis) and Johan Le Bon (Bretagne – Schuller)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Nadir Haddou (Big Mat-Auber 93)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Nadir Haddou (Big Mat-Auber 93) leads Han Feng (Skil-Shimano and José Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
A Skil-Shimano mechanic pulls one of the team's bikes from the top of the car at the start

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Ben Swift (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The peloton comes through for its second lap of the closing circuit

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Moldovan Alexandr Pliuschin (Team Katusha)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Alexandr Pliuschin (Team Katusha)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Alexandr Pliuschin (Team Katusha) gets some assistance from his team car

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Caisse d'Epargne) has some fun with the photographers

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Johan Le Bon (Bretagne – Schuller)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Sky line-out in front for Ben Swift

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Russell Downing works for Sky teammate Ben Swift

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Stéphane Auge (Cofidis), Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Johan Le Bon (Bretagne – Schuller)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The Tour of Picardie peloton on the final stage of the 2010 race

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Sky keep control of the peloton on the final stage

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The Tour of Picardie's final classification winners

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Johan Le Bon (Bretagne - Schuller) on the podium

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Swift also secured the young riders classification

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Stéphane Auge ensured Cofidis claimed the climbers classification

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Stéphane Auge (Cofidis) in the polka dot jersey

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Stéphane Auge (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Ben Swift (Team Sky) claimed the points classification, as well as the young riders and overall titles

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Ben Swift (Team Sky) walks onto the stage for a busy final podium presentation

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Ben Swift (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Ben Swift (Team Sky) in the final yellow at the Tour of Picardie

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Johan Le Bon (Bretagne - Schuller)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) was agressive on the final stage

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Allan Davis (Astana) congratulates second place getter Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel - Euskadi)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Third placed Allan Davis (Astana) shakes hands with Swift on the podium

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Ben Swift (Team Sky) was the overall winner of the Tour of Picardie

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) claimed the final stage of the Tour of Picardie on Sunday

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The Caspers celebrate together on the podium

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) salutes the crowd from the podium

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Jimmy Casper's children escort stage winner dad to the podium

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Ben Swift (Team Sky) claimed his first GC win at the Tour of Picardie

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) made his third trip to the podium of the 2010 season

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Davis, Napolitano, Casper and Fernandez near the line

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Fernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) challenged, but Casper would take the win

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Casper held off the rest in Sissonne

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Heads down

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Yellow jersey Ben Swift sits towards the front of the bunch sprint

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Casper led from the front

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
None of Casper's rivals could come past him in the sprint

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Casper pushes to the front with 100m to go

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
The field come into view

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Napolitano begins to sit up

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Almost there

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Saur-Sojasun were ecstatic after Casper's win

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
A Saur-Sojasun rider celebrates after Jimmy Casper's win

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) was pumped to win the final stage

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) finished ahead of Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) on the final stage

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) gets ready to celebrate

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) lunges for the line

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Ben Swift (Team Sky) takes a quick lap of honour with his new feline friend

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Ben Swift (Team Sky) held on to claim the first overall classification win of his professional career at the Tour of Picardie in France on Sunday as Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) sprinted to victory in the final stage. Swift's win was also the first overall classification victory for his team.

Casper fastest in the bunch sprint into Sissonne, with Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) finishing second and third, respectively. But Swift's ninth place stage finish was enough to ensure he claimed the general classification, ahead of Fernandez and Astana's Allan Davis.

"I was in a strong position but we needed to keep an eye on the bonus seconds. With Allan Davis not picking up anything there, all I needed to do then was finish inside the top-20," Swift said on the Team Sky website. He praised the work done by his teammates throughout the 174km stage.

"They did an awesome job again to control the race right from the word go, they looked after me the whole day. It was perfect and without them I'd have been nowhere."

Swift had started the day with a 10 second advantage over Davis and Sky controlled the tempo in the peloton as they sought to defend their captain's lead. Six riders moved away at the beginning of the stage.

Stéphane Auge (Cofidis) was one of the six escapees and used his time in the break to capture top points at each of the days four climbs – sealing the mountains classification in the process. Auge's teammate Jens Keukeleire also came along for the ride, with Nikolay Trusov (Katusha), Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Johan Le Bon (Bretagne – Schuller) and eventual stage winner Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) also a part of the initial move.

