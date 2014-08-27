Trending

Davidenok wins stage 4 in Plateau de Solaison

Miguel Angel Lopez moves into leader's jersey

Stage 4 brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhastan0:00:03
2Sam Oomen (Ned) Netherlands0:00:42
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Colombia0:00:58
4Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) France0:01:05
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italy0:01:06
6Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Russia
7Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Russia0:01:16
8Robert Power (Aus) Australia0:01:19
9Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Belgium0:01:21
10Joaquim Silva (Por) Portugal

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Colombia15:08:48
2Sam Oomen (Ned) Netherlands0:00:06
3Robert Power (Aus) Australia0:00:27
4Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) France
5Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Russia0:00:31
6Alexey Ribalkin (Rus) Russia0:00:41
7Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Italy0:00:47
8Emanuel Buchmann (Col) Colombia0:00:48
9Joaquim Silva (Por) Portugal0:00:51
10Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Belgium0:00:56

Latest on Cyclingnews