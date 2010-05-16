Image 1 of 79 Final overall podium: Allan Davis (3rd, Astana), Ben Swift (1st, Team Sky) and Koldo Fernandez (2nd, Euskaltel - Euskadi) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 79 Nadir Haddou (Big Mat-Auber 93), Han Feng (Skil-Shimano), José Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne) and Valeriy Dmitriyev (Astana) during their late-race escape (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 79 Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 79 Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) and Nikolay Trusov (Katusha) were part of the initial break, but dropped back to the peloton early (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 79 Cofidis' Stéphane Auge and Jens Keukeleire lead the initial six-man breakaway (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 79 Alberto Ongarato (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) gets some help at the team car (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 79 Sky ensured that the escape's advantage never moved far beyond three minutes (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 79 Geraint Thomas takes his turn at the front of the Sky train (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 79 Sky lead up towards a mountains prime (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 79 Eventual stage winner Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) formed part of the first main breakaway (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 79 Auge wrapped up the mountains classification during his time in the break (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 79 The six-man break was still together for the earlier moutnain primes (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 79 Landbouwkredit riders await the start (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 79 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky Professional Cycling Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 79 Skil-Shimano's Dominique Cornu and Robert Wagner (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 79 The stage commenced in Crépy-en-Valois (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 79 The peloton stream into Sissonne (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 79 Ben Swift (Team Sky) sits safely tucked away in the Sky train (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 79 Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Stéphane Auge (Cofidis) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 20 of 79 Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) leads Stéphane Auge (Cofidis) and Johan Le Bon (Bretagne – Schuller) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 21 of 79 Nadir Haddou (Big Mat-Auber 93) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 79 Nadir Haddou (Big Mat-Auber 93) leads Han Feng (Skil-Shimano and José Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 23 of 79 A Skil-Shimano mechanic pulls one of the team's bikes from the top of the car at the start (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 24 of 79 Ben Swift (Team Sky) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 25 of 79 The peloton comes through for its second lap of the closing circuit (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 26 of 79 Moldovan Alexandr Pliuschin (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 27 of 79 Alexandr Pliuschin (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 28 of 79 Alexandr Pliuschin (Team Katusha) gets some assistance from his team car (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 29 of 79 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Caisse d'Epargne) has some fun with the photographers (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 30 of 79 Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 31 of 79 Johan Le Bon (Bretagne – Schuller) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 32 of 79 Sky line-out in front for Ben Swift (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 33 of 79 Russell Downing works for Sky teammate Ben Swift (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 34 of 79 Stéphane Auge (Cofidis), Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) and Johan Le Bon (Bretagne – Schuller) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 35 of 79 The Tour of Picardie peloton on the final stage of the 2010 race (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 36 of 79 Sky keep control of the peloton on the final stage (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 37 of 79 The Tour of Picardie's final classification winners (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 38 of 79 Johan Le Bon (Bretagne - Schuller) on the podium (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 39 of 79 Swift also secured the young riders classification (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 40 of 79 Stéphane Auge ensured Cofidis claimed the climbers classification (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 41 of 79 Stéphane Auge (Cofidis) in the polka dot jersey (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 42 of 79 Stéphane Auge (Cofidis) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 43 of 79 Ben Swift (Team Sky) claimed the points classification, as well as the young riders and overall titles (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 44 of 79 Ben Swift (Team Sky) walks onto the stage for a busy final podium presentation (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 45 of 79 Ben Swift (Team Sky) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 46 of 79 Ben Swift (Team Sky) in the final yellow at the Tour of Picardie (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 47 of 79 Johan Le Bon (Bretagne - Schuller) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 48 of 79 Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) was agressive on the final stage (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 49 of 79 Allan Davis (Astana) congratulates second place getter Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 50 of 79 Third placed Allan Davis (Astana) shakes hands with Swift on the podium (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 51 of 79 Ben Swift (Team Sky) was the overall winner of the Tour of Picardie (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 52 of 79 Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) claimed the final stage of the Tour of Picardie on Sunday (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 53 of 79 The Caspers celebrate together on the podium (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 54 of 79 Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) salutes the crowd from the podium (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 55 of 79 Jimmy Casper's children escort stage winner dad to the podium (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 56 of 79 Ben Swift (Team Sky) claimed his first GC win at the Tour of Picardie (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 57 of 79 Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 58 of 79 Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) made his third trip to the podium of the 2010 season (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 59 of 79 Davis, Napolitano, Casper and Fernandez near the line (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 60 of 79 Fernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) challenged, but Casper would take the win (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 61 of 79 Casper held off the rest in Sissonne (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 62 of 79 Heads down (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 63 of 79 Yellow jersey Ben Swift sits towards the front of the bunch sprint (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 64 of 79 Casper led from the front (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 65 of 79 None of Casper's rivals could come past him in the sprint (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 66 of 79 Casper pushes to the front with 100m to go (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 67 of 79 The field come into view (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 68 of 79 Napolitano begins to sit up (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 69 of 79 Almost there (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 70 of 79 Saur-Sojasun were ecstatic after Casper's win (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 71 of 79 A Saur-Sojasun rider celebrates after Jimmy Casper's win (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 72 of 79 Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) was pumped to win the final stage (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 73 of 79 Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 74 of 79 Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 75 of 79 Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) finished ahead of Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) on the final stage (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 76 of 79 Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 77 of 79 Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) gets ready to celebrate (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 78 of 79 Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) lunges for the line (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 79 of 79 Ben Swift (Team Sky) takes a quick lap of honour with his new feline friend (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Ben Swift (Team Sky) held on to claim the first overall classification win of his professional career at the Tour of Picardie in France on Sunday as Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) sprinted to victory in the final stage. Swift's win was also the first overall classification victory for his team.

