Trending

Lopez victorious in stage 6

Colombian rider leads overall race into finale

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Colombia3:18:05
2Robert Power (Aus) Australia
3Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Russia0:00:03
4Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Russia0:00:20
5Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) France0:00:38
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italy0:00:51
7Jack Haig (Aus) Australia0:00:53
8Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Belgium
9Emanuel Buchmann (Col) Colombia0:00:56
10Sindre Lunke (Nor) Norway
11Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Norway0:01:39
12Jérémy Maison (Fra) France0:01:40
13Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Portugal
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Great Britain
15Joaquim Silva (Por) Portugal0:01:45
16Michael Gogl (Aut) Austria0:02:24
17Dylan Teuns (Bel) Belgium0:02:26
18Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Russia0:02:32
19Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Kazakhastan
20Timo Roosen (Ned) Netherlands0:03:31
21Guillaume Martin (Fra) France0:03:37
22Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Kazakhastan0:04:01
23Jeffrey Perrin (Usa) United States0:04:18
24Daniel Rozo (Col) Colombia
25Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Russia
26Mads Pedersen (Den) Denmark0:04:38
27Silvio Herklotz (Col) Colombia0:05:18
28Piotr Brozyna (Pol) Poland0:05:47
29Sam Oomen (Ned) Netherlands0:06:00
30Loïc Chetout (Fra) France0:06:09
31Domen Novak (Slo) Slovenia0:06:20
32Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Austria0:07:06
33Federico Zurlo (Ita) Italy
34Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhastan0:07:35
35Scott Davies (Gbr) Great Britain0:09:36
36Mario Vogt (Col) Colombia0:09:54
37Jaime Roson Garcia (Esp) Spain0:11:21
38Mikel Iturria Segurola (Esp) Spain
39Caleb Ewan (Aus) Australia0:11:39
40Samuel Spokes (Aus) Australia
41Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Norway
42Floris De Tier (Bel) Belgium0:12:15
43Stefan Küng (Sui) Switzerland
44Luka Pibernik (Slo) Slovenia
45Owain Doull (Gbr) Great Britain0:12:31
46Daniel Pearson (Gbr) Great Britain
47Alexander Clements (Aus) Australia
48Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Netherlands
49Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
50Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Australia
51Sebastian Schonberger (Aut) Austria0:12:41
52Alexey Vermeulen (Usa) United States
53Arkadiusz Owsian (Pol) Poland0:15:10
54Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland
55Viktor Okishev (Kaz) Kazakhastan
56Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France
57Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Denmark
58Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
59Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Denmark
60Manuel Senni (Ita) Italy0:16:03
61Luka Kovacic (Slo) Slovenia0:17:30
62Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Belgium0:20:16
63Taylor Eisenhart (Usa) United States
64Logan Owen (Usa) United States
65Yannick Eckmann (Usa) United States
66Tom Bohli (Sui) Switzerland
67Dennis Paulus (Aut) Austria
68Artur Fedosseyev (Kaz) Kazakhastan
69Alvaro Trueba Diego (Esp) Spain
70Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Kazakhastan
71Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Norway
72Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombia
73Royner Navarro Calle (Nam) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
74Tyler Williams (Usa) United States
75Jake Kelly (Gbr) Great Britain
76Sjoerd Ginneken Van (Ned) Netherlands
77Fridtjof Roinaas (Nor) Norway
78Thery Schir (Sui) Switzerland
79Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Netherlands
80Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italy
81Gabriel Chavanne (Sui) Switzerland
82Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Portugal0:22:15
83Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Portugal
84Caio Godoy Ormenese (Bra) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
85Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Belgium0:25:52
86Christian Mager (Col) Colombia
87Lukas Spengler (Sui) Switzerland
88Maximilian Schachmann (Col) Colombia
89Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
90Davide Martinelli (Ita) Italy
91Rok Korosec (Slo) Slovenia
92Matthias Plarre (Col) Colombia
93Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Norway
94Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Switzerland
95Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg
96Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
97Oscar Gonzalez Brea (Esp) Spain
98Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Esp) Spain
99Carlos Ribeiro (Por) Portugal0:29:39
100Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:29:48
101Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombia
102Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Netherlands0:31:33
103Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland0:35:47
104Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland
105Patryk Stosz (Pol) Poland
106Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Slovenia

Point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Colombia12pts
2Robert Power (Aus) Australia10
3Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Russia8
4Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Russia7
5Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) France6
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italy5
7Jack Haig (Aus) Australia4
8Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Belgium3
9Emanuel Buchmann (Col) Colombia2
10Sindre Lunke (Nor) Norway1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Netherlands10pts
2Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Norway9
3Guillaume Martin (Fra) France8
4Oscar Gonzalez Brea (Esp) Spain7
5Dylan Teuns (Bel) Belgium6
6Jeffrey Perrin (Usa) United States5

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérémy Maison (Fra) France20pts
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) France17
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Colombia15
4Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia13
5Daniel Rozo (Col) Colombia11
6Robert Power (Aus) Australia9
7Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Great Britain8
8Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) France7
9Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Australia6
10Alexander Clements (Aus) Australia5

