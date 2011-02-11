Elia Viviani of Liquigas -Cannondale has won the first stage of the Tour of Mumbai. The Italian outpaced Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) and Tyler Day (Team Bonitas) in the mass sprint after 180 km in the Indian city of Nashik.

It was the second win of the season for the 22-year-old, who last week won the GP Costa degli Etruschi.

“The finale today was not easy,” Viviani said. Only in the last km did RadioShack take charge to set up the sprint, but it was unable to maintain control.”

“I knew that McEwen was the made to beat and, fearing his explosiveness, I tried to stay on his wheel. With 50 metres to go I took off on the left and 20 metres from the line, I managed to pass him. I won but it was an effort.”

The younger sprinter said this condition is improving with every race, as is his “wealth of experience, which is essential in the sprints. But the best signal is the confidence I send to my teammates. Today they pulled the field for 180 km, believing in my ability. It is a sign of respect which motivates me a lot.”

McEwen was able to come back from a mechanical near the finish to take second place. “I punctured 3km from the finish. I jumped on the bike of (teammate Michal) Kwiatkowski and so I got back.”

