Lang claims stage win, Meyer moves to tour lead
Corsett commanding in women's classification
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Lang
|2:43:07
|2
|Travis Meyer
|3
|Peter Thompson
|4
|Graeme Brown
|5
|Bradeley Hall
|2:43:11
|6
|Michael England
|2:43:13
|7
|Peter Herzig
|2:43:15
|8
|Evan Oliphant
|9
|Mike Fitzgerald
|2:43:26
|10
|Sam Davis
|11
|Nick Atkin
|2:43:29
|12
|Carlo Barendilla
|2:43:33
|13
|Karl Evans
|14
|Bradley Robson
|2:43:44
|15
|Reece Stephens
|16
|Rowan Dever
|2:43:45
|17
|Dimitri Lafleur
|18
|Patrick Gill
|19
|Luke Hardy
|20
|Elliott Wells
|21
|Riley Pattison
|22
|Anthony Giacoppo
|23
|Stuart Passmore
|24
|Nathan Jones
|25
|Steve Hedley
|26
|Paidi O'Brien
|27
|Adam Semple
|28
|Leon Vogels
|2:43:59
|29
|Cameron Jennings
|2:44:03
|30
|Andrew Briely
|31
|Adrian Petersen
|2:44:05
|32
|Andrew Sime
|2:44:07
|33
|Ben Cureton
|2:44:09
|34
|Logan Culder
|35
|Cam Lester
|2:44:11
|36
|Russell Brooks
|37
|Darren Harry
|2:44:15
|38
|James McCallum
|2:44:48
|39
|Douglas Repacholi
|2:44:49
|40
|Robert Van der Walt
|2:45:40
|41
|Stu Payne
|2:47:55
|42
|Steven Haplin
|2:48:26
|43
|Matt Upton
|2:50:31
|44
|Peter Griffin
|2:50:53
|45
|Joel Strachan
|2:51:02
|46
|Josh Slattery
|47
|Brett Schnitzerling
|48
|Ben Lord
|49
|Mike Verheyan
|50
|Tegue Chalwaski
|51
|Roy Gillespie
|52
|Matt Irvine
|2:51:25
|53
|Sam Berry
|2:54:55
|54
|Rowan Burton
|2:55:09
|55
|Luke Joyce
|2:59:33
|56
|Mitch Benson
|3:06:35
|57
|Craig Johns
|3:06:37
|58
|Jack Campbell
|3:10:49
|59
|Kam Tung Ho
|3:10:51
|60
|Brendan Nichol
|3:12:22
|61
|Hin Leung Paul Szeto
|62
|Ben Wibberley
|3:13:19
|63
|Blake Howard
|3:14:45
|64
|Heng Liu
|3:18:32
|65
|Tsun Ming Tam
|3:21:00
|66
|Nick Graham-Dawson
|3:22:43
|67
|Reduan Yusop
|3:28:37
|DNF
|Ashley Bleeker
|DNF
|Darren Robertson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Corset
|2:40:33
|1
|Ellen Van Duij
|2:44:55
|2
|Belinda Goss
|3
|Sarah-Jeanne Fraser
|4
|Davina Summers
|5
|Simone Grounds
|2:44:57
|6
|Ashlee Ankudinoff
|7
|Kate Cullen
|2:44:59
|8
|Liz Young
|2:45:00
|9
|Laura Meadley
|2:45:03
|10
|Elizabeth Georgouras
|2:45:05
|11
|Josephine Tomic
|12
|Angela McClure
|2:45:07
|13
|Jasmin Hurikino
|14
|Sally Robbins
|2:45:09
|15
|Stephanie Russell
|2:45:10
|16
|Liz Leyden
|2:45:18
|17
|Jillian Scanlan
|2:45:20
|18
|Nathalie Laurendeau
|2:45:21
|19
|Rebecca Halliday
|2:45:23
|20
|Melissa Hoskins
|21
|Ellen Roe
|2:45:26
|22
|Lisa Wood
|23
|Anna Kauffman
|2:45:27
|24
|Michaela Anderson
|25
|Nicole Sloan
|2:45:31
|26
|Angeline Papajcsik
|2:52:45
|27
|Kelly Gray
|3:03:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Travis Meyer
|2
|Graeme Brown
|3
|Richard Lang
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ruth Corsett
|2
|Ellen van Duij
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michael England
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ruth Corsett
|2
|Simone Grounds
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Richard Lang
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ruth Corsett
|2
|Ellen van Duij