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Colombia15pts
2Robert Power (Aus) Australia13
3Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Russia11
4Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Russia9
5Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) France8
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italy7
7Jack Haig (Aus) Australia6
8Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Belgium5

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russian Federation9:57:10
2France0:03:00
3Australia0:09:37
4Kazakhstan0:11:13
5Norway0:11:19
6Belgium0:12:39
7Germany0:13:13
8Colombia0:13:54
9Netherlands0:19:07
10Austria0:19:16
11Great Britain0:20:52
12Italy0:21:05
13Portugal0:22:45
14Denmark0:32:03
15Slovenia0:33:10
16Poland0:33:12
17United States Of America0:34:20
18Spain0:40:03
19Switzerland0:49:52
20Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme0:54:46

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Colombia20:48:10
2Robert Power (Aus) Australia0:00:27
3Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Russia0:00:44
4Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Russia0:00:51
5Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) France0:01:05
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italy0:01:38
7Emanuel Buchmann (Col) Colombia0:01:44
8Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Belgium0:01:49
9Joaquim Silva (Por) Portugal0:02:36
10Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Great Britain0:02:59
11Jérémy Maison (Fra) France0:03:04
12Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Norway0:03:31
13Sindre Lunke (Nor) Norway0:03:39
14Jack Haig (Aus) Australia0:03:41
15Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Portugal0:03:46
16Dylan Teuns (Bel) Belgium0:04:47
17Guillaume Martin (Fra) France0:05:37
18Michael Gogl (Aut) Austria0:06:09
19Sam Oomen (Ned) Netherlands0:06:12
20Daniel Rozo (Col) Colombia0:06:41
21Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Russia0:06:42
22Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Kazakhastan0:07:07
23Silvio Herklotz (Col) Colombia0:09:45
24Jeffrey Perrin (Usa) United States0:10:59
25Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Austria0:11:53
26Domen Novak (Slo) Slovenia0:13:24
27Scott Davies (Gbr) Great Britain0:15:03
28Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Russia0:15:11
29Alexey Vermeulen (Usa) United States0:16:39
30Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:17:07
31Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Kazakhastan0:18:53
32Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland0:20:50
33Federico Zurlo (Ita) Italy0:21:38
34Sebastian Schonberger (Aut) Austria0:22:20
35Timo Roosen (Ned) Netherlands0:22:35
36Luka Pibernik (Slo) Slovenia0:22:52
37Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhastan0:23:08
38Arkadiusz Owsian (Pol) Poland0:23:59
39Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Portugal0:24:14
40Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Denmark0:24:39
41Jaime Roson Garcia (Esp) Spain0:25:19
42Daniel Pearson (Gbr) Great Britain0:25:32
43Samuel Spokes (Aus) Australia0:25:40
44Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Netherlands0:25:57
45Mikel Iturria Segurola (Esp) Spain0:26:13
46Stefan Küng (Sui) Switzerland0:26:23
47Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Netherlands0:27:25
48Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France0:27:47
49Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italy0:27:55
50Artur Fedosseyev (Kaz) Kazakhastan0:28:24
51Viktor Okishev (Kaz) Kazakhastan0:28:34
52Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Norway0:28:39
53Taylor Eisenhart (Usa) United States0:29:19
54Floris De Tier (Bel) Belgium0:29:32
55Mario Vogt (Col) Colombia0:29:45
56Mads Pedersen (Den) Denmark
57Luka Kovacic (Slo) Slovenia0:30:14
58Piotr Brozyna (Pol) Poland0:30:24
59Christian Mager (Col) Colombia0:30:37
60Oscar Gonzalez Brea (Esp) Spain0:31:14
61Manuel Senni (Ita) Italy0:33:01
62Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Denmark0:33:47
63Dennis Paulus (Aut) Austria0:34:10
64Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
65Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Norway0:34:36
66Maximilian Schachmann (Col) Colombia0:35:24
67Owain Doull (Gbr) Great Britain0:35:28
68Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Netherlands0:36:49
69Logan Owen (Usa) United States0:36:55
70Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Belgium0:36:56
71Loïc Chetout (Fra) France0:37:20
72Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme0:38:26
73Gabriel Chavanne (Sui) Switzerland0:39:53
74Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme0:40:03
75Thery Schir (Sui) Switzerland0:40:29
76Royner Navarro Calle (Nam) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme0:42:31
77Caleb Ewan (Aus) Australia0:42:42
78Tom Bohli (Sui) Switzerland0:42:58
79Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Norway0:43:44
80Caio Godoy Ormenese (Bra) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme0:44:16
81Sjoerd Ginneken Van (Ned) Netherlands0:44:44
82Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Australia0:44:52
83Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Kazakhastan0:45:14
84Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombia0:46:38
85Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:47:18
86Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombia0:47:38
87Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Portugal0:48:11
88Carlos Ribeiro (Por) Portugal0:49:10
89Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Esp) Spain0:49:58
90Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Belgium0:50:20
91Matthias Plarre (Col) Colombia0:50:47
92Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Switzerland0:51:16
93Alvaro Trueba Diego (Esp) Spain0:51:28
94Fridtjof Roinaas (Nor) Norway
95Yannick Eckmann (Usa) United States0:52:45
96Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland0:54:12
97Tyler Williams (Usa) United States0:55:03
98Lukas Spengler (Sui) Switzerland0:55:33
99Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland0:58:22
100Alexander Clements (Aus) Australia1:00:26
101Rok Korosec (Slo) Slovenia1:01:18
102Davide Martinelli (Ita) Italy1:03:40
103Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg1:06:20
104Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Slovenia1:06:27
105Jake Kelly (Gbr) Great Britain1:07:56
106Patryk Stosz (Pol) Poland1:20:43

