Davidenok wins stage 4 in Plateau de Solaison
Miguel Angel Lopez moves into leader's jersey
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhastan
|0:00:03
|2
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:42
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Colombia
|0:00:58
|4
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) France
|0:01:05
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italy
|0:01:06
|6
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Russia
|7
|Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Russia
|0:01:16
|8
|Robert Power (Aus) Australia
|0:01:19
|9
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Belgium
|0:01:21
|10
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Portugal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Colombia
|15:08:48
|2
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:06
|3
|Robert Power (Aus) Australia
|0:00:27
|4
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) France
|5
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Russia
|0:00:31
|6
|Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Russia
|0:00:41
|7
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italy
|0:00:47
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Col) Colombia
|0:00:48
|9
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Portugal
|0:00:51
|10
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Belgium
|0:00:56
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy