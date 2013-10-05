Trending

Debusschere wins opening stage at Tour de l'Eurométropole

Lotto Belisol Belgian earns leader's jersey

Brief Results
1Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol4:22:05
2Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
3Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
5Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
6Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
7Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
8Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
9Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
10Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

General classification after stage 1
1Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol4:21:55
2Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:01
3Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:04
4Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:05
5Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:06
6Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:07
7Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:10
9Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos-Shimano
10Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano

