Démare on the double at Tour de l'Eurométropole

Frenchman claims second successive stage in Nieuwpoort

Arnaud Démare (FDJ)

Arnaud Démare (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) claimed his second win in as many days at the Tour d’Eurometropole as he saw off the challenge of Jens Debusschere (Lotto Belisol) and Theo Bos (Belkin) to win the bunch sprint in Nieuwpoort.

The finale was marred by a mass crash that took Adrien Petit (Cofidis) – Démare’s lead-out man when he claimed the under-23 Worlds in 2011 – out of the running. Lotto-Belisol set the pace through the closing kilometres in support of Debusschere but in the final sprint, the French champion Démare proved too quick.

Throughout the day, FDJ.fr had shared policing duties at the head of the peloton with Lotto and Omega Pharma-QuickStep. Although there was no shortage of willing attackers along the Franco-Belgian border, with Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo) especially prominent, no move gained much more than two minutes over the bunch and a sprint finish was inevitable.

Démare remains in the overall lead following his 13th win of the season and his fourth in the past two weeks. Indeed, the majority of his victories this year have been amassed in Belgium and northern France, as he already tasted success at the Four Days of Dunkirk and Tour of Picardy earlier in the season, and the GP d’Isbergues and Championship of Flanders last month.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr3:46:28
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
3Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
4Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
5Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
6Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
7Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
9Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
11Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
12Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
13Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
14Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
15Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
16Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
17Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
18Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
19Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
20Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
21Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
22Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
24Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
26Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
27Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
28Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Gaetan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
30Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
31Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
32Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
33Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
34Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol
35Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
36Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
37Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
38Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
39Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
40Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
41Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
42Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
43Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
44Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
45Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
46Turuia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar
47Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
48Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
49Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
50Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
51Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
52Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol
53Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
54Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
55Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
56Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
57Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:13
58Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
59Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
60Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:30
61Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:36
62Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:38
63Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
64Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
65Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
66Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
67Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
68Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
69Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:45
70Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
71Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
72Jeff Peelaers (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
73Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
74Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
75Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
76Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
77Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
78Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
79Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
80Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Garmin Sharp
81Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
82Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
83Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
84Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
85Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
86Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
87Frederic Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
88Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
89Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
90Claudio Imhof (Swi) IAM Cycling
91Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
92Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
93Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
94Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
95Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
96Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
97Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
98Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
99Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
100Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
101Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
102Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
103Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
104Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
105Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
106Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
107Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
108Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
109Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
110Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
111Alexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
112Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
113Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Team Europcar
114Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
115Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
116Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
117Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
118Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:41
119Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
120Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:00
121Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
122Sarreau Marc (Fra) FDJ.fr
123Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
124Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
125Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
126Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
127Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:12
128Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
129Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:03:33
130Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
131Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
132Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
133Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
134Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
135Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
136Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
137Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
138Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
139Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
140Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
141Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
142Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
143Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
144Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
145Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
146Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
147Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
148William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
149Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Europcar
150Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
151Dougall Nicolas (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
152Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:03:39
153Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:27
154Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:36
155Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
156Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:04:55
157Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
158Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:05:28
159Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
160Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
161Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
162Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge
163Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
164Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
165Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:07:04
166Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
167Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:22
168Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
169Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:46
170Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
171Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon0:08:45
172Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
173Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
174Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:27
DNFMarco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
DNFGerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFWillem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFLaurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol5pts
2Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3
3Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol5pts
2Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
3Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
3Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge1

Point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr25pts
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol20
3Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
4Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano14
5Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp12
6Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze10
7Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise9
8Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr8
9Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
10Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha6
11Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles5
12Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole4
13Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo3
14Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka2
15Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles6pts
2Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team4
3Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems3
4Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team6pts
2Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles4
3Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze3
4Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles6pts
2Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems4
3Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling3
4Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles6pts
2Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling4
3Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team3
4Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ.fr11:19:24
2Lotto Belisol
3Belkin-Pro CT
4Trek Factory Racing
5Roubaix Lille Métropole
6Tinkoff-Saxo
7Garmin Sharp
8IAM Cycling
9Omega Pharma - Quick Step
10Team Katusha
11Team Europcar
12Team Giant-Shimano11:19:54
13TopSport Vlaand. - Baloise11:20:02
14Verandas Willems
15Color Code - Biowanze11:20:09
16Wallonie - Bruxelles
17T.Palm Pôle Continental W.
18Wanty - Groupe Gobert11:20:15
19Veranclassic - Doltcini11:20:54
20Vastgoedservice-Gloden Palace11:21:32
21Bretagne - Séché Environ.
22Orica GreenEDGE11:22:37
23MTN - Qhubeka11:23:09
24Cofidis, solutions Crédits11:26:30

