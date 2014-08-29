Lopez victorious in stage 6
Colombian rider leads overall race into finale
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Colombia
|3:18:05
|2
|Robert Power (Aus) Australia
|3
|Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Russia
|0:00:03
|4
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Russia
|0:00:20
|5
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) France
|0:00:38
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italy
|0:00:51
|7
|Jack Haig (Aus) Australia
|0:00:53
|8
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Belgium
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Col) Colombia
|0:00:56
|10
|Sindre Lunke (Nor) Norway
|11
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Norway
|0:01:39
|12
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) France
|0:01:40
|13
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Portugal
|14
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Great Britain
|15
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Portugal
|0:01:45
|16
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Austria
|0:02:24
|17
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:26
|18
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Russia
|0:02:32
|19
|Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Kazakhastan
|20
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:03:31
|21
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) France
|0:03:37
|22
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Kazakhastan
|0:04:01
|23
|Jeffrey Perrin (Usa) United States
|0:04:18
|24
|Daniel Rozo (Col) Colombia
|25
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Russia
|26
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Denmark
|0:04:38
|27
|Silvio Herklotz (Col) Colombia
|0:05:18
|28
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) Poland
|0:05:47
|29
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:06:00
|30
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) France
|0:06:09
|31
|Domen Novak (Slo) Slovenia
|0:06:20
|32
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Austria
|0:07:06
|33
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Italy
|34
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhastan
|0:07:35
|35
|Scott Davies (Gbr) Great Britain
|0:09:36
|36
|Mario Vogt (Col) Colombia
|0:09:54
|37
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Esp) Spain
|0:11:21
|38
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Esp) Spain
|39
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Australia
|0:11:39
|40
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Australia
|41
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Norway
|42
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Belgium
|0:12:15
|43
|Stefan Küng (Sui) Switzerland
|44
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Slovenia
|45
|Owain Doull (Gbr) Great Britain
|0:12:31
|46
|Daniel Pearson (Gbr) Great Britain
|47
|Alexander Clements (Aus) Australia
|48
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Netherlands
|49
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|50
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Australia
|51
|Sebastian Schonberger (Aut) Austria
|0:12:41
|52
|Alexey Vermeulen (Usa) United States
|53
|Arkadiusz Owsian (Pol) Poland
|0:15:10
|54
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland
|55
|Viktor Okishev (Kaz) Kazakhastan
|56
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France
|57
|Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Denmark
|58
|Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|59
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Denmark
|60
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Italy
|0:16:03
|61
|Luka Kovacic (Slo) Slovenia
|0:17:30
|62
|Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Belgium
|0:20:16
|63
|Taylor Eisenhart (Usa) United States
|64
|Logan Owen (Usa) United States
|65
|Yannick Eckmann (Usa) United States
|66
|Tom Bohli (Sui) Switzerland
|67
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Austria
|68
|Artur Fedosseyev (Kaz) Kazakhastan
|69
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Esp) Spain
|70
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Kazakhastan
|71
|Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Norway
|72
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombia
|73
|Royner Navarro Calle (Nam) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|74
|Tyler Williams (Usa) United States
|75
|Jake Kelly (Gbr) Great Britain
|76
|Sjoerd Ginneken Van (Ned) Netherlands
|77
|Fridtjof Roinaas (Nor) Norway
|78
|Thery Schir (Sui) Switzerland
|79
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Netherlands
|80
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italy
|81
|Gabriel Chavanne (Sui) Switzerland
|82
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Portugal
|0:22:15
|83
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Portugal
|84
|Caio Godoy Ormenese (Bra) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|85
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Belgium
|0:25:52
|86
|Christian Mager (Col) Colombia
|87
|Lukas Spengler (Sui) Switzerland
|88
|Maximilian Schachmann (Col) Colombia
|89
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|90
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Italy
|91
|Rok Korosec (Slo) Slovenia
|92
|Matthias Plarre (Col) Colombia