Casper fastest in the bunch sprint into Sissonne, with Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) finishing second and third, respectively. But Swift's ninth place stage finish was enough to ensure he claimed the general classification, ahead of Fernandez and Astana's Allan Davis.

"I was in a strong position but we needed to keep an eye on the bonus seconds. With Allan Davis not picking up anything there, all I needed to do then was finish inside the top-20," Swift said on the Team Sky website. He praised the work done by his teammates throughout the 174km stage.

"They did an awesome job again to control the race right from the word go, they looked after me the whole day. It was perfect and without them I'd have been nowhere."

Swift had started the day with a 10 second advantage over Davis and Sky controlled the tempo in the peloton as they sought to defend their captain's lead. Six riders moved away at the beginning of the stage.

Stéphane Auge (Cofidis) was one of the six escapees and used his time in the break to capture top points at each of the days four climbs – sealing the mountains classification in the process. Auge's teammate Jens Keukeleire also came along for the ride, with Nikolay Trusov (Katusha), Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Johan Le Bon (Bretagne – Schuller) and eventual stage winner Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) also a part of the initial move.

Despite holding a three minute advantage over the peloton, Auge, Van Vooren and Le Bon grew frustrated by a lack of cohesion in the group and pushed off on their own. The move failed to gain any further traction as their lead stabilised around the three minute mark.

But with bonus seconds on offer at the intermediate sprint later in the stage, the peloton reeled in the break after 127km of racing. Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel – Euskadi) snatched a precious few seconds at the second and final sprint.

José Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne) then launched a move, taking Nadir Haddou (Big Mat-Auber 93), Han Feng (Skil-Shimano) and Valeriy Dmitriyev (Astana) with him. The leaders moved out to a gap of 45 seconds, before Sky led the chase to bring them back by the 15km-to-go marker.

The teams of the sprinters weren't going to afford any further opportunities to would-be attackers. Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun), well placed at the red kite, opened his sprint as the race entered its final 200 metres and came past Fernandez and Danilo Napolitano (Katusha) to secure his third win of the season.

Combined with his earlier intermediate sprint win, Fernandez's second place bonus was enough to lift him into second place overall, seven seconds behind overall champion Ben Swift.

Full Results 1 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 4:02:06 2 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 4 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 7 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 8 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 11 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 12 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 13 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 14 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 15 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 16 Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 17 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 18 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 19 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 21 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 22 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 23 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 24 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 25 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 26 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 27 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 28 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano 29 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 30 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 31 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 32 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 33 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 34 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 35 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 36 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 37 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 0:00:04 38 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 39 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil-Shimano 40 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 41 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 42 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano 43 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 44 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 45 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 46 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:07 47 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 0:00:10 48 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 49 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:19 50 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:00:22 51 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:00:24 52 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:00:27 53 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:32 54 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 55 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:00:38 56 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:40 57 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:43 58 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 59 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux 0:01:01 60 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux 61 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 62 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 63 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 64 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 65 David Lelay (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 66 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 67 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 68 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 69 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 70 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 71 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 72 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 73 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 74 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 75 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 76 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:08 77 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 78 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 79 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 80 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano 0:01:12 81 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:33 82 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 83 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack 84 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 85 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 86 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 87 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 88 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 89 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 90 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 91 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 92 Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 93 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:15 94 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 95 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 96 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 97 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 98 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 99 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 100 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 101 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 102 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 103 Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 104 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 105 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:57 106 Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano 0:03:11 107 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano 108 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 109 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 110 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 111 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:07 112 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 113 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 114 Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 115 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 116 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:09 117 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 118 Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:14 119 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 120 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 121 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 122 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:12 123 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:06:06 124 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:07:11 125 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:07:36 126 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:48 127 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 128 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:08:17 DNF Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator DNF Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 DNF Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 DNF Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana DNF Dimitri Champion (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale DNF Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi

Corbeny 1 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 3 pts 2 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 2 3 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Sissonne 1 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 pts 2 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 1

Points 1 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 25 pts 2 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 22 3 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 20 4 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 18 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 16 6 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 15 7 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 14 8 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 13 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 10 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 11 11 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 10 12 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 9 13 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 8 14 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 15 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 6 16 Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 5 17 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 4 18 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 19 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 20 Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 1

Côte de Villers-Cotterêts 1 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 4 pts 2 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 2 3 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Côte de Beugneux 1 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 4 pts 2 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 2 3 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Côte de Braine 1 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 4 pts 2 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 2 3 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Côte de Beaurieux 1 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 4 pts 2 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 2 3 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 1

Young Riders 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4:02:06 2 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 4 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 5 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 7 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano 8 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 9 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 10 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:04 11 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 0:00:10 12 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:00:27 13 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:32 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:43 15 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 16 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux 0:01:01 17 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 18 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 19 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 20 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 21 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 22 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 23 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 24 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 25 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 26 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 27 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:08 28 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 29 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 30 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:01:33 31 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 32 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 33 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 34 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:15 35 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 36 Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano 0:03:11 37 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano 38 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:07 39 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 40 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:04:09 41 Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:14 42 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 43 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:12 44 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:06:06 45 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:07:11 46 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:48 47 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:08:17 DNF Florian Morizot (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 DNF Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana DNF Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator

Teams 1 Caisse d'Epargne 12:06:18 2 Landbouwkrediet 3 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 Skil-Shimano 5 Team Radioshack 6 Team Sky 0:00:04 7 Katusha Team 8 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:00:27 10 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:32 11 Astana 0:00:42 12 Big Mat-Auber 93 0:01:01 13 Saur-Sojasun 0:01:05 14 Francaise Des Jeux 0:01:43 15 Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:02 16 Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:09 17 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:30 18 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:47