Despite holding a three minute advantage over the peloton, Auge, Van Vooren and Le Bon grew frustrated by a lack of cohesion in the group and pushed off on their own. The move failed to gain any further traction as their lead stabilised around the three minute mark.

But with bonus seconds on offer at the intermediate sprint later in the stage, the peloton reeled in the break after 127km of racing. Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel – Euskadi) snatched a precious few seconds at the second and final sprint.

José Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne) then launched a move, taking Nadir Haddou (Big Mat-Auber 93), Han Feng (Skil-Shimano) and Valeriy Dmitriyev (Astana) with him. The leaders moved out to a gap of 45 seconds, before Sky led the chase to bring them back by the 15km-to-go marker.

The teams of the sprinters weren't going to afford any further opportunities to would-be attackers. Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun), well placed at the red kite, opened his sprint as the race entered its final 200 metres and came past Fernandez and Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) to secure his third win of the season.

Combined with his earlier intermediate sprint win, Fernandez's second place bonus was enough to lift him into second place overall, seven seconds behind overall champion Ben Swift. 

Full Results
1Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun4:02:06
2Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
3Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
4Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
6Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
7David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
8Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
9Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
10Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
11Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
12Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
13Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
14Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
15Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
16Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
17Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
18Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
19Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
20Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
21Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
22Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
23Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
24Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
25Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
26Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
27Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
28Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano
29Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
30Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
31Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
32Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
33Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
34Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
35Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
36Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
37Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha0:00:04
38Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
39Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
40Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
41Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
42Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
43Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
44Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
45Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
46Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
47Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana0:00:10
48Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
49Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:19
50Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack0:00:22
51Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:00:24
52Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:00:27
53Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:32
54Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
55Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:00:38
56Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:00:40
57Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:43
58Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
59Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux0:01:01
60Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
61Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
62Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
63Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
64Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
65David Lelay (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
66Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
67Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
68Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
69Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
70Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
71Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
72Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
73Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
74Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
75Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
76Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:08
77Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
78Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
79Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
80Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano0:01:12
81Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:33
82Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
83Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
84Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
85José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
86Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
87Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
88Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
89Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
90Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
91Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
92Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
93Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:15
94Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
95Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
96Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
97Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
98Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
99Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
100Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
101Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
102Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
103Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
104Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
105José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:57
106Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano0:03:11
107Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano
108Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
109Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
110Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
111Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:04:07
112Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
113Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
114Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
115Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
116Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:09
117Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
118Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:14
119Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
120Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
121David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana
122Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:12
123Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:06:06
124Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:07:11
125Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:07:36
126Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:07:48
127Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
128Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:08:17
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
DNFJohan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
DNFFlorian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
DNFBolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
DNFDimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
DNFJorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Corbeny
1Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator3pts
2Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne2
3Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Sissonne
1Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3pts
2Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
3Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator1

Points
1Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun25pts
2Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi22
3Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha20
4Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale18
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne16
6Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano15
7David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet14
8Allan Davis (Aus) Astana13
9Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team12
10Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne11
11Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne10
12Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet9
13Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator8
14Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team7
15Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack6
16Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom5
17Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 934
18Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
19Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
20Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet1

Côte de Villers-Cotterêts
1Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne4pts
2Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator2
3Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Côte de Beugneux
1Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne4pts
2Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator2
3Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Côte de Braine
1Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne4pts
2Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator2
3Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Côte de Beaurieux
1Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne4pts
2Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2
3Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator1

Young Riders
1Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4:02:06
2Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
3Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
4Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
5Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
6Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
7Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano
8Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale
9Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
10Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:04
11Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana0:00:10
12Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:00:27
13Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:32
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:43
15Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
16Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux0:01:01
17Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
18Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
19Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
20Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
21Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
22Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
23Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
24Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
25Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
26Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
27Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:08
28Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
29Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
30Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:33
31Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
32Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
33Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
34Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:15
35Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
36Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano0:03:11
37Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano
38Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:04:07
39Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
40Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:04:09
41Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:14
42Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
43Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:12
44Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:06:06
45Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:07:11
46Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:07:48
47Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:08:17
DNFFlorian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
DNFBolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator

Teams
1Caisse d'Epargne12:06:18
2Landbouwkrediet
3Bbox Bouygues Telecom
4Skil-Shimano
5Team Radioshack
6Team Sky0:00:04
7Katusha Team
8Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
9Ag2R-La Mondiale0:00:27
10Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:32
11Astana0:00:42
12Big Mat-Auber 930:01:01
13Saur-Sojasun0:01:05
14Francaise Des Jeux0:01:43
15Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:02
16Bretagne - Schuller0:02:09
17Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:30
18Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:04:47

