Arnaud Démare (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) claimed his second win in as many days at the Tour d’Eurometropole as he saw off the challenge of Jens Debusschere (Lotto Belisol) and Theo Bos (Belkin) to win the bunch sprint in Nieuwpoort.

The finale was marred by a mass crash that took Adrien Petit (Cofidis) – Démare’s lead-out man when he claimed the under-23 Worlds in 2011 – out of the running. Lotto-Belisol set the pace through the closing kilometres in support of Debusschere but in the final sprint, the French champion Démare proved too quick.

Throughout the day, FDJ.fr had shared policing duties at the head of the peloton with Lotto and Omega Pharma-QuickStep. Although there was no shortage of willing attackers along the Franco-Belgian border, with Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo) especially prominent, no move gained much more than two minutes over the bunch and a sprint finish was inevitable.

Démare remains in the overall lead following his 13th win of the season and his fourth in the past two weeks. Indeed, the majority of his victories this year have been amassed in Belgium and northern France, as he already tasted success at the Four Days of Dunkirk and Tour of Picardy earlier in the season, and the GP d’Isbergues and Championship of Flanders last month.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:46:28 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 6 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 7 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 10 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 11 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 12 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 13 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 15 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 16 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 17 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 18 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 19 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 20 Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 21 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 22 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 24 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 27 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 28 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Gaetan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 30 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems 31 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 32 Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 33 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 34 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol 35 Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 36 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 37 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 39 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 40 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 41 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 42 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 43 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 44 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 45 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 46 Turuia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar 47 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 48 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 49 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 50 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 52 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol 53 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 54 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 55 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 56 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:09 57 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:13 58 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 59 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 60 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:30 61 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:36 62 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:00:38 63 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems 64 Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems 65 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 66 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 67 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 68 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 69 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:45 70 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 71 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 72 Jeff Peelaers (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 73 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 74 Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 75 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 76 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 77 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 78 Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 79 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 80 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Garmin Sharp 81 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 82 Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 83 Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 84 Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems 85 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 86 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 87 Frederic Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 88 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 89 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 90 Claudio Imhof (Swi) IAM Cycling 91 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 92 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 93 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 94 Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 95 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 96 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 97 Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 98 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 99 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 100 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 101 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 102 Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 103 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 104 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 105 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 106 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems 107 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 108 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 109 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 110 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 111 Alexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 112 Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 113 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Team Europcar 114 Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 115 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 116 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 117 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 118 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:41 119 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 120 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:00 121 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 122 Sarreau Marc (Fra) FDJ.fr 123 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 124 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 125 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 126 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 127 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:03:12 128 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 129 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:33 130 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 131 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 132 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 133 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 134 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 135 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 136 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 137 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 138 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 139 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 140 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 141 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 142 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 143 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 144 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 145 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 146 Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 147 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 148 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 149 Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Europcar 150 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 151 Dougall Nicolas (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 152 Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 0:03:39 153 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:27 154 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:36 155 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 156 Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:04:55 157 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 158 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:05:28 159 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 160 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 161 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 162 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge 163 Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 164 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 165 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:07:04 166 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems 167 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:22 168 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 169 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:46 170 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 171 Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 0:08:45 172 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 173 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 174 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:27 DNF Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha DNF Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka DNF Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems DNF Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 pts 2 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 5 pts 2 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 3 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 3 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge 1

Point # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 pts 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 20 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 4 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 14 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 12 6 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 10 7 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 8 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 9 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 10 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 6 11 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 5 12 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 13 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 14 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 2 15 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 6 pts 2 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 4 3 Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems 3 4 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 6 pts 2 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 4 3 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 3 4 Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 6 pts 2 Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems 4 3 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 3 4 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 6 pts 2 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 4 3 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 3 4 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 FDJ.fr 11:19:24 2 Lotto Belisol 3 Belkin-Pro CT 4 Trek Factory Racing 5 Roubaix Lille Métropole 6 Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Garmin Sharp 8 IAM Cycling 9 Omega Pharma - Quick Step 10 Team Katusha 11 Team Europcar 12 Team Giant-Shimano 11:19:54 13 TopSport Vlaand. - Baloise 11:20:02 14 Verandas Willems 15 Color Code - Biowanze 11:20:09 16 Wallonie - Bruxelles 17 T.Palm Pôle Continental W. 18 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11:20:15 19 Veranclassic - Doltcini 11:20:54 20 Vastgoedservice-Gloden Palace 11:21:32 21 Bretagne - Séché Environ. 22 Orica GreenEDGE 11:22:37 23 MTN - Qhubeka 11:23:09 24 Cofidis, solutions Crédits 11:26:30