Final General Classification 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12:26:25 2 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:07 3 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:00:10 4 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:12 5 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:16 6 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 8 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:19 9 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 0:00:20 10 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:00:21 11 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 12 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:22 13 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 14 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 15 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:00:26 18 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 0:00:31 19 Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 21 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 22 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 23 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 24 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 25 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 26 Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 27 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 28 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 29 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 0:00:41 30 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:45 31 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:47 32 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 33 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 34 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 35 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:51 36 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 37 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:59 38 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:14 39 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:01:19 40 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:20 41 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:21 42 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux 0:01:32 43 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 44 David Lelay (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 45 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 46 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 47 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 48 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 49 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 50 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:39 51 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:48 52 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Astana 53 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 54 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:53 55 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 56 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:01:55 57 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:02:00 58 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:04 59 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:02:05 60 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 0:02:13 61 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:02:20 62 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:02:21 63 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:25 64 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:02:28 65 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 66 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:42 67 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:46 68 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:53 69 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:03:02 70 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 71 Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 0:03:03 72 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:07 73 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 74 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:03:10 75 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:12 76 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:03:13 77 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:03:14 78 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:27 79 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:03:31 80 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano 0:03:42 81 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:44 82 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:03:49 83 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:58 84 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:05 85 Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 86 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:17 87 Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:04:20 88 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:04:21 89 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:23 90 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:04:26 91 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 0:04:30 92 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:04:34 93 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:35 94 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:38 95 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:04:40 96 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:47 97 Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:04:54 98 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 99 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:19 100 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux 0:05:21 101 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:05:23 102 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:28 103 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano 0:05:32 104 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:05:33 105 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:43 106 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:05:47 107 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano 0:05:53 108 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil-Shimano 0:05:57 109 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano 110 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 111 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack 0:06:02 112 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:06:15 113 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:45 114 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:07:12 115 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:07:26 116 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 117 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:45 118 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:08:08 119 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:10 120 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:19 121 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:08:31 122 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 0:08:32 123 Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 0:08:44 124 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:08:48 125 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:08:56 126 Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:46 127 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:17:25 128 Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano 0:19:13

Points Classification 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 59 pts 2 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano 40 3 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 40 4 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 39 5 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 36 6 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 35 7 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 35 8 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 33 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 28 10 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 25 11 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 25 12 Yohann Gene (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 23 13 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 21 14 Mikhaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team Katusha 18 15 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 16 16 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 16 17 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil-Shimano 16 18 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux 15 19 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Astana 15 20 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 14 21 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 14 22 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 13 23 Steve Chainel (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 12 24 Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 11 25 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 26 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 9 27 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 8 28 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 7 29 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 6 30 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 6 31 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 6 32 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 6 33 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 6 34 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 5 35 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 36 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 37 Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 4 38 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 39 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 3 40 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 3 41 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 2 42 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 43 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 2 44 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 45 Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 1 46 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 1

Mountains Classification 1 Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 17 pts 2 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 11 3 Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 9 4 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 7 5 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 5 6 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 5 7 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 5 8 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Professional Cycling Team 4 9 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 10 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 11 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 12 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 2 13 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 2 14 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 15 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1 16 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 1 17 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 1

Young Riders Classification 1 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 12:26:25 2 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:16 3 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:19 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:22 5 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 0:00:31 6 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 0:00:41 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:14 8 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:01:19 9 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:20 10 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:32 11 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 12 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 13 Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2R-La Mondiale 14 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 15 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:39 16 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:48 17 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Astana 18 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:53 19 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 20 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:01:55 21 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:02:00 22 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:02:21 23 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:02:28 24 Tom Van Den Haute (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:02:53 25 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:03:02 26 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:03:10 27 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil-Shimano 0:03:42 28 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:03:49 29 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:17 30 Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:04:20 31 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:04:26 32 Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:04:54 33 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:19 34 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Francaise des Jeux 0:05:21 35 Anthony Roux (Fra) Francaise des Jeux 0:05:23 36 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:28 37 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:43 38 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano 0:05:53 39 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:07:12 40 Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:07:26 41 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:45 42 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:08:19 43 Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:08:31 44 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 0:08:32 45 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:08:48 46 Andres Sergio De Lis (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:46 47 Han Feng (Chn) Skil-Shimano 0:19:13