Tour de l'Avenir: Jonas Koch wins stage 1
Andersen retains overall race lead
Brief results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Koch (Germany)
|3:57:30
|2
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Denmark)
|0:00:11
|3
|Simone Consonni (Italy)
|0:00:14
|4
|Stan Godrie (Netherlands)
|5
|Jan Dieteren (Germany)
|6
|Dylan Page (Switzerland)
|7
|Colin Joyce (United States)
|8
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Norway)
|9
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
|10
|Mihkel Räim (Estonia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Denmark)
|4:02:37
|2
|Gianni Moscon (Italy)
|0:00:01
|3
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Colombia)
|0:00:04
|4
|Jonas Koch (Germany)
|0:00:05
|5
|Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)
|6
|Gregor Muhlberger (Austria)
|0:00:06
|7
|Johannes Weber (Germany)
|8
|Nans Peters (France)
|0:00:07
|9
|Tom Bohli (Switzerland)
|10
|Odd Christian Eiking (Norway)
|0:00:09
