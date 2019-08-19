Trending

Tour de l'Avenir: Norsgaard wins opening stage

Hayter and Pidcock round out podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Denmark2:58:49
2Ethan Hayter (GBr) Great Britain0:00:52
3Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Great Britain
4Niklas Märkl (Ger) Germany
5Stefan Bissegger (Swi) Switzerland
6Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Netherlands
7Kaden Groes (Aus) Australia
8Michael Hernandez (USA) USA
9Torjus Sleen (Nor) Norway
10Tobias Bayer (Aut) Austria