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Martinelli (Ita) Italy68pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombia67
3Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Denmark38
4Owain Doull (Gbr) Great Britain38
5Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhastan35
6Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Norway35
7Caleb Ewan (Aus) Australia35
8Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg33
9Sjoerd Ginneken Van (Ned) Netherlands33
10Robert Power (Aus) Australia32
11Timo Roosen (Ned) Netherlands32
12Dylan Teuns (Bel) Belgium30
13Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France30
14Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Colombia26
15Federico Zurlo (Ita) Italy25
16Michael Gogl (Aut) Austria23
17Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Russia22
18Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Norway19
19Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Belgium19
20Rok Korosec (Slo) Slovenia19
21Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) France18
22Luka Pibernik (Slo) Slovenia17
23Thery Schir (Sui) Switzerland16
24Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italy15
25Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Australia14
26Sam Oomen (Ned) Netherlands14
27Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Esp) Spain14
28Tom Bohli (Sui) Switzerland13
29Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Switzerland12
30Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Russia12
31Loïc Chetout (Fra) France12
32Stefan Küng (Sui) Switzerland10
33Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland10
34Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italy10
35Artur Fedosseyev (Kaz) Kazakhastan10
36Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland10
37Lukas Spengler (Sui) Switzerland9
38Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Norway8
39Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Netherlands8
40Matthias Plarre (Col) Colombia7
41Fridtjof Roinaas (Nor) Norway7
42Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Belgium6
43Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Portugal6
44Piotr Brozyna (Pol) Poland6
45Carlos Ribeiro (Por) Portugal6
46Tyler Williams (Usa) United States5
47Jack Haig (Aus) Australia4
48Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme4
49Emanuel Buchmann (Col) Colombia3
50Guillaume Martin (Fra) France3
51Daniel Rozo (Col) Colombia3
52Jérémy Maison (Fra) France2
53Silvio Herklotz (Col) Colombia2
54Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Austria2
55Sebastian Schonberger (Aut) Austria2
56Luka Kovacic (Slo) Slovenia2
57Logan Owen (Usa) United States2
58Joaquim Silva (Por) Portugal1
59Sindre Lunke (Nor) Norway1
60Samuel Spokes (Aus) Australia1
61Alexander Clements (Aus) Australia1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Colombia49pts
2Robert Power (Aus) Australia36
3Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Norway35
4Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) France31
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) France30
6Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Russia29
7Dylan Teuns (Bel) Belgium23
8Loïc Chetout (Fra) France22
9Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italy21
10Jérémy Maison (Fra) France20
11Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhastan17
12Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Austria17
13Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Russia17
14Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Netherlands16
15Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Norway15
16Sam Oomen (Ned) Netherlands15
17Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Denmark15
18Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Switzerland15
19Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia13
20Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Norway11
21Daniel Rozo (Col) Colombia11
22Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Norway9
23Sjoerd Ginneken Van (Ned) Netherlands9
24Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Great Britain8
25Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France8
26Mikel Iturria Segurola (Esp) Spain7
27Oscar Gonzalez Brea (Esp) Spain7
28Jack Haig (Aus) Australia6
29Mads Pedersen (Den) Denmark6
30Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Australia6
31Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Belgium5
32Jeffrey Perrin (Usa) United States5
33Manuel Senni (Ita) Italy5
34Alexander Clements (Aus) Australia5
35Piotr Brozyna (Pol) Poland3
36Luka Kovacic (Slo) Slovenia3
37Stefan Küng (Sui) Switzerland2
38Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland2
39Samuel Spokes (Aus) Australia1
40Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Belgium1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russian Federation62:32:10
2France0:01:51
3Norway0:14:52
4Colombia0:15:55
5Germany0:18:22
6Kazakhstan0:19:56
7Australia0:21:19
8Netherlands0:21:38
9Belgium0:21:50
10Portugal0:22:21
11Austria0:26:19
12Italy0:33:18
13Great Britain0:35:23
14United States Of America0:46:50
15Spain0:50:53
16Poland0:51:21
17Slovenia0:57:35
18Denmark1:05:04
19Switzerland1:27:15
20Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme1:41:49

Latest on Cyclingnews