Viviani wins Tour of Mumbai

Liquigas -Cannondale sprinter takes race in India

Elia Viviani of Liquigas -Cannondale has won the first stage of the Tour of Mumbai. The Italian outpaced Robbie McEwen (RadioShack) and Tyler Day (Team Bonitas) in the mass sprint after 180 km in the Indian city of Nashik.

It was the second win of the season for the 22-year-old, who last week won the GP Costa degli Etruschi.

“The finale today was not easy,” Viviani said. Only in the last km did RadioShack take charge to set up the sprint, but it was unable to maintain control.”

“I knew that McEwen was the made to beat and, fearing his explosiveness, I tried to stay on his wheel. With 50 metres to go I took off on the left and 20 metres from the line, I managed to pass him. I won but it was an effort.”

The younger sprinter said this condition is improving with every race, as is his “wealth of experience, which is essential in the sprints. But the best signal is the confidence I send to my teammates. Today they pulled the field for 180 km, believing in my ability. It is a sign of respect which motivates me a lot.”

McEwen was able to come back from a mechanical near the finish to take second place. “I punctured 3km from the finish. I jumped on the bike of (teammate Michal) Kwiatkowski and so I got back.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4:12:27
2Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
3Tyler Day (RSA) Team Bonitas
4Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
5Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
6Hossein Nateghi (IRI)
7Jaan Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
8Malcolm Lange (RSA) Team Bonitas
9Johann Rabie (RSA) Team Bonitas
10Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
11Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Motorpoint
12Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
13Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
14Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz)
15Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Motorpoint
16Andrew Magnier (GBr) Motorpoint
17Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
18Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
19Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware
20Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware0:00:05
21Jason Rigg (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers
22Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint
23Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
24Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
25Yusuf Abrekov (Uzb)
26Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
27Man Chau Wai (HKg) Champion System
28Abdullojon Akparov (Uzb)
29Christoph Täubel (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
30Ablay Shugaipov (Kaz)
31James Sampson (GBr) Motorpoint
32Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
33Gabriel Combrinck (RSA) Team Bonitas
34Guillaume Pont (Fra) SP Tableware
35Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz)
36Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System
37Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware
38Johannes Jakobus Kachelhoffer (RSA) Team Bonitas
39Evan Oliphant Endura Racing
40Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware
41Saeed Nateghi (IRI) Vali Asr Kerman
42Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
43Sam Bewley (NZl) Team RadioShack
44James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
45Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
46Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzb)0:01:15
47Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
48Seyed Mostafa Seyed Rezaei Khormizi (IRI) Vali Asr Kerman
49Kane Walker (Aus) Genesys Wealth Advisers