|93
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Norway
|94
|Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Switzerland
|95
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg
|96
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|97
|Oscar Gonzalez Brea (Esp) Spain
|98
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Esp) Spain
|99
|Carlos Ribeiro (Por) Portugal
|0:29:39
|100
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:29:48
|101
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombia
|102
|Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Netherlands
|0:31:33
|103
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|0:35:47
|104
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|105
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) Poland
|106
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Slovenia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Colombia
|12
|pts
|2
|Robert Power (Aus) Australia
|10
|3
|Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Russia
|8
|4
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Russia
|7
|5
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) France
|6
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italy
|5
|7
|Jack Haig (Aus) Australia
|4
|8
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Belgium
|3
|9
|Emanuel Buchmann (Col) Colombia
|2
|10
|Sindre Lunke (Nor) Norway
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Netherlands
|10
|pts
|2
|Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Norway
|9
|3
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) France
|8
|4
|Oscar Gonzalez Brea (Esp) Spain
|7
|5
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Belgium
|6
|6
|Jeffrey Perrin (Usa) United States
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) France
|20
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) France
|17
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Colombia
|15
|4
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|13
|5
|Daniel Rozo (Col) Colombia
|11
|6
|Robert Power (Aus) Australia
|9
|7
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Great Britain
|8
|8
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) France
|7
|9
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Australia
|6
|10
|Alexander Clements (Aus) Australia
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Colombia
|15
|pts
|2
|Robert Power (Aus) Australia
|13
|3
|Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Russia
|11
|4
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Russia
|9
|5
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) France
|8
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italy
|7
|7
|Jack Haig (Aus) Australia
|6
|8
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Belgium
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russian Federation
|9:57:10
|2
|France
|0:03:00
|3
|Australia
|0:09:37
|4
|Kazakhstan
|0:11:13
|5
|Norway
|0:11:19
|6
|Belgium
|0:12:39
|7
|Germany
|0:13:13
|8
|Colombia
|0:13:54
|9
|Netherlands
|0:19:07
|10
|Austria
|0:19:16
|11
|Great Britain
|0:20:52
|12
|Italy
|0:21:05
|13
|Portugal
|0:22:45
|14
|Denmark
|0:32:03
|15
|Slovenia
|0:33:10
|16
|Poland
|0:33:12
|17
|United States Of America
|0:34:20
|18
|Spain
|0:40:03
|19
|Switzerland
|0:49:52
|20
|Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|0:54:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Colombia
|20:48:10
|2
|Robert Power (Aus) Australia
|0:00:27
|3
|Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Russia
|0:00:44
|4
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Russia
|0:00:51
|5
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) France
|0:01:05
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italy
|0:01:38
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Col) Colombia
|0:01:44
|8
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:49
|9
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Portugal
|0:02:36
|10
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Great Britain
|0:02:59
|11
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) France
|0:03:04
|12
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Norway
|0:03:31
|13
|Sindre Lunke (Nor) Norway
|0:03:39
|14
|Jack Haig (Aus) Australia
|0:03:41
|15
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Portugal
|0:03:46
|16
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Belgium
|0:04:47
|17
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) France
|0:05:37
|18
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Austria
|0:06:09
|19
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:06:12
|20
|Daniel Rozo (Col) Colombia
|0:06:41
|21
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Russia
|0:06:42
|22
|Oleg Zemlyakov (Kaz) Kazakhastan
|0:07:07
|23
|Silvio Herklotz (Col) Colombia
|0:09:45
|24
|Jeffrey Perrin (Usa) United States
|0:10:59
|25
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Austria
|0:11:53
|26
|Domen Novak (Slo) Slovenia
|0:13:24
|27
|Scott Davies (Gbr) Great Britain
|0:15:03
|28
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Russia
|0:15:11
|29
|Alexey Vermeulen (Usa) United States
|0:16:39
|30
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:17:07
|31
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Kazakhastan
|0:18:53
|32
|Bartosz Warchol (Pol) Poland
|0:20:50
|33
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Italy
|0:21:38
|34
|Sebastian Schonberger (Aut) Austria
|0:22:20
|35
