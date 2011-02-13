Trending

Hunter sprints to victory in Mumbai

Viviani just misses out on Indian double

Robbie Hunter of Team RadioShack won the mass sprint of the second race in the Tour of Mumbai series. Elia Viviani (Liquigas), who won the first race two days earlier, was second, with Jonathon McEvoy of Team Motorpoint third.

"Robbie McEwen flatted with about three kilometers to go," explained Hunter. "It was impossible for him to get a wheel or a bike change and come back for the sprint, that's why I had to do the sprint.

"I put myself on the wheel of Viviani. There was a strong head wind and with only 200 metres to go Viviani was still waiting and waiting. So I headed out. Maybe Viviani judged the head wind really wrong. He reacted when I went, but he came too late. I am happy to offer the victory to the team. We won't complain about our start of the season.

The race was scheduled to be 12 laps of a circuit course for a total of 104 km, but it was shortened to 11 laps and 79 km, after being delayed for over an hour and a half due to amateur riders and photographers on the course.

A rider from the Kazakhstan national team led with one lap to go, but the peloton caught him near the end of the race.

"It was harder than expected," said RadioShack team director Alain Gallopin. "We planned to put one of our riders in a breakaway, but that didn't work. Finally there was a long breakaway of nine riders with none of our riders, so we had to chase.

"With five riders at the start, and saving McEwen and Hunter for the sprint, we had to do the chasing job with only three riders. Liquigas helped with three riders too, but all other teams refused to help. We only brought back the last guy with 5K to go. Bad luck for Robbie McEwen again. His flat tyre was our only flat tyre of the day, but it came again at the wrong moment."

McEwen, who finished second in the first race on a bike borrowed from a teammate after puncturing, endured more misfortune on Sunday when he looked poised to make amends. "This time it was over, " said McEwen, according to Sporza. "Fortunately Hunter won a clever sprint."

"I had to lead out the sprint for Robbie McEwen as he was second in the first race and there were overall points up for grabs in the points classification with nice prize money," said Hunter. "Robbie really wanted to win the first race and with his flat tyre it didn't work out.

"Today it was the same story, so he will start in his next race with a real big motivation. It's just a question of time. McEwen's next race will be the Tour of Sardinia. I will start in the Ruta del Sol and Paris-Nice," he said.

The Tour of Mumbai is a series of two one-day races, with no overall  classification.  Viviani won the “most consistent rider” jersey and award, after finishing first and second.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Hunter (RSA) Team Radioshack1:47:07
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
4Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
5Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint
6Malcolm Lange (RSA) Team Bonitas
7Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Vali ASR Kerman
8Tyler Day (RSA) Team Bonitas
9Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1
11Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
12Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
13Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
14Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1
15Pete Williams (GBr) Motorpoint
16Kane Walker (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
17Wang Yip Tang (HKg) Champion System
18Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware
19Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Marzuki (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
20Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas
21Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
22Florian Bissinger (Ger) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
23Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
24Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
25Jason Rigg (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
26Mohammad Zangi Abadi (IRI) Vali ASR Kerman
27Andrew Magnier (GBr) Motorpoint
28Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
29Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
30Nara Motoi (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
31Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
32Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System
33Mikhail Kochetkov (Kaz)
34Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
35Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz)
36Mohd Nor Umardi Rosdi (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
37Ivan Sivash (Kaz)0:00:10
38Seyed Moezeddin Seyed Rezaei Khormizi (IRI) Vali ASR Kerman
39Vadim Shaekhov (Uzb)
40Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
41Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb)
42Bjorn Selander (USA) Team Radioshack
43Christoph Täubel (Aut) Arbö Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
44Yusuf Abrekov (Uzb)
45Man Chau Wai (HKg) Champion System
46Yusrizal Usoff (Mas) Terengganu Cycling Team
47Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware
48Saeed Nateghi (IRI) Vali ASR Kerman
49Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System
50Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz)
51Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware0:00:17
52Evan Oliphant Endura Racing0:00:22
53Ali Salman (Brn)
54Rajesh Chandrasekar (Ind)
55Atul Kumar (Ind)
56Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1
57Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1
58Gorbachev Gorbachev Gleb (Uzb)
59Mark O'Brien (Aus) SP Tableware
60Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Team Bonitas
61Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:28
62Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb)
63Jalil Eslami (IRI) Vali ASR Kerman0:00:30
64James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
65Callum Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
66Amin Eslampour (IRI) Vali ASR Kerman
67Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
68Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
69Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz)
70Neil Mcdonald (RSA) Team Bonitas0:00:42
71James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing0:00:47
72Tim Walker (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
73Robert Hayles (GBr) Endura Racing
74Husain Al Basri (Brn)0:03:54
75Kyle Marwood (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:03:55

 

Latest on Cyclingnews