Final General Classification
1Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team12:26:25
2Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:07
3Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:00:10
4Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:12
5Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:16
6Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
7Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
8Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:19
9Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha0:00:20
10Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:00:21
11Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
12Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:22
13Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
14Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
15Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
16Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
17Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:00:26
18Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 930:00:31
19Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
20Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
21Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
22Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
23Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
24Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
25Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
26Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
27Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
28Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
29Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana0:00:41
30Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:45
31Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:47
32Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
33Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
34Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
35Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:51
36Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team
37Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:59
38Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:14
39Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:01:19
40Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:20
41Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:21
42Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux0:01:32
43Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
44David Lelay (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
45Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
46Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
47Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
48Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
49Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
50Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:39
51Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:48
52Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana
53Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
54Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:53
55Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
56Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:01:55
57Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:02:00
58Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:04
59Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:02:05
60Scott Davis (Aus) Astana0:02:13
61Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:02:20
62Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:02:21
63Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:25
64Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:02:28
65Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
66David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet0:02:42
67Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:46
68Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:53
69Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:03:02
70Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
71Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 930:03:03
72Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:03:07
73Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
74Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:03:10
75Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:12
76Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:03:13
77Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:03:14
78Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:27
79Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:03:31
80Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano0:03:42
81José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:44
82Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:49
83Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:58
84Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:05
85Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
86Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:17
87Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:04:20
88Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:04:21
89Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:23
90Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:04:26
91David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana0:04:30
92Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:04:34
93Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:04:35
94Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:04:38
95Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:04:40
96José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:47
97Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:04:54
98Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
99Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:05:19
100Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux0:05:21
101Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:05:23
102Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:28
103Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano0:05:32
104Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:05:33
105Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:43
106Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:05:47
107Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano0:05:53
108Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil-Shimano0:05:57
109Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
110Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux
111Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack0:06:02
112Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack0:06:15
113Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:45
114Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:07:12
115Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:07:26
116Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
117Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:45
118Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:08:08
119Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:08:10
120Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:08:19
121Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:08:31
122Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 930:08:32
123Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana0:08:44
124Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:08:48
125Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:08:56
126Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:46
127Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:17:25
128Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano0:19:13

Points Classification
1Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team59pts
2Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano40
3Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha40
4Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi39
5Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun36
6Allan Davis (Aus) Astana35
7Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team35
8Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator33
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne28
10Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne25
11Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale25
12Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom23
13Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team21
14Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha18
15Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom16
16Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team16
17Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano16
18Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux15
19David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana15
20Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom14
21David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet14
22Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator13
23Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom12
24Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne11
25Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
26Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet9
27Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne8
28Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 937
29Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux6
30Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack6
31Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator6
32Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun6
33Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack6
34Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator5
35Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha4
36Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4
37Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 934
38Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
39Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne3
40Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne3
41Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller2
42Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha2
43Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun2
44Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
45Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet1
46Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller1

Mountains Classification
1Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne17pts
2Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne11
3Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 939
4Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator7
5Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux5
6Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack5
7Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller5
8Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team4
9Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4
10Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4
11Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha4
12Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha2
13Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team2
14Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
15Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1
16Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team1
17Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne1

Young Riders Classification
1Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team12:26:25
2Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:16
3Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:19
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:22
5Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 930:00:31
6Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana0:00:41
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:14
8Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:01:19
9Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:20
10Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:32
11Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
12Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
13Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale
14Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
15Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:39
16Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:48
17Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana
18Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:53
19Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
20Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:01:55
21Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:02:00
22Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:02:21
23Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:02:28
24Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:53
25Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:03:02
26Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:03:10
27Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano0:03:42
28Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:49
29Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:17
30Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:04:20
31Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:04:26
32Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:04:54
33Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:05:19
34Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux0:05:21
35Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux0:05:23
36Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:28
37Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:43
38Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano0:05:53
39Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:07:12
40Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack0:07:26
41Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:45
42Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:08:19
43Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:08:31
44Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 930:08:32
45Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:08:48
46Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:46
47Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano0:19:13

Teams Classification
1Sky Professional Cycling Team37:20:19
2Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:05
3Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
4Katusha Team
5Caisse d'Epargne0:00:11
6Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:28
7Skil-Shimano0:00:29
8Astana0:00:41
9Ag2R-La Mondiale0:00:47
10Landbouwkrediet0:01:06
11Saur-Sojasun0:01:25
12Big Mat-Auber 930:01:30
13Team Radioshack0:02:09
14Bretagne - Schuller0:02:38
15Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:03
16Francaise Des Jeux0:04:36
17Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:44
18Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:05:07

 