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:22:35
|36
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Slovenia
|0:22:52
|37
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhastan
|0:23:08
|38
|Arkadiusz Owsian (Pol) Poland
|0:23:59
|39
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Portugal
|0:24:14
|40
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Denmark
|0:24:39
|41
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Esp) Spain
|0:25:19
|42
|Daniel Pearson (Gbr) Great Britain
|0:25:32
|43
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Australia
|0:25:40
|44
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Netherlands
|0:25:57
|45
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Esp) Spain
|0:26:13
|46
|Stefan Küng (Sui) Switzerland
|0:26:23
|47
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Netherlands
|0:27:25
|48
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France
|0:27:47
|49
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italy
|0:27:55
|50
|Artur Fedosseyev (Kaz) Kazakhastan
|0:28:24
|51
|Viktor Okishev (Kaz) Kazakhastan
|0:28:34
|52
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Norway
|0:28:39
|53
|Taylor Eisenhart (Usa) United States
|0:29:19
|54
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Belgium
|0:29:32
|55
|Mario Vogt (Col) Colombia
|0:29:45
|56
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Denmark
|57
|Luka Kovacic (Slo) Slovenia
|0:30:14
|58
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) Poland
|0:30:24
|59
|Christian Mager (Col) Colombia
|0:30:37
|60
|Oscar Gonzalez Brea (Esp) Spain
|0:31:14
|61
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Italy
|0:33:01
|62
|Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Denmark
|0:33:47
|63
|Dennis Paulus (Aut) Austria
|0:34:10
|64
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|65
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Norway
|0:34:36
|66
|Maximilian Schachmann (Col) Colombia
|0:35:24
|67
|Owain Doull (Gbr) Great Britain
|0:35:28
|68
|Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Netherlands
|0:36:49
|69
|Logan Owen (Usa) United States
|0:36:55
|70
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Belgium
|0:36:56
|71
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) France
|0:37:20
|72
|Christofer Jurado Lopez (Pan) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|0:38:26
|73
|Gabriel Chavanne (Sui) Switzerland
|0:39:53
|74
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|0:40:03
|75
|Thery Schir (Sui) Switzerland
|0:40:29
|76
|Royner Navarro Calle (Nam) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|0:42:31
|77
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Australia
|0:42:42
|78
|Tom Bohli (Sui) Switzerland
|0:42:58
|79
|Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Norway
|0:43:44
|80
|Caio Godoy Ormenese (Bra) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|0:44:16
|81
|Sjoerd Ginneken Van (Ned) Netherlands
|0:44:44
|82
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Australia
|0:44:52
|83
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Kazakhastan
|0:45:14
|84
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Colombia
|0:46:38
|85
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:47:18
|86
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombia
|0:47:38
|87
|Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) Portugal
|0:48:11
|88
|Carlos Ribeiro (Por) Portugal
|0:49:10
|89
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Esp) Spain
|0:49:58
|90
|Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Belgium
|0:50:20
|91
|Matthias Plarre (Col) Colombia
|0:50:47
|92
|Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Switzerland
|0:51:16
|93
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Esp) Spain
|0:51:28
|94
|Fridtjof Roinaas (Nor) Norway
|95
|Yannick Eckmann (Usa) United States
|0:52:45
|96
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|0:54:12
|97
|Tyler Williams (Usa) United States
|0:55:03
|98
|Lukas Spengler (Sui) Switzerland
|0:55:33
|99
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|0:58:22
|100
|Alexander Clements (Aus) Australia
|1:00:26
|101
|Rok Korosec (Slo) Slovenia
|1:01:18
|102
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Italy
|1:03:40
|103
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) Luxembourg
|1:06:20
|104
|Gasper Katrasnik (Slo) Slovenia
|1:06:27
|105
|Jake Kelly (Gbr) Great Britain
|1:07:56
|106
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) Poland
|1:20:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Italy
|68
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Colombia
|67
|3
|Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Denmark
|38
|4
|Owain Doull (Gbr) Great Britain
|38
|5
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhastan
|35
|6
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Norway
|35
|7
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Australia
|35
|8
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|33
|9
|Sjoerd Ginneken Van (Ned) Netherlands
|33
|10
|Robert Power (Aus) Australia
|32
|11
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Netherlands
|32
|12
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Belgium
|30
|13
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France
|30
|14
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Colombia
|26
|15
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Italy
|25
|16
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Austria
|23
|17
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Russia
|22
|18
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Norway
|19
|19
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Belgium
|19
|20
|Rok Korosec (Slo) Slovenia
|19
|21
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) France
|18
|22
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Slovenia
|17
|23
|Thery Schir (Sui) Switzerland
|16
|24
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italy
|15
|25
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Australia
|14
|26
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Netherlands
|14
|27
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Esp) Spain
|14
|28
|Tom Bohli (Sui) Switzerland
|13
|29
|Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Switzerland
|12
|30
|Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Russia
|12
|31
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) France
|12
|32
|Stefan Küng (Sui) Switzerland
|10
|33
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|10
|34
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Italy
|10
|35
|Artur Fedosseyev (Kaz) Kazakhastan
|10
|36
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) Poland
|10
|37
|Lukas Spengler (Sui) Switzerland
|9
|38
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Norway
|8
|39
|Derk Abel Beckeringh (Ned) Netherlands
|8
|40
|Matthias Plarre (Col) Colombia
|7
|41
|Fridtjof Roinaas (Nor) Norway
|7
|42
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Belgium
|6
|43
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Portugal
|6
|44
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) Poland
|6
|45
|Carlos Ribeiro (Por) Portugal
|6
|46
|Tyler Williams (Usa) United States
|5
|47
|Jack Haig (Aus) Australia
|4
|48
|Anass Ait El Abdia (Mar) Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|4
|49
|Emanuel Buchmann (Col) Colombia
|3
|50
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) France
|3
|51
|Daniel Rozo (Col) Colombia
|3
|52
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) France
|2
|53
|Silvio Herklotz (Col) Colombia
|2
|54
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Austria
|2
|55
|Sebastian Schonberger (Aut) Austria
|2
|56
|Luka Kovacic (Slo) Slovenia
|2
|57
|Logan Owen (Usa) United States
|2
|58
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Portugal
|1
|59
|Sindre Lunke (Nor) Norway
|1
|60
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Australia
|1
|61
|Alexander Clements (Aus) Australia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Colombia
|49
|pts
|2
|Robert Power (Aus) Australia
|36
|3
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Norway
|35
|4
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) France
|31
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) France
|30
|6
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Russia
|29
|7
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Belgium
|23
|8
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) France
|22
|9
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italy
|21
|10
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) France
|20
|11
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhastan
|17
|12
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Austria
|17
|13
|Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Russia
|17
|14
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Netherlands
|16
|15
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Norway
|15
|16
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Netherlands
|15
|17
|Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Denmark
|15
|18
|Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Switzerland
|15
|19
|Brayan Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|13
|20
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Norway
|11
|21
|Daniel Rozo (Col) Colombia
|11
|22
|Oskar Svendsen (Nor) Norway
|9
|23
|Sjoerd Ginneken Van (Ned) Netherlands
|9
|24
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Great Britain
|8
|25
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) France
|8
|26
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Esp) Spain
|7
|27
|Oscar Gonzalez Brea (Esp) Spain
|7
|28
|Jack Haig (Aus) Australia
|6
|29
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Denmark
|6
|30
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) Australia
|6
|31
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Belgium
|5
|32
|Jeffrey Perrin (Usa) United States
|5
|33
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Italy
|5
|34
|Alexander Clements (Aus) Australia
|5
|35
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) Poland
|3
|36
|Luka Kovacic (Slo) Slovenia
|3
|37
|Stefan Küng (Sui) Switzerland
|2
|38
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Poland
|2
|39
|Samuel Spokes (Aus) Australia
|1
|40
|Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Belgium
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russian Federation
|62:32:10
|2
|France
|0:01:51
|3
|Norway
|0:14:52
|4
|Colombia
|0:15:55
|5
|Germany
|0:18:22
|6
|Kazakhstan
|0:19:56
|7
|Australia
|0:21:19
|8
|Netherlands
|0:21:38
|9
|Belgium
|0:21:50
|10
|Portugal
|0:22:21
|11
|Austria
|0:26:19
|12
|Italy
|0:33:18
|13
|Great Britain
|0:35:23
|14
|United States Of America
|0:46:50
|15
|Spain
|0:50:53
|16
|Poland
|0:51:21
|17
|Slovenia
|0:57:35
|18
|Denmark
|1:05:04
|19
|Switzerland
|1:27:15
|20
|Centre Mondial Du Cyclisme
|1:41:49
