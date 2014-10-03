Démare on the double at Tour de l'Eurométropole
Frenchman claims second successive stage in Nieuwpoort
Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) claimed his second win in as many days at the Tour d’Eurometropole as he saw off the challenge of Jens Debusschere (Lotto Belisol) and Theo Bos (Belkin) to win the bunch sprint in Nieuwpoort.
The finale was marred by a mass crash that took Adrien Petit (Cofidis) – Démare’s lead-out man when he claimed the under-23 Worlds in 2011 – out of the running. Lotto-Belisol set the pace through the closing kilometres in support of Debusschere but in the final sprint, the French champion Démare proved too quick.
Throughout the day, FDJ.fr had shared policing duties at the head of the peloton with Lotto and Omega Pharma-QuickStep. Although there was no shortage of willing attackers along the Franco-Belgian border, with Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo) especially prominent, no move gained much more than two minutes over the bunch and a sprint finish was inevitable.
Démare remains in the overall lead following his 13th win of the season and his fourth in the past two weeks. Indeed, the majority of his victories this year have been amassed in Belgium and northern France, as he already tasted success at the Four Days of Dunkirk and Tour of Picardy earlier in the season, and the GP d’Isbergues and Championship of Flanders last month.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:46:28
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|6
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|7
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|11
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|12
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|17
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|19
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|20
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|21
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|22
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|24
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|27
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|29
|Gaetan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|30
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
|31
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|32
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|33
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|34
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|35
|Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|36
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|39
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|41
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|42
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|43
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|44
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|45
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|Turuia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|48
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|50
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|52
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|53
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|54
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|55
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|56
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|57
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:13
|58
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|59
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|60
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:30
|61
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:36
|62
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:38
|63
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
|64
|Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
|65
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|66
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|67
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|68
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|69
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|70
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|71
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|72
|Jeff Peelaers (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|73
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|74
|Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|75
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|76
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|77
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|78
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|79
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|80
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Garmin Sharp
|81
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|83
|Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|84
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
|85
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|86
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|87
|Frederic Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|88
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|89
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|90
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) IAM Cycling
|91
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|92
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|93
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|94
|Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|95
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|97
|Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|98
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|99
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|100
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|101
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|102
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|103
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|104
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|105
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|106
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|107
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|108
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|109
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|110
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|111
|Alexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|112
|Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|113
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|115
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|116
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|117
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|118
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:41
|119
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|120
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:00
|121
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|122
|Sarreau Marc (Fra) FDJ.fr
|123
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|124
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|125
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|126
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|127
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:12
|128
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|129
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:33
|130
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|131
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|132
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|133
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|134
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|137
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|138
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|139
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|140
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|141
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|142
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|143
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|144
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|145
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|146
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|147
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|148
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|149
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Europcar
|150
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|151
|Dougall Nicolas (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|152
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:03:39
|153
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:27
|154
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:36
|155
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|156
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:04:55
|157
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|158
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:05:28
|159
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|160
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|161
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|162
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge
|163
|Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|164
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|165
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:07:04
|166
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|167
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:22
|168
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|169
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:46
|170
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|171
|Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:08:45
|172
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|173
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|174
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:27
|DNF
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|pts
|2
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|3
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|3
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|pts
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|20
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|5
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|12
|6
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|10
|7
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|8
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|9
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|10
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|6
|11
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|5
|12
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|13
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|14
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|15
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|6
|pts
|2
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|4
|3
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
|3
|4
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|4
|3
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|3
|4
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|6
|pts
|2
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
|4
|3
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|3
|4
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|6
|pts
|2
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|4
|3
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|3
|4
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ.fr
|11:19:24
|2
|Lotto Belisol
|3
|Belkin-Pro CT
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Garmin Sharp
|8
|IAM Cycling
|9
|Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|10
|Team Katusha
|11
|Team Europcar
|12
|Team Giant-Shimano
|11:19:54
|13
|TopSport Vlaand. - Baloise
|11:20:02
|14
|Verandas Willems
|15
|Color Code - Biowanze
|11:20:09
|16
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|17
|T.Palm Pôle Continental W.
|18
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11:20:15
|19
|Veranclassic - Doltcini
|11:20:54
|20
|Vastgoedservice-Gloden Palace
|11:21:32
|21
|Bretagne - Séché Environ.
|22
|Orica GreenEDGE
|11:22:37
|23
|MTN - Qhubeka
|11:23:09
|24
|Cofidis, solutions Crédits
|11:26:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8:04:44
|2
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:12
|3
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:14
|5
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:16
|6
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:17
|7
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:18
|8
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:19
|10
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:20
|11
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|15
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|17
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
|19
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|20
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Gaetan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|22
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|23
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|24
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|25
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|27
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|28
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|29
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|30
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|31
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|33
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|34
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|36
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|37
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|38
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|39
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|40
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|41
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|43
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff-Saxo
|44
|Turuia Krainer (Fra) Team Europcar
|45
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|46
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|47
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|48
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|51
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|52
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|53
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|54
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:56
|55
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:58
|56
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|57
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
|58
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|59
|Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
|60
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|61
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:02
|62
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|63
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|64
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|65
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|66
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|67
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|68
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|69
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|70
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|71
|Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|72
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|73
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|74
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|75
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|76
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|78
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|79
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Garmin Sharp
|80
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|81
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|82
|Frederic Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|83
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|85
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|86
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|87
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|88
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|89
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|90
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
|91
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|92
|Arnaud Geromboux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|93
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|95
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|96
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:08
|97
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|98
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:17
|99
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:20
|100
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|101
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:37
|102
|Jeff Peelaers (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:01:55
|103
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:58
|104
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:01
|105
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:24
|106
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:54
|107
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:57
|108
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:07
|109
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:20
|110
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|111
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|112
|Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:03:29
|113
|Claudio Imhof (Swi) IAM Cycling
|114
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|115
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|116
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|117
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:47
|118
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:48
|119
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:53
|120
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|121
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|122
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|124
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|125
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|126
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|127
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|128
|Dougall Nicolas (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:14
|129
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:18
|130
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:04:22
|131
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:04:32
|132
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|133
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:47
|134
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:56
|135
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|136
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:05:11
|137
|Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|138
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|139
|Alexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|140
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:05:12
|141
|Sarreau Marc (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:36
|142
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:44
|143
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge
|0:05:47
|144
|Jean Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:05:48
|145
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|146
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|147
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:17
|148
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|149
|Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|0:06:23
|150
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:06:41
|151
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:07:24
|152
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|153
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:07:26
|154
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:42
|155
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|156
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:59
|157
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|158
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|159
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:08:05
|160
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|161
|Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:08:19
|162
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:36
|163
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:08:59
|164
|Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:09:05
|165
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|166
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:09:11
|167
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:09:47
|168
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:10:15
|169
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:34
|170
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:41
|171
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:12:10
|172
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:13:11
|173
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:14:22
|174
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica Greenedge
|175
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:20:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|50
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|26
|3
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|23
|4
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|20
|6
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|7
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|16
|8
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|9
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|10
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|11
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|12
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|13
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|10
|14
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|15
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|16
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|17
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|18
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|6
|19
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|6
|20
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|5
|21
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|22
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|5
|23
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|3
|24
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|25
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|26
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|27
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|28
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|29
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|30
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|31
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica Greenedge
|1
|32
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|33
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|40
|pts
|2
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|32
|3
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|22
|4
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|5
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|14
|6
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|7
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|8
|8
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|9
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8:04:44
|2
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:14
|3
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:16
|4
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:19
|5
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:20
|6
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|8
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
|11
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|12
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Gaetan Pons (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|14
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|15
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|16
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|17
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|18
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|19
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|21
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Sébastien Carabin (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|23
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|25
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|26
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|27
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|28
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|29
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|30
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ.fr
|24:15:12
|2
|IAM Cycling
|3
|Lotto Belisol
|4
|Belkin-Pro CT
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Roubaix Lille Métropole
|8
|Garmin Sharp
|9
|Omega Pharma - Quick Step
|10
|Team Katusha
|11
|Team Europcar
|12
|Team Giant-Shimano
|24:15:42
|13
|Verandas Willems
|24:15:50
|14
|TopSport Vlaand. - Baloise
|15
|T.Palm Pôle Continental W.
|24:15:57
|16
|Color Code - Biowanze
|17
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|18
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|24:16:03
|19
|Veranclassic - Doltcini
|24:16:42
|20
|Vastgoedservice-Gloden Palace
|24:17:20
|21
|Bretagne - Séché Environ.
|22
|Orica GreenEDGE
|24:18:25
|23
|MTN - Qhubeka
|24:18:57
|24
|Cofidis, solutions Crédits
|24:22:18