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 8:04:44 2 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:12 3 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:14 5 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 0:00:16 6 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:17 7 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:00:18 8 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:19 10 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:20 11 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 14 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 15 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 17 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 18 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems 19 Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 20 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 21 Gaetan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 22 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 23 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 24 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 25 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 27 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 28 Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 29 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 30 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 31 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 33 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 34 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 35 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 36 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 37 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 38 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 39 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol 40 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 41 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 42 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 43 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo 44 Turuia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar 45 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 46 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 47 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 48 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 49 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 50 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 51 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 52 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol 53 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 54 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:56 55 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:58 56 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 57 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems 58 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 59 Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems 60 Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 61 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:02 62 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 63 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling 64 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 65 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems 66 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 67 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 68 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 69 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 70 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 71 Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 72 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 73 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 74 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 75 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 76 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 77 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 78 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 79 Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Garmin Sharp 80 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 81 Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 82 Frederic Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 83 Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Team Europcar 84 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 85 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 86 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 87 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 88 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 89 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 90 Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems 91 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol 92 Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 93 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 94 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 95 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 96 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:01:08 97 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:13 98 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:17 99 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:20 100 Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:29 101 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:37 102 Jeff Peelaers (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 0:01:55 103 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:01:58 104 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:01 105 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:24 106 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:54 107 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:57 108 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:07 109 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:20 110 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 111 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 112 Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:03:29 113 Claudio Imhof (Swi) IAM Cycling 114 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 115 Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 116 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 117 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:47 118 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:48 119 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:53 120 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 121 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 122 Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Europcar 123 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 124 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 125 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 126 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 127 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 128 Dougall Nicolas (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:14 129 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp 0:04:18 130 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:04:22 131 Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:04:32 132 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 133 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:47 134 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:56 135 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:10 136 Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:05:11 137 Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 138 Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 139 Alexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 140 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:05:12 141 Sarreau Marc (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:36 142 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:44 143 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge 0:05:47 144 Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:05:48 145 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 146 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge 147 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:17 148 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 149 Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 0:06:23 150 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:06:41 151 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:07:24 152 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems 153 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:07:26 154 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:42 155 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 156 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:59 157 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 158 Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 159 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:08:05 160 Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 161 Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 0:08:19 162 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:36 163 Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 0:08:59 164 Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 0:09:05 165 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 166 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:09:11 167 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:09:47 168 Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:10:15 169 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:34 170 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:41 171 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:12:10 172 Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement 0:13:11 173 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:14:22 174 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge 175 Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:20:26

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 50 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 26 3 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 23 4 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 22 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 20 6 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 7 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 16 8 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 9 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 10 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 14 11 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 13 12 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 13 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 10 14 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 9 15 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 16 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 17 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 18 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 6 19 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 6 20 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 5 21 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 22 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 5 23 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 3 24 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 25 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 26 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 27 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 2 28 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 29 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1 30 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 31 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge 1 32 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 33 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 40 pts 2 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 32 3 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 22 4 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 5 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 14 6 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 13 7 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 8 8 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 9 Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 4

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 8:04:44 2 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:14 3 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge 0:00:16 4 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:19 5 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:20 6 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 7 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 8 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 9 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 10 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems 11 Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 12 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 Gaetan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 14 Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems 15 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 16 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 17 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 18 Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 19 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 21 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon 23 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 25 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 26 Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze 27 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 28 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol 29 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 30 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo