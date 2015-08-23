Trending

Tour de l'Avenir: Jonas Koch wins stage 1

Andersen retains overall race lead

Jonas Koch on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Koch (Germany)3:57:30
2Mads Würtz Schmidt (Denmark)0:00:11
3Simone Consonni (Italy)0:00:14
4Stan Godrie (Netherlands)
5Jan Dieteren (Germany)
6Dylan Page (Switzerland)
7Colin Joyce (United States)
8Daniel Hoelgaard (Norway)
9Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
10Mihkel Räim (Estonia)

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Søren Kragh Andersen (Denmark)4:02:37
2Gianni Moscon (Italy)0:00:01
3Sebastian Henao Gomez (Colombia)0:00:04
4Jonas Koch (Germany)0:00:05
5Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)
6Gregor Muhlberger (Austria)0:00:06
7Johannes Weber (Germany)
8Nans Peters (France)0:00:07
9Tom Bohli (Switzerland)
10Odd Christian Eiking (Norway)0:00:09

