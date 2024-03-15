Tour de Normandie Féminin: Alonso solos to victory on stage 2
Van Dijk remains in race lead
Sandra Alonso (Ceratizit-WNT) claimed the victory on stage 2 of the 2024 Tour de Normandie Féminin with a solo attack in Pavilly.
The Spaniard broke away with Anninia Ahtosalo (Uno-X) in the final 15km but then dropped the Finnish champion on the final climb before soloing to the stage win five seconds ahead of the chasing peloton.
Thalita De Jong (Lotto Dstny) continued her impressive return to form by winning the bunch sprint for second over Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Uno-X).
Stage 1 winner Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) finished 10th on the stage to keep the race leader's jersey.