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr8:04:44
2Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:12
3Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
4Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:14
5Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge0:00:16
6Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:17
7Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:00:18
8Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
9Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:19
10Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:20
11Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
13Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
14Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
15Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
16Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
17Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
19Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
20Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
21Gaetan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
22Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
23Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
24Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
25Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
26Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
27Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
28Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
29Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
30Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
31Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
32Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
33Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
34Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
35Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
36Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
37Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
38Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
39Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol
40Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
41Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
42Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
43Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
44Turuia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar
45Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
46Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
47Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
48Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
51Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
52Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol
53Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
54Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:56
55Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:58
56Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
57Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
58Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
59Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
60Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
61Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:02
62Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
63Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
64Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
65Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
66Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
67Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
68Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
69Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
70Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
71Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
72Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
73Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
74Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
75Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
76Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
77Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
78Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
79Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Garmin Sharp
80Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
81Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
82Frederic Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
83Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Team Europcar
84Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
85Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
86Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
87Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
88Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
89Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
90Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
91Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
92Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
93Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
95Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
96Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:01:08
97Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:13
98Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:17
99Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:20
100Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:29
101Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:37
102Jeff Peelaers (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon0:01:55
103Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:58
104Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:01
105Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:24
106Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:54
107Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:57
108Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:07
109Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:20
110Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
111Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
112Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:03:29
113Claudio Imhof (Swi) IAM Cycling
114Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
115Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
116Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
117Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:47
118Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:48
119Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:53
120Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
121Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
122Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Europcar
123Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
124Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
125Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
126Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
127Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
128Dougall Nicolas (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:14
129Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp0:04:18
130Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:04:22
131Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:04:32
132William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
133Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:47
134Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:56
135Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:10
136Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:05:11
137Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
138Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
139Alexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
140Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:05:12
141Sarreau Marc (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:36
142Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:44
143Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge0:05:47
144Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:05:48
145Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
146Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
147Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:06:17
148Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
149Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze0:06:23
150Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:06:41
151Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:07:24
152Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
153Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:07:26
154Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:42
155Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
156Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:07:59
157Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
158Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
159Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:08:05
160Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
161Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon0:08:19
162Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:36
163Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:08:59
164Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon0:09:05
165Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
166Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:09:11
167Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:09:47
168Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:10:15
169Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:34
170Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:41
171Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:12:10
172Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:13:11
173Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:14:22
174Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
175Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:20:26

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr50pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp26
3Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol23
4Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team22
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol20
6Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
7Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge16
8Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16
9Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr15
10Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano14
11Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing13
12Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo12
13Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze10
14Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole9
15Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise9
16Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
17Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo7
18Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling6
19Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha6
20Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles5
21Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
22Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles5
23Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp3
24Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3
25Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
26Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
27Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka2
28Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
29Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1
30Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha1
31Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge1
32Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
33Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles40pts
2Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp32
3Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles22
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team22
5Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team14
6Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar13
7Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling8
8Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
9Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze4

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr8:04:44
2Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:14
3Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge0:00:16
4Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:19
5Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:20
6Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
7Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
8Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
9Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
10Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
11Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
12Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
13Gaetan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
14Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
15Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
16Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
17Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
18Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
19Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
20Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
21Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
23Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
24Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
25Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
26Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
27Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
28Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol
29Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
30Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ.fr24:15:12
2IAM Cycling
3Lotto Belisol
4Belkin-Pro CT
5Trek Factory Racing
6Tinkoff-Saxo
7Roubaix Lille Métropole
8Garmin Sharp
9Omega Pharma - Quick Step
10Team Katusha
11Team Europcar
12Team Giant-Shimano24:15:42
13Verandas Willems24:15:50
14TopSport Vlaand. - Baloise
15T.Palm Pôle Continental W.24:15:57
16Color Code - Biowanze
17Wallonie - Bruxelles
18Wanty - Groupe Gobert24:16:03
19Veranclassic - Doltcini24:16:42
20Vastgoedservice-Gloden Palace24:17:20
21Bretagne - Séché Environ.
22Orica GreenEDGE24:18:25
23MTN - Qhubeka24:18:57
24Cofidis, solutions Crédits24:22:18

