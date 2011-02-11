Viviani wins Tour of Mumbai
Liquigas -Cannondale sprinter takes race in India
Elia Viviani of Liquigas -Cannondale has won the first stage of the Tour of Mumbai. The Italian outpaced Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) and Tyler Day (Team Bonitas) in the mass sprint after 180 km in the Indian city of Nashik.
It was the second win of the season for the 22-year-old, who last week won the GP Costa degli Etruschi.
“The finale today was not easy,” Viviani said. Only in the last km did RadioShack take charge to set up the sprint, but it was unable to maintain control.”
“I knew that McEwen was the made to beat and, fearing his explosiveness, I tried to stay on his wheel. With 50 metres to go I took off on the left and 20 metres from the line, I managed to pass him. I won but it was an effort.”
The younger sprinter said this condition is improving with every race, as is his “wealth of experience, which is essential in the sprints. But the best signal is the confidence I send to my teammates. Today they pulled the field for 180 km, believing in my ability. It is a sign of respect which motivates me a lot.”
McEwen was able to come back from a mechanical near the finish to take second place. “I punctured 3km from the finish. I jumped on the bike of (teammate Michal) Kwiatkowski and so I got back.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:12:27
|2
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|3
|Tyler Day (RSA) Team Bonitas
|4
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|5
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|6
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI)
|7
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|8
|Malcolm Lange (RSA) Team Bonitas
|9
|Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas
|10
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|11
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|12
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|13
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|14
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz)
|15
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
|16
|Andrew Magnier (GBr) Motorpoint
|17
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|18
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|19
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware
|20
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|0:00:05
|21
|Jason Rigg (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|22
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint
|23
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|24
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|25
|Yusuf Abrekov (Uzb)
|26
|Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|27
|Man Chau Wai (HKg) Champion System
|28
|Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb)
|29
|Christoph Täubel (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|30
|Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz)
|31
|James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
|32
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|33
|Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Team Bonitas
|34
|Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
|35
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz)
|36
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System
|37
|Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|38
|Johannes Jakobus Kachelhoffer (RSA) Team Bonitas
|39
|Evan Oliphant Endura Racing
|40
|Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|41
|Saeed Nateghi (IRI) Vali Asr Kerman
|42
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|43
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
|44
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|45
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|46
|Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb)
|0:01:15
|47
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|48
|Seyed Mostafa Seyed Rezaei Khormizi (IRI) Vali Asr Kerman
|49
|Kane Walker (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
