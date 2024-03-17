Tour de Normandie Féminin: Uno-X's Ottestad snatches overall from breakaway
Nelson wins final stage in Caen ahead of Ava Holmgren
Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Uno-X) parlayed a successful breakaway on the final stage of the Tour de Normandie into the overall victory, knocking overnight leader Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) down to third place.
Stage winner Josie Nelson (DSM-Firmenich-PostNl) won the stage ahead of Ava Holmgren (Lidl-Trek) but missed out on the overall victory by a single second as the Norwegian fought to third on the stage.
The riders were part of a large breakaway that went clear on the second circuit and gained up to three minutes. Their advantage dropped to a minute on the final lap.
Nelson attacked in the final kilometre to take out the stage win.
"All of the girls have worked so hard the past four days so I’m really happy I can finish it off for the team," she said.
Nelson won the best young rider's classification while Thalita De Jong (Lotto Dstny) won the points classification. Maeva Squiban (Arkea-B&B Hotels) secured the mountains jersey while DSM won best team.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
