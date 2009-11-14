Trending

Lang claims stage win, Meyer moves to tour lead

Corsett commanding in women's classification

Image 1 of 9

Richard Lang and Ruth Corsett pose on the podium after winning the stage.

(Image credit: Tour de Perth)
Image 2 of 9

(Image credit: Tour de Perth)
Image 3 of 9

The men's peloton spent much of the race riding as one group.

(Image credit: Tour de Perth)
Image 4 of 9

The men's race hits a short climb.

(Image credit: Tour de Perth)
Image 5 of 9

The women's peloton gets strung out during the race.

(Image credit: Tour de Perth)
Image 6 of 9

The men's peloton rides along Mounts Bay Road.

(Image credit: Tour de Perth)
Image 7 of 9

Richard Lang crossed the line ahead of Travis Meyer, while previous race leader Graeme Brown lost the lead despite finishing near the front.

(Image credit: Tour de Perth)
Image 8 of 9

Ruth Corsett claims a solo victory in the women's race.

(Image credit: Tour de Perth)
Image 9 of 9

The men's and women's peloton pose for a photo.

(Image credit: Tour de Perth)

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Lang2:43:07
2Travis Meyer
3Peter Thompson
4Graeme Brown
5Bradeley Hall2:43:11
6Michael England2:43:13
7Peter Herzig2:43:15
8Evan Oliphant
9Mike Fitzgerald2:43:26
10Sam Davis
11Nick Atkin2:43:29
12Carlo Barendilla2:43:33
13Karl Evans
14Bradley Robson2:43:44
15Reece Stephens
16Rowan Dever2:43:45
17Dimitri Lafleur
18Patrick Gill
19Luke Hardy
20Elliott Wells
21Riley Pattison
22Anthony Giacoppo
23Stuart Passmore
24Nathan Jones
25Steve Hedley
26Paidi O'Brien
27Adam Semple
28Leon Vogels2:43:59
29Cameron Jennings2:44:03
30Andrew Briely
31Adrian Petersen2:44:05
32Andrew Sime2:44:07
33Ben Cureton2:44:09
34Logan Culder
35Cam Lester2:44:11
36Russell Brooks
37Darren Harry2:44:15
38James McCallum2:44:48
39Douglas Repacholi2:44:49
40Robert Van der Walt2:45:40
41Stu Payne2:47:55
42Steven Haplin2:48:26
43Matt Upton2:50:31
44Peter Griffin2:50:53
45Joel Strachan2:51:02
46Josh Slattery
47Brett Schnitzerling
48Ben Lord
49Mike Verheyan
50Tegue Chalwaski
51Roy Gillespie
52Matt Irvine2:51:25
53Sam Berry2:54:55
54Rowan Burton2:55:09
55Luke Joyce2:59:33
56Mitch Benson3:06:35
57Craig Johns3:06:37
58Jack Campbell3:10:49
59Kam Tung Ho3:10:51
60Brendan Nichol3:12:22
61Hin Leung Paul Szeto
62Ben Wibberley3:13:19
63Blake Howard3:14:45
64Heng Liu3:18:32
65Tsun Ming Tam3:21:00
66Nick Graham-Dawson3:22:43
67Reduan Yusop3:28:37
DNFAshley Bleeker
DNFDarren Robertson

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset2:40:33
1Ellen Van Duij2:44:55
2Belinda Goss
3Sarah-Jeanne Fraser
4Davina Summers
5Simone Grounds2:44:57
6Ashlee Ankudinoff
7Kate Cullen2:44:59
8Liz Young2:45:00
9Laura Meadley2:45:03
10Elizabeth Georgouras2:45:05
11Josephine Tomic
12Angela McClure2:45:07
13Jasmin Hurikino
14Sally Robbins2:45:09
15Stephanie Russell2:45:10
16Liz Leyden2:45:18
17Jillian Scanlan2:45:20
18Nathalie Laurendeau2:45:21
19Rebecca Halliday2:45:23
20Melissa Hoskins
21Ellen Roe2:45:26
22Lisa Wood
23Anna Kauffman2:45:27
24Michaela Anderson
25Nicole Sloan2:45:31
26Angeline Papajcsik2:52:45
27Kelly Gray3:03:59

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Travis Meyer
2Graeme Brown
3Richard Lang

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ruth Corsett
2Ellen van Duij

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael England

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ruth Corsett
2Simone Grounds

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Richard Lang

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ruth Corsett
2Ellen van Duij

