Tour de l'Avenir: Switzerland win stage 2 team time trial

Norsgaard retains lead as Norway and Denmark take second and third

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Switzerland0:38:06
2Norway0:00:26
3Denmark0:00:47
4Italy0:00:52
5Great Britain0:00:54
6Netherlands0:00:56
7France0:01:06
8Australia0:01:23
9Germany0:01:27
10Belgium0:01:30

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Denmark3:37:42
2Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland0:00:05
3Damian Lüscher (Swi) Switzerland
4Joel Suter (Swi) Switzerland
5Robin Froidevaux (Swi) Switzerland
6Torjus Sleen (Nor) Norway0:00:33
7Tobias Foss (Nor) Norway
8Idar Andersen (Nor) Norway
9Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Norway
10Morten Hulgaard (Den) Denmark0:00:52

